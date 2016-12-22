Tobey Maguire’s newly-single mid-life crisis is proceeding by the book

During this holiday, please spare a thought for poor Tobey Maguire. Tobey and Jennifer Meyer announced their split back in October – they had been married for nine years, and they have two small children. I’m not going to say that they were Hollywood’s Golden Couple or anything, but they were well-liked and well-connected. Their kids call Leonardo DiCaprio “Uncle Leo” and Jennifer is pretty much friends with every mom in Hollywood. Soon after they announced their split, everyone was like, “I bet Tobey is mid-life-crisis-ing and wishes he had Leo’s life.” And yes, there were rumors that Tobey was already hitting up the clubs and acting like a single guy. And now this piece of news from Page Six:
Tobey Maguire is enjoying the single life. The actor, who split from his wife of nine years, Jennifer Meyer, in October, was spotted at Catch in LA on Monday night next to a pretty blond model. A source tells us it was “not a date,” but rather a 16-person dinner party that included Leo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill — who sat with Maguire and the babe.
Sources tell Page Six Maguire’s previously been seen around LA with other blond models. He seems to be taking a page from DiCaprio’s playbook: The newly single “Spider-Man” star’s become a fixture at clubs such as 1Oak and has been hanging with DiCaprio’s so-called “Wolf Pack,” which includes Lukas Haas.
The thing about it is… this is a bad look on Leo, but we’ve come to expect it from Leo. This is all Leo has ever been, the Senior Wolf of the Wolf Pack, the Alpha of the P-ssy Posse. Leo has spent the last twenty years doing this. But Tobey was the one who settled down with a nice girl, had babies and seemingly stepped away from all of this. So is it just a standard-issue mid-life crisis (Tobey is 41 years old) or is it something else? Like, Tobey just seems like the P-ssy Posse version of Scott Disick. The mess who doesn’t realize that he’s a mess. The guy with small children who still wants to party like a 21-year-old. Just buy a sports car, dude.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
He’s kinda creepy.
There’s always been rumors following him about a serious gambling addiction, maybe his wife got fed up? Never been a fan.
Yeah, he’s just like Ben Affleck when it comes to gambling.
At least he didn’t get a “phoenix rising from the ashes” mid life crisis back tat
The tattoo is fake and for a movie.
I think the Lainey blind riddle about the newly single guy who sends d–k pics to his hookups, and none of them have cared enough to go public with them, is about TM.
I didn’t read this one, I’ll google it now.
It’s pretty sad when you’re non-famous – albeit well connected – ex-wife is the more interesting partner in the breakup.
It does say something about his filmography that up to now this guy is still referred to as the “Spiderman” star. Lol.
He seems like a nasty piece of work. Nasty acting. Nasty looking.
Sad! not
Does Tobey even work anymore?
He has a new movie coming out 2017 (The Boss Baby) but I don’t think he really cares about acting anymore. He’s made enough money with Spiderman.
That photo of tobey is so perfect. And can i say, this whole “pussy posse/wolf pack” thing is getting kind of redundant. I mean, this has been going on forever. Is leonardo going to be 60 years old at 1Oak?! That last sentence I wrote made me laugh. I think it might happen!
I was going to say, NEVER use another photo for any TM posts!
I always thought he’d go the Clooney route later in life. But Clooney was always so much classier about his life choices and didn’t seem embarrassed by them. Not sure if Leo is embarrassed but he should be. He can live his life the way he wants to but the Wolf Pack is too much for a grown-*ss man.
Excellent choice of pictures. Leo despite his modelizer ways does not strike me as sleazy. Tobey however, gives off such a sleazebag vibe.
Really? DiCaprio screams sleazy.
He never made the public believe he was anything other than partying, dating models and acting, and he has many interests other than booze and coochie.
Tobey is just a sad sad man who wanted to be this, than that, and has no identity.
what else does he do but gamble, drink and pay young girls to be his date? He barely works and even when he does we never remember what it is, and he has no other interests or hobbies at least Leo does and tries to fight for the environment and wildlife and never tried to be this ” good guy” or America’s guy pal.
Leo likes models, they like him. He’s single, he can do what he likes.
I used to think Maguire was just sort of a harmless guy. Now I think of him as a homely, mean douche who has no career anymore.
Your Tobey suspicion is confirmed by the Blackjack dealer who wrote in her memoir about how Tobey ordered her make animal noises before he would tip her.
That’s sick…
Yep. Ever since that story was covered here, it’s all I can think of when I see TM. He seems like a huge HUGE dirtbag.
His face screams D-BAG!
I just think about that article about how tobey treated those girls at their poker tournaments made me forever dislike him
Since I read how he treated the poker game hostess, this douche canoe has been in my naughty list. Sayonara, 2nd best Spider-Man.
I had to chuckle that because he sat next to a model Tobey is a pig. If anything was going on I would think there would be more details. Maybe a mid-life crisis but at least he doesn’t seem out of control and sleazy.
But you know what does make him sleazy? Telling a woman to “bark like a seal” to earn a tip:
http://www.celebitchy.com/371273/tobey_maguire_told_poker_hostess_to_bark_like_a_seal_to_earn_a_tip/
The only thing I like him in was Pleasantville and Cider House Rules…beyond that, no.
He looks like he’s been eating shit out of a hairbrush in those pics.
Never heard that expression before but can I just say, ’tis a thing of beauty. *adds to my insult file*
He looks like he smelled a fart but the pics are amazing. Seriously giving me life.
hahahah his face. what is he famous for now? he hasn’t done a movie since like, 2006 (and if he has, i missed it).
The great Gatsby…
Me thinks it comes down to that old saying:
“You can take the boy out of the P*ssy Posse
but you can’t take the P*ssy Posse out of the boy.”
I seriously, do not mind Leo D. with his models…He isn’t married, doesn’t have any kids, so as far as I’m concernd, he has the right to party with his “pussy posse” until he is 90! Who cares?? Tobey, on the other hand, needs to grow up! He has children to think about…Is it me, or does TM just have the most “I’d love to smack him in the face” face, ever!!!!
I tend to agree. The modelizing doesn’t exactly make me respect Leo but it doesn’t bother me in that it’s his choice to live that lifestyle. As you said, he’s single and presumably these models know what they’re getting into with him.
Agree.
Backpfeifengesicht. German word. Definition: a face that cries out for a fist in it.
Exactly, I have no problem that a man or woman who is single wants to party and date tons. But Tobey has two children and should be over the Wolf Pack lifestyle. When you have children that you decided to bring into this world they deserve better than to see their parents hooking up with randoms and hungover all the time. I am not saying you can’t have fun and go out but be responsible about it.
But what did Tobey do that’s not responsible? I saw a bunch of pepaws and a blonde sitting around a table. Presumably, Tobey doesn’t have sole custody of his kids so they were probably being taken care of by their mother (who also spends a lot of time with Leo, including spending Thanksgiving with him).
I saw it implied that the divorce was because Tobey’s career has dried up and he has “nothing going on” while his wife has a thriving business and social life. Being single might not be his choice, so going out and meeting women doesn’t seem unforgivable to me. I do find it distasteful that so many people have no qualms about needling him for his career misfortune.
I used to find him so adorable. Not anymore!
But I still love him in Pleasantville and Wonder Boys.
