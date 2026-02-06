Margot Robbie wore Charlotte Bronte’s mourning bracelet at the UK ‘WH’ premiere

Going from memory, last night was the second time in the past year where Margot Robbie showed up to a premiere half-naked, then stood awkwardly next to her full-clothed male costar. Inevitably, the guy looks like an idiot for trying to serve face while Margot’s ass is hanging out. You can see the guys try to offer Margot their coat or their protection and she always refuses. So it was last night at the London premiere of “Wuthering Heights” (the quotes are part of the title). Margot wore a corseted and mostly sheer Dilara Findikoglu gown.

It’s impossible to discuss the gown without discussing the inspiration for the gown. Apparently, Margot got permission to borrow Charlotte Bronte’s bracelet. It’s a piece of Victorian mourning jewelry, with an amethyst set on a strap constructed from Emily Bronte and Anne Bronte’s hair (Emily wrote Wuthering Heights, Charlotte wrote Jane Eyre). Charlotte survived both of her sisters, and so she had their hair finely braided and turned into a custom jewelry piece. Vogue claims that the bracelet is a replica, but other outlets say that Margot wore the real bracelet, so I have no idea. It’s being said that Dilara Findikoglu designed the dress around the bracelet, and it appears as if the gown is adorned in hair-like twine as well. Beyond bracelet (which may or may not be authentic), Margot also wore pieces from the Boucheron archives and some newer pieces from Jessica McCormack. Margot’s stylist Andrew Mukumal is absolutely insane. It was raining at the premiere as well! I would have been so worried about water damage on those archival pieces. And if I’m being honest, the whole look all together is giving Xena Warrior Princess rather than “Wuthering Heights.”

What else? Jacob Elordi looked fine in all-grey. I’m not wild about his facial hair these days, but whatever. He’s fine. He was pretty concerned about Margot as well, it looked like he was trying to keep her warm and protect her from the rain. Charli XCX was there too (she did the music) – she wore a bridal Erdem look.