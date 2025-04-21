King Charles & Camilla attended Easter services in Windsor, without the Waleses

Call me crazy, but King Charles and Queen Camilla both looked really nice on Easter? They attended services in Windsor, at St. George’s Chapel. I even think Camilla wore an outfit which would have looked right at home on the Princess of Wales, who usually favors a shade of blue for Easter. Camilla’s coat was by Fiona Clare, who is basically Camilla’s personal couturier, and Camilla has worn this piece before. Her bag was Bottega Veneta and her hat was Philip Treacy. Camilla also chose a beautiful brooch from the Royal Collection archives – an Art Deco piece with a large moonstone. Like, I absolutely think Camilla is an awful person who has destroyed lives and left bodies in the street… but I also enjoy the fact that she’s raided the Royal Collection and we’ve been seeing so many rarely-seen pieces in recent years.

Some extended family came out – I’ll cover them separately – but the king’s two sons and two daughters-in-law all avoided seeing Charles on one of the biggest holidays in Christianity. In the Sussexes’ case, I’m positive that Charles did not invite them and didn’t want to see his red-headed grandchildren on Easter, nor did the Sussexes want to come to the UK where Charles would have put them in danger constantly. As for the Waleses… I mean, they absolutely should have come to Windsor, where they allegedly live, to attend an Easter service just a short walk away. Instead, they were apparently in Norfolk, enjoying the rest of the kids’ school holiday. Kate has always preferred being in Norfolk, but I have no idea what William does there or where he actually spends his time or any of that. It’s also interesting to me that most of the “royal headlines” were about “Charles and Camilla attend Easter service while Will & Kate skip for the second year in a row!” Hm.

PS… Charles’s color has improved in recent weeks. He doesn’t look so ashy and he seems perkier since his hospitalization a few weeks ago.