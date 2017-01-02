Cindy Crawford: ‘No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20 or 30′

Over the years, I’ve come to terms with the idea that Cindy Crawford tweaks her face. While she’s never come right out and said “I over-Botox sometimes,” you can see it clearly at times. In interviews, Cindy actually comes across as very aspirational and love-yourself and I’m-okay-with-ageing. She seems cool, centered and relatable. But then you realize that she’s saying all of that without the ability to move her eyebrows, and it takes away from the message a little bit. Anyway, Cindy covers the new issue of New Beauty, and she’s once again saying all the right things… with that Nicole Kidman-looking face.
Love yourself in spite of the social media comments: “I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that. Sometimes when you’re in the public eye, it can be hard, and that’s where you kind of have to work on yourself.”
Looking good for 50: “No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20 or 30. I just want to look great for 50. I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is.”
What she does to look good: Now, she relies on layering concentrated serums under her moisturizer, dry brushing (a trick she learned from another model when she was 20), and very little face powder to keep her skin glowing.
Learning how to do her own makeup: “I remember one of my first modeling jobs, where I had to do my own hair and makeup. I didn’t wear makeup; I didn’t know how to do makeup and I didn’t even own any makeup. I had to go out and buy it all. The job was with Iman and Dianne deWitt, and I remember being in the mirror trying to watch and emulate what they were doing, but those girls can paint! The picture was hilarious because I literally look 12 years old.”
I think that story about doing her own makeup is funny. Some models and actresses pay attention to what is being done by the hairstylists and makeup artists and some don’t. Some models and actresses could probably do hair and makeup professionally because of what they’ve learned from their jobs. But I guess Cindy wasn’t one of them! Or maybe she learned after that incident, although she still claims that she doesn’t wear much makeup. As for what she says about wanting to look good for 50, rather than trying to look 20 or 30… I get it. Even though we’re not supposed to talk about the Botox and fillers, I don’t even think Cindy is getting tweaked in an attempt to look radically younger. I think she’s truly just trying to look good for her age. But here’s the thing: she was always a beautiful woman with great genes, and I think she’d probably look so much better if she stopped tweaking.
Photos courtesy of New Beauty.
She is beautiful with great genes. Agreed. But she is beginning to look “feline” from all her tweaking. And personally, I don’t think she’s comfortable with her age or she wouldn’t be so heavy handed with it all.
She really lost me when that untouched photo of her came out and then she was all, “That photo was retouched to look worse! The photographer told me so!” Major eyeroll. Just own it. It reminds me of the Amy Schumer “Anti fat shaming, but I’m not fat” nonsense.
Yeah, worst part was I thought she still looked great untouched in that photo especially considering age and that she’s always been into being tan and such, plus kids and just general life. If I am blessed enough to look as good as she does at that age in the untouched photo I would feel like I was winning the age game.
The only issue in that picture was obvious sun damage to her skin.
It’s a shame she didn’t use her platform to fight age’ism.
Completely agree. If you’ve ever seen photos of her in a bikini (candids) you can see that the phoo clearly *is* her body – and she does look amazing in it. It also was a big confidence booster to a lot of women and for her to then come out and be all, “Gasp! I don’t look like THAT!” left a bad taste.
I think it’s easy to say own it but nobody here is facing thousands of people Typing their worst insecurities at them. I work at a college and I am in my early 30′s and sometimes I look around and feel like the crypt keeper. But nobody is like “hey lady remember when you didn’t have thighs or arm fat?!” Even here, we are telling her to own it by pointing out all of the things we don’t like about how she looks.
Yes,she over tweaks but she’s always been attractive. When you’ve spent most of your life being lauded for your looks it must hurt that little bit more when those looks start to lose their bloom. But she’ll never admit that it’s actually killing her. It’s ironic that her teenaged daughter looks around 30 when she’s fully made up. I don’t like that she pimps her daughter so much but I don’t think she has to twist her arm either. I think Cindy relies on Photo shop to take really ‘good care’ of her skin.
I don’t think modern standard of youthful beauty allows people to remember that ‘looking good for your age’ means having wrinkles and lines and dark circles and uneven skin tone and age spots all while looking healthy enough and happy
She’s struggling with it, no doubt. Average women struggle with this, so imagine what the genetically blessed endure. Reminds me of an interview Paulina Poriskova gave a while back …
“Nothing ages as poorly as a beautiful woman’s ego. When you have used your beauty to get around, it’s like having extra cash in your pocket. I was so used to walking down the street and having the young guys passing by at least give me a flicker of a look. But once you’re over 40, you become invisible. You’re a brick in the building and it’s sad. It just feels like the sun went down a little bit. It got a little cloudy outside.”
The botox and tweaking and tap dancing seem silly to me, but I’m not dealing with her loss. She was one of the smart supermodels, or so her brand insisted. No apparent addiction issues, no major hits to her reputation, a nice family, financialy secure. She came through well, better than most. And yet, she’s essentially lost what was her identity for 20 some years. So while she might earn a gentle eye roll or two from me, she’s also has my sympathy.
Exactly what I was about to say. She’s still a beautiful woman IMO, but I imagine she’s far from being immune to feeling insecure about her appearance.
” “I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that.”
Meaningful. Beauty.
I would buy her comments if the Meaningful Beauty was not hawked so ridiculously hard ( ‘ she looks the same decades later!!’) and she’d left her face alone.
Your mouth says one thing but your forehead and eyebrows are saying something entirely different.
I guess i’ve had to get used to her new face because whilst she was tweaking to look good for her age, she crossed the line into hew face territory.
Putting old pictures side by side with her new face really shows the changes. She doesn’t look like herself. It’s not as drastic as Jocylen Catface lady, but she looks like a Cindy Crawford impersonator.
