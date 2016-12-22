Tobey Maguire’s newly-single mid-life crisis is proceeding by the book

During this holiday, please spare a thought for poor Tobey Maguire. Tobey and Jennifer Meyer announced their split back in October – they had been married for nine years, and they have two small children. I’m not going to say that they were Hollywood’s Golden Couple or anything, but they were well-liked and well-connected. Their kids call Leonardo DiCaprio “Uncle Leo” and Jennifer is pretty much friends with every mom in Hollywood. Soon after they announced their split, everyone was like, “I bet Tobey is mid-life-crisis-ing and wishes he had Leo’s life.” And yes, there were rumors that Tobey was already hitting up the clubs and acting like a single guy. And now this piece of news from Page Six:

Tobey Maguire is enjoying the single life. The actor, who split from his wife of nine years, Jennifer Meyer, in October, was spotted at Catch in LA on Monday night next to a pretty blond model. A source tells us it was “not a date,” but rather a 16-person dinner party that included Leo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill — who sat with Maguire and the babe. Sources tell Page Six Maguire’s previously been seen around LA with other blond models. He seems to be taking a page from DiCaprio’s playbook: The newly single “Spider-Man” star’s become a fixture at clubs such as 1Oak and has been hanging with DiCaprio’s so-called “Wolf Pack,” which includes Lukas Haas.

[From Page Six]

The thing about it is… this is a bad look on Leo, but we’ve come to expect it from Leo. This is all Leo has ever been, the Senior Wolf of the Wolf Pack, the Alpha of the P-ssy Posse. Leo has spent the last twenty years doing this. But Tobey was the one who settled down with a nice girl, had babies and seemingly stepped away from all of this. So is it just a standard-issue mid-life crisis (Tobey is 41 years old) or is it something else? Like, Tobey just seems like the P-ssy Posse version of Scott Disick. The mess who doesn’t realize that he’s a mess. The guy with small children who still wants to party like a 21-year-old. Just buy a sports car, dude.