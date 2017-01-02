Cindy Crawford: ‘No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20 or 30′

Over the years, I’ve come to terms with the idea that Cindy Crawford tweaks her face. While she’s never come right out and said “I over-Botox sometimes,” you can see it clearly at times. In interviews, Cindy actually comes across as very aspirational and love-yourself and I’m-okay-with-ageing. She seems cool, centered and relatable. But then you realize that she’s saying all of that without the ability to move her eyebrows, and it takes away from the message a little bit. Anyway, Cindy covers the new issue of New Beauty, and she’s once again saying all the right things… with that Nicole Kidman-looking face.

Love yourself in spite of the social media comments: “I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that. Sometimes when you’re in the public eye, it can be hard, and that’s where you kind of have to work on yourself.” Looking good for 50: “No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20 or 30. I just want to look great for 50. I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is.” What she does to look good: Now, she relies on layering concentrated serums under her moisturizer, dry brushing (a trick she learned from another model when she was 20), and very little face powder to keep her skin glowing. Learning how to do her own makeup: “I remember one of my first modeling jobs, where I had to do my own hair and makeup. I didn’t wear makeup; I didn’t know how to do makeup and I didn’t even own any makeup. I had to go out and buy it all. The job was with Iman and Dianne deWitt, and I remember being in the mirror trying to watch and emulate what they were doing, but those girls can paint! The picture was hilarious because I literally look 12 years old.”

[From People]

I think that story about doing her own makeup is funny. Some models and actresses pay attention to what is being done by the hairstylists and makeup artists and some don’t. Some models and actresses could probably do hair and makeup professionally because of what they’ve learned from their jobs. But I guess Cindy wasn’t one of them! Or maybe she learned after that incident, although she still claims that she doesn’t wear much makeup. As for what she says about wanting to look good for 50, rather than trying to look 20 or 30… I get it. Even though we’re not supposed to talk about the Botox and fillers, I don’t even think Cindy is getting tweaked in an attempt to look radically younger. I think she’s truly just trying to look good for her age. But here’s the thing: she was always a beautiful woman with great genes, and I think she’d probably look so much better if she stopped tweaking.