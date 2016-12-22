Prince William & Kate don’t want their kids exposed to royal Christmas traditions

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh delayed their annual train ride to Sandringham yesterday due to “heavy colds” for both. If they have the same cold that I’ve been battling all week, it’s a bad one and for the first three days, you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck. The fact that the 90-year-old Queen and the 95-year-old Prince Philip are both sick as hell just serves as reminder that they are, in fact, quite old and they might not have that many Christmases left. Which makes it extra interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge happened to choose this year to completely shun the royal family’s Christmas plans, from the Christmas Eve gift-giving to the Christmas Day church visit to the Boxing Day hunt. The Cambridges won’t be around for any of it. Obviously, people have remarked about Will and Kate’s seeming insolence, so their press secretary Poor Jason pretty much dropped this story to the Daily Mail:

William and Kate have broken royal protocol by turning down the Queen’s traditional celebrations at Sandringham in favour of a merry Middleton Christmas this year. It may well smack of favouritism towards Kate’s family, but according to experts the decision was in fact made to put George and Charlotte’s needs first. According to experts, a relaxed family Christmas at the Middletons will be much more suitable for the youngsters than the strict formality of Sandringham. ‘The decision has been made out of a desire to put Charlotte and George first,’ parenting expert Lisa Clegg told MailOnline. ‘If William and Kate can take a step back from Official Royal duties at certain times, in order to keep life as simple and normal as possible for George and Charlotte then that’s absolutely the right decision.’ Christmas at Sandringham is run like a military operation with everything from guests’ arrival time to when they eat breakfast, walk the dogs, sit down to lunch and retire to bed strictly timetabled. Even lunch on Christmas Day is pencilled in for just 50 minutes. Meanwhile Pippa has described the Middleton Christmas as ‘blissfully calm’ and lots of fun, with father Michael even donning fancy dress such as a sumo wrestler suit to lived up proceedings. Lisa who has recently released an e-book for Bepanthen, What the Parenting Manuals Don’t Tell You, said that this is a much better environment for young children rather than the strict protocol at Sandringham. ‘The children are still very young and so won’t understand the restraints that have to be practised within certain obligations of the Royal family and to sit down and be quiet in particular situations,’ she explained. ‘They are only little and need to be able to be children and get carried away with the excitement and fun of Christmas, without the world looking on them. For this reasons, it’s beneficial for them to be in a more relaxed environment.’

“If William and Kate can take a step back from Official Royal duties at certain times…” Like, when are they NOT taking a step back? Last year, the Cambridges had the Middletons stay at Anmer Hall, and Will and Kate split their time between the two families, and I don’t even think Charlotte and George spent that much time with the royal family. That was the whole point of giving Anmer Hall to Will and Kate. Why would it have to be different this year? I doubt the Queen would have been like, “small children must adhere to the schedule at all times!” And even then, surely exposing the future king of England to royal traditions would be a good thing? But really, this is just another example of Will and Kate using their kids as a shield from criticism. William in particular does this all the time. To hear William tell it, getting Carole to set up a faux-royal bird-shooting party probably benefits George and Charlotte too.