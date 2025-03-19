Telegraph: Duchess Meghan’s As Ever launch could be delayed! (It won’t)

Time for one of my least favorite gossip sub-genres: trademark stories. British journalists have become self-styled trademark experts in recent years, with their expertise solely devoted to the Duchess of Sussex’s businesses. Apparently, Meghan is still wrangling with the trademark office over her As Ever brand. We’ve heard that As Ever will be launched “in the spring” and we’ve already seen the first product line on Meghan’s As Ever site, which includes preserves (JAM), tea, crepe mix, cookie mix and, of course, flower sprinkles. The packaging is already done, the website is already launched, the newsletter emails have already gone out and As Ever is the established brand name. And yet, the Telegraph would have people that Meghan’s As Ever brand is in serious danger because of trademarks!

The Duchess of Sussex has again been told to amend the trademark application for her As Ever lifestyle brand over a series of errors. Meghan has been given three months to respond in order to avoid having to abandon her attempts to register the trademark. She has already been forced to rename the business because its original name, American Riviera Orchard (ARO), was reliant on a geographical location. The latest setback could delay the launch of the business, which the Duchess has announced is coming this spring, and which will sell items including edible flower sprinkles, dried biscuit mixes, teas and a “fruit spread”. Official documents reveal the As Ever trademark application could not be verified because a statement confirming intent was left unsigned. Various categories also needed updating as they were considered “indefinite or too broad”; namely “spoons for serving jams and fruit preserves”, “textile napkins” and “crystallised sugar for decoration”. There is some good news for the Duchess, however, as the US Patent and Trademark Office said it had found no conflicting trademarks that would bar As Ever’s registration. Concerns had been raised that the As Ever logo, a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds, was the official symbol of Porreres, a small Majorcan village. But although the town’s mayor, Xisca Mora, claimed that Meghan’s new logo was “a total copy” of its coat of arms, there was no official trademark clash.

[From The Telegraph]

LOL, the freakout over With Love, Meghan totally overshadowed the stupid f–king drama over the logo, I completely forgot about that. The British tabloids were close to setting up a legal fund for that Spanish mayor so that she could sue Meghan, lmao. Anyway, as I said, As Ever is the brand name and everything has been done already. It’s just a matter of getting all of the paperwork completed and I’m sure it will be soon enough. And no, this will not delay the launch.