Princess Kate ‘had a bit of a religious, spiritual reawakening’ in nature

The Princess of Wales has become all about “the healing power of nature.” That’s her new thing, and it really seems like “appreciating nature” is the new “keen about Early Years.” Goodbye credible expertise on early childhood development and hello credible expertise on hiking and breathing. One of her go-to messages used to be “not enough people know about the importance of the early years.” The new message is probably “not enough people know about the importance of being in nature.” Well, following that odd Scouts video released last week, royal biographer Robert Jobson was sent out to talk about how Keen For Nature Kate has had a spiritual awakening (on a hike, probably).
The healing power of nature has helped sustain the Princess of Wales through her most challenging times. And as she looks to the future with a new perspective on life, her love of the outdoors has unlocked her spiritual side, too. Last week, Kate, 43, revealed how getting out in nature has brought her a sense of peace and helped her find balance in her life as she recovers from cancer. “I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection, I suppose, [being in] these environments,” she said during a visit to the Lake District.
Royal biographer Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, tells HELLO!:”Throughout her illness and recovery, the Princess has certainly reconnected with nature in the same way as the King has, but she has also had a bit of a religious, spiritual reawakening – as has Prince William, I understand. I hear they have become more ‘happy clappy’, which isn’t surprising considering what has happened with her health. They are making sure that they are more connected as a family, too.”
“Catherine has always been an outdoorsy person, but her love of nature has taken on a whole new dimension since her cancer diagnosis. She has learned to appreciate the small, simple things in life all the more. As a busy mother, it would be easy for her to forget to get outside every day – but this is now a priority, and she appreciates the sun, the trees and the wildlife around her more than ever before.”
My struggle with making fun of this is that during the pandemic, I went back to nature too. I didn’t want to go to the gym in the height of the pandemic, so I ended up going for hours-long walks and really enjoying the meditative aspect of being mostly alone on a hiking trail or a quiet park, out in the fresh air. I’m still doing that too. I could totally imagine it’s the same for Kate, and that there was some kind of shift in 2023/24 which made her start appreciating these quiet moments outside even more. All that being said, this is absolutely a strategic shift in palace messaging as well – Kate needs an abundance of time away from work and “royal duties” so she can walk in nature. And ski in nature. And go on vacation in Mustique, to be one with the ocean and the cocktails. It’s just another version of “promising to be keen,” with a back-to-nature twist.
Photos/screengrabs courtesy of Kensington Palace.
What is exhausting to me and most of their critics is that it is easy to prioritize going outside when you don’t have a job and don’t have bills to pay and live on hundreds of acres. The idea that this is some great recentering instead of a very spoiled wealthy woman decided to replace her time on the stair master in her personal home with walking daily in her personal private hundreds acres big maintained park is exhausting. I can only assume that “happy clappy” is some British euphemism for like, modern Christian evangelical style churches or Anglican services with guitars, in which case, god help the King. In true self centered style, both she and William seem to have decided she was chosen to be saved because she’s inherently worthy of being saved. Seems to be no “but by the grace of God go I” nor any desire to help those in the same situation that do not have her time and resources.
I can only assume “happy clappy” was the phrase Jobson landed on because “earth mother” sounded too gritty. There doesn’t seem to be much that’s religious about Kate’s supposed “spiritual” revival, just yet another instance of trying to reframe “lazy.” Maybe combined with an attempt to push back on the justifiable perception that the Wales have no interest in religion and William is unsuited for his head of the CoE role—here, let’s toss some spiritual mumbo jumbo at the peasants!
Happy clap reminds me of Tom
Cruise’s influence.
Anyway, Jobbo the Hutt is heralding the era of Cuckoo Kate.
Very well said, @Blujfly.
So her come to Jesus reawakening was in nature amongst the trees which is great but it seems that she will continue to be the same mean girl she always was but now she will do it amongst the trees. This is just them finding a new way to not say lazy and unwilling to do the job she stalked a Prince for.
Ffs the most pampered, stupid, imbecilic creature who can’t breathe on her own. She so dumb she can’t speak complete sentences.
Who wants to promote this absurd, stupid creature? When Kate actually does something to improve the world, I’ll apologise. Or when she makes a worthwhile speech. Then
Seriously. Her most coherent speech was the one alone on the bench announcing her diagnosis and that one could credibly be called ai. Sooo yeah. She can have some flowers when she does something, anything of note in person. Geez. Maybe she is really that dumb tho? Like low IQ??? I really don’t know at this point given her floundering speech.
Indeed. I don’t know how hot the cities of England get in the summer, but my memory is that global warming is also causing unpleasant (if you have air conditioning)/dangerous (if you don’t) heat waves at least occasionally. Addressing cooling centers, the urban heat island with more trees in poorer neighborhoods, getting more cooling installed etc… these would be real things.
Instead I think she’s just going to ground herself bare footed in the woods and do some twirly spins.
This is Kate angle’s to take over the outdoors as the new guru, like William wanted to take Africa from Harry, because Meg seems to be big on being outside now and bees. And she has bees to! She does homemade pasta and bakes brownies by the dozen! Kate is sick of being the early years guru, she wants the outdoors now. I would have suggested she be queen of relaxation and travel vacation expert though, great fit
She found it amongst the trees, on the ski slopes, in the Caribbean…. Yeah, that’s our Kate. So spiritual. 🙄
Keen should get a,spiritual awakening enough to apologize to harry and Meghan. She’s so fake
💯
She is the least spiritual person I could think of, solely based on her (non) actions. If they try to create this narrative of her being spiritual and connected with nature into her new signature story, it will become even more obvious how fake she is. I think that will backfire
Okay, I had to look up what “happy-clappy” means and this was the Cambridge dictionary definition: used to describe Christians who sing, talk, and shout enthusiastically during their religious ceremonies and who try to persuade other people to join them. Hmmm. I don’t believe that for William. The being in nature part is one thing, which I get, but happy-clappy sounds like she’s about to become a missionary or am I misunderstanding?
My grandmother called those people “holy rollers”😅.. I’m not buying the newly enlightened spiritual nature Waity. Seems to be just another narrative to try to make this shallow woman look like she has a soul. Until she apologizes for her involvement in the hate campaign against the Sussex’s she is the same vile mean person she has always been.
See also ‘god botherers’.
I see this as twofold messaging. Pushback on the ‘they reject church’ narrative and reason 6284 why we won’t see her for months at a time, she’s busy ‘in nature’.
My grandmother was a holy-roller. My mom remembered going to tent revivals when she was a kid. Thank goodness she didn’t do that with us.
So, they’re saying William’s gone from not religious to “happy, clappy”? I’m looking forward to the reign of King William the Weird.
In Australia which got the majority of its slang from the UK, happy clappy was originally used to describe born again Christians/Evangelicals, ie something you’d use to describe someone who is has their head in the clouds. It’s a swipe, not a compliment.
Yeah, “happy clappy/ happy clappers” is the term for “born again”/ evangelical Christians or even moreso fringe sects, where I am (Aus).
I assume he means “hippy dippy” / crunchy? Either is a super fucking weird way to be describing them. I’m shocked he included William- as another commenter below mentioned, the term definitely leans derogatory/ insulting.
Which, given the ultra-groomed, not a hair out of place photo of their youngest is so inappropriate for these two. They are the extreme opposite of hippy-dippy.
KP is trying hard to make her more relatable—who doesn’t like nature, and who doesn’t think we should all spend more time on nature? But at the end of the day, nobody needs Kate to tell us about nature. We need her to stop being such an eco-hypocrite, with all her international vacations and using helicopters like taxis between her multiple homes. Set a better example, Kate.
See, to me it just feels like KP is finally giving up on trying to make fetch happen with her, and has dumped her somewhere in the woods
If she finds her way home to Adelaide cottage, whatevs, and if she doesn’t :shrug: Cue ‘Single Dad relaunch’ number 3…
I’m sure this has nothing to do with Meghan sharing videos of her walking through her garden and feeding the chickens, picking oranges and making a delicious a mimosa at her home and sharing them on her IG account. Or even yesterday when Meghan shared a lovely garden video yesterday for Earth Day.
No, I’m sure Katie’s nature awakening has nothing to do with that.
No I am sure it has nothing to do with Meghans magnificent garden and lifestyle at all .
Kate is just , evolving into a new age , spiritual lifestyle era .
Yep. Nothing about that…
The thing is – for Meghan- it’s who she is. .
For Kate … well .. as we’ve seen .. floundering around to be relevant yet having no drive to do anything that requires deep thinking, commitment or real effort.
Funny how that happens…and happens so often.
I wonder if she is spiritually awake enough to go with William to the Popes funeral. Excuse for a new black coat and hat, veil and pearl and diamond choker!? Photo op. Why not? Bring her own photographer and hijack the funeral.
Wear that ugly diamond and pearl choker to the funeral of the Pope who famously refused to wear all the gaudy robes and jewellery traditional associated with the role. Yup, she’s that oblivious.
@Kaiser there’s an even simpler explanation for Kate’s newfound love of nature: It’s called getting older. Like…most people stop and look at the world in a new way at midlife, particularly after a crisis (whatever it was for Kate). Relieving stress and rediscovering priorities through nature is a huge part of that midlife experience for millions, if not billions of people all over the world.
As usual, a Middleton takes something completely basic like walking in nature and breathing and opening your eyes and ears and makes it HUGE and evidence that they are SPECIAL and ARE THINKING THINGS THAT NO ONE HAS EVER THOUGHT BEFORE. It’s exhausting how much they all crave praise and attention in that family. EARLY YEARS ARE IMPORTANT! YOU NEED TO PUT ICE IN DRINKS! DOGS ARE GREAT! and on and on and on…
Basic is the best word for her!
She is so, so basic.
I spent a whole year in England which gives me like 1% insight on English people and I saw that they *hate* happy clappy.
So, if W+K are indeed happy clappy, they probably have seen that they are hated by friends, family and other English (don’t expect the Scots would like it, either).
Hmm. So was Jobsen being shady then in using the phrase happy-clappy?
Okay reading the comments above, its sounding kinda shady.
As an English person my reaction is 100% yes. I can’t think of a flattering interpretation. It’s mild but leaning to negative.
Yes, definitely some shade there.
It makes me think of when Paige in The Americans made the church her whole personality: That whole hippyish, spiritual vibe, kumbayaaaa.
I have about the same amount of living amongst the British as you & wholly agree. My word, these folks love to revel in their misery!
This sounds very woo woo for a media and couple that think anything outside their narrow lines (especially done by a black woman) is just plain bad and possibly evil (especially when it “steals” “their” prince away lol).
Remember Kate, no one wants to watch a rich woman frolic through nature without a care in the world. It’s not relatable to the poors.
Then again, I guess it’s okay when you’re white. And tax payer funded.
I hope the family has a truly trained religious/spiritual counsellor to help her balance role, personality, outer and inner nature. I say this knowing that Meghan was denied any help when she suffered from this family’s treatment.
Above all, I wish the family a counsellor who can distinguish between psychosis, the consequences of the illness, the consequences of the system and genuine faith, and who supports reconciliation and gratitude. And above all, someone who is far away from the Windsors. Basically, this family is also visibly going down the path of secession – except that they can’t leave the country. Unless William abdicates.
Prayers of gratitude in nature have helped many people.
There is nothing wrong with being in nature or spending time in green/ plant-rich spaces.
My issue essentially boils down to nature being in trouble, and Kate (along with everyone who shares her lifestyle) are major contributors to environmental problems. Kate or family members still using helicopters and flying private/ first class/ often? Cutting rent so people on their estates have snug, environmentally-friendly housing units? Making green spaces free and accessible to the general population? Fighting polluters? Light and noise pollution? Native species? Lessening hunting (pheasants and deer impact farmers, for example) by culling the hunting stock or leaving it to predators. Garbage picking and beach clean-ups so nature remains green and pristine?
I take issue with the green washing of her image when I do not see any real work to protect nature at all from her. And yes, we’re still waiting with bated breath for her tangible early years improvements, which never seem to be ready to publish.
Kate’s carbon footprint is larger than many small countries so this nature stuff is total bs. She’s just a rich lady wandering her estates.
And any true spiritual awakening requires a public apology to Meghan for letting a false story be weaponized. Until then, all talk of spirituality is false.
Right?!
We’re losing species of insects, birds and native plants, and instead of jumping on that bandwagon, Kate’s just saying that we should go out and forest bathe. Yet, her own fricking lifestyle, as well as that of the people around her is doing the most damage to nature to begin with! This is like KC owning a dozen estates, which require excess energy and resources to run and private transport to visit, and him boasting about turning out lights to combat his environmental footprint.
She still hasn’t shown all her amazing work at combatting poverty and improving young children’s lives–you’d expect her to round that off and show what a great job she’s done before starting on this, no? In the real world anyway.
And yes to the apology!
But do they have predators any more? I mean, seriously, any mountain lions or bears roaming around? Coyotes? Bobcats, even?
They lack predators. Wolves, lynxes, etc are missing. Plus, the very rich breed hunting material, which then causes damage to the surroundings, because there’s just too many prey animals. For instance, pheasants that run amok in fields eating the crops. Ditto for deer and rabbits. The latter also causes structural damage. Then you also add people who don’t want animals culled, because it’s cruel, or farmers with sheep who can’t fight predators, because they don’t possess the financial means to do so, and you get an environmental disaster. Certain species of plants cannot flourish, which leads to less insects and birds, and young trees and bushes can’t grow, which leads to flooding and erosion in certain areas.
What, in England? No, there are no wild animals in the UK that are capable of harming a person. There are no bears or coyotes or bobcats here, they don’t exist at all outside maybe of zoos.
I’m sure KP will be pushing this narrative next week when they go to Scotland.
When she goes to sit under that one tree on Iona.
Dead laughing at that. Listen, we’re going to get a tour of all of Iona’s trees, limited as the number may be.
Meanwhile she’s still a massive eco-hypocrite. Miss me with the nature talk and videos about tree hugging until she stops taking monthly international vacations and using helicopters like taxis between her multiple homes.
Nature is healing. But nobody anywhere needs Kate to tell them that. Is she doing to do something to conserve nature? Of course not. William will probably wag his finger at us about the environment next week in Scotland, before boarding a helicopter home.
Really? Did she even once thank her doctors or just the generic ‘medical team’? Everything about her is sketchy. If one survives serious abdominal surgery and cancer/chemo it’s not completely due to trees.
“As a busy mother, it would be easy for her to forget to get outside every day ” Is the writer serious? We are talking about Kate, the princess of Wales, with the servants, the nannies and her mother nearby….busy mother? I don’t doubt that she spends time with her children but they are away to school most of the day… she can’t be so busy that she may forget to get outside? Why that sounds like depression to me? Who can forget to get outside, especially if someone lives in an idyllic environment such as Windsor?
She is so not busy. She has no real work to do and lots of help. They are not babies and toddlers anymore and are going to school and would have after school activities (sports, etc)
After seeing some comments on the British terms, I reread it in the “Monty Pythonesque” narrative voice. Then, the article revealed itself to me. I believe this article is a very subtle type of satire. The last line clinched it for me, especially: As a busy mother…what 😂. Well done to the writer for keeping it together to document her latest spurious CA admission that somehow during her great battle she had time to go traipsing about the countryside. I say that as a chaplain that has done hundreds of home visits to CA patients in hospital and home and never had one of them jump up and want to go hiking — sitting outdoors in the sun was enough.
Satire is a good take. And yet, Jobson made a lot of money writing a really flattering book about her (so I’m told; I refuse to read it). Would he bite the hand that feeds him? Or is he such a talented writer that he can take them down while making it look like he’s actually praising them?
Nature is so important and something that can be missed in our busy lives and our screens.
Even if she does a cringe attempt at it, not a bad thing! Early years is impotant too! 🤣
I just asked Google “Is happy clappy a compliment?” Their answer? No.
“This term is often used disapprovingly, implying an excessive or shallow level of religious enthusiasm.”
Aimee. Snort. Lol. Lort. Keener could have been a random trophy wife and not stuck in a role she has no natural talent or aptitude for and stuck married to a lazy, boring rage monster. The rota is realizing there is nothing to embiggen about Keener because she is bland as a saltine and dull as a box of rocks in real time. She really is trying so desperately to compete with Meghan and falls so short. If is just wild realizing how obsessed the wails are with every bit of public Sussex content and watching them attempt to duplicate their charisma (and laughably fail ever single time).
‘As a busy mother, it would be easy for her to forget to get outside every day.’ More propaganda. Don’t believe it for a second.
This sentence doesn’t really say anything – just that it would be easy to forget, not that Kate actually forgets. I don’t imagine that her recent ski holiday was indoors.
Just another excuse to not show up for work — this is my new work! Tree hugging and playing with butterflies! It’s so important to show the poor inner-city peasants who pay for my luxurious life that happiness can be found in nature! I am relevant!
Even before cancer, I thought that Kate was billed as the consummate mother always outside walking or biking or tree climbing or trampoline jumping with her children. So, what is different now, apart from that she no longer does any duty/obligations/work?
Soon they’ll be announcing her own tv show of her walking in the forest and they will call it “Lovingly, Kate” or something.
Well it will have to be 15 minutes long w/ intro and outro and 7 minutes of Kate content because she is about as exciting as watching paint dry w/ zero rizz and no skills to speak of.
Greetings One and All,
Long while since I have said much however, this warrants the time especially after reading the excellent artlicles and especially the comments.
My thoughts:
After almost 15 years of having mrs wails shoved down our throats the only words that spring to mind are these, Fake, Lazy, Self Entitled, Self Centered, Arrogant, Unforgiving, Hypocritical, Condescending and when bribed enough a Show Pony.
One other thing on that “there by the Grace of God go I” – I truly believe that mrs wails and her hangers on consider her above that.
The term “Spiritual Awakening” obviously is out of the latest “Play Book” the Triad (bill, mrs wails and Jason) have dreamed up.
Next it will be unshaved armpits, tambourine recitals and leaving the bricks and mortar behind to live in a Yurt (of course with every comfort imaginable).
That is it from me this time round. All of you do a wonderful job expressing your thoughts and of course my thanks for this article.
Kindest regards, always.