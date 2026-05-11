Mariah Carey and Anderson Paak spotted out at the movies together



Mariah Carey and Anderson Paak were first linked in December 2024, when they were seen holding hands at a steak restaurant in Aspen. Sources said they were simply working on an album together. After being seen holding hands in Los Angeles in March 2025, a source told US Weekly that they were dating, but their busy schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together. In September 2025, they released their duet, “Play This Song.” During the press tour for Mariah’s album, Here For It All, Gayle King asked Mariah Carey what was going on between them. MC responded that Paak was a “hand-holding club.”

Things seemingly had ended between the two of them by early this year. TMZ reported in February that Paak was spotted on an intimate dinner date with Jeannie Mai. Well, it looks like things are back on between Mariah and Paak for now. On Thursday, they were spotted at the AMC theater in Century City heading into a showing of The Devil Wears Prada 2. They were decked out, too. Mariah was in a little black dress and sparkly blazer while Paak wore a black suit with sparkly pinstripes. Here’s more from Page Six:

Over a year after igniting romance speculation, Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak once again stepped out together for a PDA-filled outing. In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair was spotted holding hands while arriving at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles for a screening of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” Thursday evening. The “Fantasy” songstress, 57, donned a chic LBD for the date night paired with black platform heels and a matching blazer. She swept her locks to the side and accessorized with a black handbag, lariat-style belt and a glittering necklace. Anderson, 40, wore a black suit adorned with sparkling pinstripes, amping up the look with an open collar, a pair of round sunglasses and a necklace. Reps for the rapper and the Grammy winning singer did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment on Friday.

[From Page Six]

Mariah Carey at a movie theater with the commoners is something I never had on my bingo card. She’s always struck me as the type of rich person that gets screeners sent to her house so she can watch them in her private theatre. Could you imagine being in line behind her at concessions? You’re just playing on your phone and then suddenly hear her drawl, ”Lamb, do get me a small popcorn with no butter and a large champagne!” I would have died.

I have to comment on the most obvious thing here: Their outfits! They probably headed to the theater after dinner, but I can absolutely believe that a sparkly outfit and high heels are MC’s standard movie-going attire. Paak’s suit is super fun. Sparkles and sequins are one of Mariah’s love languages. He gets it and it was fabulous. Anyway, I hope they enjoyed the movie! I haven’t seen it yet, but I have plans to go next weekend with my sisters and can’t wait. I did see The Sheep Detectives this weekend, though, and it was so much fun.

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak reignite romance rumors with PDA-filled movie date https://t.co/wXFNCCLD5M pic.twitter.com/NRh3djMV6r — Page Six (@PageSix) May 9, 2026

the concept of mariah carey at the century city amc is sending me https://t.co/BxvFHnPxD8 — kenzie xcx 🦋 (@kenzvanunu) May 9, 2026