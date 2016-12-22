Tobey Maguire’s newly-single mid-life crisis is proceeding by the book

During this holiday, please spare a thought for poor Tobey Maguire. Tobey and Jennifer Meyer announced their split back in October – they had been married for nine years, and they have two small children. I’m not going to say that they were Hollywood’s Golden Couple or anything, but they were well-liked and well-connected. Their kids call Leonardo DiCaprio “Uncle Leo” and Jennifer is pretty much friends with every mom in Hollywood. Soon after they announced their split, everyone was like, “I bet Tobey is mid-life-crisis-ing and wishes he had Leo’s life.” And yes, there were rumors that Tobey was already hitting up the clubs and acting like a single guy. And now this piece of news from Page Six:

Tobey Maguire is enjoying the single life. The actor, who split from his wife of nine years, Jennifer Meyer, in October, was spotted at Catch in LA on Monday night next to a pretty blond model. A source tells us it was “not a date,” but rather a 16-person dinner party that included Leo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill — who sat with Maguire and the babe.

Sources tell Page Six Maguire’s previously been seen around LA with other blond models. He seems to be taking a page from DiCaprio’s playbook: The newly single “Spider-Man” star’s become a fixture at clubs such as 1Oak and has been hanging with DiCaprio’s so-called “Wolf Pack,” which includes Lukas Haas.

The thing about it is… this is a bad look on Leo, but we’ve come to expect it from Leo. This is all Leo has ever been, the Senior Wolf of the Wolf Pack, the Alpha of the P-ssy Posse. Leo has spent the last twenty years doing this. But Tobey was the one who settled down with a nice girl, had babies and seemingly stepped away from all of this. So is it just a standard-issue mid-life crisis (Tobey is 41 years old) or is it something else? Like, Tobey just seems like the P-ssy Posse version of Scott Disick. The mess who doesn’t realize that he’s a mess. The guy with small children who still wants to party like a 21-year-old. Just buy a sports car, dude.

41 Responses to “Tobey Maguire’s newly-single mid-life crisis is proceeding by the book”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:07 am

    He’s kinda creepy.

    Reply
  2. Veronica says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:09 am

    It’s pretty sad when you’re non-famous – albeit well connected – ex-wife is the more interesting partner in the breakup.

    Reply
  3. Danielle says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:11 am

    Does Tobey even work anymore?

    Reply
  4. Margo S. says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:12 am

    That photo of tobey is so perfect. And can i say, this whole “pussy posse/wolf pack” thing is getting kind of redundant. I mean, this has been going on forever. Is leonardo going to be 60 years old at 1Oak?! That last sentence I wrote made me laugh. I think it might happen!

    Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      December 22, 2016 at 8:25 am

      I was going to say, NEVER use another photo for any TM posts! :-)

      I always thought he’d go the Clooney route later in life. But Clooney was always so much classier about his life choices and didn’t seem embarrassed by them. Not sure if Leo is embarrassed but he should be. He can live his life the way he wants to but the Wolf Pack is too much for a grown-*ss man.

      Reply
  5. I Choose Me says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:20 am

    Excellent choice of pictures. Leo despite his modelizer ways does not strike me as sleazy. Tobey however, gives off such a sleazebag vibe.

    Reply
  6. Rocio says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:20 am

    His face screams D-BAG!

    Reply
  7. Sally says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:33 am

    I just think about that article about how tobey treated those girls at their poker tournaments made me forever dislike him

    Reply
  8. OSTONE says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:38 am

    Since I read how he treated the poker game hostess, this douche canoe has been in my naughty list. Sayonara, 2nd best Spider-Man.

    Reply
  9. Louise177 says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:39 am

    I had to chuckle that because he sat next to a model Tobey is a pig. If anything was going on I would think there would be more details. Maybe a mid-life crisis but at least he doesn’t seem out of control and sleazy.

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:39 am

    The only thing I like him in was Pleasantville and Cider House Rules…beyond that, no.

    Reply
  11. Aenna says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:50 am

    He looks like he’s been eating shit out of a hairbrush in those pics.

    Reply
  12. ell says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:55 am

    hahahah his face. what is he famous for now? he hasn’t done a movie since like, 2006 (and if he has, i missed it).

    Reply
  13. mia girl says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:02 am

    Me thinks it comes down to that old saying:

    “You can take the boy out of the P*ssy Posse
    but you can’t take the P*ssy Posse out of the boy.”

    Reply
  14. MrsBPitt says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:00 am

    I seriously, do not mind Leo D. with his models…He isn’t married, doesn’t have any kids, so as far as I’m concernd, he has the right to party with his “pussy posse” until he is 90! Who cares?? Tobey, on the other hand, needs to grow up! He has children to think about…Is it me, or does TM just have the most “I’d love to smack him in the face” face, ever!!!!

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      December 22, 2016 at 9:07 am

      I tend to agree. The modelizing doesn’t exactly make me respect Leo but it doesn’t bother me in that it’s his choice to live that lifestyle. As you said, he’s single and presumably these models know what they’re getting into with him.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      December 22, 2016 at 9:21 am

      Agree.

      Reply
    • I Choose Me says:
      December 22, 2016 at 9:32 am

      Backpfeifengesicht. German word. Definition: a face that cries out for a fist in it. :D

      Reply
    • Chingona says:
      December 22, 2016 at 9:36 am

      Exactly, I have no problem that a man or woman who is single wants to party and date tons. But Tobey has two children and should be over the Wolf Pack lifestyle. When you have children that you decided to bring into this world they deserve better than to see their parents hooking up with randoms and hungover all the time. I am not saying you can’t have fun and go out but be responsible about it.

      Reply
      • Fanny says:
        December 22, 2016 at 9:52 am

        But what did Tobey do that’s not responsible? I saw a bunch of pepaws and a blonde sitting around a table. Presumably, Tobey doesn’t have sole custody of his kids so they were probably being taken care of by their mother (who also spends a lot of time with Leo, including spending Thanksgiving with him).

        I saw it implied that the divorce was because Tobey’s career has dried up and he has “nothing going on” while his wife has a thriving business and social life. Being single might not be his choice, so going out and meeting women doesn’t seem unforgivable to me. I do find it distasteful that so many people have no qualms about needling him for his career misfortune.

  15. smcollins says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:15 am

    I used to find him so adorable. Not anymore!
    But I still love him in Pleasantville and Wonder Boys.

    Reply

