Sources close to Prince Harry accuse the palace of an ‘elaborate set-up’

People are now saying that Prince Harry successfully exposed King Charles and his courtiers’ plans to disrupt the Sussexes’ plans for their UK visit. While the rot deep within the royal institution has absolutely been exposed, I don’t think that was Harry’s original intention, or his intention at any point of planning this visit. I think Harry has been genuinely shocked by just how thoroughly he’s been screwed over at every turn – RAVEC refusing to grant him security for the Invictus One Year To Go events, RAVEC pausing Harry’s risk assessment months ago and only informing him two Fridays ago, the lack of communication with his father’s office and now this, his father’s office rescinding their offer to allow Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace because Harry decided too late to stay there. Exacerbating this situation, BP and Kensington Palace have been furiously issuing often-contradictory briefings about the visit for weeks, and that’s an ongoing issue. Well, Harry did the thing he always does when he’s getting screwed over by his father: he issued a statement via his spokesperson.
Harry’s team had spent several days exploring ways they could make the visit work, with increased private security packages. However, palace sources, who said he had until the end of last week to accept the accommodation offer, have now claimed that he initially declined the invitation to stay there, before accepting it later on Saturday.
A spokesman for Prince Harry said in a statement on Monday, July 6, “I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence.”
“Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend,” the spokesperson added.
“It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason. Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment,” the statement continued.
Royal sources said that Prince Harry had until the end of last week to accept the offer, so that the Royal Household staff could prepare for him. It is believed that he declined the invitation on Saturday, July 4 and then accepted later on in the day. The statement followed a morning of confusion. Initially, it was reported by the BBC that Harry was to stay at Buckingham Palace, attributing that report to his spokesman. However, the palace then said that this was not correct.
As I said in my earlier story, I hope this is a breaking point for Harry in particular. I hope everything changes for him about how he deals with his father and these pitiful people. This was not Harry setting a trap for Charles, it was the opposite. Charles’ intention from the start was to publicly humiliate Harry and “put Harry in his place.” I hope Harry sees that now. Additionally, per Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack, sources close to Harry are now saying that the offer of royal accommodation was always “an elaborate set-up,” which is pretty hard to argue with:
Prince Harry just went nuclear on his family, accusing the royals of an elaborate set-up, and suggesting that the Palace’s offer to him of a bed for the night was made in bad faith and was never intended to be honored.
Sources close to the Duke of Sussex said Monday, as the argument hit fever pitch, that the palace’s explanations for withdrawing Harry’s invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace did not add up. Harry, via sources, is accusing the palace of cynically laying a trap for him: dangling a royal residence in front of him only to snatch it away, presumably for the sheer men-in-grey-suits villainy of it all.
…His camp have, however conceded they only formally accepted the palace’s offer on Saturday evening. In other words, even Harry’s own version of events concedes the central point of the palace’s case: that he sat on the invitation for days and accepted it at the last possible moment, at the weekend, for a stay beginning within about 48 hours.
To be scrupulously fair to the Sussex side, their strongest point is about consistency. The reasons given for the withdrawal of the offer, they note correctly, do appear to have shifted: last week the palace line was simply that Harry had not accepted the accommodation; now Tuesday’s High Court judgment in the Associated Newspapers case is being cited as a complicating factor, despite the palace having known the judgment date since Thursday.
The thing no one will say is whether Harry knew the invitation had a ticking clock attached to it. In any case, if it hadn’t been this, it would have been something else. Charles would have found some way to withdraw the invitation and screw over Harry in some way. Learn from this, Harry. I’ve defended his right to maintain some kind of relationship with his only living parent, but I genuinely hope this has all been one big come-to-Jesus moment for Harry. There’s no changing Charles, there’s no changing William. They’re both awful and neither care about you whatsoever.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Are the commenters on this site the sources Syko’s talking about?
I think so. Or may it’s some post on reddit or twitter. Syko tends to use reddit and twitter for ideas and sources for his stories.
That was my first thought as well. Celebitchy commenters and Sussex Squad peeps on social media qualify as “sources close to the Sussexes” now 😀
Time limited offer of accommodation? Unbelievable to treat your son and family like an irritant or inconvenience? Final proof of how horrible Chuck really is to his own son, daughter in law and two grandchildren!
Just googled it, Buckingham palace has 240 bedrooms.
Yeah what a shitty family they are.
It’s BS, right? The summer season is the exact the time of the year when Buck Palace has extra staff, because of the summer opening to the public. So this could never have been a staffing problem, or lack of rooms for him and his security detail – that place has hundreds of bedrooms. This was a indeed a Charles/palace set-up/stich-up.
Harry should indeed stop being delusional, believing that it’s the men in grey suits that stands between him and his father. Charles is a coward, yes he is, but that man doesn’t care one bit about you and your bi-racial family, Harry. He had concerns about the skin tone of your unborn child, remember?
I’m confused that anyone involved in that hot mess of a palace thinks this makes them look good, or that Harry looks bad for being shafted. It’s such a bizarre way to spin it — that a guy trying to do his best for *wounded veterans* is somehow the bad guy for trying to make sure nobody unalives his wife and children (or himself).
Seriously, seriously, the press put him in danger in the first place for publishing his Afghanistan battle log — let alone his first-hand experience with his mom.
Don’t the courtiers know that they simply look like awful humans? I don’t get how any spin can make this look good.
Harry is not playing the games with them and matching energy but it’s clear the palace wanted all of them there to get photos and leaks. They wanted to serve them on a platter to the media. The whole family is insecure and bitter but I also think they know the media are pissed because they haven’t been able to control Harry and this is to tame the backlash. That’s why you had Piers and others upset because Meghan wouldn’t come with the children and hoping she would change her mind. This is about that toxic, symbiotic relationship between the family and press.
So it seems harry won the case . Because I bet these palace staff knows the judgement before and this way to get humiliation before tomorrow to get press ahead.
Yep. It’s clear they wanted Meghan and the children there. It was leaked a month ago and you could practically feel the jubilee the BM felt when the thought that Meghan might come and they could get pictures and leaks. When Harry brought up security, he called their bluff and decided my family isn’t coming and the family, paranoid about backlash because they clearly promised the press his family, did this to humiliate him. When Harry said his family were terrified of the press, he wasn’t lying. It’s pathetic. But at the same time, the Windsors are just a terrible family, so their doing this for their own reasons as well.
Exactly. They are trying to salt the earth before him. But this is the thing. That is what I victor does (carthage) after a supreme defeat so nothing can grow from the ashes. But they haven’t defeated Harry & Meghan. They keep going. Those two and their little family are going to be fine. The fact is… the institution needs them SO MUCH more than they need the institution.
Yup, I think he won as well.
I agree- I was saying earlier to a friend that I bet that island is crashing out because it’s going to come out tomorrow that harry WON.
I think Harry has taken a “trust but verify” approach to dealing with his family and made sure to document every step along the way based on his past experiences.
He made his intentions clear to visit the UK for his work, he tried to make security arrangements, get a risk assessment, and even tried to pay for protection. He made every effort to publicly play by the rules but the rules kept changing and the goalposts kept moving. I think Harry had an inkling of where this might go and was ready to respond with receipts and rebuttals. This whole debacle really shows how despicable and petty his family is as a matter of public record. I understand those who are exasperated that it’s like Lucy and the football, but I think there is some value to the wider public seeing how unfairly he is being treated.
How many are really seeing it, though, and how many believe the palace-to-tabloid spin? That’s what I keep wondering.
I’ll say it again: I think it’s time for Harry to petition the Parliament to remove him and his children from the line of succession, and remove the titles. Given how Charles is treating his son, the titles don’t mean 💩 in the UK, and no one cares about them outside the UK.
If Harry removes himself with Parliament’s help, they can’t use him anymore. They can’t emotionally blackmail him with the famiy ties anymore.
I think more people are seeing through it than they would like you to believe. And I believe that because of the media reaction. There’s constant polls about how popular the royals are, and unpopular Harry and Meghan are. Even now looping in more right-wing American Media to tell you that everyone hates them in the in the US.
There’s clear bot activity on social media, but also on news articles online. How do you have a 150 likes on a royal family story and two comments? And it’s the lack of interest in what the royals are doing, the lack of interest is showing up at events, and the consistent need for them to glom on to other public events where crowds already are to make it seem like the interest lies in them.
I said this in another comment but they’re doing stuff that royals have previous generations would have never had to do to keep attention. I don’t think this is just apathy, or people not paying attention.
Of course they can emotionally blackmail him with no titles. As long as he lives and is Charles’ son and William’s brother they’ll emotionally blackmail him. that’s how toxic people operate.
and yes I do think more people are seeing through this than the palace would like. It all seems messy and very public but I do think in general more and more people are seeing the royals for what they are – petty vindictive people.
It’s not about the titles. It’s about the awful way he has been treated by them for his entire life.
And now the internet sees it. And, as we know, the internet never forgets.
The titles don’t make a smidge of difference, so why should he bother? He will always be Prince Harry. It wouldn’t reduce his risk or change his profile. He was born Prince Harry and he has done nothing to deserve not to be.
The palaces (aka his terrible father and rage monster brother) are showing their true colors.
How exactly would changing his name accomplish anything?
What a cluster. And the left behind are supposed to be diplomacy mascots? It does show that they’ve finally turned their narc systems to do this kind of thing almost on auto pilot.
I think Harry will still have some hope for his relationship with his dad (he blamed the people around QEII for a lot of things that I think she had agency in), but I don’t think he’ll try to include his kids in these things anymore.
Looking forward to “SPARE, the Awakening.”
They must have Harry in a real bind with his personal security if he was going to stay at Buckingham Palace. On previous trips he’d refused to stay there because he’d be “a sitting duck”. It’s smallish grounds in the midst of everything with every entrance and exit through the gates filmed by reporters.
I do think that Times story about how Harry could deliver his rebuttal of the Daily Mail from Buckingham Palace (once he likely wins the case on Tuesday) freaked them out. It would give him a lot of authority. They couldn’t have that.
HOWEVER…I am still quite optimistic about this trip! 1) I think he’s going to have a massive victory over the Daily Mail which will garner ww headlines. 2) He’ll visit Scotty’s little soldiers and Wellchild.
It’s going to be a lot of positive news for Harry and I think they are just trying to salt the earth before him and spoil his successes.
Agree with you. Harry’s relationships outside of his family are solid and this trip will be as well.
The thing is that what the Palace says about the judgement tomorrow completely blows the missed acceptance deadline out of the water. Because, as soon as they knew about Tuesday (last Thursday), the offer would have been withdrawn anyway, even if he’d accepted a while back.
Yes – I think their timeline is lies.
I’ll say it again….. Harry frustrates me when it comes to this. He’s like Charlie Brown and the palace is Lucy. They promise him something…. And then at the last minute snatch it away….time after time after time. And he…at his grown age…continues to fall for it. Who on this post didn’t see this coming from a mile away???? Anyone???. All that I can only hope for at this point is that he learns the lesson that the palace keeps trying to teach him…..which is…we don’t give a —- about you or your children.
I have to somewhat agree with this. It seems Meghan got the point a long time ago but Harry hasn’t made it to that point yet. Hopefully he does because this family cares more about toxicity and PR than actually caring for each other. Harry is holding on to hope but he needs to put more energy into the people who love and respect him and this family cares more about kissing the media ring than personal relationships.
@BRI……Facts
I really wonder if Harry feels safer saying that he wants a relationship with Charles, whether he does or not. It has to be scary to leave that institution.
Harry’s playing the long game, getting this abusive if not illegal behavior on the record.
He will not trade his family’s safety for PR
He will not allow his abusive father and abusive brother to stop him from serving veterans through Invictus.
I think that William wants to take Invictus off him, he doesn’t really want it himself, he just wants to hurt Harry. William got real pleasure in hurting Harry over Sentebale using Iain Rawlinson and didn’t care that the process damaged the children.
I think Bill wants invictus destroyed, then he’ll claim another sports events for vets as his own.
Didn’t he show up for the first time at some sporting event for vets this year? Everyone knew he only did it because of invictus.
He had KP try to steal the endeavor fund when Harry and Meghan left. He had KP file trademark on the name of a project Harry had been working on with MOD. MoD slapped them down.
I get the feeling that the offer was (if unofficially) rescinded the moment harry didn’t immediately jump through hoops to accept it. Essentially telling chuck he’d get back to him wasn’t the grateful response he was likely expecting.
I think they rescinded it because Meghan and the children weren’t coming. I think this was all about getting leaks and pictures of the family, so they could feed the beast.
Yeah bc let’s say Harry said on Saturday that he did want to bring Meghan and the kid to BP. Oh I bet they’d have found a room bc the kids would be photographed in a car every time they left and absolutely mobbed.
Whether it was his intention or not, playing some sort of ninth dimensional chess, it doesn’t matter it still worked out that way. They look horrific, and they are scrambling throwing everything at the wall to make rescinding the offer to let someone stay with you the day they’re supposed to arrive not look like entirely s***** behavior.
I hope that he realizes that his family doesn’t care about him, but I will still give him grace to figure out that situation however he needs to. The British royal family operates as a cult. So we can’t look at it like someone just cutting off contact with their deadbeat parent. We have to look at how we would treat anyone else that left a cult after 36 years and needed to be deprogrammed.
Harry very clearly has some complex feelings about his family and the monarchy itself, which I’m sure is a reflection of his relationship with his grandparents and his mother and what he thinks can be done within the system. However, that system sucks and the people at the head of it who could do good, have clearly chosen not to. I hope after this week is over he can take some time with his family, and his therapist and really work through his next steps without guilt.
They look goddamn ridiculous. Going on and on for weeks about how they invited the Sussexes to start at BP and testing oh sorry you didn’t accept in time for our imaginary cut-off date. I’m sorry, there’s rooms enough and staff enough. Were to be believe the royal household can’t get it together. Of course they could. It’s a choice not to. And which is it bc the stores are muddled? It’s that he accepted too late and the whole place could t extend grace to allow him to stay or is it due to the DM case? Again, Charles is a joke. A weak joke.
Still hoping that the Spencers show Charles — and the world — how a real family protects family members who come to visit.
I’m even wondering if the rumours about the Sussex family staying at Althorp might have been one of the straws that broke the proverbial camel’s back. We know that the Spencers are a sore spot for Charles – the way they supported Harry at previous Invictus games and showing up the royals, and of course all of that business with Meghan’s wedding tiara being unavailable… until, that is, it looked like she might wear the Spencer tiara, and then suddenly, mysteriously, she just had to wear one of the Queen’s pieces. I wonder if Charles hoped that by offering only palace accomodations, he could control Harry’s movements and prevent any cute photos of the redheaded Spencer children frolicking with Diana’s kin.
This actually might be the case.
I was naive and thought that Charles had a genuine interest in seeing his grandchildren. What a sociopath.
That man wanted the optics and pictures. He doesn’t have any new pictures of himself with his grandchildren at all. Not since Archie was baby. It looks bad on him. I don’t even think he knows how to truly love. I doubt he even sees the Wales’ children like that either but he has pictures with them.
I don’t think he ever sees Williams’ kids except at public events.
Charles has never been interested in Archie and Lili. It’s not known that hw has seem Archie more than once or twice and there has been no concrete evidence that he has ever seen Lili. Furthermore let’s not forget that he was one of the two royals who had concerns about Archie’s skin colour and he didn’t want Archie to have a title and he also took over a year to accept that they were entitled to be Prince and Princess after the Queen died.
The only way Charles could possibly salvage his reputation is if we learn after Harry’s visit that Charles hosted him at Highgrove (close to Birmingham) and maybe Clarence House in London, and they just didn’t want to announce this for security reasons.
The chances of that are probably 2%. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Charles is a horrific father who’s more worried about what the tabloids might think than about his son’s safety.
I said this in my other comments this was a stitch up by the courtier deliberately sabotaging Harry’s and his family’s trip to the UK with late decisions and lack of communications.
The whole stuff around offering Buckingham Palace as a place to stay for Harry and his family does not make sense. Buckingham Palace is still under renovation, parts of it is open to the public with guided tours. Why did the RF not offer Harry to stay in one of the apartments in Kensington Palace or St James Palace? William and Kate never seems to stay in their apartment in KP. They are probably in their forever home Forest Lodge or Anmer Hall with the children of school. Harry could have stayed in Eugenie’s or Beatrice’s apartments. They stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor when Haryy and Meghan still had the lease. If he had stayed in Kensington or St James Palace there would not have been an issue with additional staffing. BTW Harry is probably able to make his own cup of tea and order a take away for a few days. Harry does not need anybody to arrange his teddy bears on his bed.
Harry has rejected St James’ Palace due to security issues.
I hope Harry is done. Meghan cut off toxic Tom years ago, time to do the same with the royal family. If Harry cannot get security for official charity events, he certainly doesn’t have to send in his 28-days-notice for private visits at all. Sussexes under the radar – would love this idea. And pics on Insta after their departure…
Well if the BRF objective was to look like racist cruel 🍑 🕳️s they succeed, even the gaslighting is glaringly obvious.. I hope Prince Harry goes scorched earth on them all at this point, because we all know in the back of our minds if something happens to any of the Sussex family the king and his minions including his heir are completely at fault.
Hopefully no one from Harry’s team is actually talking to Tom Syko. If Harry had an open invitation to stay at BP, there’s no time limit on acceptance. If there were actual plans to accommodate Harry, there would be no problem in getting staff to assist with his stay. No one other royals live at BP. Anyway as we have said about this situation, hopefully this is a wake up call for Harry and that he will no longer communicate with the Palace or Charles. There’s only so much abuse he should take from the Royal Family.
At some point Harry has to start taking responsibility for putting him self in the position to be set up. I think most people at least here saw this coming or something like it. He doesn’t care about you, you can’t trust him. Stop giving them a chance to make you look like a fool.
That’s a deranger take.
Harry is proving, in the public record, their illegal and corrupt moves. That matters.
I don’t think this makes Harry look “like a fool”, though, @Kate. If we wanted to be extremely critical, we could say that maybe Harry gave his father the benefit of the doubt and let himself believe that his one remaining parent might actually want to meet to his children. Who wouldn’t want that?
With Charles’ poor health, I could see Harry thinking that he should swallow his pride and make sure he doesn’t have regrets later. Plus, he’s hoping to set some protocols for his children to visit the UK and be safe.
This also didn’t come out of nowhere – there have been discussions behind the scenes for months, Charles extended an invite to the Sussexes, and gave enough assurances on security that it seemed a real possibility. Harry and his team even put a lot of this out there publicly, on the (mistaken) assumption that Charles would be too ashamed to go back on his promises. Apparently he underestimated the depths his family will go, but I just don’t think that Harry is the one who ends up looking pathetic here.
About 4.20 today BBC 24 hours news covered this with a female journalist, didn’t get her name and can’t find links, but she commented that this was an embarrassment for both sides as it was he said/they said. However, she did state BP looked CRUEL and RIGID withdrawing the offer and that the other cited reason about the outcome of the ANL court case tomorrow made no sense either. She pointed out High Court Judge renders an independent view of King and whatever the outcome can not compromise him. It was just great to have someone on the BBC say BP looks cruel and inflexible ( she didn’t say King but we all know whose in charge at the Palace!) No room at the Palace and no staff because Kingy agreed to them staying up untill 4am today to catch England Vs Mexico is complete bobbins!!
Better that all of this happens a year out from the actual Invictus Games. Harry likely feels a whole range of emotions, but he’s also strategic at his core, and this situation should make future planning much simpler if he bypasses the palace kabuki dance shenanigans.
Agreed 💯@ Mairzy Doats as horrible and as stressful this has been for Harry at least he has no illusions about going forward with planning for IG next year. No chance of King yielding one inch and attending IG or anything else in public and no private meetings either.
I think sooner or later those who lead with their heart have to learn how to protect their heart.
Wisest and most objective statement about this whole horrible mess, Therese.
As someone who was raised by a gaslighting narcissist and has a raging narcissist SIL, it is far too easy to hold out hope for decent behavior by one of the people that we’re all told will love us unconditionally. It’s not stupid, but it’s sad. Charles holds out an olive branch that seems authentic, and I would bet that Harry thinks it’s real. Plus he looks at how adorable his kids are and wonders how his own family can turn their back on them. Not just his father or brother, but his aunt and some cousins as well.
Charles shock and pouting over Diana’s instant popularity still resonates with me, I’m 64 and recall him complaining that no one wanted the Prince of Wales. The disastrous Fab Four meeting was Diana 2.0. William was not going to tolerate being upstaged by his upstart, articulate American SIL.
Hopefully he stops trying after this. They want to put your wife, kids, and now yourself in danger. Be done with them.
And glad they did this for the year one event so he can put plans in place for 2027 that don’t involve him talking to them. I hope the spokesperson puts out a Prince Harry is focused on his family which includes his wife, children, and various in laws, cousins, etc. He is not going to be trying to reconcile with the King of England, his wife, or the Prince of Wales.
If Harry did win his case, this has to be the dumbest move this family has made yet. His win will make this look like what it is, retribution. In any case, I ‘m glad he’s not staying there and it’s absolutely insanity that Meghan and the kids would EVER stay in a palace. The palace staff isn’t safe for them. As I said, go directly to Althorp then wherever, let them get pics of the backs of everyone’s head. Harry needs to be done with Charles, write it off. I believe that William’s temper controls everyone near him. They are making a choice and I hope Harry makes a choice to write Spare part two and lights them up.
Don’t blame the victim, bc that’s another form of muddying the waters. No matter what happened to Harry, and no matter how he “should” react to it, the King (and the Queen before him) is responsible for what he did to him.
No kidding.