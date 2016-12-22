Margot Robbie’s wedding menu involved pizza, BBQ & Coco Rice Krispies

As we learned earlier this week, Margot Robbie slipped away to Australia (her home country) and quietly married her long-time boyfriend Tom Ackerley. In the first reports of the wedding, it sounded super-low-key, and I thought they had gotten away with just a simple beach wedding with only a handful of friends and family. As the reporting on the wedding grew, I realized that Tom and Margot actually did plan a real wedding, with bachelor parties and a van full of friends and a wedding dress and everything. Here’s a shot of Margot in her wedding gown:

Off-the-shoulder boho vibes, loose hair, simple. Just what I’d expect from her, honestly. Apparently, she had a 16-person-strong bridal party though… and they were all barefoot. Which brings me to my favorite details of any and every wedding story: the food. What kind of food did Margot Robbie have for her boho-chic wedding in Oz? Pizza and cereal.

Actress Margot Robbie married British director Tom Ackerley in a secret wedding Sunday. And in lieu of traditional wedding foods — tiny crackers and, uhhhhh, bad chicken — they opted for something a little more laid-back: pizza and cereal.

Per what a source told The Northern Star: “Pizza and BBQ was the theme of the low-key affair, with Robbie’s favourite menu item, Coco Pops [Ed. Note: Coco Krispies], as the main wedding dessert. Coco Pops were placed nearby the dance floor with bowls, milk and cream also on offer for those who, like Robbie, love the traditional breakfast cereal.”

Pizza? Okay. Barbeque? Sure. I’m down with that. But to only have Coco Rice Krispies as the dessert???? Nope. There’s not even any mention of a cake!! What the hell, Margot??

Oh, and she posted this to her Instagram. I’m enjoying the simplicity of her ring.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, PCN, Instagram & WENN.

 

37 Responses to “Margot Robbie’s wedding menu involved pizza, BBQ & Coco Rice Krispies”

  1. lightpurple says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:54 am

    Coco Krispies! Hallelujah! But where are the Cheeze-its? There have to be Cheeze-its as a savory counter to the Coco Krispies!

    Kiddo? Mimif? Where are you? Coco Krispies!

  2. Kristen says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:57 am

    The ring is gorgeous.

  3. Detritus says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:58 am

    She’s what Jlaw wants to be.
    But listen, Rice Krispies for dessert is not cool, even if they are cocoa ones. Maybe if they were made into a marshmallow bar, but with milk? No.

  4. ell says:
    December 22, 2016 at 7:58 am

    i don’t understand why people keep calling this wedding private, we basically know everything and even have pics, it doesn’t look that private.

  5. Shijel says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:05 am

    I, on the other hand, hate cake. Any cake. I dread the time when it’s the time to break out the cake. But then I dislike most desserts, so I’d happily scarf down a small bowl of cereal instead and go back to heavy drinking, instead of having to feel guilty about not wanting to touch a cake/dessert.

    I will throw a toddler’s tantrum over cakes and desserts. Down with them, DOWN!

  6. grabbyhands says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:21 am

    Now that is a wedding menu I could get behind including the Cocoa Krispies! Of course, I am a cereal enthusiast, so there’s almost no time when I will not eat it joyfully. Man, now I really want some.

    • Shijel says:
      December 22, 2016 at 8:28 am

      Same. I can’t do milk due to lactose tolerance, but drown that cereal in some unflavoured almond milk and I’d be thrilled.

      Man, I wish I had some cereal in the house now, but I can never get any because they’re all gone by evening, the only evidence of them ever existing being my guilt and avoidance of the scale.

  7. Lucy says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:26 am

    The ring picture is wonderful. Congrats Margot and Tom!!

  8. JulP says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:26 am

    Yeaaaah, when I’m at a wedding I definitely need a cake of some sort. But I guess as long as she had an open bar …

    OT, but I just saw Suicide Squad yesterday and I hated her Harley Quinn. I love her as an actress but the accent just killed it (and it was distracting, because at the beginning of the film she had no accent, then by the end she had an OTT Brooklyn accent or something like that). That film was just horrendous overall though. It’s sad because it had the potential to be great, had they gone the Deadpool route and made it a hard R film with lots of OTT violence and humor. And they should have just axed the entire Enchantress plot line, it was just stupid. (I should note that I don’t follow the comics at all).

    • Sunnydaze says:
      December 22, 2016 at 9:07 am

      I’m so with you, also saw it over the weekend…my husband said the accent was a tribute to the original character (I’m totally unfamiliar), but regardless it was BAD. the whole movie was awful…the only character that had a cohesive plot was will smith’s character and I didn’t even realize he was in the film before seeing it! All the talk about jared leto…goan. the enchantress was so hoaky (oh cara….please stop acting), I had no clue what was up with viola davis’ character….maybe it’s because I fell asleep every few minutes.

  9. Lala says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:27 am

    I always liked her, but now want to be her best friend! I don’t like cake and cocoa krisipies are my fave cereal ever. Her wedding sounds laid back and awesome!

  10. SusanneToo says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:27 am

    I love Coco Krispies!! Sounds just fine as a dessert to me.

  11. Kylie says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:31 am

    She married a guy with a manbun. Gross.

  12. sura says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:45 am

    How are people still calling this low-key and private when every detail has leaked to the press?

  13. Sunnydaze says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:11 am

    I have to say I really like that her ring is “normal” and not OTT gaudy. Beautiful cut, but not a “look at me! Look at me!” Ring. Enough with these rings that have double digit carats.

  14. Nancy says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:12 am

    Not a bad choice, comfort food at a wedding, but BBQ could be a tad messy. We had pizza and wings last night which made me happy, no cooking, no cleaning up…..Coco Rice Krispies…no thank you.

  15. Bellagio says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:18 am

    Having done hundreds of weddings, I can attest to the fact that wedding cake is the most overrated food during that celebration. Most people shill out hundreds and thousands of dollars for a cake that is dry and bland in 99% of cases.The reason for it is that it takes time to build a wedding cake, and you have to use the cake base already while doing so. This takes days and sometimes weeks and most cakes cannot withstand that kind of time frame. What impresses most people is the sculptural icing , but the cake itself is hardly ever eaten. The only time I ever tasted a delicious wedding cake was at an Italian wedding. It was smaller than an usual wedding cake and one layer was chocolate banana, another rum espresso and third one was lemon flavored. I swear, it felt like it was just baked.
    The wedding trends lately have been avoiding cake altogether. Instead couples prefer cupcakes, macaroons towers or just passed small bites.
    Kudos to her for doing pizza and bbq, How many weddings have you ladies gone to where your options were chicken/beef/fish for the millionth time?!

  16. Locke Lamora says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:20 am

    This sound great and all, but it would never fly in a Croatian wedding. My grandma would renounce me.

  17. Felice. says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:23 am

    That ring photo reminds me of Kevin in the Office when Holly did that. “Hey *middle finger* right back at you, bitch”

    I love her though.

  18. samrai says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    She is a bit contrived. She seems to always be proving how normal she is. I find that photo vulgar to be honest , I know she is not giving the middle finger but that is the illusion. Her humble bragging about prince Harry messaging her was annoying. She is pretty and talented but IMO contrived

  19. I Choose Me says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    No feelings either way about her style of wedding. Her ring though is lovely. I covet.

