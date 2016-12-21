Hannah Simone rents an RV & takes her three cats on roadtrips to the beach

I stopped watching New Girl a few years ago, so I haven’t really kept up with Hannah Simone’s career. Hannah plays Jess’s best friend on the show, and the storyline involving Hannah’s character and Schmidt was one of the reasons why I stopped watching, honestly. Anyway, I had no idea that Hannah was and is a proud cat lady, nor did I know that she even has a Instagram dedicated to her three tomcats – go here to see. That Instagram is making me want to adopt all the kitties, by the way. So, Hannah is a cat lady. To the extreme. She’s so obsessed with her cats that she rents an RV every so often so she can take her kitties on adventures. I’m not joking! This is such a cute story.

Crazy cat lady, eh? Hannah Simone — who partnered with King’s new game, Shuffle Cats — talked to Us Weekly exclusively at America’s Next Shuffle Cat Cat-sting Call, in NYC on December 6 all about her pampered feline friends. The 36-year-old told Us she has three “’old men’ house cats” of her own, and when asked the craziest thing she’s ever done for her cats, Simone revealed she took them on a California road trip. “I went and rented this RV and put these cats that have never really left these four walls … and drove up the coast to Big Sur, and had them hear the ocean for the first time and walk on sand,” the New Girl star said. Simone thought it would be a cat-astrophe if the “men” in her life were not able to see the outdoors, telling Us, “I just thought they should be able to experience that in their life, so I take them on these adventures and trips now when I get a break to show them the world.” The British-born actress is thinking of taking her cat adventures a step further, as she revealed that her kitties might be crossing the border this holiday season to visit her native country of Canada to see her family! She explained, “I might rent an RV and drive them to Canada from L.A. That might be their first international adventure. I’d love to be able to do it, just to show them things that are different.”

[From Us Weekly]

When my dog was a lot younger, I wanted him to experience more of the world too, except that whenever I tried to take him anywhere, he acted like an a—hole. He learned how to press the button to roll the car window down and he would jump out of moving cars. He would make his own adventures. I guess it’s different with cats, although I have no idea how you can take three kitties to the beach and have them behave… and come back to you once they’ve had enough of the sand and surf.

Here are some photos of Hannah’s kitties. They’re so cute!

A photo posted by catzcatzcatz (@havecatzwilltravel) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:31am PST

A photo posted by catzcatzcatz (@havecatzwilltravel) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:50am PST

A photo posted by catzcatzcatz (@havecatzwilltravel) on Nov 28, 2016 at 2:18pm PST