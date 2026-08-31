Senator Mitch McConnell hasn’t been seen in public in 78 days

Mitch McConnell has not been seen publicly in 78 days, since June 14th. June 14th was the day he allegedly collapsed in his Washington home and was taken away via ambulance. Some of his neighbors got footage of someone being slowly loaded into an ambulance via a stretcher. What followed that moment was weeks of silence, then a couple of very odd proof-of-life “photos” released by his office. The last time we heard from “Mitch McConnell” or his office, he was being discharged from the hospital (after a nearly two-month stay) to recover at home. That was over three weeks ago and no one knows if McConnell will be back when Congress’s summer break is over.

The office for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is remaining silent on when the long-term senator will head back to work.

McConnell, 84, announced earlier this month that he had been discharged from a rehabilitation center after a fall on June 14 and subsequent “mild case” of pneumonia.

The Kentucky Republican, who is retiring after his term ends in January, said he will continue his recovery at home but has not provided a timeline of when he expects to return to the Senate. The upper chamber is expected to return from its summer recess on Sept. 14.

It was the third time McConnell provided an update on his health — after his office had remained largely quiet for weeks on the circumstances of his hospitalization and condition.

His office was pressed Thursday for another update — but his spokesperson, Stephanie Penn, told HuffPost that she had “nothing to add” to his last statement released on Aug. 6. She instead shared an excerpt from it.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” the previous statement reads.