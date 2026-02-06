Margot Robbie wore Charlotte Bronte’s mourning bracelet at the UK ‘WH’ premiere

Going from memory, last night was the second time in the past year where Margot Robbie showed up to a premiere half-naked, then stood awkwardly next to her full-clothed male costar. Inevitably, the guy looks like an idiot for trying to serve face while Margot’s ass is hanging out. You can see the guys try to offer Margot their coat or their protection and she always refuses. So it was last night at the London premiere of “Wuthering Heights” (the quotes are part of the title). Margot wore a corseted and mostly sheer Dilara Findikoglu gown.
It’s impossible to discuss the gown without discussing the inspiration for the gown. Apparently, Margot got permission to borrow Charlotte Bronte’s bracelet. It’s a piece of Victorian mourning jewelry, with an amethyst set on a strap constructed from Emily Bronte and Anne Bronte’s hair (Emily wrote Wuthering Heights, Charlotte wrote Jane Eyre). Charlotte survived both of her sisters, and so she had their hair finely braided and turned into a custom jewelry piece. Vogue claims that the bracelet is a replica, but other outlets say that Margot wore the real bracelet, so I have no idea. It’s being said that Dilara Findikoglu designed the dress around the bracelet, and it appears as if the gown is adorned in hair-like twine as well. Beyond bracelet (which may or may not be authentic), Margot also wore pieces from the Boucheron archives and some newer pieces from Jessica McCormack. Margot’s stylist Andrew Mukumal is absolutely insane. It was raining at the premiere as well! I would have been so worried about water damage on those archival pieces. And if I’m being honest, the whole look all together is giving Xena Warrior Princess rather than “Wuthering Heights.”
What else? Jacob Elordi looked fine in all-grey. I’m not wild about his facial hair these days, but whatever. He’s fine. He was pretty concerned about Margot as well, it looked like he was trying to keep her warm and protect her from the rain. Charli XCX was there too (she did the music) – she wore a bridal Erdem look.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Margot Robbie attends the "Wuthering Height" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Margot Robbie attends the "Wuthering Height" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Margot Robbie attends the "Wuthering Height" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Margot Robbie attends the "Wuthering Height" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Charli XCX at Wuthering Heights film premiere in London, UK, on The 5th February 2026
Margot Robbie at Wuthering Heights film premiere in London, UK, on The 5th February 2026
Jacob Elordi attends the Wuthering Heights UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, UK.
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie attend the Wuthering Heights UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, UK.
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie attend the Wuthering Heights UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, UK.
Margot Robbie seen at the 'Wuthering Heights' film premiere on Thursday 5 February 2026 at ODEON LUXE Leicester Square, London.
Celebrities attend the UK premiere of 'Wuthering Heights' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Featuring: Margot Robbie
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Feb 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Celebrities attend the UK premiere of 'Wuthering Heights' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Featuring: Margot Robbie
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Feb 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I think Margot’s styling for this tour is bad. I like Charlie’s dress way better than Margot’s.
ThatGirlThere, you beat me to it. That’s EXACTLY what I was going to say! But if MR’s dress panels were half as sheer, would that have worked?
No, it’s still silly. Jacob is appearing as the mustachioed villain, Margot’s the trussed-up maiden, and all we’re missing here is the railroad tracks and Dudley Do-Right.
I think the problem is a dress that looks like it is made out of hair is gross.
Charli XCS is the only one who looks like she’s from Wuthering Heights. She’s haunting us, up on the moors. Margo and Jacob look stiff and uncomfortable together, no chemistry, not to mention she’s badly dressed every single time.
Margo is theme dressing, supposedly, but nobody dressed like this in Haworth in the Bronte era. Not even fine ladies. I hate the whole bracelet thing.
Robbie looks a hot mess, and I hope the bracelet was a copy, not authentic.
The fashion she is wearing for the tour isn’t my taste, but so many famous women look better in these odd gowns than Margot Robbie. She always looks so stiff and uncomfortable. She never looks like she fully commits to the look. She is an actress who cannot seem to at least fake being comfortable in promotional clothes. Fashion models learn to walk and pose. Maybe she can be trained to relax into it by a talented drag queen or something?
The theme dressing for Barbie was really fun and you could see she was enjoying it. The theme dressing for WH just feels weird. I assume the bracelet has to be a replica because the original probably need to be in a climate controlled case to preserve the hair.
She looks deeply uncomfortable and gaunt. The level of try-hard with this promo has completely turned me off.
yeah, I think she is trying way too hard because she knows the movie might not be that good, and she is aware, I think, that she looks like Jacob’s older sister
I follow an experienced jewelry dealer on Instagram who specializes in antique and vintage pieces. She’s confounded by the description of the bracelet, as closeups show a clearly red stone. She makes the case that its a garnet and I agree.
A simple google search shows there is a red Amethyst. I’m surprised you’re experienced jewelry dealer didn’t know this. It happens when hematite is mixed in the stone during formation. I used to sell fine jewelry.
The theme dressing worked so well for her for Barbie that I think she’s just figured she should do it for every movie? But it doesn’t work for every movie. elements of this dress look really cool against the decor, but the dress overall is bad.
With Barbie her theme dressing made me want to see the movie. With this, it makes me worried for the movie.
It doesn’t make me want to see it but I’m not a huge WH fan anyways. I always question myself though bc if I’m not into something then there’s a good chance the youngs might be into it, lol. I feel so far removed from what young people are into. But I think young people like Jacob and Charli and Margot too bc she’s the one from Barbie?
I agree the Barbie theme dressing worked but also that movie was solid in its marketing. Wuthering heights doesn’t know what it is and so it’s all over the place. Anything Victorian isn’t actually the theme of the film which is set in the late 1700s and is gothic not Victorian. I don’t think Margot or Emerald actually know the difference and so they are just throwing spaghetti at the wall here.
The Charlie XCX outfit fits in far better and she’s probably read the book.
I fully agree that this movie didn’t know what it is, and that’s why the styling has been like this.
O Brother Where Art Thou is Odysseus told via vibes, but it had a really strong grounding of time and place, plus a consistent tone. I feel like this is Wuthering Heights based on vibes, which ok, but they don’t want to fully commit to a consistent vibe.
If you have to explain how the clothes are related to the movie, it’s not working. I would’ve guessed this hair clothes was more Boudicca related? I dunno, that’s the only thing that came to me looking at this. I feel for the clothes ppl, my Halloween costumes end up like this (inspired by Titania, Queen of the Fairies, but not actually a fairy, but…..), but I’m not a pro.
I think Jacob’s suit is green or are my eyes deceiving me? Green/grey? Anyways, I’m kind of here for these kooky looks of Margot’s. I can’t look away. So it’s interesting. And I have a feeling this movie is going to do well. Maybe I’m wrong though.
I love this aesthetic.
Not so much the structure, but the olive green paired with sheer tulle is 😍😍😍.
Very John Galliano/McQueen.🥰
That is one of the ugliest dresses I’ve ever seen in my life. It looks so itchy. I clocked the hair jewelry reference immediately, but that doesn’t make it nice.
She looked so good on the Barbie press tour. Did she get a new stylist? All of her outfits have been so ugly lately, even the casual ones. She’s too pretty for this mess.
It’s the same stylist as the Barbie tour.
I think it’s because goth styles have never looked great on her. Much like Chanel has been doing her dirty for years giving her looks that just don’t work.
Sorry Margot is gorgeous and I love her but in these troubled times I find petty posting about fashion to be therapeutic
The theme dressing that worked so well for the endless Barbie promotion cycle has not worked at all this time around. The styling has been horrid for this entire promotional tour, which has been exacerbated because Margot looks ill at ease. That bracelet is hopefully a replica. Items like that bracelet and MM’s infamous JFK dress should be preserved careful and not worn/damaged for a tacky red carpet moment.
@TN, I also immediately thought of KK in Marilyn’s dress, and got so annoyed again remembering that reportedly when she returned it, the seams were all stretched out and torn. She easily could have afforded a replica.
I think the top part of the dress is very cool. I love the contrast of a structured piece with tulle. But the sheer bottom is getting so old at this point. It’s not edgy any more and it just looks naked.
The whole promo for WH really has been so try-hard, and overly sexualized, which feels on brand. I’ve heard the movie is getting some good reviews but there’s so much about it I can’t forgive.
Some people like Pedro Pascal can really pull of a moustache. Jacob looks like Benson Boone.
That is accurate. I don’t like the mustaches on him or Timmy. I get they want to look older but it’s just a no.
I really hope this is a replica because that is unethical to wear a historical artifact if you don’t personally own it. It’s like Kim K. wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress. That’s on whoever loaned the piece, not so much on the wearer.
I like Charli XCX’s pink goth bride look.
I love everything she’s worn for this press tour (except the super low-rise leather pants — I don’t think we need to be bringing those back).
Jacob Elordi needs a new stylist (or a stylist?). He’s tall but all this oversized, ill-fitted stuff is just silly.
Plus it’s all probably custom made for him. Dude is 6“5 that’s a lot of fabric
She confirmed at an interview on the carpet that the bracelet was a replica, thankfully!
Thank you. What a relief. The real thing would have been to precious to wear IMO.
Margot’s dress has an interesting Gothic vibe. Like she fled her house at midnight, wearing only a sheer nightgown, and was attacked by evil sentient vines. Still doesn’t make me want to see the movie.
Jacob’s suit – the length of the jacket just points to the too-long pant legs and some how makes him look shorter.
LOL
🤣🤣🤣”Evil sentient vines”🤣🤣🤣
I’m one of the few on here, but I like it.
I’m here for it. I find it interesting.
I’m with you. I actually really like it and all of her looks for this promotion.
I am also probably in the minority when I say I am also looking forward to the movie — and I am an English major who also read all the Brontes’ works, though it has been a while. I am always open to a reinterpretation of a classic tome; I mean, if you like “Clueless” or “10 Things I Hate About You,” not sure why you wouldn’t at least have an open mind for this movie.
That all said, we have an idea in our heads of how a book should be interpreted, so I know many are not going to like this movie.
Margot’s dress is giving me medieval fairy cosplay. Aside from the color I don’t think it goes with the bracelet. I actually like what Charli is wearing though.
The style is bad and unequal. Shes halfnaked in January February and hes fully dressed. Why has this to be almost always when it comes to female actresses? Fak the male gaze honestly! What women have to endure to please the patriarchy is sad.
This is getting ridiculous. It’s a caricature of what fashion for a movie promotion.
The styling for Barbie was spot on because changing clothes is what Barbie does..as well as being a doctor, engineer, teacher etc. This is just so fake and performative.
Charli XCX would make an interesting Catherine Earnshaw.
For a moment, I thought she was.😉
I am really, really tired of the naked look.
It took me several moments to realize Margot’s hair was not in braids. It’s a confusing look with too much going on. The bracelet is beautiful and I hope it’s a replica. A simpler gown would have allowed the bracelet to have more significance.
This feels like a tired and inauthentic marketing plot. Barbie made billions, she theme-dressed for the promotion of the movie, let’s just apply the same marketing formula with this one. It’s does not feel fun – it feels manipulative and the audience can see through it.
It would work if the clothes did. They don’t.
Margot looks like a weird mushroom, the kind that appear overnight in the garden, entangled with dry milkweed.
Why does this attractive woman insist on ugly gowns?
I actually kind of like Margot’s outfit. It reminds me of Xena or Princess Leia in Return of the Jedi, lol. It’s weird but at least it’s interesting.
Charlotte didn’t write Wuthering Heights. Wrong Bronte.