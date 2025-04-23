Bower: The Sussexes are ‘in crisis’ because… Meghan wants to be a billionaire?

Tom Bower is one of the worst royal biographers. He’s been repeatedly exposed as a raging misogynist, racist and rancid old fart, and he’s already churned out one book about the Sussexes which was riddled with really basic factual errors. Well, Bower is writing a new book about Prince Harry and Meghan. Is he coming at them from a different angle? I ask because last year, Bower came close to telling the truth about Harry and Meghan in some of his commentary: he actually admitted that the monarchy is dependent on “obliterating the Sussexes” and he loudly (and hilariously) complained that Harry and Meghan are “rubbing their successes” in William and Kate’s faces. Bower’s new book is about how Harry and Meghan are “in crisis” because… Meghan wants to make money and Harry wants to speak to his father.
Prince Harry and Meghan are in a ‘crisis’ and each want different things from their life in California, a biographer has claimed. Tom Bower has teased bombshell material about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his planned second book on the couple – declaring they face a ‘fight for survival’ after quitting royal duties and moving to Montecito.
The author, whose first book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors came out in 2022, exclusively told The Mail on Sunday: ‘They need each other. The real trouble is that they cannot come to terms with their own profiles. He is a prince who does not understand money-making; she is a failed actress who got lucky.’
Mr Bower said the couple’s infamous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview in which they aired a series of allegations about the Royal Family will continue to haunt them.
‘Nobody can deny that she [Meghan] works hard but everything she tries suffers in large part from this self-inflicted wound, this dumping on her in-laws,’ said Mr Bower. ‘It frames everything she does.’
The interview led to the late Queen’s famous comment: ‘Recollections may vary.’ Mr Bower added: ‘I find them, as a couple, infinitely fascinating. There is nobody else like them.’
He suggested the pair are in ‘crisis’ over their different goals, with Prince Harry, 40, reportedly keen to reconcile with the Royal Family, while Meghan, 43, is more focused on being famous and wealthy.
‘Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn’t understand that world, other than [understanding] Meghan wants to be famous. He’s spent his whole life never having a penny in his pocket. He’s never had to worry about having a car or a job,’ he said in a separate interview with the Daily Mirror. ‘So he doesn’t understand where she’s coming from, which is that she worked phenomenally hard, struggled, was constantly humiliated, and wants the security of finance and status. She hasn’t got the status she craves, she hasn’t got the pulling power. He’s stuck in California clinging on to his royal status, as is she.’
‘Harry’s thinking is of reconciliation. That’s just totally unrealistic. There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate. It’s an amazing story, an eye-wateringly unique story because it’s unprecedented. This is such a famous couple who are fighting [for themselves] all the time. They are relentless and they are restless, and that’s what makes it so interesting.’
As always, the core complaints/commentary on the Sussexes feel like projection. Prince William literally hired his late mother’s divorce lawyers and the royalists are still trying to say that Harry and Meghan are the ones “in crisis.” Bower and his ilk always conveniently forget all of the times Prince Harry has spoken on the record about his happiness in California and his lack of desire to go back to the UK. Anyway, I’ve said before that I believe Harry is really pleased that Meghan is building her business and that she’s on a more commercial path. That’s not a crisis, that a married couple figuring out how to balance separate professional interests AND dual charitable interests.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Didn’t Harry just last week give quotes to People about how proud he is of his wife and supports everything she has done, is doing and will do. But apparently Bower thinks he knows better than the actual person knows himself? What a loser with no Sussex sources and no insight. He just wants to make money off Meghan and Harry. Despite having no clue.
Bower rambles on like the derangers and bots in DM comments.
There’s also a long game in this. The U.K. has three Copyright libraries ( British Library, Cambridge & Oxford University Libraries) and they get a copy of every book published in the U.K. If you are doing research they are one of the best places to go to access information & sources. In 50 or so years anyone visiting looking for stuff on the Royal family will find a lot of sources from the time claiming M is a bully and H was misguided and led astray. Think about Wallis Simpson and look at what is written now with the sources from then….
The only book I can remember from Diana’s time is Andrew Morton’s.
So really, if any Royal historian wants to read the definitive account of this era, it will be Harry’s Spare.
A reader has a choice between a primary source, a secondary source or in the case of the rats, a whole lot of fiction.
I remember reading about an autobiography written by a Spanish royal discussing the Spanish Royal family before the Spanish Republic. The dismay was similar. Princess Eulalia was her name.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infanta_Eulalia_of_Spain
I agree with @Blogger. After a few generations, these royal reporters will be remembered by no one. People who want to know what happened will pick Harry’s book. It is very detailed and an answer to all the lies told about him and his wife. That is why the publisher paid a lot of money to get this book. His book is literally priceless for the future historians.
Exactly!
I agree with Blogger that none of these biographies will come anywhere close to the driving interest into a memoir by the actual person. They can continue to write books over and over again, but they won’t mean anything historically because they aren’t factual or as accurate as the words coming out of the mouth of the person who actually lived the experiences. That’s why Diana’s book with Martin was and will continue to be the best book historically about her, because she contributed to the book. The same can absolutely be said about Harry and Meghan when it comes to Spare. Spare can only be matched historically in telling their story if Meghan were to write her own memoir. Bower and the many others who have no access to them and know nothing about them besides what Harry and Meghan have said themselves, could ever write their story for historical purposes. Everything he said is based off of projection or things that were said years ago. Everything he said now goes against everything they have said more recently. He doesn’t know anything about them or what they want or feel. Him referring to him as a “prince who doesn’t understand making money” and her being a “failed actress” isn’t even accurate to who they were or who they are now. Harry didn’t have to make money for himself back when he was a senior working royal but his accomplishments then and now show that he absolutely understands and is capable of making money for his family. Meghan entered that family as a self made millionaire working on a successful television show that lasted for seven to eight years, that is the definition of a successful actor no matter how hard it is for him and her haters to admit. Success isn’t about being known by everyone. Most actors would beg to have those accomplishments in the acting world.
That Bower guy isn’t saying anything meaningful in that excerpt, and the Fail knows it themselves too. The guy says one thing and contradicts it in the next sentence; just meaningless word salad. That Bower guy will not write a second book; the first flopped so spectacularly that writing a follow up would be nothing short of committing author suicide. And if what is in these excerpts is what’s gonna be in the book? Then, there’ll be no publisher gonna put their money nor reputation behind any of his books. He might end up self-publishing on Amazon, but that too will tell a story of its own. He will not be writing no books about the Sussexes. Him and that Tina woman will just be giving interviews from here going forward, but no one will be writing no books. And even the interviews will just go to a certain point before they dry up. All those haters’ geese are already baked and cooked.
My husband and I are also in crisis. I wish to be a billionaire, but he is, humbly, only pushing for millionaire status, Oh, what’s a girl to do? I guess we’re headed for divorce?
I was thinking the same thing, although both hubby and I would be happy at multi millionaire. Marriage is all about compromise.
I grew up in abject poverty but I’m a millionaire.. My husband is desperately sad and feels like a loser 😭😭😭😔😔😔 (he’s rich too but he must be angry!). Harry had 50 million from the get go.. He’s fine
I don’t believe billionaires should exist, but I’ll make an exception for Meghan. It would drive the BRF mad.
Looks like the Sussex’s Invictus games stalker has been called up on behalf of WanK and or Camilla once again.. this man is so hateful it’s scary.
And yet another one who wants to act as if PH doesn’t bring in money. His book, BetterUp, investments, speaking engagements. He isn’t sitting around the house mourning a relationship with Will and Charles. Of course, as a royal he didn’t have to earn money; his security was paid for. Now he pays for security and things, he has to earn money and does. How utterly stupid this man is for trying to put out otherwise.
It’s a sneaky way to make him seem incompetent and lost, and to twist her talent and entrepreneurial streak into greed.
@Somebody: He also just won an eight-figure court case. He def brings in money; they are unhinged to suggest otherwise.
Another book of Bower that’s going to tank.
You mean, another “planned” book of Bower’s that going to tank, as “planned”. lol Everything is so planned, like Kate’s abdominal surgery.
Lol! Oh Tom Bowel! It must pain them that the Sussexes have not crashed and burned like they hoped. The everybody hates the Sussuxes is no longer believable. Nor is Netflix dropping them. Now they are in crisis!
When did Meghan fail at acting? The creators of Suits said on the record she is welcome back anytime. Wasn’t Harry recently at an investment conference where he talked about how he has been investing since 2020. How is this someone who doesn’t understand money? He has a huge security bill to pay to keep his family safe, of course he cares about money!
Harry had the grievance with his birth family. Meghan does not talk about them. The “infamous” Oprah interview came about because of the bad treatment they got from the Windsors. Bower and his ilk were trashing them before the Oprah interview. This bitter man needs to get a life. He seems to like to be applauded by the derangers though. He even talked about how the Queen “disliked” meghan. The Queen had passed on before he wrote that trash.. I hope the book tanks. Derangers don’t like to spend money.
And British newspaper readers were trashing them before they left the country, it was a strange coincidence that a lot of the blatant racist abuse stopped after they left, but the hate messages continued.
It’s always Opposite Day with these jokers
My god get a grip!! They are not in crisis because they want the same things and thats to be service to people in need!!!
Here’s the thing, Tom. If Sussexes and wails getting ‘back together’ is such a torturous, awful, preposterous absolutely never thing – then why does it matter? And why do you care? Why discuss something so pointless, endlessly? I’m really interested?
Bowers has a strange definition of “failed actress.” But makes sense in a country where the King’s attitude to the rest of his family seems to be “Ha, ha, suck it up losers.”
This is all BS of course, but I do think that Meghan has always understood that money=influence, eg the ability to do good in the world? I think as an actor she had an eye on being influential like Angelina or Clooney, but the universe had other plans for how she’d achieve influential status.
Reality is Sussex fans and haters both call Harry stupid and Meghan saved him. I have read that from ‘fans’ for 10 years. I don’t consider fans real supporters, I set them as Meghan Stans who see themselves as her. They’re Meghan in their imagination.
My benefit, I’m not a Stan, I want to see the best in everyone. Stan’s don’t. I also know Harry’s brilliant, he achieved more than anyone in his 20s including Meghan. The M Stan’s are offended. This is reality. People need to grow up.. Stop stanning ffs. .. Meghan Stans think he’s not. This is where we part
No real fan would call Harry “stupid.” They are a happy couple and their fans would root for them and their successes. Both are brilliant.
That’s patently false. It’s only monarchists that believed Harry was stupid. Anyone with eyes and a working brain could see that Harry was the smartest out of the bunch.
What Meghan saved him from is the cult mentality that he couldn’t exist out of the institution.
It’s not patently false. I’ve read statements like that here for many years. Maybe I notice them more than others but it’s true. You can say otherwise, they come up every single post. Meghan saved Harry.. Harry doesn’t understand what’s going on. Harry isn’t smart. Harry didn’t understand his family treated him badly. It’s endless.. You’re saying what’s patently false
I’ve never seen a Sussex squadie say that Harry was unintelligent. It would be a ridiculous thing to say, just from an observational perspective. He and Meghan are brilliant in complimentary ways and the best thing is that they are curious and also hire and appreciate people with specific knowledge and skills to help them reach their goals.
Both Meghan and Harry brought different things to the relationship. Because that’s how relationships work. Neither saved the other. They created a plan and saved each other and their little family.
Then you’re not paying attention. There have been years of it here. Maybe look closer.
Interesting how defensive everyone is. Years of it.
Blind blind blind
Thank God Harry found Meghan or he’d be Princess Margaret! (20x recently) when Margaret was a racist, nasty, narc, bully who never had a job. Harry worked and started 3 charities in his 20s and went to war.. Sorry fan girls, he was never going to be Margaret. She was a spoiled lazy drunk. Y’all believe the fanfic
I think, Meghan fans say that Meghan saved Harry not because he was stupid, but he was in an abusive environment all his life and I don’t think, he would leave if it wasn’t for Meghan and how dangerous it became for her to stay. Also, if Meghan was a nobody who never worked in her life, it would still be hard for them to escape the BRF. I mean, there is a reason he chose Meghan as his life partner. He saw her as free, independent and that was attractive to him. Without her life experience, it would be hard for them to know that they can make it outside of the firm.
Where you yo see Meghan fans calling Harry stupid?
Some fans said she saved him from his unhappy life, those are his words.
@Yellow lights you’re looking like just another royalist trying to cause division among H&M supporters!! OG Squaddie here, and no one in the Squad thinks PH is stupid/unitelligent. In fact we talk all day about how the UK Rota Rats tried to paint him as less intelligent than PW , just to boost that lazy loser. Time exposed that little ruse!!
PH is loved and revered among the Squad. Inventing tall tales won’t change that. We know Meghan helped to save him from his deplorable family who clearly had a lifetime role as PW’s workhorse carved out for him. But PH also elevates M in many ways and we know they support and elevate each other. THE SQUAD KNOWS PH’s WORTH!
Now, please trying to create ruckus!!
Yellow lights, you have an interesting perspective. The way the brf treated Meghan and Archie gave Harry the non-negotiable reason to leave the cult. I think he probably would have left eventually. The man wasn’t happy there.
It was apparent from his successes in the military and his charities that he is intelligent–more so than any of the others have ever shown to be. The problem is that the brf and bm named him ‘dim’ from practically childhood and they continue that narrative today. It’s not landing the way they want it to, because Harry is involved in so much and people who meet and work with him KNOW that he’s not dim.
This is the man who spent ten years in the military. Why do the brf and bm continue to tell themselves that he is not capable of making his own decisions? They want to continue to use him to cover for other royal family members, but it’s just not working.
The biggest issue with the brf/bm is that Harry and Meghan DON’T speak about Harry’s relatives in the castle. Indeed, it appears to me that they’ve done everything to snip that connection from their work. Those people really don’t like being ignored.
Wondered where Tom went. But after Tina yesterday, Tom is sure to follow.
Guess what, I know who is NOT going to be a billionaire…
It’s Tom “Cadillac” Bower! 😂😅🤣
And Tom, after Chuck pulled Harry’s security, Harry precisely knows he needs to hustle to secure his children’s future. He and Meghan are the hardest working royals around because they’re not taxpayer funded unlike the Lazies. And Meghan isn’t a failed actress. But you sure are a failed fiction writer.
So suck it Tom non-Billionaire Bower, you can rejoin Tina in the corner.
Nobody would hire Bower for a commercial. He is jealous to disparage Meghan who had a successful career as a series regular on a prime time show. Bower needs to retire.
Bower is “in crisis,” he can’t let go of the intense dislike of a couple he has no clue about.
Agree, no clue whatsoever. Just constant absurd speculation about H & M in the minds of jealous losers.
Last September the press were calling Meghan lazy because she didn’t go to NY with Harry, now they admit that she works hard.
Imagine trying to call a hands-on mom of two lazy because she chooses to stay home and look after her young kids instead of running to NY with her husband. They get mad whenever she doesn’t make herself available for them to write endless speculative articles and empanel gossips posing as journalist for theirTV morning shows!
This guy is such a raging misogynist, in addition to being a disgusting racist.
His deranged “obliterating the Sussexes” is one of the reasons why the Sussexes need extra security, and I don’t get why these people are offered a platform, even by the hatred-inciting BM.
Too bad all these OWM don’t seem to care what Harry and Meghan say *in public* — Harry’s infamous “missing the English countryside” being a prime example. H&M not mentioning the Left-Behinds *at all*. Harry knowing for a fact now what went down when the security was pulled.
Too bad guys like him are adverse to facts like Meghan being the only self-made millionaire who ever married in — if that’s called “failed”…
But sure, Harry wants to come “home” — when his home is in Montecito with Meghan and their kids.
And Meghan has nothing better to do than playing *who wants to be a billionaire*. Because she’s not busy with any of her many successful projects at all…
Why would Bower think Harry wants to go back to his birth family when his dad evicted him and his family, pulled his security, and his brother goes in for “stealth” to get him alone and bully him. Bower is obsessed.
The Monarchy suffers from Meghan’s hard work… um, ok
“Meghan wants to be a billionaire but I Tom Bowels will give my wretched books away for free for the benefit of all mankind!!” This old fart kills me, he has been trying to make money off of Meghan from day one, just like the rest of the rota hounds. That whole UK media/royal scene is so weird, it’s like Meghan needs a restraining order against all of them. She barely mentions them as does Harry, but they seem to revolve their whole lives around being like Meghan and Harry/Not being like Meghan and Harry or writing about Meghan and Harry. Give it a rest already!
Tom Bower reminds me of Tina Brown. Their best years are behind them and they hate that an interracial couple’s best years are in front of them, while they live their best lives. This book too shall fail. This is just an opportunity for the failing Daily Mail to serialize another failed book targeting the Sussexes. Nothing is sticking thus far so their go to is another book that will be debunked and fail, but it will generate what they need to stay afloat, negative content on the Sussexes.
Well, they have same initials😂. They’re both racist and misogynistic and of an older generation. Bower says that he finds the Sussexes infinitely fascinating. And I’d say that’s actually one of the only true things he said. And it’s true for both him and Brown. They are infinitely fascinated by Meghan and Harry. A pity they feel the need to demean that which so fascinates them.
So, Harry, who was born into the wealthiest, most famous and influential family in the entire world, doesn’t know what it means to be a billionaire celebrity? And Meghan, who has “worked phenomenally hard” and has “struggled,” is only where she is because of luck? Bower’s synapses aren’t firing very well.
Meghan is the moment , Meghan is the zeitgeist. Period!!! She’s the only person atm that blends royalty and celebrity (England and USA) with global visibility and appeal. 👍
Meghan has a loving husband. They support each other throughout the journey of life they choose to live. Harry moved away from that toxic institution and royal family with her, to protect and nurture his family in an environment that is welcoming to them.
Imo, the other two British royals that blended royalty and celebrity who brought fun, intrigue and beauty to that toxic royal mafia family were Princess Margaret and Princess Diana, and the royal institution treated them atrociously. They challenged the stuffiness of the institution, wanted to do things differently, spoke up to the men in suits. Unfortunately, they were unable to live in another country with people cared about them like the Sussexes are able to. 😞
Tom Bower, his colleagues/members of the media ‘class’, and royalists want Harry and Meghan to fail which is why the Sussexes’ success agitates their spirit and psyche. It’s one of the reasons I support the Sussexes and continue to pray for their mental and physical well-being and continued financial independence. They are up against a huge force daily (articles by the minute pushing negative content and falsehoods 🤦🏽♀️ ).
Tom Bower knows he can make money with Sussex content so he will ride that train on any given day with or without facts for a book or tv appearance.
They just say the same thing year after year even though they know that it doesn’t make any sense. How does this comment make any sense ” He’s never had to worry about having a car or a job,’ he said in a separate interview with the Daily Mirror. ‘So he doesn’t understand where she’s coming from”? Who does Tom Bower think has been paying their bills for the past 5 years? If Harry didn’t understand I’m sure he does by now.
They’re just going to keep on despite interviews, books, actions showing that they are perfectly happy being in America . Harry being miserable and Meghan wanting to be, but being shunned by the” famous” ( if she isn’t already famous what the hell is?), is how they rationalize the most ridiculous bag fumble of the century.
And so it continues. They are bunch of deranged fantasists. They simply cannot let go of their narrative that Harry is this pathetic pleb who just doesn’t understand the outside world and he’s desperate to get back to the bosom of the Monarchy. While Meghan, how dare she even exist! Clinging to her title and money! Money! Working for a living, how disgusting.
The rap on Harry was that he was the dumb royal. In fact he never went to college but when Meghan entered his life she brought focus, discipline, confidence and creativity to the marriage and turned him into a dynamic speaker commanding lucrative speaking fees and sharpened the leadership skills that were innately within him. Result is IG jumped a notch in terms of its potential, work at Better Up and even ability to tackle the Sentabale staffing mess. He and Meg have to make a lot of money to fund security and their charitable activities. Quite a success story that has the welfare royals and tabloids in a panic.
Harry was attracted to smart, working women. Chelsy did her Masters in Law and worked in a law firm. Cressida worked as an actress. Meghan was the diamond of them all. He’s similar to the European princes who wanted working women as their wives because they knew the public duty required of them.
OTOH Willie sat back and waited for women to throw themselves at him. But the smart women rejected him when they realised how lazy he was. Even the love of his life, Jecca, was more of the Harry mould and had several initiatives.
Sucks to be Willie. 😂
This comment proves the one made above
As always with these dumbasses, it’s don’t listen to the actual person (Harry), he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Let me tell you what he’s thinking and feeling.
The fact that Meghan continue to rise and succeed at pretty much everything she does, despite all their attempts to tear her down, is stuck in their gullet and they just can’t stand it.
And to boot, they are stuck with the lazy, do nothing left behinds, makes it all the more grating for them. Boo the hell hoo!!!
Who actually buys these books?
…no one. Which is why Tom – the Cadillac lover and non-billionaire – is out and spitting his bile again.
IIRC the DailyFail pays TB to run excerpts. So, whoever actually pays DF for subscriptions, and whoever clicks, links or comments that generates ad revenue for DF.
Also whoever buys single DailyFail or SundayMail paper copies is financially supporting TB’s bile if DF is still paying to run his mendacious excerpts.
I suspect William would have divorced Kate during the recent “difficulty” (and related weirdness) vs. negotiating new terms if he could have. But Harry’s happy marriage forces his hand. If he gets divorced like his father, his true desire, he instantly “loses” to Harry on yet another field of comparison. So it seems he’ll remain unhappily, awkwardly, “together apart” with Kate and spend the rest of his days leaking that Harry and Meghan are as troubled as he and Kate are solid, with no one with any kind of access or insight believing it, but all the appropriate folks going along.
As long as Harry is happy and successful as a family man, William must be seen as such, as well.
‘Nobody can deny that she [Meghan] works hard but everything she tries suffers in large part from this self-inflicted wound, this dumping on her in-laws,’ said Mr Bower. ‘It frames everything she does.’
They really do think the Royal Family of that small country is the center of everyone’s world. It’s hilarious.
Meghan doesn’t think about the left-behinds. She calls them “my husband’s family,” making it clear that she has distanced herself from them.
“It’s an amazing story, an eye-wateringly unique story because it’s unprecedented.”
— “eye-wateringly unique”?? 😳 Has the man ever read a history book.
Meghan is certainly not looking for status or billions. What she is looking for – I believe – is independence for herself, her family and her children. Anyone who isn’t from the bored billionaire upper class of Britain, or a particularly grateful person like Harry, will surely understand what she wants and appreciate and respect it, as Harry does. The idea that you could be subjected to a lifetime of humiliation, merciless ruthlessness, arbitrariness, medieval punishments, arrogance and callousness on the part of these people drives anyone into 24-hour labour. And she does it with bravura and joy, just like her husband.
Didn’t Harry say publicly that he was very proud of his wife’s success like two weeks ago ? I guess they were blocking their ears like children.
Given their comments on the last few royal threads? It is clear yellow lights is a troll, deranger, hired goon. If you respond their comments stay on the site and you give them oxygen.
Instead label their posts as troll and move on. Starve the trolls.
They keep saying Meghan wants to be famous. She’s already famous. I think they both want financial security and to have enough to give their children a secure, successful future. I don’t think the goal is necessarily billionaire. Billionaires are really disappointing , tax dodging and anti-democratic in this country right now. Harry is very busy with his own thing. Had a very successful Invictus, even with the UK press blanking it. He just got back from a very well-received trip to Ukraine, and dealing with issues like Sentabale. They are not constantly talking about what they’re doing and Meghan looks more visible because of her show and social media. They constantly try to frame it like husband and wife are competing with each other instead of balancing family life, multiple commitments and projects. Bower is easy to dismiss.
Is Tom Bower the one that looks like a basset hound? Besides that, he is a nincompoop.
And if M becomes a billionaire, so what are the going to do about it 🙄
Sulk with envy.