Kylie Kelce is sick of people asking if she’s going to try for a boy: ‘stop doing that’



Regular listeners of Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie, know that there are certain topics she hates having to repeatedly address. The pregnancy question is a big one. In late July, Kylie shot down fan speculation that she was pregnant after she posted pictures of herself wearing a flowing dress. Kylie used the opportunity to remind listeners that it’s in poor taste to assume a woman is expecting based on her clothing.

During her newly named “Rage Bait of the Week” section, Kylie addressed another question that she hears all too often: Will she and Jason keep having children until they get a boy? Kylie responded by giving her “quarterly reminder” that her four daughters, Wyatt, six, Elliotte, five, Bennett, three, and Finnley, one, give them all the fulfillment they need. From People:

Kylie Kelce is over being asked if she and husband, Jason Kelce, will try to have a baby boy. The 34-year-old mother of four daughters was, once again, asked about whether or not she plans to have more children in the hopes of welcoming a boy on the Thursday, Aug. 20, episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. Kylie quickly shut down the line of questioning, declaring, “You’re wrong. I don’t need to have a son.” She went on to add, “It’s your quarterly reminder that we do not ask people who have children of one gender if they are going to try for the other one. That’s not how that works.” Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 1, with Jason, also insisted that she’s perfectly content having all girls. “I’m so sorry to all the boy moms out there that I’m about to say this, but I’m biased because I only know what I know,” she explained. “So please take this with a grain of salt. Who run the world? You know what I mean?” Quoting the Beyoncé song “Run the World (Girls),” Kylie added that she finds it “crazy” the amount of people who ask her this same question both online and in person. “We got to stop doing that,” she said. “We got to cut that out because I have four kids that I love dearly. My husband and I are so fortunate to have the girls that we have. We’re so fortunate to have the children we have. And I think that we are not less fulfilled because we have four girls. So your suggestion of, like, you are not living a fulfilled life without a son is silly.”

[From People]

Kylie sounds so frustrated to be addressing this topic again, and I don’t blame her. Not only is it a rude question to ask anyone, but you can literally Google her answer. I know most people probably don’t realize what the question implies, so I appreciate Kylie’s commitment to educating them. She’s got a special knack for taking something personal and turning it into a broader etiquette lesson. Also, she’s not wrong about who runs the world.

As the mother of two boys, I used to get asked all of the time if we were going to try for a girl. It was really annoying, especially when my younger son was still an infant and we were adjusting to having two kids. My husband was better at handling it than I was. A relative we saw a few times a year would always bring it up. On one occasion, I gave the standard-yet-awkward, “Nope.” They kept pressing about how nice it would be to have a little girl. Mr. Rosie simply responded, “Oh! Are you offering to pay for daycare?” They never brought it up again.

The video is queued up to start at that part. It’s NSFW or around kids due to swearing.

