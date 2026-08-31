Anne Hathaway is joining Tom Cruise on the ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

When Tom Cruise made a point of attending one of the premieres for F1, that Brad Pitt movie about Formula 1, I knew Tom would not allow Pitt to have all of the “cars go vroom vroom” glory. Please, Tom INVENTED vroom-vroom movies. Sure enough, the Days of Thunder sequel is now going ahead. Tom has wanted to make a DOT sequel for years and the conversation heated up after Top Gun: Maverick was so successful. If anything, F1’s box office success just made a DOT sequel all that more urgent. Well, over the weekend, Cruise posted an update – Days of Thunder 2 will be out in the summer of 2028. That wasn’t the only announcement – Anne Hathaway joined Tom for the video:

Days of Thunder. Summer 2028. pic.twitter.com/rD3QLXfUyi — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 29, 2026

I try to fight it every time, but I really can’t help it – I find Cruise rather charming. The rebrand worked, you know? His earnest dorkiness has come back into style. According to Variety, Anne will play “a racecar team owner and engineer.” And probably a love interest too. Yes, Tom is old enough to be her father, but Anne is 43! They’re going to do the same thing Tom did in TG: Maverick, have a love interest over the age of 40 so people won’t complain *that* much about age gaps (Jennifer Connelly was actually in her early 50s). And obviously, Tom isn’t interested in bringing back his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. She’s not interested either! You know who should come back for the sequel though? John C. Reilly.

As for Anne… come on, she gets to star in a dumb vroom-vroom movie with Tom Cruise. I remember when Michelle Williams (the white one) was asked about why she signed on to the Venom movies and she was basically like, hey, it’s nice to get paid and make a movie lots of people will see. It’s the same with Anne – while Anne has always done big studio films, even she sees the allure of just signing on to a movie with a big paycheck and some big, dumb fun. Plus, Tom booked her while she’s pregnant, which is actually pretty cool.