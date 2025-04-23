Bower: The Sussexes are ‘in crisis’ because… Meghan wants to be a billionaire?

Tom Bower is one of the worst royal biographers. He’s been repeatedly exposed as a raging misogynist, racist and rancid old fart, and he’s already churned out one book about the Sussexes which was riddled with really basic factual errors. Well, Bower is writing a new book about Prince Harry and Meghan. Is he coming at them from a different angle? I ask because last year, Bower came close to telling the truth about Harry and Meghan in some of his commentary: he actually admitted that the monarchy is dependent on “obliterating the Sussexes” and he loudly (and hilariously) complained that Harry and Meghan are “rubbing their successes” in William and Kate’s faces. Bower’s new book is about how Harry and Meghan are “in crisis” because… Meghan wants to make money and Harry wants to speak to his father.

Prince Harry and Meghan are in a ‘crisis’ and each want different things from their life in California, a biographer has claimed. Tom Bower has teased bombshell material about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his planned second book on the couple – declaring they face a ‘fight for survival’ after quitting royal duties and moving to Montecito.

The author, whose first book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors came out in 2022, exclusively told The Mail on Sunday: ‘They need each other. The real trouble is that they cannot come to terms with their own profiles. He is a prince who does not understand money-making; she is a failed actress who got lucky.’

Mr Bower said the couple’s infamous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview in which they aired a series of allegations about the Royal Family will continue to haunt them.

‘Nobody can deny that she [Meghan] works hard but everything she tries suffers in large part from this self-inflicted wound, this dumping on her in-laws,’ said Mr Bower. ‘It frames everything she does.’

The interview led to the late Queen’s famous comment: ‘Recollections may vary.’ Mr Bower added: ‘I find them, as a couple, infinitely fascinating. There is nobody else like them.’

He suggested the pair are in ‘crisis’ over their different goals, with Prince Harry, 40, reportedly keen to reconcile with the Royal Family, while Meghan, 43, is more focused on being famous and wealthy.

‘Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn’t understand that world, other than [understanding] Meghan wants to be famous. He’s spent his whole life never having a penny in his pocket. He’s never had to worry about having a car or a job,’ he said in a separate interview with the Daily Mirror. ‘So he doesn’t understand where she’s coming from, which is that she worked phenomenally hard, struggled, was constantly humiliated, and wants the security of finance and status. She hasn’t got the status she craves, she hasn’t got the pulling power. He’s stuck in California clinging on to his royal status, as is she.’

‘Harry’s thinking is of reconciliation. That’s just totally unrealistic. There is zero chance of reconciliation because there is irreconcilable anger on the part of William and Kate. It’s an amazing story, an eye-wateringly unique story because it’s unprecedented. This is such a famous couple who are fighting [for themselves] all the time. They are relentless and they are restless, and that’s what makes it so interesting.’