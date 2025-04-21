King Charles & Camilla attended Easter services in Windsor, without the Waleses

Call me crazy, but King Charles and Queen Camilla both looked really nice on Easter? They attended services in Windsor, at St. George’s Chapel. I even think Camilla wore an outfit which would have looked right at home on the Princess of Wales, who usually favors a shade of blue for Easter. Camilla’s coat was by Fiona Clare, who is basically Camilla’s personal couturier, and Camilla has worn this piece before. Her bag was Bottega Veneta and her hat was Philip Treacy. Camilla also chose a beautiful brooch from the Royal Collection archives – an Art Deco piece with a large moonstone. Like, I absolutely think Camilla is an awful person who has destroyed lives and left bodies in the street… but I also enjoy the fact that she’s raided the Royal Collection and we’ve been seeing so many rarely-seen pieces in recent years.
Some extended family came out – I’ll cover them separately – but the king’s two sons and two daughters-in-law all avoided seeing Charles on one of the biggest holidays in Christianity. In the Sussexes’ case, I’m positive that Charles did not invite them and didn’t want to see his red-headed grandchildren on Easter, nor did the Sussexes want to come to the UK where Charles would have put them in danger constantly. As for the Waleses… I mean, they absolutely should have come to Windsor, where they allegedly live, to attend an Easter service just a short walk away. Instead, they were apparently in Norfolk, enjoying the rest of the kids’ school holiday. Kate has always preferred being in Norfolk, but I have no idea what William does there or where he actually spends his time or any of that. It’s also interesting to me that most of the “royal headlines” were about “Charles and Camilla attend Easter service while Will & Kate skip for the second year in a row!” Hm.
PS… Charles’s color has improved in recent weeks. He doesn’t look so ashy and he seems perkier since his hospitalization a few weeks ago.
The sight of Andrew front and center was super off putting with his ex trailing after him. And yet Charles rejects harry Meghan and their children. The York princesses looked cheerful and the Edinburgh family . Lady Louise was not there with them. Rumor in media Andrew will be a working royal again. Camilla wears her usual style. I wonder where the keens really are.
Just had to have that photo op with the Pope who was on his deathbed 🤬…
And they just had to have that wedding anniversary photo op
They showed up unmasked, a pair of contagion-drifting grifters…
They always manage to leave bodies in the street, don’t they?
They actually look good here. Like the matchy blues
She wears the usual house coat style
Neither are fashion icons.
That’s why Diana was hailed as a fashion icon for breaking out of that dowdiness.
The Rottweiler remains frumpy like the housewife-mistress she spent most of her life as. Her clothes and accessories must cost Chuck a lot of money though. That’s where the Duchy money is going! Throwing huge amounts of lipstick on a pig!
The whole ensemble looks like a horrific lovechild of a polyester pantsuit and those 80s-90s velour zip up bathrobes.
Her style is stuck in the 80s, really. More than stuck. Ossified.
Mme. Macron looks positively glamorous in comparison. Rottweiler von Homewrecker knows this of course – I imagine it’s why she kept disappearing into vats of wine on her last public jaunt to France.
To be fair, Camzilla is 77 and probably can’t find her waistline anymore. A more structured dress can be tricky, as Fergie showed us.
@wheresmytiara
“ horrific lovechild of a polyester pantsuit and those 80s-90s velour zip up bathrobes.” 😂🤣😂
Let’s face it, the Rottweiler peaked during that time period, backstabbing Diana with her daily gossip session with the rats.
Couldn’t she take styling tips from her contemporaries…I mean Anna Wintour got some gong recently from Chuck, can’t she seek advice from her? Or did Anna just look at the mess that she is and thought, no one can ever fix this woman’s lack of fashion?
Still 🤣 when the Rottweiler cosplayed Diana’s revenge dress and Meghan’s Dior. The Rottweiler and Lazy share so much in common in that regard. Their hate can’t help but copy their better.
If they were smart, W&K would say they refuse to attend events where Andrew is present.
If they were smart.
Unfortunately William has walked with Andrew on these services. He despises harry though
The derangers are easing their disappointment in William and Kate in not going to Windsor with that fantasy. I’ve never believed that William had any stance on Andrew’s presence.
There was that picture of William Andrew and Kate all in a car together going to church or something so I don’t think that excuse could work.
They’re honestly spoiled for choice on whom to avoid in that family.
I think they’re both not keen on Camilla and that’s why they dipped.
Camilla succeeded in her 40+yr game plan to destroy the BRF from within by alienating Cluck from his sons, his first wife, his extended family, and then by turning the sons against one another.
The sycophants in the Fail’s comments are using that exact line. “They’re not lazy, they just refuse to be seen with Andrew.” Unfortunately, it’s not persuasive because somebody, maybe the Waleses but who knows, persuaded Charles to disbar Andrew from royal functions including that walk last Christmas, and they could have done it again. My guess is Charles needed more warm bodies this time, and Andrew and Fergie were among the few available.
Her dress? Meh. Same cut. Looks like a housecoat with a hat and brooch.
I think if Kate had it her way she and the family would be still living in Norfolk full time. I think it was William’s jealousy of Harry that led him to return to KP in 2017.
Were there any crowds? I didn’t see any on YouTube either.
Just saying, Easter is THE biggest event in the Christian calendar. It’s the entire point.
Chuck and Camz looked good.
No one knows the provenance of the moonstone brooch but it’s likely Camilla’s not a royal piece. It was first seen in 2022.
BQM: In July, which would have been her75th birthday, so it maybe Charles birthday present worth 30000.
Argh, but he couldn’t feed his DIL.
This family being all about optics…. It says a lot for a King and a father that his sons are not present but his mistress turned wife is.
Chuck made his bed he’s currently lying in.
Unloved and easily forgettable. Chuck will be as remembered as Queen Victoria’s successor.
@Blogger
Just checking….you mean Queen Elizabeth’s (II RIP) successor, yes?
@Gail can’t remember Queen Vic’s heir. So history will remember him as QE2’s heir. Or Diana’s awful ex. Or Harry’s cruel sperm donor.
Blogger, you’re not far wrong! Edward VII was POW for nearly 60 years and only king for 9.
“I have no idea what William does there or where he actually spends his time or any of that” come on Kaiser, I think you have *some* idea (rhymes with “Bose Fanbury”).
I think Chuckles looks better because he was in Italy getting some sun so he doesn’t look so very pale.
Beatrice, Eugenie and James (Edward’s son) were the only second generation Windsors at this Eater Service – no third generation children at all. The monarchy under Charles’ reign is starting to look more like a relic. None of the current headfigures are insperational.
QE2 went the extra miles to invite/include as many of her grandchildren and (extended) family members to/into the high day events on the monarchical calendar, because she understood that this was, more than anything else, what defines the monarchy and its acceptance and support by the Brits. Charles can’t read the room – he doesn’t care what the public thinks or feels – for example, by keep inviting Andrew to these events.
Perhaps it’s a good thing too. Who in the family genuinely wants to be associated with such an unpopular king?
When he dies, all sorts of stories will come out.
I really hope Prince Harry publishes some of those stories in a second book.. especially on what happened behind the scenes with all the lawsuits. (Security and tabloids both) because we know Chuck was cowardly behind the scenes trying to destroy/unalive the Sussex family.
What is the exact purpose of Will and Kate ? Like seriously, other than vacation every six weeks, what do they do ? Not even in those 6 weeks do they do much work. I am not even talking about a real job. No 9-5 . All they have to do is show up here and there for about an hour or less and they don’t even do that . Easter Sunday after being on vacation for 4 weeks plus does not seem a big ask from them . Especially considering they seems in great health to ski in France and fly all the way to the Caribbean to drink and sun . I would be beyond pissed if my tax paying pounds was responsible for the lifestyle of the rich, lazy and inept and immensely privileged.
So many hungry people this money should go to instead of these two . Yet the British media lets them get away with it because the sport of Meghan and Harry bashing for not doing anything wrong is more fun for them I guess. It really makes me angry.
At this point, their purpose is to wait until Charles dies. Really, that’s it. They have no other obligations other than to serve the monarch, for whatever that means.
And yet they’re barely showing service to the crown if they can’t even go to an easter service with the monarch… messy.
That seems to be the only royal duty they are doing at all anymore.. maybe Kate refused to show up tiaraless to any more events so she’s on leave until she gets the keys to the vault.
The tampons look nevet good. Never ever. Maybe Andrew was the price for the whole York family? Because these six what would have been left… And isn’t Charles wearing make up?
Am I alone in thinking afterwards the Yorks got home to the grandchildren, Anne to her children, this Edinburghs got home too and Cammie left for her family?
I wish for them only the same amount of misery that they’ve visited upon Harry and his family, his former dead wife and her family and the rest of the country. That is all, no more.
Amen. 🙏
My sentiments exactly 👏🏼
I like the blue shade on Camilla.
The Wales absence is very notable since they presumably live in Windsor. They can ski but cant go to this service?
As for what William does – my guess is he spent the weekend holed up chatting on an EPL forum.