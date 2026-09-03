“Eden: Prince William & Kate ‘will go on ignoring the Sussexes’ forever!!”

One thing has become abundantly clear in the past week: Prince William will have to be dragged kicking and screaming into any meeting with his brother, nevermind “reconciling” with Prince Harry. William has been throwing a hissy fit at the very *idea* that he might need to loosen up and shake Harry’s hand for the good of the monarchy. What’s also funny is that William’s office is clearly sending out talking points to friendly royal reporters about all of this too. The Daily Mail’s Becky English ranted about how William should be “applauded” for refusing to speak to Harry. Other outlets have begun to soft-launch the idea that William will boycott any and all events (even family events like Christmas) which include Harry. Well, obviously, the Mail’s Richard Eden also got the talking points. His column this week starts with the wall-to-wall buzz around the Sussexes’ UK return, and then he’s like… *sad clown noise* the only people not excited are Prince William and Kate.
The Cotswolds, where [Harry & Meghan] had previously rented a country home, was seen as their most likely destination and it sometimes seems as if there was scarcely anyone left in the area’s 800 square miles across six English counties who had not contacted me to provide exclusive information on the Sussexes’ supposed whereabouts. If the couple thought Los Angeles was gossip central, wait until they have spent a few weeks among the country bumpkins of Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire!
Two people who are determined to ignore the second coming of Meghan and Harry are his estranged brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Many believe that this situation cannot persist, with Prince William coming under increasing pressure to send Harry an olive branch or two. My esteemed colleague Richard Kay argued in a compelling Voices video for the Daily Mail’s website that William can’t continue to ignore his younger brother.
‘At some stage they are going to have to engage, because they can’t not engage forever,’ Kay said. ‘I would have thought that in the first instance there would need to be a private meeting between Harry and William and presumably Catherine and Meghan, too, where they can sort of hammer out some kind of official line, even if it’s sort of grip and grin in public, but at least show there is some kind of public-spirited sense of reunion between the two.’
Kay said the estrangement could not be allowed to fester for weeks or months. ‘The public won’t stand for it,’ he said. ‘William knows that, above all, his responsibility to the monarchy, to the institution, has to take first place, so he’ll have to put whatever personal differences he has to one side.’
I rarely disagree with my friend Richard, but on this I do. The pressure being put on William and Catherine is unfair and wrong. They have been treated appallingly by Harry and Meghan and should feel no compulsion to mend fences with them. The Sussexes betrayed and insulted the couple not only in their Oprah Winfrey interview but in their Netflix series, Harry’s memoir Spare and in a seemingly endless stream of interviews that Harry gave.
A friend of William and Catherine tells me that they will go on ignoring the Sussexes. ‘It makes no difference if Harry and Meghan are in Oxfordshire, California or Timbuktu,’ the pal insists. ‘William and Catherine will continue their lives of public service. They intend to lead by example.’
A Kensington Palace spokesman declines to comment.
[From The Daily Mail]
What’s being left unsaid is that the Sussexes have made zero move to see William and Kate either. Yes, the Sussexes quite literally moved back to Britain and yes, Harry has said some general stuff about wanting to end the family rift. But Harry and Meghan have been silent on the specific subject of “reconciling with Will and Kate.” When you look at it from that direction, it feels like William’s people have spent the past fortnight screaming, crying and throwing up about how William and Kate will ignore the Sussexes, they’re not even thinking of the Sussexes, they’re never going to talk to the Sussexes EVER! It’s giving kindergarten. A 44-year-old future king is throwing a very loud tantrum about his little brother. That’s all this is.
Also: “William and Catherine will continue their lives of public service. They intend to lead by example.” They are two of the laziest people in the world, ensconced in privilege and at the tailend of a two-month summer vacation.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instar.
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Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -20220210-
The Duke of Cambridge talks to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during his visit to Abu Dhabi’s wetlands at the Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect the regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges, particularly as the country’s urban centres continue to grow and develop, as part of his tour of the United Arab Emirates.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2020
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Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured Meeting with Key Workers at the Garden of Remembrance, Nassau, Bahamas, Recognising the impact of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, The Duke and Duchess will meet key workers who have been on the frontline of the response to the pandemic. They will hear about their experiences and thank them for their incredible work in helping to keep local communities safe.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022
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North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
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In other news, William still hates Harry.
Yes. Please continue to ignore the people who have paid you dust for 6 years. That will teach them.
And the Sussexes responded, “don’t threaten us with a good time.”
I wish William and Kate would both just hold their breath until the Sussexes jet back to sunny CA. Instead of spending every waking moment practicing various cold shoulder techniques in the mirror of the Rota Rats. PS Kaiser, thank you for posting my favorite photo of those two clueless dorks in Colonialist Cosplay 😂😂😂😂😂 Jamaica wasn’t having it!
Scooter should sing that Song “I’m not Missing YOU.” At this point I don’t think the Sussexes care
Oh, FFS 🙄
This is so fricking TIRESOME AND BORING. We get it, Peggy and Wigs are never ever f*cking ever going to come within miles of the Sussexes. Forever.
PLEASE come up with new whines for the Wails!
I know right? We all get that Willy is big mad and never wants to talk to Harry ever again but can he please just stop the constant rage briefings like a normal adult would.. if he just lived his life without the constant briefings then I would believe the Wales family isn’t obsessed with Harry and his family. I can’t imagine what the home life is like in the Wales home but I’m sure the kids can’t wait to get back to boarding at school.
We are never, ever, ever getting back together!!!!”
EVER!!!!
How is William going to have any credibility whatsoever as the future Supreme Governor of the Church of England (as well as Head of State) if he’s some sort of unforgiving, vengeful rage-monster? Clowns like Eden seem determined to present him as highly insecure, unstable and even willing to go after little kids. At the very least, calls for disestablishment of the church are likely to increase. Yikes.
“Eden: Prince William & Kate ‘will go on ignoring the Sussexes’ forever!!”
If by *ignoring* Eden means Bulliam is a rage-shrieking monster, being an incandescent plate-smasher, generally tantrumy and lazy, then Maureen might be right.
And Wiglet McButtons will probably continue to mumble about her racist thoughts and classist ideas until there are no more Forever Homes to be had.
Every.Day. “I WILL NOT RECONCILE”. But… no one is asking. They’re yelling into the wind. H&M, after the announcement, have been totally incognito. Nary a peep, and certainly not out there asking for a meet-up. BP hasn’t asked them. They are literally the only ones talking about this. Which says volumes on two levels: They look pathetic and childish, and they have absolutely nothing else to offer.
In American History class, we learned about Chief Joseph, the leader of the Nez Perce tribe. Chief Joseph eloquently said, “We Will Figh No More, Forever!” He only said it once. William, on the other hand, seems like he’s “breaking up” with Harry every week. I think Chief Joseph said it better.
Kate and William haven’t heard anything from the Sussexes since they moved back. But sure okay they’re prematurely letting us know they don’t care or want to see them, okay. Doesn’t seem like the Sussexes are wanting to have tea with them either. And I’m one that doesn’t care if William talks to Harry or not. I don’t need to see them pretend happy family for the cameras but it appears some in the BM and the British public have an appetite for that?
I think that’s why we’re getting these articles. William wants Harry to be begging to reconcile, he wants Harry to be calling him every day, and instead Harry is just blanking him. If Harry was reaching out to William, William would make sure we knew about it.
I think what’s starting to worry some RRs is how this demonstrates William’s undesirable traits in general – his rage, his refusal to compromise, his refusal to admit when he’s wrong, his need to have people bow before him, his entitlement, etc. Those are all things that the RRs have known for some time. And by refusing to even pretend to entertain the idea of meeting with Harry in some sort of neutral setting (think the Diana award for example, Charles’ christmas concert, etc) he’s just showing all those traits to the world.
Its clear that Eden and English have an agenda here – either they were sent out by Kate and the Middletons to soothe William’s ego and temper, or they are just trying to stay on his good side and not tick him off even more. I’m sure William is tracking which RR is saying he should be civil to Harry.
Every single time that KP with the help of Becky and Maureen et al screech that Team LazyAF will never reconcile with the Sussexes, every time they record these very public tantrums into the written record, they prove how mentally unstable the “Future of the Monarchy” is.
These articles repeatedly prove that neither William or Kate can lay any claims whatsoever to gravitas, nobility, or perspicacity. Britain will have an unchecked, unhinged, illiterate slob on the throne very soon if the government doesn’t get their pewp in a group quickly.
They don’t deserve the throne. They will destroy the government.
Please do! And in the next life, and the one after that too.
The people in the press who are calling for William to reconcile know that he was the cause of the rift.
Willy is doing himself no favors with these constant rage briefings which solely focus on his unhinged anger at the Sussex’s.. when was the last time this heir has even worked? From what I’ve seen he has done nothing but scream his incandescent rage into articles for his Rota propaganda team since the Sussex’s were in Portugal.
‘William and Catherine will continue their lives of public service. They intend to lead by example.’
🤣😅😂🤥🫠
Honey the word CONTINUE is so galling when these two Muppets are still on two months holiday! More accurate to state that they will continue to not give a fig about work duties or being a dutiful heir and consort. Other peoples feelings are irrelevant to them so they will continue to ignore Sussexes or Charles or charities, foreign office and they don’t do Debbie Downer Funerals so Norway is out!!
And that’s why their staff is not responding to the DM about this–they’re on vacay too! We know when the principals are gone so are they, it’s patently obvious the staff is as ill-prepared as their employers.
👆👆👆👆🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Just leave them the fuck alone, you imposters.
When William goes around shouting “I did it!” or “It was my idea,” it means he had nothing to do with it and is just taking credit for someone else’s work.
When William shouts “It wasn’t me” or “I had nothing to do with it,” that means he did something wrong.
When William shouts “I don’t want to see him,” “I’m going to ignore him,” or “I don’t have time for him,” it means *he* was the one who got ignored by that person…
The guy is a massive asshole and a little man.
He’s more than just an asshat, he’s a menace. I don’t if it’s good or bad that he’s also so stupid and transparent. I’ll never forget that insane little smirk he had on his long bald face as he fondled his scarf on that long ago Christmas walk, thinking about some evil he and Knauf had cooked up against Meghan, undoubtedly. He really is a huge black hole, vacuuming up light.
Can we get William to jump out of a plane now that Harry is doing it??
Because by “ignore” they mean “copy.”
42 years ago I had a back operation and whilst recovering in hospital for a solid month my next bed neighbour talked nonstop about her feud with her sister. There were two others also recovering in the side ward but morning, noon and night she slagged off her sister for all and everything. It was exhausting and none of any body else’s business. She called my mum away from my bedside to get her to post a letter to her sister to tell her she’d like her to visit her in hospital. Finally she went to far and tried to make me agree how awful her sister was. I had been polite, respectful of her as a middle aged lady when I was only 19 but I had had enough. I refused to join her in abusing an unknown third party but managed to respectfully suggest she get therapy with a professional to help with her difficult and obsessive feelings towards her sister as it was quite beyond me as an inexperienced teenager. She shut up and then asked for a portable phone to be plugged in to enable her to call her sister direct ( mobile phones were yet to be invented.) Infront of all of us she cried down the phone and asked her sister to visit her because they needed each other. I left hospital the next day and always wondered whether they did reunite.
Shared childhood and emotional history if you are family but you don’t owe anyone a relationship despite shared DNA if trust has broken down, too much damage has been done and things are just too toxic. It’s okay to be socially polite at big unavoidable occasions but sometimes more than that is just not possible for whatever reason.
So now looking at William rage briefing again endlessly and thinking what does he gain by broadcasting his hatred? It’s boring, exhausting and like so what? Are his feelings so important that every day at 6pm we must get a newsflash stating Will is still hacked off at Harry? It makes him look obsessed and immature without a sense of proportion or proper occupation. He’s got a full time job, a wife and three healthy children. He’s wealthy, privileged and well known. He’s got a lot of good things to be grateful for. If he never liked Harry or doesn’t like him now while that’s up to him but why should the world at large be involved in a private matter? He like other middle-aged siblings could choose just be civil at large family gathering?
Is he going to make it law that Harry be outlawed in his own country?
Why can’t he control his rage?
He’s undermining his own reputation and it is a real concern.
Totalmente de acuerdo con todo lo que has dicho, y realemente es procupante, más aún porque esel futuro monarca de UK y cabeza de la Iglesia Anglicana
QuiteContrary, do you mean with a parachute?
Without would be fine!!
🥱👋🏿
I came on a site last week while looking up commentary about a trial, and the commentary moved into H&M, and one guest said why do we even care about this subject or this woman (Meghan) and the host spluttered, well we do because she caused the death of the Queen. Or helped cause it. How can you pretend to be honorable or a real journalist if you espouse these talking points. They aren’t true. They are so silly. What has journalism or diplomacy come to.
Dios mío, la reina muriö porque tenía cancer y tenía 95 años
Therese, WHAT? A journalist saying Meghan helped cause the death of the 400 year old queen?
The term “journalist” seems to have been used rather loosely here.
Lady Digby, Wait, William has a full-time job? What is it?
I think that Harry described the state of his relationship with William as “space” during that interview in South Africa. It seems Harry has been true to his word. He’s stayed out of his way by moving an ocean away, and does not mention his brother ever. You can only look pathetic by screaming that you are ignoring someone who is ignoring you. It seems Harry will be satisfied if he is on speaking terms with Charles when he dies. I imagine he’s let go of the idea of his and William’s children growing up together. And “William and Catherine will continue their lives of public service. They intend to lead by example.” He does realize he is describing Harry and Meghan, I hope.
FOREEVA EVA?
or until tomorrow?
‘‘William and Catherine will continue their lives of public service. They intend to lead by example.’
A Kensington Palace spokesman declines to comment.’ Because they’re on vacation! You left that part out, Daily Fail!
Their example is vacation! Vacation! Vacation!
BeanieBean, Shhhhhhhh! You’re not supposed to know that. But I think that William’s new full-time job (that makes me laugh in reference to Wiliam) will consist of bitching out Harry 24/7– in between the philandering, footie games, drinking, scooting and whatever else he does (but I think my list is complete).
Secondary but closely aligned with drinking, he shows a gift for rhythmic instability while dad-dancing in bars with Keener at home, practicing a sporadically intelligible faux-posh accent.
William’s got a titanic new song, “My Hate Will Go On and On.”