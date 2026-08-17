Jordyn Woods married Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu & Kylie Jenner was there

During the Knicks’ championship run this year, there was an interesting gossip storyline happening in the background. Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns was engaged to Jordyn Woods, who is best known to longtime gossips as “Kylie Jenner’s former bestie.” Kylie went to many Knicks games with her Knicks-obsessed boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, and there were several videos of Jordyn and Kylie greeting each other warmly after games. The backstory: in February 2019, Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe for the millionth time, this time with Kylie’s BFF Jordyn. Khloe publicly blamed Jordyn (and not Tristan) and famously claimed that Jordyn was “the reason my family broke up.” The Kardashians leaned on Kylie heavily to end her friendship with Jordyn, and she did for a few years, but they reconciled in 2023, burying the hatchet or whatever.

Well, seven-and-a-half years after that famous falling out over Tristan Thompson (of all people), Jordyn married Karl-Anthony in Malibu over the weekend. Kylie Jenner and Timothee attended!

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are married! The reality star and designer, 28, and the New York Knicks player, 30, tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony overlooking the ocean in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 15, per photos shared by Page Six. They exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends, including some of Thomas’ NBA teammates, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, per the outlet. Woods wore a white strapless gown with a full skirt, paired with a long tulle veil trimmed with lace. Towns sported a dapper black tuxedo with a double-breasted jacket and bow tie. The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Christmas Day last year. They shared several photos of Towns getting down on one knee at Overstory, a rooftop bar in New York City. “Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍,” they captioned the post, which featured a look at Woods’ dazzling, emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. Woods and Towns began dating in 2020 after being close friends for years. They have both since credited their long friendship with being the basis for their strong romantic relationship.

[From People]

God, Jordyn was so young when all of that crap went down in 2019. The Kardashians really tried to destroy a 20-year-old’s life and she persevered and thrived. She has her clothing and lifestyle brand (Woods by Jordyn) which got a lot of attention during the Knicks’ run this year. Like, she wore her own label to games and the press wrote about it endlessly. So Jordyn is doing fine. She’s been fine for many years now. The question a lot of people are asking is: should Jordyn have blocked Kylie and Timmy from attending her wedding? I think it’s fine – it looks like Kylie was the only Kardashian-Jenner to attend, and it’s actually clear that Jordyn and Kylie really did bury the hatchet a while ago. I don’t think the rest of K-J clan speaks to Jordyn, nor does she speak to any of them. Plus, it’s clear that all of the Knicks view Timothee as their little white-boy mascot. Karl-Anthony probably wanted Timothee at his wedding, I’m just saying.

Jordyn’s dress was beautiful!

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are officially married! 💍 The Knicks star and model tied the knot during a stunning black-tie ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu on Saturday. Woods wowed in a strapless white gown as the couple celebrated their big day surrounded… pic.twitter.com/Md6guwG0AX — Page Six (@PageSix) August 16, 2026

Married in 5! 🤍 Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns tied the knot in Malibu on Saturday in front of a group of star-studded attendees, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and ‘Love Island’ stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe. pic.twitter.com/ujf67PiJ6L — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 16, 2026

Jordyn Woods glows in Old Hollywood-inspired wedding dress to marry Karl-Anthony Towns https://t.co/S2nqxjZmki pic.twitter.com/c8CfBnMi3i — Page Six (@PageSix) August 16, 2026