Joshua Jackson opens up about James Van Der Beek’s death



After James Van Der Beek passed last month, there was a huge outpour of love and tributes from his friends and colleagues, including his Dawson’s Creek co-stars. Katie Holmes shared a handwritten letter to her Instagram page, Michelle Williams spoke about him to the press at the Actors Awards, Busy Phillips also made a lovely tribute post, and creator Kevin Williamson praised him in a recent profile with Esquire. On Monday, Joshua Jackson made his first public comments about James. During an interview with the third hour of the Today show, Joshua spoke about his friend, how he’s processing his grief, and promoted the Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign, which he’s an official ambassador for.

“I think it hits in a variety of different ways,” he said. “For me as a father now, I think the enormity of that tragedy for his family hits me in a very different way than just as a colleague. So I think the processing is is ongoing.”

“He and I shared this very amazing time … and it was formational for us,” Jackson continued on TODAY. “I know both of us look back on that time with great fondness, but I will also say that I know that I’m really just a footnote in what he actually accomplished in his life.”

“He became what we used to just call a good man, a man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace, an unbelievable partner and husband, just a real man who showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, curious, interested, dedicated father,” he added.

Jackson, 47, has partnered with the NHL and AstraZeneca as part of the pharmaceutical company’s Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign, which highlights the importance of getting screened for cancer.

“I’m at the age, right? Like so many people, my family has been touched by cancer,” he said about how he got involved.

“Obviously, when James got his diagnosis, and now I’m thinking about a contemporary of mine going through something like this, and when the AstraZeneca folks reached out, I also have a lifelong connection to hockey.”

Jackson emphasized how vital it is to get treatment sooner rather than later.

“Guys don’t like to talk about this. We don’t like to go to the doctor, we don’t like to deal with this stuff. And I know a lot of ways in your life, like that stiff upper lip thing can be helpful, but in this it’s not helpful at all,” he added.

Van Der Beek also became an advocate for cancer screening following his diagnosis. He filmed a prerecorded video when he missed a “Dawson’s Creek” reunion due to stomach issues last September to raise money for the nonprofit F Cancer, and he was a paid spokesperson for Guardant Health, which offers a blood test to screen for colon cancer.

Jackson said coming to Van Der Beek’s aid at the reunion was a special moment for him and the cast.

“We were there to be able to … help his family through his treatment,” he recalled on March 10 during the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

“The purpose of it was beautiful, and I think for all of us, it’s easy to forget the impact that the show has because your experience of making the show is your experience, right? So for our little crew of people, that’s just something that we shared. But when you have 1,400 people sitting in a theater … you are reminded that it actually went out there into the world and had impact on other people.”

“For us to get together is a bit like a college reunion,” he added. “To share that experience with the audience, but also to be able to witness (Van Der Beek’s) kids, witness the impact that he had on other people was really impactful,” he said.