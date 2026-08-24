Kylie Kelce is sick of people asking if she’s going to try for a boy: ‘stop doing that’

Regular listeners of Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie, know that there are certain topics she hates having to repeatedly address. The pregnancy question is a big one. In late July, Kylie shot down fan speculation that she was pregnant after she posted pictures of herself wearing a flowing dress. Kylie used the opportunity to remind listeners that it’s in poor taste to assume a woman is expecting based on her clothing.
During her newly named “Rage Bait of the Week” section, Kylie addressed another question that she hears all too often: Will she and Jason keep having children until they get a boy? Kylie responded by giving her “quarterly reminder” that her four daughters, Wyatt, six, Elliotte, five, Bennett, three, and Finnley, one, give them all the fulfillment they need. From People:
Kylie Kelce is over being asked if she and husband, Jason Kelce, will try to have a baby boy.
The 34-year-old mother of four daughters was, once again, asked about whether or not she plans to have more children in the hopes of welcoming a boy on the Thursday, Aug. 20, episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.
Kylie quickly shut down the line of questioning, declaring, “You’re wrong. I don’t need to have a son.”
She went on to add, “It’s your quarterly reminder that we do not ask people who have children of one gender if they are going to try for the other one. That’s not how that works.”
Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 1, with Jason, also insisted that she’s perfectly content having all girls.
“I’m so sorry to all the boy moms out there that I’m about to say this, but I’m biased because I only know what I know,” she explained. “So please take this with a grain of salt. Who run the world? You know what I mean?”
Quoting the Beyoncé song “Run the World (Girls),” Kylie added that she finds it “crazy” the amount of people who ask her this same question both online and in person.
“We got to stop doing that,” she said. “We got to cut that out because I have four kids that I love dearly. My husband and I are so fortunate to have the girls that we have. We’re so fortunate to have the children we have. And I think that we are not less fulfilled because we have four girls. So your suggestion of, like, you are not living a fulfilled life without a son is silly.”
Kylie sounds so frustrated to be addressing this topic again, and I don’t blame her. Not only is it a rude question to ask anyone, but you can literally Google her answer. I know most people probably don’t realize what the question implies, so I appreciate Kylie’s commitment to educating them. She’s got a special knack for taking something personal and turning it into a broader etiquette lesson. Also, she’s not wrong about who runs the world.
As the mother of two boys, I used to get asked all of the time if we were going to try for a girl. It was really annoying, especially when my younger son was still an infant and we were adjusting to having two kids. My husband was better at handling it than I was. A relative we saw a few times a year would always bring it up. On one occasion, I gave the standard-yet-awkward, “Nope.” They kept pressing about how nice it would be to have a little girl. Mr. Rosie simply responded, “Oh! Are you offering to pay for daycare?” They never brought it up again.
The video is queued up to start at that part. It’s NSFW or around kids due to swearing.
Photos credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages and via YouTube
I love her. That’s all.
Oh, and go Birds. Go Phils.
I LOVE Kylie Kelce. She is plain spoken, reasonable, self aware, and a great deal of fun to watch on her podcast.
I guess though I have known people who did “keep trying” to get a child of the opposite sex of the kids they had. So people do, in fact, do that.
But when you even ask that question, especially in front of the kids- it just seems insane.
Because the subtext is- you must be disappointed you had only girls or only boys. Your current kids are disappointing to you?
When you think of it that way, it’s a bats**t crazy think to say out loud.
Yeah, I know people who have done that. For a few it worked out as they wanted. Others ended up with four boys, five girls, etc. I really thought my second was going to be another boy and I was OK with that. It was fun to have a girl, but kids are just who they are. I think it’s misguided to “try for” one gender or the other because you never know what your experience of raising any individual child will be. On the other hand, it’s certainly none of my business if people choose to do that. So long as they love the kids they have.
This is diva talk. I find this to be a non issue. It’s just questions for questions, nobody really cares if you’re trying for a boy or a girl or not, like nobody cares about the weather but we keep asking about it.
Loved her on Ilona Mahers new YouTube show Power Hour — so funny and relatable.
they have enough money that they could do this through a clinic. the idea of wealthy celebrities “trying for a boy” or “surprise pregnancies” in their mid 40s is laughable.
the state of the art fertility clinics throughout the world have been accomplishing this for years, using frozen eggs/embryos, egg donation, genetic/gender screening and various other technologies. Simply put, if you have money, you can pretty much have a bespoke pregnancy/baby.
All respect to Kylie and Beyonce, but women do NOT run the world. If only.