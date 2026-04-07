Savannah Guthrie has returned to anchor Today after her mother’s disappearance



The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s presumed kidnapping began its tenth week on April 5, and investigators don’t have any substantial leads as far as we’ve heard. After her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie immediately look a leave of absence from the Today show to be on site in Tucson, Arizona. There’s been a lot of speculation as to whether or not she would return to work. Savannah made an off-camera visit with her colleagues in early March in which she reportedly told them she wanted to come back to work. Sources claimed she would be back wihtin a month.

Two weeks ago, Savannah sat down with Hoda Kotb, who’d been filling in as co-anchor in her absence, for her first interview since Nancy’s disappearance. Savannah told Hoda that she’d be back in the anchor chair on April 6. And that’s just what happened. On Monday, Savannah made her highly-anticipated return to the Today show. She acknowledged the situation, thanked fans for their support, and made it clear she was ready to get back to Today show business.

Savannah Guthrie is officially back home on Today. The journalist, 54, joined her co-anchor Craig Melvin at the anchor desk on Monday, April 6, for the first time in more than two months after her mother Nancy Guthrie disappeared on Feb. 1. After highlighting the top news of the day when the program began, Savannah took a moment to comment on the sunrise. “Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it’s good to be home,” Savannah said on air. “Yes, it’s good to have you back at home,” Melvin told her. “Well, here we go, ready or not. Let’s do the news,” Savannah said. As Melvin added, “Yes, so good to have you back.” At 7:30 a.m., they were joined by Al Roker and Carson Daly at the news desk as they welcomed viewers back from commercial break. When Melvin pointed out the crowd gathered on the plaza, Savannah said, “Some beautiful signs out there. I’m excited to see them, give them all a hug. I’ve been really feeling the love so much.”

[From People]

I thought Today did a really nice job with Savannah’s return. Her quip of, “Ready or not…let’s do the news” was the perfect way to kick it off. The segment where she went outside to thank the viewers for their support was very well done, too. You could see the camaraderie and support she was getting. Savannah wore a beautiful yellow dress, which was a nod to the yellow ribbons and flowers that people have been leaving outside of Nancy’s house to symbolize hope. Craig Melvin sported a yellow tie while the other Today hosts wore yellow ribbon-shaped pins. If you watch the video of when Savannah goes outside to greet the crowd, there are a lot of spectators wearing yellow ribbons, too.

Ahead of her first day back, Savannah also made a very powerful Easter Sunday message in which she reflected on her “season of trial.” She had a pre-recorded message that was played during her church Good Shepherd New York’s Easter livestream. Savannah said that this ordeal has challenged her faith, but acknowledged that her dark moments also help her also see the light.