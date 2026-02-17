Spencer Pratt’s sister Stephanie: A vote for him is a vote for stupidity



Noted douche canoe Spencer Pratt jumped back into the spotlight last January after his and Heidi Montag’s Palisades home burnt down in the terrible Los Angeles fires. First, he hustled Heidi’s music to raise money in residuals. Next, he spent much of the last year criticizing California governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass for allegedly mismanaging the response to the fires. Now, he’s promoting his new book, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain and running to replace Bass as mayor. Registered Republican Spencer is running as an Independent.

I don’t know who in their right mind would vote for Spencer, but I know who won’t be doing so! On Saturday, Spencer’s younger sister, Stephanie Pratt, made a series of posts on X Twitter about her brother and his campaign, urging people not to vote for him. She accused him of everything from only running to extend his 15 minutes of fame to getting her hooked on drugs to beating her up so badly that he put her in the hospital. Yikes.

“Spencer has done great work for the palisades,” Stephanie wrote on X. (Spencer and his wife, Heidi Montag, filed a lawsuit against the city of L.A. after their home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.) “But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor,” she continued of The Hills alum. “A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.” In two of several subsequent X posts, Stephanie wrote that “in an ideal world the palisades would have their own mayor and police department,” and said that she “would love him [Spencer] to be” in charge of the neighborhood, but not the entire city. “I have no problem with Spencer playing government but our city needs help,” she wrote. Stephanie also claimed that her brother is “just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir,” referring to January’s The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain. After her posts urging people not to vote for Spencer inspired backlash, Stephanie also shared allegations of an alleged assault that occurred when she was 18, writing: “Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn’t belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA.” She also alleged that he got her “hooked” on drugs. “Almost forgot how it all started – he’s the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15,” she claimed on X. “I’ve kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn’t be running LA. Thank you. Amen.” Stephanie also alleged that Spencer was once arrested in Costa Rica for activity related to the alleged cult. “At least hire someone with work experience who wasn’t in a cult,” Stephanie wrote of her brother. In September 2010, Spencer said he was arrested in Costa Rica for felony possession of a firearm, according to TMZ. It is not clear if he was ever charged or faced court following the arrest. “And yes fact – I will always be on team Lauren Conrad,” Stephanie also wrote of her brother’s former Hills costar, with whom he famously feuded. “Those two spent years trying to destroy her life for magazine covers. I always side with the vulnerable who need help not the people inflicting pain on others.” “Leopards never change their spots,” she said of her brother. “Stay in the palisades Spencer.” In a final post, Stephanie said she did not share her posts to put the spotlight on herself. “I have no interest in fame, I’m taking a course to become a [Registered Behavior Technician] RBT my passion is helping children and adults with autism,” she wrote on X. “I don’t even use instagram. I’m serious about my new career helping people.”

[From People]

”A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.” No lies detected there. You’d think that we as a society would have learned our lesson when it comes to electing an unqualified, sh-t-stirring reality TV star to elected office, but who knows? I know Republicans have also been delighted to see him take California leadership to task, too. I saw Stephanie’s Tweets, but she’s since made her account private. Based on the response she got, maybe we should be concerned that Spencer is gaining some sort of street cred from his TikTok fans.

Stephanie’s allegations that Spencer’s doing this to extend his 15 minutes of fame don’t come as any surprise. Anyone who was of age during The Hills and its aftermath knows that Spencer and Heidi are fame wh-res who will do anything for a dollar and a Google notification with their names on it. As for the rest of her accusations, they’re pretty serious and pretty damning.

Note by CB: On Monday, Stephanie, who lives in London, deleted her Instagram page and protected her tweets.

