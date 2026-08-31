Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot is getting paid by the king’s foundation

Queen Camilla is always going to look out for her own family, ahead of everyone else. Camilla appointed herself gatekeeper to the royal family, and she’s spent the past two weeks throwing tantrums over the Sussex family’s return. Meanwhile, Camilla’s children profit from their connections to the Crown, and Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot is still getting paid by King Charles. A few years ago, we learned that Charles had put Annabel on the Duchy of Cornwall’s payroll, as an interior designer and consultant. When Prince William took over the duchy, he fired Annabel. Magically, it turns out that King Charles’ foundation needed a pricey interior designer consultant too.
The King’s flagship charity has quietly been paying the Queen’s sister after the Prince of Wales removed her from the payroll. The King’s Foundation pays Annabel Elliot, an interior designer and antiques dealer who is Queen Camilla’s younger sister, for “branding” and “retail” consultancy. The charity is paying for her “expertise and support on a range of projects” after William moved to remove Elliot, 77, from the payroll of the Duchy of Cornwall, which he oversees as Prince of Wales.
Elliot had received hundreds of thousands of pounds from the Duchy for advising Charles on design over 20 years, but her retainer stopped when Charles ascended to the throne and Prince William took over the Duchy. A source close to William said in July 2024 that the decision was “not a reflection on her work”.
Elliot, who served as Camilla’s lady-in-attendance at the coronation, studied fine art in Florence before creating her own eponymous interior design company in Dorset. She helped oversee the renovation of cottages and other properties owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. In the Noughties, she furnished Dumfries House, Charles’s 18th-century Palladian country house in Ayrshire, southwest Scotland, which is now the charity’s headquarters.
Known to be the Queen’s “rock”, Elliot is also close to Charles and once praised her brother-in-law’s “quite extraordinary” eye for detail. Her son, Ben, a former Conservative Party chairman, has been described as the royal couple’s favourite nephew.
The Duchy had previously revealed the existence, and value, of its work with Elliot in the “related party transactions” section of its annual accounts. This is a standard form of disclosure used by professional accountants. It is designed to ensure transparency in cases where there may be a conflict of interest.
However, the King’s charity — which faced years of police, regulatory and media scrutiny of its financial arrangements — has disclosed no such information in the equivalent section. The charity would not say why. A senior trustee also said they were never told about the arrangement, which they said was a surprise as it was their job to know.
The foundation said: “Whilst we would not comment on the detail of individual consultancy agreements, we can confirm that Mrs Elliot provides design expertise to our retail and brand team across product and commercial partnerships. This arrangement is not secret.” It declined to comment on the process by which she was awarded the work.
The charity has often said that it operates “independently” of the monarch. Behind the scenes, however, the King remains involved at the most minute level, down to the location of specific exotic flowers on its premises.
I’m not surprised that Camilla found another way for her sister to get paid. This is sort of a confirmation that Prince William was trying to draw attention to the situation with Annabel several years ago. I think William and his newly-installed duchy administrators were actually surprised to see that Annabel was getting paid from duchy money. They made a big, loud deal about letting her go. I wonder how long she’s been getting paid from the king’s foundation – was she collecting paychecks from the foundation and the duchy at the same time for years? It feels likely, doesn’t it? Even Saudi royals would balk at this kind of corruption and favoritism.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I just … truly hope this move is not for harry to spend time with his father because this is who his father is. charles could have offered to help meghan and harry a million years ago and nothing, but every relative of camilla’s is protected and on the payroll. the funny thing is – meghan would have probably loved to help out the duchy and make jam with her father and law.
Camilla and her family do come first with charles. Charles should have reached out to the sussexes ages ago and foiled scooters driving out the sussexes
I hope this really bothered scooter. Charles would find a way to put his sister in law on salary
He has employed her for a long time, advising on interior design and various other things. It doesn’t surprise me that he’s taken her with him in his new role, or that William didn’t want her involved in the Duchy anymore – why would he?
I’m just surprised that this is a story now as he has been employing her for so long. It’s not new.
One correction: Saudi royals would consider it hopelessly infra dig and unbelievably crass for William to have fired a family member who had been installed by his own father. They would have urged him to leave her in place, and pay her wages, as his father had agreed, or, shift her to his father’s household quietly. One thing that’s interesting is how much better behaved the other royal houses are. The Brits are nasty.
Looks like Camilla may give her old dresses to Annabel.
They also have the same hairstyle
They do look like two peas in a pod!
How slimy of C&C.
Bone structure examination clearly shows both sisters to be members of family Equidae in the Linnaean classification system.
Within family Equidae, these two organisms do not belong to the elegant domestic (E. caballus) or wild (E. ferus) horse species, nor to the powerful and distinctively coloured Hippotigris subgenus (zebras).
They belong to the subgenus Asinus.*
*colloquially known as wild assess and also donkeys
An official charity the size of Charles’ foundation, as opposed to – say – The Red Cross or something similar – has a “retail and brand team?” TIL!
Also, for what? To slap labels on jam or whisky? To issue special edition Louis Viutton suitcase bags for the cash?
i’m so glad harry and meghan went the independent route, because i reckon Camilla’s family will get a rude awakening if charles leaves before c Camilla, i hope her royal gatekeeping is etched in stone because even then if Chuckles could evict his own son from the gift his mother gave then good luck when willy is in charge
What a couple of old sourpusses. With 1970s teenager hair. Yeccch.
My god, who would have thunk Camilla was the better looking sister?!?
LOL! But maybe Annabel has the nicer personality!
😂😂😂😂
LMAO – I reaaalllllllllllllllllllllllllllyyyy try to not be a jerkface and comment on women’s looks, especially as they age, but holy for the love of the goddessess…..
DOES NO ONE MOISTURIZE?? DO THEY ALL SMOKE A MILLION CIGARETTES A DAY??? More money than just about all the people in the planet and they dont utilize dentists, stylists for hair and make up, rejuvenation anything??!?!….and this is what they roll out with?
I mean, when you fill your time being a scowling, conniving, horrible person, Im sure it seeps into your face and persona…anyway….back to my Monday…
Same. I honestly lost my appetite.
“My god, who would have thunk Camilla was the better looking sister?!?”
Comment of the day!
The true grifters were always Charles and Camilla not Harry and Meghan.
A bit of an exaggeration to credit her with furnishing Dumfries House. One of the major considerations in it’s purchase, in addition to the significance of it’s Adams architecture, was it contained the bulk of it’s original 18th century furnishings largely intact, including a major collection of original Chippendale furniture. I saw a documentary some years back (possibly the Great Estates of Scotland series) which included sister Annabel; she was designing interiors for the guest house on the estate. Charles was due to visit, and she was worried about what he would think, because he was so particular about everything. Viewers were treated to a tour of significant areas of Dumfries House – hosted not by Annabel, but by a woman (whose name and position I unfortunately can’t recall) with knowledge of the restoration efforts and a background in historic preservation, as befits a collection of such importance. Charles does have his own private section of the house. Perhaps Annabel assisted furnishing that.
That sounds exactly right for Annabel’s level and connections @windyriver, thanks for the tea 🙏
This is probably a Wasp hit job isn’t it. Approved by KP.
So does Scooter have to apologize to Camilla for taking away the Duchy money from her sister?
They look so much alike that when I saw that pic of the two side by side I couldn’t tell which was which. Seriously. It doesn’t help that they’re twinning. Same jacket, same hair. Wow.
I don’t get why anyone — much less people tasked with outfitting royal residences — would let Annabel Eliot anywhere near anything that is of historical importance.
She doesn’t do design, and she doesn’t have any kind of expertise, her “studies” in Florence notwithstanding.
What she does — infamously — is putting Blackamoor lamps everywhere though.
Yeah. I like English style. I appreciate it’s whimsy and sense of tradition and unique fusion of overkill and unfussiness. But some of it is yikes.
Is she a decorator or is charles the decorator and she is the foreman? I cant imagine Charles not getting a cut of this money. I also cant imagine he lets her do what she wants. Is this camilla’s extra money. Its a scam some sort of way. I don’t believe he is paying her just for decorating. Is that money also used for ray mill?
I newspaper has this story on the inside but a huge front page about a specially commissioned poll stating UK tax payers shouldn’t be paying for Sussex security plus an editorial on this topic. Once against a proposed cost for Sussexes security to deflect against Cam’s pensioner sister being on the payroll for 21 years. Clearly ALL actual royal expenditure and of their respective foundations like this one should be properly scrutinized.
Feminegra writes that according to the reporting, the arrangement came to public attention after people close to the foundation raised concerns with The Sunday Times. Without that internal pushback, would anyone outside the organisation have known that Queen Camilla’s sister was receiving tens of thousands of pounds in consultancy fees at all?
That is the part I keep coming back to. This is not some tiny family business where everyone shrugs and says, “well, of course they hired a relative.” This is a high-profile charity tied to the monarch, connected to public life, and already carrying years of baggage over governance, access and money. In that context, undisclosed payments to the Queen’s sister should have set off every possible alarm bell.
And yet here we are again. People keep saying Charles never learns, but maybe the real issue is that institutions like this rarely face consequences serious enough to force change. Scandals erupt, statements are issued, someone resigns, the temperature drops, and eventually another questionable arrangement surfaces. And bonus points if they can scapegoat Harry and Meghan instead.
Sweet summer children. People don’t realize the extent to which the non profit world largely exists to provide respectable jobs for the families of the ultra wealthy, especially “family” foundations like this.
Some of this is tax law. Some is just people not wanting to be seen as getting handouts, hence the make work jobs.
🎯
I used to work in the non-profit sector, on the legal side. I know exactly what you mean. And some of them do excellent, valuable work. Some are just trying to avoid taxation and true accountability.
As a white woman in my 60s, all I have is “YIKES”. Everything from their posture to their teeth screams frump. They reek more of bad fairy/evil stepmother vibes than English rose. Hard to believe this is the woman that won the King of England over.
As a white woman of 70, my posture is badly affected by arthritis and I am conscious of the way that others view stooped people. But thanks for the reminder.
Same.
So by outing this William you know you’re proving that your father COULD have afforded Meghan’s work wardrobe.
Infuriating that Camilla has taken care of her family via Husband ‘s foundation but KC has NOT looked after his own son and wife and children! Not impressive!
It’s not great. Not nearly as appalling as the trump corruption that the US doesn’t seem bothered about, but not great.
The US is very bothered by Trump’s corruption. Also, to be honest, by his outright ghastly taste. But we can’t spend every minute thinking about it or railing against it because we’d slowly go crazy.
The sisters have the same hair stylist. However, I bet it’s contractual that Camilla gets to be the “platinum blonde” and the sister doesn’t.
I swear, I’ve read too many articles on grift & greed & corruption, not just here but elsewhere. It’s just too much, I can’t bear it. Sarah with her $10k/mo rental, Charles’ SIL with her regular paycheck, trump with everything, it’s just too much. 😕
BeanieBean, 100% agree with you.
They are both trying to catch flies with their mouths.