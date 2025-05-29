Cassie welcomed her third child, a boy, with husband Alex Fine

Two weeks ago, Cassie testified against Sean Combs in his federal trial. Her testimony was a multi-day affair. Cassie was heavily pregnant at the time, and there were concerns that she would go into labor during her testimony, especially because of the stress of having to speak about everything Combs did to her. But she got through it with an enormous amount of bravery. Cassie gave birth to her third child this week:

Cassie Ventura is a mom again! The singer, 38, welcomed her third baby, a boy, with husband Alex Fine, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. TMZ was the first to report the news. The news comes after a source confirmed with PEOPLE that she was taken to a New York City hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

[From People]

I’m so happy for Cassie and her husband Alex Fine. Alex seems like such a decent man, and I’m so glad that Cassie was able to get a fresh start with her life.

Concurrent with Cassie welcoming her third child, Combs’ attorneys requested a mistrial. I actually thought the two things were connected, like Combs wanted a mistrial because the prosecution’s star witness gave birth during the trial. But the now-rejected mistrial request had to do with Kid Cudi. Cassie dated Kid Cudi after she left Combs, and Combs (allegedly) fire-bombed Cudi’s Porsche in retaliation. Combs’ legal team didn’t like some of the evidence submitted in the fire-bombing situation, that’s why they asked for a mistrial. The judge said: nope.