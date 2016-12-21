Hannah Simone rents an RV & takes her three cats on roadtrips to the beach

I stopped watching New Girl a few years ago, so I haven’t really kept up with Hannah Simone’s career. Hannah plays Jess’s best friend on the show, and the storyline involving Hannah’s character and Schmidt was one of the reasons why I stopped watching, honestly. Anyway, I had no idea that Hannah was and is a proud cat lady, nor did I know that she even has a Instagram dedicated to her three tomcats – go here to see. That Instagram is making me want to adopt all the kitties, by the way. So, Hannah is a cat lady. To the extreme. She’s so obsessed with her cats that she rents an RV every so often so she can take her kitties on adventures. I’m not joking! This is such a cute story.
Crazy cat lady, eh? Hannah Simone — who partnered with King’s new game, Shuffle Cats — talked to Us Weekly exclusively at America’s Next Shuffle Cat Cat-sting Call, in NYC on December 6 all about her pampered feline friends. The 36-year-old told Us she has three “’old men’ house cats” of her own, and when asked the craziest thing she’s ever done for her cats, Simone revealed she took them on a California road trip.
“I went and rented this RV and put these cats that have never really left these four walls … and drove up the coast to Big Sur, and had them hear the ocean for the first time and walk on sand,” the New Girl star said. Simone thought it would be a cat-astrophe if the “men” in her life were not able to see the outdoors, telling Us, “I just thought they should be able to experience that in their life, so I take them on these adventures and trips now when I get a break to show them the world.”
The British-born actress is thinking of taking her cat adventures a step further, as she revealed that her kitties might be crossing the border this holiday season to visit her native country of Canada to see her family! She explained, “I might rent an RV and drive them to Canada from L.A. That might be their first international adventure. I’d love to be able to do it, just to show them things that are different.”
When my dog was a lot younger, I wanted him to experience more of the world too, except that whenever I tried to take him anywhere, he acted like an a—hole. He learned how to press the button to roll the car window down and he would jump out of moving cars. He would make his own adventures. I guess it’s different with cats, although I have no idea how you can take three kitties to the beach and have them behave… and come back to you once they’ve had enough of the sand and surf.
Here are some photos of Hannah’s kitties. They’re so cute!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Haha I love this! A few years back my parents rented a pet friendly accomodation at the beach, and we took my dog and bird along for the trip.
That’s SO sweet!
That is frickin adorable.
Doesn’t the beach just look like a giant litter box to a cat?
That’s what I was thinking. I would never take my cats to a beach. They always seem to keep one in reserve for fresh litter so I could only imagine all the crap I’d be scooping up at a beach.
This story is adorable. I have always loved cats and have no problem becoming a cat lady as i am leaning into my 30s.
Back in late August or September, I decided to feed some of the stray cats in my neighborhood. It is somewhat expensive since it is like five or six cats now, but I love it.
I wish I could bring them into my apartment but I don’t have enough room for them all. I may just have to break down and call a shelter because it is getting too cold here in Jersey and I don’t want them to get hurt.
Just be prepared for a shelter to not take them. The shelters are overrun with unwanted kitties and feral/strays are a whole other level of difficulty in terms of conditioning and training to be adoptable.
What you’re doing is EXACTLY the right thing and exactly what the shelters tell us to do: feed the cats, watch after the cats, keep an eye on them if you can, and bring them into a basement or home-made shelter (again, if you can) from time to time.
http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bbh9GMWCEAEyoD3.jpg
Your cats will be fine as long as you continue to feed them. Please investigate trap-neuter-return. It allows feral cats to live out their natural life without reproducing. Assuming you mean New Jersey, there are a number of good resources for how to humanely care for feral cats http://www.aplnj.org/projectTNR.php
Thank you both much for so much for the links!
I do feed them daily before dawn because I read somewhere that that is the best time for them to eat.
I tried to give them bottled water but they would not drink it. I think it may have been the container I was putting the water in. It was metal and I think meant for a dog.
There are a lot of abandoned homes in my neighborhood so I think I may be ok about the shelter part. I thought about buying a heated cat house, but was afraid that it might catch on fire and cause the whole neighborhood to go up in flames. (Don’t judge me; I Know I have an overactive imagination.) lol
This is the type of shelter we build for our neighborhood strays: http://alleycatadvocates.org/communitycat-care-center/creating-winter-shelters/
No heating element, so there’s not a fire risk, and the cats really love it!
I’d also like to second the trap-neuter-release suggestion–we’ve managed to prevent population growth that way. We were worried they wouldn’t come back to get food from us, but they always do
Hopped on to say:
You have a beautiful heart, @Aiobhan Targaryen
If they are feral, let them stay where they are. You want to move them for good reasons, but it’s very hard to relocate a feral colony. Also, are they all fixed?
Thank you for the compliment eggyweggs.
I honestly don’t know if they are fixed or not. I have to humble myself and say that I don’t even know which ones are female or male. I got a lot of researching to do this weekend.
Thank you all for the excellent advice on building shelters for neighborhood strays! Things are about to start getting really cold, so I’ve been looking for the best ways to keep the kitties warm. Thank you all.
We have about 4 stray cats at my job who just roam the property like security. Their payment is that a few of us feed them. We have bowls set up in the back of one of our buildings. Those cats are fatter than my cat. Though they do have to go up against the raccoons who seems to be under the impression that the food is for them. But it’s ok, I love raccoons too.
I love your cat story. I cannot get behind you with the raccoons, though. They are mean and shifty-eyed; you cannot trust them.
Aiobhan, from one cat lady to another thank you for your kindness to those poor animals. My husband and I have wound up with six cats. It wasn’t intentional, but somehow abandoned cats kept finding us. We’ve adopted all of them and it is a lot of work and expense. Food and vet bills alone are crazy! But we are lucky in that we have a very big house and room for them and can afford to take care of them. And I am grateful for that.
You are doing the right thing. There isn’t a lot else you can do with a feral cat colony, especially when you don’t have room for them. Cats are experts at seeking shelter so try not to worry too hard about them. I know that’s way easier said than done. Some other commenters recommended getting in touch with a local trap, spay, neuter group if you have one. If you can find one to work with, please do. It will help so much in keeping down the population of unwanted kitties.
I wish you nothing but the best in your kindness!
Nothing to say but thank you for being kind to animals. More than kind, possibly life-saving!
Aw, that’s sweet. LOVE that you do this for kitties. Hugs to you.
Feeding is the first step, but if you choose to feed, be sure to trap-neuter-release. Otherwise, unfortunately, you may be contributing to a feral colony that grows out of control and puts more cats at risk (injury, fighting, competition for food). With TNR and feeding, you help create a self-sustaining feral colony. Good luck and thanks for what you do!
That’s awesome! I love her for doing that.
YAY! I love her and that was BEFORE I knew that she was a cat person. I also didn’t know she was 36..thought she was in her late-twenties. She’s beautiful and my favorite part of New Girl.
New Girl has gotten better this season. The writing has just really tightened up. I had not watched it regularly in years, but it’s back in my rotation.
Hannah is so cool, in more ways than one. This story is amazing!!
Lol at your dog being an arse, Kaiser!!! 😂
That is the sweetest story. I love Hannah and this season of New Girl renewed my faith in the series. I’d stopped watching but my daughter convinced me to give it another try so I binge watched on Netflix and was glad I did. But just the last season.
One of my rescue dogs hates being in the car. I think it’s because she thinks we are going to the vet. Her first ride ever resulted in a shot at the Vet’s and that was that. And she refuses to walk anywhere unfamiliar. Digs her claws into the ground until I pick her up and carry her. They both love walks in the beach though. Who doesn’t?
I have three rescue cats and thought it would be a great idea to take them all for a visit to my parents place a few hours away. As soon as we got on the highway one peed, one pooped (and then sat in it!) and the other barfed in the carriers. So while my hubby drove, I had all three cats (in harnesses and leashes) sitting on my lap. It was then that I realized just how much of a cat lady I am. The cats now all love car rides, as long as they all sit on my lap!
Aww, I love her story and I would love to take my cats to the beach someday! (Earlier this year I was seriously considering purchasing a cat stroller so I could take them out and about in my neighborhood. I do have a leash, but my cats don’t really like it …). I did end up buying a “cat tent” off Amazon so they could come outside with me over the summer and they love it! It’s mesh, so they can feel the breeze and look up at birds and squirrels. I am definitely one of those crazy cat ladies who wishes she could take her kitties everywhere
Also, her cats are adorable!
I NEED a cat tent! We have four cats, two would love to go outside, the other two can’t be bothered. My sweetpreciousangelbabycat would love the opportunity to go out and roll in the yard or on the patio, without me helicopter mom-ing over her. Old man cat would try to escape, so he’s not ever allowed out further than our (enclosed) porch. No children, just cats.
Great story Kaiser! Years ago I tried something similar with my familiar, long before kitty seatbelts were a thing. Sweetie was fine until we got to the highway, at which point he started hurtling about like a cat possessed, ending under the brake pedal. I managed to pull him out without crashing, and he climbed in the back, where I ignored him. When we reached our destination, I turned to get kitty, but where is he? I couldn’t see him anywhere. Turns out the little ahole had found a way to get in the trunk… I’ll never forget the judgy looks I got when I popped open my trunk and pulled out my cat 🙀
I have no idea at all who this is, but the headline alone is enough to make me love her. She’s living my dream (RV and cats and beach) and I see she’s an inspiration to crazy cat ladies everywhere, or least this one 😍
Sorry to be the party pooper but transporting cats in car without putting them in a dedicated box is unsafe for both the animal and everyone else in the car. Cats are not dogs (who also should be secured by a box or buckling up), they do what they want and panic more easily.
I was gonna WHOOO?? but then I got to this:”When my dog was a lot younger, I wanted him to experience more of the world too, except that whenever I tried to take him anywhere, he acted like an a—hole”
LORD IF THAT WASN’T ME WITH MY OLDEST DOG!! Holy Sh*t Spikey Michael the mini pin was SUCH a Dirtbag in public til he got old *sniff I miss him soooo much* … Scruffy Pants ( fatter half Minipin half yorkie is the dog that goes say hi and licks every dog in the face and babies, very gregarious… Mojito my last one (I sat on my own hands for a year trying NOT to get another puppy, LOL when that dog fever hits tho!…..) came to me older and was in a really bad mental state – kept tied outside he really has a shy/lash out if randos get too close type of demeanor not getting on with other dogs/people he doesnt know well but he seems to adore his brother and mt bfs cats ( his boy cat and I are so into each other, he seems now integrated into my dogs pack… they all steer clear from the girl)
All this to say This was an adorable story and now i want us all to keep tabs on her instagram!
I follow her on instagram and she’s really funny, super sarcastic, self-deprecating. I still watch New Girls here and there. I lost my interest a couple of seasons ago but it’s picking up. I do wish they’d give Hannah more though.
I always dreamed of showing my fur babies the world, especially the beach.
A couple times I travelled with them when they were younger, but at a certain point I learned that taking them out of their safe environment wasn’t really doing them any favours. Therefore I never go on vacation anymore either……lol
Anyway, lovely story, good for her and her cats, they are beautiful.
Made my day !
THIS IS MY DREAM. We have three cats (in fact, my username is the name of our tiny black and white ball of terror and hilarity), my boyfriend and I love the idea of renting an RV and driving all over as a vacation, and I would LOVE to bring our cats. I hate flying, and I hate being away from my babies, so this is basically the most perfect vacation ever to me.
My instagram is 90% my cats, and I think Hannah and I would get along.
I can recommend renting or owning an RV. We recently bought one for this dream to travel with our dogs! The 2 dogs loves traveling, looking out the windows or sleeping in their beds until we stop for a break. I can relax because I do not worry about boarding them. It really is the best way to travel.
That black and white tom is judging me silently. And I love it.
Love this story. I rarely travel because I have three senior cats (13, 18, and 22 years old) who get stressed if I am gone more than a few days. Our cat sitter is awesome with their meds but my old babies miss me. It has always been my dream to own an RV so I could take the cats on long trips in comfort and style!!
I just want to say that your stories are really cute and funny. Especially the one about the cat finding its way into the trunk.
My husband has to sit in the back seat with the dogs because they don’t like the car. It’s funny how we all accommodate our pets isn’t it? Not that there’s anything wrong with that!! 🐶 🐱
I am finding recently that I have so much affection for anyone that so unabashedly loves their cat(s).
I actually live in a house now because when i brought my furry little weirdo with me to my mom’s for an extended trip once, she had so much fun running up and down the stairs that I knew her next home needed stairs for her to run on (we had been in an apartment). I’d be lying if I said it was 100% for her, but her enjoyment of stairs was definitely a big consideration.
The past couple of years I’ve started taking her on “adventures” into the backyard. I will only take her out with a leash and a harness because I don’t want to risk something startling her and her running in the wrong direction or up a tree, but she has about 30 feet in any direction from where ever I sit and she has such fun exploring the grass and the little garden – at least until the little scaredy cat hears any kind of noise, and then she bolts for the house faster than I’ve ever seen her do anything else.
I love this story! And all the comments of everyone taking care of stray/feral cats – really warms my heart. 😊 We’re feeding a feral cat at our apt now. She spends almost all day sitting in front of our patio door, staring inside. I feel so sad for her! We’ve left the door open to see if she’ll come in, but no luck. Contacted the local TNR group, but there’s a huge wait to rent the traps. I don’t know what to do. If anyone has any advice, that would be greatly appreciated!
I don’t know if it’ll help, but I used to do TNR; I borrowed the traps and trapped them on my own; I would take them to a local vet who had discount care days — $20 to alter a cat. It was the smallest/biggest thing I could do to change the world. I don’t know where you are, dear Voldielocks, but if you ask a local rescue org, they might be able to hook you up with resources (dates for care days, etc).
I was surprised to see that raccoon traps at a farm supply store were $15 each (less than I thought they would be). It might be worth it for you to buy one, trap this kitten, and then donate it to the TNR folks when you’re done. This is just me brainstorming. Thanks for being kind to the kitties. My biggest love to all the kitty people on this post.
I’m going to get haterade for saying this, but this is a terrible, terrible idea.
Cats don’t home in on the camper, they home in on their home. Taking them camping and letting them out is a) guaranteeing they will be confused and upset b) trolling for coyotes, which love cats. And if you don’t let them out, well, there’s not enough space for them. And one will sneak out anyway, somehow.
There are multiple feral cat colonies around every camping mecca. Your pets deserve better than to be left behind when it’s time to go; you don’t think you’ll do this, but hundreds of feral cats left behind say you WILL.
I have dealt with feral cat populations from people who can’t bear to be parted from their “fur babies” that is, until the boss wants them back at work and then it’s “oh, I’m sure she’ll be fine and the nice people at the shelter will find her.” No, she’ll probably be killed and eaten by something, or she has a long future of living in the wild. Don’t do this. It’s cute. But don’t ever do this.
I’ve always liked her (she got her start as a VJ on Canada’s MuchMusic here in Toronto), I love New Girl, and I ADORE cats.
good for her
