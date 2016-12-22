Margot Robbie’s wedding menu involved pizza, BBQ & Coco Rice Krispies

As we learned earlier this week, Margot Robbie slipped away to Australia (her home country) and quietly married her long-time boyfriend Tom Ackerley. In the first reports of the wedding, it sounded super-low-key, and I thought they had gotten away with just a simple beach wedding with only a handful of friends and family. As the reporting on the wedding grew, I realized that Tom and Margot actually did plan a real wedding, with bachelor parties and a van full of friends and a wedding dress and everything. Here’s a shot of Margot in her wedding gown:
Margot Robbie stuns in white bohemian wedding gown at secret Australian weddinghttps://t.co/EZ5KuegHP3 pic.twitter.com/oeTyhkOQnI
— Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) December 21, 2016
Off-the-shoulder boho vibes, loose hair, simple. Just what I’d expect from her, honestly. Apparently, she had a 16-person-strong bridal party though… and they were all barefoot. Which brings me to my favorite details of any and every wedding story: the food. What kind of food did Margot Robbie have for her boho-chic wedding in Oz? Pizza and cereal.
Actress Margot Robbie married British director Tom Ackerley in a secret wedding Sunday. And in lieu of traditional wedding foods — tiny crackers and, uhhhhh, bad chicken — they opted for something a little more laid-back: pizza and cereal.
Per what a source told The Northern Star: “Pizza and BBQ was the theme of the low-key affair, with Robbie’s favourite menu item, Coco Pops [Ed. Note: Coco Krispies], as the main wedding dessert. Coco Pops were placed nearby the dance floor with bowls, milk and cream also on offer for those who, like Robbie, love the traditional breakfast cereal.”
Pizza? Okay. Barbeque? Sure. I’m down with that. But to only have Coco Rice Krispies as the dessert???? Nope. There’s not even any mention of a cake!! What the hell, Margot??
Oh, and she posted this to her Instagram. I’m enjoying the simplicity of her ring.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, PCN, Instagram & WENN.
Coco Krispies! Hallelujah! But where are the Cheeze-its? There have to be Cheeze-its as a savory counter to the Coco Krispies!
Kiddo? Mimif? Where are you? Coco Krispies!
I miss Kiddo, Mimif and GNAT.
Can I just chime in, and say that I miss our old pals too. They just seemed to suddenly disappear. I wish they would come back, their incisive comments are much needed in these troubled trumpentimes.
I honestly love it. But I’m very into the trending theme of doing whatever the EFF you want at your own wedding
The ring is gorgeous.
She’s what Jlaw wants to be.
But listen, Rice Krispies for dessert is not cool, even if they are cocoa ones. Maybe if they were made into a marshmallow bar, but with milk? No.
i don’t understand why people keep calling this wedding private, we basically know everything and even have pics, it doesn’t look that private.
yeah for all the fingers at the press from her camp its all over the news with every little detail.
I feel like she doesn’t really care about either hiding it or showing it off, which is nice. She only shared the ring picture and that’s it.
aside from her instagram pic of the ring, the wedding pics that came out so far seem from paparazzi, so i doubt she approved (if she wanted the magazine spread it wouldnt be stolen pics, essentially)
and what about all the details e.g. food, how many people were there etc. are her friends leaking it? i have no dog in this race, as in i sort of like her. but lol this isn’t private like at all. we’ve seen actual private weddings for celebs, and we hardly know a thing if anything.
idk, to me it only matters seeing pictures of the event, sharing what food they had is hardly showing off especially given the food they served lol
Right? Everything has “leaked”, so how could it possible be private? I’m not a big fan of hers though so I could be biased. I just feel like she tries really hard to be the “cool girl”. I do appreciate the menu though.
She’s kind of Cool Girl incarnate, I think, like Jaw was a couple of years ago. I don’t mind her (she’s generic, inoffensive, good but not great actress, difficult to dislike, etc.) but she has the same thing that Olivia Wilde has in my opinion: when she’s not onscreen in a movie she’s in you kind of forget she’s in the cast. I also get her mixed up so often with so many other actresses that they seem to merge into one. *shrugs*
She is the “cool girl”, a 100%. I also don’t get why she gets painted as this breath of fresh air, when in reality she fits to the ususal Hollywood leading lady type to a t, blonde hair, blue eyes and all.
And I don’t like her all that much, I don’t know why. Same with JLaw, I disliked her way before everyone jumped on the hate train. There is just something “off”.
Agree 100 percent. Trying way too hard to be J Law and it’s not working for either.
I, on the other hand, hate cake. Any cake. I dread the time when it’s the time to break out the cake. But then I dislike most desserts, so I’d happily scarf down a small bowl of cereal instead and go back to heavy drinking, instead of having to feel guilty about not wanting to touch a cake/dessert.
I will throw a toddler’s tantrum over cakes and desserts. Down with them, DOWN!
Now that is a wedding menu I could get behind including the Cocoa Krispies! Of course, I am a cereal enthusiast, so there’s almost no time when I will not eat it joyfully. Man, now I really want some.
Same. I can’t do milk due to lactose tolerance, but drown that cereal in some unflavoured almond milk and I’d be thrilled.
Man, I wish I had some cereal in the house now, but I can never get any because they’re all gone by evening, the only evidence of them ever existing being my guilt and avoidance of the scale.
The ring picture is wonderful. Congrats Margot and Tom!!
Yeaaaah, when I’m at a wedding I definitely need a cake of some sort. But I guess as long as she had an open bar …
OT, but I just saw Suicide Squad yesterday and I hated her Harley Quinn. I love her as an actress but the accent just killed it (and it was distracting, because at the beginning of the film she had no accent, then by the end she had an OTT Brooklyn accent or something like that). That film was just horrendous overall though. It’s sad because it had the potential to be great, had they gone the Deadpool route and made it a hard R film with lots of OTT violence and humor. And they should have just axed the entire Enchantress plot line, it was just stupid. (I should note that I don’t follow the comics at all).
I’m so with you, also saw it over the weekend…my husband said the accent was a tribute to the original character (I’m totally unfamiliar), but regardless it was BAD. the whole movie was awful…the only character that had a cohesive plot was will smith’s character and I didn’t even realize he was in the film before seeing it! All the talk about jared leto…goan. the enchantress was so hoaky (oh cara….please stop acting), I had no clue what was up with viola davis’ character….maybe it’s because I fell asleep every few minutes.
I always liked her, but now want to be her best friend! I don’t like cake and cocoa krisipies are my fave cereal ever. Her wedding sounds laid back and awesome!
Same! She seems so much fun to be around and laid back!
I love Coco Krispies!! Sounds just fine as a dessert to me.
She married a guy with a manbun. Gross.
Yes! I’m not down with the man bun. But I noticed it’s getting more and more popular…
How are people still calling this low-key and private when every detail has leaked to the press?
I have to say I really like that her ring is “normal” and not OTT gaudy. Beautiful cut, but not a “look at me! Look at me!” Ring. Enough with these rings that have double digit carats.
Not a bad choice, comfort food at a wedding, but BBQ could be a tad messy. We had pizza and wings last night which made me happy, no cooking, no cleaning up…..Coco Rice Krispies…no thank you.
Having done hundreds of weddings, I can attest to the fact that wedding cake is the most overrated food during that celebration. Most people shill out hundreds and thousands of dollars for a cake that is dry and bland in 99% of cases.The reason for it is that it takes time to build a wedding cake, and you have to use the cake base already while doing so. This takes days and sometimes weeks and most cakes cannot withstand that kind of time frame. What impresses most people is the sculptural icing , but the cake itself is hardly ever eaten. The only time I ever tasted a delicious wedding cake was at an Italian wedding. It was smaller than an usual wedding cake and one layer was chocolate banana, another rum espresso and third one was lemon flavored. I swear, it felt like it was just baked.
The wedding trends lately have been avoiding cake altogether. Instead couples prefer cupcakes, macaroons towers or just passed small bites.
Kudos to her for doing pizza and bbq, How many weddings have you ladies gone to where your options were chicken/beef/fish for the millionth time?!
This sound great and all, but it would never fly in a Croatian wedding. My grandma would renounce me.
That ring photo reminds me of Kevin in the Office when Holly did that. “Hey *middle finger* right back at you, bitch”
I love her though.
Margo robbie doing the same thing as jennifer lawrence. You guys think margot cute and Jennifer Lawrence is annoying though.
Margot’s image isn’t built around it, though. She also doesn’t intentionally fall on the red carpet or get cheeto dust on costumes then laughing about it.
She is a bit contrived. She seems to always be proving how normal she is. I find that photo vulgar to be honest , I know she is not giving the middle finger but that is the illusion. Her humble bragging about prince Harry messaging her was annoying. She is pretty and talented but IMO contrived
No feelings either way about her style of wedding. Her ring though is lovely. I covet.
