Will Woody Harrelson & Matthew McConaughey take DNA tests to see if they’re brothers?



Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s new series, Brothers, premieres on Apple TV+ on September 23. It’s a meta-comedy inspired by their real-life discovery that they could be half-brothers. As you may recall, Matthew’s mom, Kay “MaMac” McCabe, drunkenly revealed several years ago that she hooked up with Woody’s father during her second divorce from Matthew’s dad, the late Jim McConaughey. The timeline potentially lines up with Matthew’s conception.

The premise of Brothers is that Matthew and Woody are friends who uncover that family secret while living together on Matthew’s Texas ranch. They play themselves while Holland Taylor plays the role inspired by Kay. Natalie Martinez plays Valentina, based on Matthew’s real-life wife, Camila Alves. Despite their well-publicized situation, Matthew and Woody have never taken a DNA test. Understandably, Woody is more game than Matthew is. From E! News:

Three years after [Matthew McConaughey] revealed their bond might extend beyond friendship, [Woody Harrelson] recalled the moment that Matthew’s mom Mary Kathlene McConaughey—who he’s known for over 25 years—spilled the beans. “She told me, ‘I knew your father,’ like, you know, with the ellipses, ‘I knew… your father,’” Woody told Variety in an interview published Aug. 21. “So, I’m thinking, ‘Well, that’s weird that she’s never told me this [in] 25 years.’” However, Woody noted that “MaMac,” as he called her, was “feeling good” at the time thanks to her Kendall-Jackson wine. “She tells me [that information], and I’m thinking, ‘Well, what’s behind this story?’” he continued. “And then I find out they weren’t just friends—there was a little more to it.” For his part, Matthew—who met Woody in the ‘90s while working on the movie EDtv—has emphasized there has always been a “murky line” in their connection, which heightened MaMac’s revelation. “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” the Oscar winner said on the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast in 2023, per Variety. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.” So, the True Detective costars—who have developed this possible relation into the upcoming TV show Brothers, where they will portray fictionalized versions of themselves—went on to “unpack what this ‘knew’ meant.” “[We] did some math and found out that [Woody’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce,” Matthew explained. “Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.” As for if they’re willing to find out whether they’re really half-brothers by taking a DNA test? “Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [it],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” Matthew said. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

[From E! News Online]

I completely understand Matthew’s hesitancy to find out who his biological father is. He’s used to Kay’s antics and even went no contact with her for years because she wouldn’t stop leaking stories to the tabloids. This time is different because her actions could upend his identity. I honestly don’t know what I’d do in that situation. If Matthew learns that Woody is his half-brother, it wouldn’t change anything about Jim’s role as his dad. Family is more than just DNA.

It’s clever that they took their messy situation and turned it into a comedy series. Everyone involved seems game to poke fun at themselves, which I love. Based on everything we know about Matthew’s mom, Holland Taylor is fantastic casting. I look forward to “Valentina” sparring with her. I can also picture the scene where she sits them both down to reveal that she “knew” Woody’s dad. It’s going to be top-notch awkward hilarity, and I can’t wait to see Matthew and Woody recreate it.

Note by CB: The trailer just came out!



First posters for ‘BROTHERS’, starring Woody Harrelson & Matthew McConaughey as Woody Harrelson & Matthew McConaughey The series follows Woody & Matthew as their friendship goes into chaos when they discover they might actually be brothers. Releasing September 23 on Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/fJjgZjTe1e — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 24, 2026

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