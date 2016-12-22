Prince William & Kate don’t want their kids exposed to royal Christmas traditions

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh delayed their annual train ride to Sandringham yesterday due to “heavy colds” for both. If they have the same cold that I’ve been battling all week, it’s a bad one and for the first three days, you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck. The fact that the 90-year-old Queen and the 95-year-old Prince Philip are both sick as hell just serves as reminder that they are, in fact, quite old and they might not have that many Christmases left. Which makes it extra interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge happened to choose this year to completely shun the royal family’s Christmas plans, from the Christmas Eve gift-giving to the Christmas Day church visit to the Boxing Day hunt. The Cambridges won’t be around for any of it. Obviously, people have remarked about Will and Kate’s seeming insolence, so their press secretary Poor Jason pretty much dropped this story to the Daily Mail:
William and Kate have broken royal protocol by turning down the Queen’s traditional celebrations at Sandringham in favour of a merry Middleton Christmas this year. It may well smack of favouritism towards Kate’s family, but according to experts the decision was in fact made to put George and Charlotte’s needs first. According to experts, a relaxed family Christmas at the Middletons will be much more suitable for the youngsters than the strict formality of Sandringham.
‘The decision has been made out of a desire to put Charlotte and George first,’ parenting expert Lisa Clegg told MailOnline. ‘If William and Kate can take a step back from Official Royal duties at certain times, in order to keep life as simple and normal as possible for George and Charlotte then that’s absolutely the right decision.’
Christmas at Sandringham is run like a military operation with everything from guests’ arrival time to when they eat breakfast, walk the dogs, sit down to lunch and retire to bed strictly timetabled. Even lunch on Christmas Day is pencilled in for just 50 minutes. Meanwhile Pippa has described the Middleton Christmas as ‘blissfully calm’ and lots of fun, with father Michael even donning fancy dress such as a sumo wrestler suit to lived up proceedings.
Lisa who has recently released an e-book for Bepanthen, What the Parenting Manuals Don’t Tell You, said that this is a much better environment for young children rather than the strict protocol at Sandringham.
‘The children are still very young and so won’t understand the restraints that have to be practised within certain obligations of the Royal family and to sit down and be quiet in particular situations,’ she explained. ‘They are only little and need to be able to be children and get carried away with the excitement and fun of Christmas, without the world looking on them. For this reasons, it’s beneficial for them to be in a more relaxed environment.’
“If William and Kate can take a step back from Official Royal duties at certain times…” Like, when are they NOT taking a step back? Last year, the Cambridges had the Middletons stay at Anmer Hall, and Will and Kate split their time between the two families, and I don’t even think Charlotte and George spent that much time with the royal family. That was the whole point of giving Anmer Hall to Will and Kate. Why would it have to be different this year? I doubt the Queen would have been like, “small children must adhere to the schedule at all times!” And even then, surely exposing the future king of England to royal traditions would be a good thing? But really, this is just another example of Will and Kate using their kids as a shield from criticism. William in particular does this all the time. To hear William tell it, getting Carole to set up a faux-royal bird-shooting party probably benefits George and Charlotte too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What’s the point of keeping the British monarchy when they (young royals) don’t care about royal traditions?
Exactly. Will is a dummy. British monarchy exists only because it’s a tradition and an expensive one at that. If he isn’t willing to do any of it, why should the taxpayers continue funding his lavish lifestyle.
And Will is going to be gone shooting birds all day on Boxing Day, so how are the kids involved in that?
Funny thing is: if the taxpayers stopped funding his ridicolous lifestyle, he would do what ?
WORK ? AH.
Tourism.
I thought it had been proven that the royals don’t increase tourism very much. People seemed enthralled by the real estate – the palaces and castles – but not the actual royals (beyond the queen, that is).
Versailles is far busier than any British palace.
nope.. no one comes to England to see RF. versailles doing fine without it..
funding RF is way more expensive..
Admissions to royal palaces in Britain bring upwards of £50 million pounds per year, so yes, the BRF does generate tourist revenue. Versailles is one of the largest and most opulent royal residences in the world. It is steeped in history and mythology. To compare it to any other European attraction is pointless.
http://www.alva.org.uk/details.cfm?p=423
Most visited tourist attractions. None from 1 to 230 are anything to do with the current royals. None.
Megan – the vast majority of the income from visits to royal-associated venues and ex palaces (eg Hampton Court, the Tower of London) are nothing to do with the extant royal family. They are comparable to Versailles in that they are about our heritage and history. Bugger all to do with the Windsors.
I’d like to see the palaces, castles etc. but I wouldn’t fly to the UK because of the royal family. It’s not like there’s a big chance to see any of them anyway.
Sixer, exactly right. I want to visit London for it’s history not TRF. The great palaces of the world no longer have royal inhabitants but they still have tourism.
It’s an excuse to use Tourism as the crutch for keeping the TRF. The more people are fed that fiction, the harder it will be to remove them.
2017 is around the corner and the heir to the throne has shown time and time again he does not want the privilege of what comes with his title. Time to remove him from his misery.
Megan:Regularly conducted polls from every UK tourist board rarely list the royals for tourism. Infact, the only royalty steeped item in their top 20 reasons for visiting the UK is the Tower of London and only because people think of it as a prison and Keeper of the crown jewels and not the fact that it is a royal Palace.
The idea that the royal family is a tourist attraction is about as true as that 56p often quoted figure of their cost.
People love royal history and will visit places associated with them, but the British tourism industry has many more reasons that promote it than the royal family.
LAK and Sixer – Did I say people go to England just for the BRF? No, I did not. What I said is that the BRF does generate tourist dollars and it is intellectually dishonest to insist they do not. They also generate other forms commerce, like say ad revenue on the DM.
Megan: The charge is that the WINDSORS bring in tourist money and there is no evidence to support that claim beyond the PR statements that keep repeating it.
We have evidence that they do not.
1. The lists of tourist attractions/ reasons, regularly updated.
2. The £50M figures you are quoting primarily comes from Historical Royal Palaces who manage EMPTY palaces not associated with the Windsors except for KP eg Hampton Court, Kew Palace, the tower of London, banquenting Hall, Hillsborough Castle.
3. BP, closely associated with the Windsors, is open for only a few weeks a year. There is no corresponding change in visitor numbers to the other British Palaces during the weeks that BP is open.
4. Windsor Castle, closely associated with the Windsors, doesn’t figure in the top 100 reasons/ attractions people visit the UK and that is open all year round.
5. KP is better known for the royals past than royals present, but it has been redesigned to attract visitors in ways that aren’t strictly royalty inspired. Most of it’s exhibitions showcase royals past.
No, Megan, you didn’t. What you did was create a connection between tourist visits to historic royal palaces and the current royal family, which is a false equivalence because the correct analogy is with Versailles. And quite how commercial celebrity column inches on a gossip newspaper is a unique benefit to the UK solely due to the royals defeats me entirely. NOTHING about the Daily Fail benefits me as a British taxpayer.
You can’t even visit Buckingham Palace most of the time because of the queen!
LAK and Sixer – So those crowds we saw images of at the Queen’s jubilee weren’t there for the BRF and didn’t generate any tourist dollars? I see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan, nobody is saying the BRF doesn’t bring a penny in tourist revenue. People are saying that it’s a proven canard that they PAY FOR THEMSELVES in tourist revenue. They don’t. They cost far, far more than they bring in. And you can misattribute heritage tourist POUNDS all you like, it still won’t make them BRF tourist POUNDS.
We’re an old country. We’ve got heritage. It attracts millions of tourists and brings in significant income. We’re a constitutional monarchy. We’ve got royals. They sell a bit of merchandise, open a palace of theirs for a couple of weeks a year and have the occasional event that attracts thousands, not millions, of tourists. They bring in some minor income but that income is surpassed by the amount it costs to keep them.
Crowds at Queen’s jubilee — weren’t they most likely to be Londoners?
There may be a better argument for supporting the BRF because tourism isn’t it.
@Megan
Whatever tourist revenue was generated from people coming to see the Jubilee – and I’d seriously question how many of those people were from out of town and paying for accommodation, food, etc. – was swamped by the astronomical security costs of protecting the royals and VIPs at that event.
Even William and Kate’s wedding was apparently an economic hit to the tune of £5-6bn because the public holiday created two four-day weekends in April 2011. The tourist revenue for that event was only estimated at around £1bn.
I bet anything the palaces would bring in a lot more money if we got rid of the RF and ran the palaces as purely tourist attractions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tourism? I dunno, it’s not like we get to visit them like animals at the zoo and feed Willy bread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s fruitless arguing with Sixer and LAK. Years of commenting here have shown they know their sh!t when it comes to the English monarchy. I defer to them.
I would happily spend the money I don’t currently have to visit England for the history, the arts and its natural beauty. The presence/absence of the monarchy doesn’t impact my tourism dollars, since watching the Changing of the Guard at BP is free. The money spent at The Tower was due to its history, not the current BRF.
@Hannah did you know only 500M watched their wedding not the 2B that was reported? It was proven false!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitty – Of course 2 billion people did not watch the wedding. That would be something approching one in four humans. Once you rule out those without access to TV, those too young or too old to tune in, etc. you have a considerably smaller pool of potential viewers. The only broadcast to ever capture 1 billion viewers was the opening of the Olympics in Beijing, which means you need massive interest from China to approach that scale.
If the 500 million number is correct, that is still massive when you consider the U.K. has a population of about 65 million.
@Megan, well Diana wedding was watched by 750M.
@Kitty – Charles and Diana married in a different era and had an extravagant wedding that brought to together royalty and other dignitaries from all over the world. Not to mention the whirlwind/fairytale aspect of the their brief courtship. Kate And William had a much lower key wedding and a boring courtship that dragged on for a decade and hundreds of millions of people still tuned in.
Exactly! George best get used to it as the heir.smacks of entitlement. There was always a magical almost other-worldliness to the Queen – however you felt about the monarchy, she was always consistent and diligent and took her duties seriously. Here is no magic to the younger set – just some spoiled entitled millennial who want all the perks & none of the responsibility. If they’re just another bunch of rich kids, then let’s get rid of them after theQueen passes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait’ll George grows up and wants to spend Christmas with *his* in-laws, too.
AfricanBoy – you asked why we Britishers keep the BRF. Here, without all the utter nonsense about tourism, is why:
1. Constitutional apathy/inertia – “Well, they don’t have any actual power to speak of so why go to all the effort of reforming a thousand-year-old unwritten constitution for no real benefit?”
2. Public outright hatred of politicians – “What’s the only thing worse than having a royal family? Getting rid and having an extra layer of politicians It’s cutting off your nose to spite your face.”
3. Residual effect of respect for nationbuilding and cohesion done during WW2. Particularly vis a vis ER.
4. Effective way of exercising soft power without it being perceived to be politically motivated (even though it usually is).
Points 1 and 2 remain remarkably constant. If anything, Point 2 is becoming more entrenched in public opinion. Point 3 is the only one currently reducing in attitudes. It’s a generational thing. Point 4 – this is where the behaviour of William is A Bad Thing. This manchild will not be able to perform this function on his current trajectory. Depending how bad he turns out to be, it could become more significant.
QE2 hosts many state visits each year. She is in effect Head of State even if she is not Commander in Chief. Our President holds both roles (along with 5 others). Who would replace that diplomacy piece if the monarchy was removed? Would that go to the PM? I’m hoping LAK or Sixer would speak to this (or anyone else knowledgeable) . Thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, was it Churchill who once said the monarchy was a wonderful system, If you lose a battle you fire the generals and if you win, you go to Buckingham Palace and cheer the King/Queen?
I think there is something to be said for separating the Head of Government from the Head of State. And, where Britain is concerned, it isn’t as if there is not a huge historical connection – so much that happened to shape the country involved its monarchy and struggles for power thereof. I get historical continuity – but other monarchies, like Denmark’s, have the same thing (I think theirs is the oldest monarchy in Europe), but are a bit less ostentatiously paid.
I don’t necessarily think there’s something wrong with having a monarchy, I think there’s something wrong with, e.g., the huge amount of wealth the Windsors built up through that obscene tax deal they got in the early 20th century and that lasted till Windsor burned and the public balked at paying for its restoration. I think only the Dutch and Lichtensteinian monarchies are richer than the Windsors.
It’s not as if the Danish royals aren’t living well, but they are doing so in a country with an economy and social benefits that mean no one lives in abject poverty, and it’s not quite as in-your-face rich as the Windsors, who sit at the top of a pyramid with a lot of have-nots at the bottom.
That’s how it looks to me.
Just to remind everyone: I’m a Britisher republican. I advocate getting rid of the BRF. My points above are THE reasons why we maintain a constitutional monarchy here, not MY reasons or opinion.
Lucinda – see my point 4. As it stands, William will be the UK representative exercising the type of soft power exemplified by a state dinners or visits on behalf of the government. Can we even begin to imagine he is up to this? I think not. If we moved to a republic, this type of duty would, presumably, move the FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) and be undertaken by diplomats. As these affairs are already when not attended by royals.
seesittellsit – I feel strongly that Head of State and Head of Government should be separate offices, as it is in many republics. The US is, as ever, an outlier on this. I’d favour an Irish system with a generally apolitical president rather than, say, a French system with a political president. And I’d certainly favour both over the US system. And I certainly agree that current BRF could be successfully downscaled in terms of cost with us continuing to maintain a constitutional monarchy, and that this would be better than nothing. If arguing against, however (as I’m not), it would reduce prestige and therefore the effectiveness of the soft power element.
Sixer–I agree that at this point William is not up to the task and I’m not sure he ever will be. I think Charles would do a fine job. But I’m not a citizen there so it makes no difference what I think. Thanks for the response.
Lucinda – much as I am a republican, it is a really serious point you’ve brought out. We moan on here about Normal Bill being sulky and wasting cash and fluffing speeches and not reading his briefing notes and all the rest of it. But we also often say that he is nothing more than a celebrity. At present, he isn’t. But one day, although he will never wield any actual power of his own, he will be a vessel through which the British government wields soft power. There are real world consequences to his abrogating his duty.
He really should step up or step out of the line of succession.
Sixer: There are 2 work jobs he can’t get out of.
1. Reading contents of his red boxes and signing documents so govt can get on with it’s business. Those boxes are delivered every single day except Christmas day.
2. Weekly audience with the PM.
William who can’t stick to anything, who can’t read briefing notes will be pushed off the throne if he holds up these 2 things because he will be holding up govt process.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you even imagine, LAK?
Kaiser spot on. How many signs must there be for people to realize that these two do not want any part of TRF except the money and entitlement that comes with it. I don’t see them turning down any perks but they turn their noses up and traditions and “work” which is expected of them. And I put work in quotes because let’s be honest, thesebtwo have not seen an honest week’s work.
And I was reading comments somewhere on the web (I’m sick too Donny memory is fuzzy) where people are actually saying how wonderful these two are and a great example of the monarchy!!!! What juice are they drinking!!!!!
Time to pull these two leeches off the public payroll. Maybe then they may swallow their entitled pride and do some work to earn their very plush exhistance.
Ughhhhh. What. A. Waste.
I’ve also read some comments, the DM people are torn lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he’s so against his family, he needs to leave TRF and strike out on his own. It’s a disgrace that he takes all the perks and the money yet won’t take his role seriously. If he wants to be Normal Bill he (and Waity) can go and get jobs and be financially independent while raising their kids like we all have to. He’s incredibly ungrateful and she’s no better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tone-deaf, ungrateful, ill-mannered little prigs. TQ HAS to put her foot down and slice Bill out of th line of succession. They are flouting their position of responsibility and laughing in our (the taxpayers’) faces.
they are really unbelievable. i’m actually feeling sorry for the queen and not just bc poor thing is sick. she should have william step down asap. he is as useless as he is expensive and on a superficial note, both normal bill and katie bucket are nothing special to look at. i would forgive them a lot if they were to bring it with the sartorial splendor. but no. they procreated, rubbed their hands and basically retired.
I’m guessing she would rather leave it to Charles since William is his son and she knows she doesn’t have many more years of ruling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wm. and Kate probably have some good reasons for not caring for Christmas at Sandringham (it sounds ghastly but they did go to the Queen’s Xmas lunch) but at this age the kids would have been fine with their nanny in their quarters. But they have been stupid about how often they do it and how badly they handle it – they really do seem like they are keeping the kids away from the grandparents and great-grandparents who, after all, will define their identities and roles later on. Another case of wanting to have their royal life cake and eat it, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let them eat cake.
It seems to me they are deliberately trying to humiliate the Queen. They might as well of slapped her across the face. Why isn’t Charles sticking up for his mom?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So instead of letting the kids get used to the kind of life they’re going to be expected to live, W/K are using the kids as an excuse to shirk even more responsibility/engagements.
This is all about Kate. She doesn’t want to celebrate with the RF – for whatever reason – and whiney Wills does what Carole and Kate want.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think it’s about William, not Kate.
As others have said, no matter who it is, it’s incredibly stupid. The kids need to be prepared for the royal life.
Agree. I think Kate will do exactly whatever Williams wants. I’m also of the opinion that she follows his lead when it comes to workload.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The heir and the spare, 3rd and 4th in the line of succession to the British Throne, to be kept away from Royal Traditions lol. Man Jason didn’t think hard about that one. If they hate it that much, please step away forever. If only the whole shindig could go away when Lilibet passes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Draw the curtain on the whole “royal” family and stop keeping them like pampered poodles.
He needs to be sacked – he is terrible, stupid to get a Yank who will never understand Royalty and the connection ( or not) the British feel to it to do this job – ‘experts’ ?? who gives a hot damn about child experts? this place is going to be a Republic as soon as Charlie goes unless he bucks up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana would have yanked him by the ear to Sandringham. She was always respectful of Elizabeth and the institution of the monarchy.
It would have been amazing to see Diana take on Carole Middleton. I wonder if Charles misses Diana in times like these.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am quite certain Charles does miss her energy and focus during times like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Diana had lived, we would never have heard of the Middletons. William would have been required by both his parents to live a much more rigorous, preparation-filled life. He wouldn’t have been at St Andrews, Club H at Highgrove wouldn’t have happened.
She was determined to get him to the US into ivy league schools. I suspect Charles would have seen the value in his heir earning a higher degree from Berkeley or Georgetown like some other modern heirs.
William couldn’t have made it into Georgetown or Berkeley. He’s never been a scholar.
As for skipping Sandringham for the sake of the kids–piffle. I bet the kids are swept away by the nannies for their own activities, leaving the adults to their ‘excruciating’ routines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Natalies: YES! Hhhhhmmmmm, how amazing would it have been to see Diana take on Carole. Wow. But I think Carole would be kissing Diana’s arse and not slapping her in the face as she is doing to Charles right now.
Carole is her own worst enemy. Like all people, her downfall will be her over exhurtion of power and Wills will be able to thank her for his ultimate demise.
She is the ultimate enabler.
Hazel, I’m not saying he would have gotten in on his own merit. But if the BRF wanted to send him to either of those institutions, he would have been welcomed. Just as Edward miraculously made it into university. It is doubtful Victoria made it into Yale on academic merit, but it was a good place for her to hide while dealing with anorexia. Even Ivy League will waive the rules for good PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on, Diana was a manipulative unstable nightmare who had to be “spoken to” by the police because she stalked men she had crushes on, sneaked journalists in to do TV interviews as part of her public war against her children’s father, and very nearly destroyed the RF. Perhaps people don’t remember or they’ve bought the revisionism since her death, but she did a hell of a lot more damage to the RF than the two workshy losers have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DIana may have loathed it, but she still went – unlike her eldest son, she had a sense of responsibility and duty.
Putting the children first would be to allow them to be, at some point, with both families. Don’t see why they could not have spent Christmas eve with his family as that is when they open gifts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the thing they are not putting the children first. Children should know both families and it’s all about the Middletons. They r not even bothering to hide it any more.
These stories r designed to get sympathy. Poor little us we’re being made to follow old and boring traditions while painting his family as old meanies. The RF have been nothing but patient with the lot do them since the wedding and it get thrown back in their faces every single time bit both of them and the Middletons. They refuse to see that they have lost the publication sympathy and r now getting our ire. I need to go sharpen my pitchfork.
The way poor Jason writes these stories, you’d think that there are no other children at Sandrigham Christmas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really. Structure is good for children, anyway.
And how are they going to explain this when the kids are old enough to ask why they didn’t visit great-granny the Queen on Christmas? At some point the kids will start figuring things out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great point. I was asked a very pointed question by a 10 year old nephew the last time I saw him, and was floored. Even though they rarely see our side of the family, he had it figured out.
W+K have a huge house that can more than comfortably accommodate the Midds. They need to make Anmer the family base for Christmas so they can meet their obligations to both families.
On an entirely separate note, I would give anything for one more Christmas with my grandparents. William may seriously regret this decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anything. (‘cept my son.)
Ah, Megan, I understand completely. Both of my grandfathers died before I was born. My paternal grandmother – whom I am named after – died when I was six, so I have very few memories of her. My maternal grandmother – who only liked her sons and grandsons and had little time for her female descendants – had a massive stroke when I was five and was essentially a living shell for fifteen more years.
What I would not give to have had more quality time with my grandparents. I know so little about them. No matter how structured and tiresome Christmas as Sandringham might be, to have the entire family together for a few days is something many of us will never experience.
Yet, won’t Zara’s kids, who are not in the line of succession, attending Christmas with the Queen?
Sorry, but if my grandfather were 95 years old, unless he had committed some unspeakable crime, I would be there to spend Christmas with him and my kids would be there too. Because there just aren’t that many left for 95 year olds. Toddlers, especially toddlers those who have a grandfather who makes it to 95 and a grandmother who has made it to 90 and is still hale and hearty, whose own mother made it to 102, well, those kids have quite a few more Christmases left. And they have nannies who travel with them who can take the kids away when they get irritable.
William is a giant, lazy, selfish prat.
And, may the saints preserve us, the idiot William is even PRESS BRIEFING against his own grandparents.
What is wrong with him? Other than abuse or molestation, there is nothing that justifies this. My great aunt is about to turn 88 years old, she has had a rough year health-wise – I’m not even going to touch on her feelings toward our recent election – and her social calendar for the next week is booked solid because nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, great grand nieces and great grand-nephews all want to spend some part of the holiday with her. Juggling it all for her is driving me bonkers. And she wants to see every movie that comes out this week, so they’ll all be seeing lots of movies.
Who trained him to be so disrespectful and unappreciative of elders?
Speaking for myself, if I suspected that my paternal side had deployed their entire machine from men in grey suits to the media against my mother who is now deceased, I would be pretty cold towards them. I’m not saying thats whats happening here just that its a possibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really quite amazing how he manages to dive below expectations every single time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am writing a press release decrying my mother’s dry Christmas morning omelets.
They are bad for my family. The poor sausages need something far calmer and more normal.
NOTE TO NORMAL BILL: Hey. Moron. Your grandmother is far more respected and beloved than you. Critizing her traditions is a dumb PR move. Hiding behind your kids is cowardly.
@Ramona: I totally hear what you’re saying. But, at some point, he’s still being incredibly petulant and petty. If he truly thinks the BRF destroyed his mother’s life and led to her untimely death (and again, I wouldn’t necessarily blame him if he did), to the point that he can’t even stand to be with them on Christmas, then he can get a real job and get out. As his life stands now, though, he will shortly be inheriting these traditions as his own. His eldest is going to be a king, and as such doesn’t really stand a chance at a normal life, so what is the point of shielding them from royal traditions? As someone upthread said, the entire royal family is a tradition, and if William is set on being normal and not participating in traditions, how can he be king?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emily, yes! Even if he believed those things, he needs to man up and stop living off of them. Walk away and earn a living, Billy. But really, I don’t think he does believe any of it.
He has started criticizing Diana for “working too much for charity” and ignoring him. This was an attempt to justify him not working for either EAAA or the BRF enough. He’ll even throw his late mother under the bus – he’s that selfish. The BRF is trying to make him work more, he’ll protest even more.
He lives in the house where Camilla and Charles used to have their meet-ups, he is friends with the family that enabled that to happen. I don’t think overall he has a problem with infidelity and how it impacted either of his parents. Nor does he care what the royal machine may or may not have done to his mother, who was doing it right back at them.
He just cares how it impacted him, so he’ll use any of it as an excuse to do what he wants.
If he’s involved with mental health causes and openly encourages people to talk about their problems and conflicts with trained helpers…then maybe he needs to take some of his own advice because he is acting out his conflicts all over the place, in public, to the potential mortification of the entire institution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zara’s children are and will be in the line of succession.
Everyone else’s children manage just well. It’s always Charlotte and George who have to be extra managed… and that’s all down to their idle parents. The Royal great grandchildren are pictured as delicate whiel their cousins can not only get through Christmas with the Royals, but also enjoy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but still in the Line of Succession. Harry’s children will also be “down” the line. Honestly, the moment William had a legitimate Heir, the game changed. Harry’s importance diminished because he is no longer the Spare. Anne, Andrew, Edward and their children/grandchildren were also moved down both in importance and place in line.
But from what many insiders and people in the know have said, TQ leads two lives – the proper Royal one and then a private life where family dynamics are very different.
Currently Mia is 17-18th around there.
Just as a reminder. W&K are outworked by both Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (he’s 24th in line) and the Duke of Kent (34th in line).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cee, yes, I knew about Harry’s order, and everyone else’s, changing the second George was born but for some reason, I mistakengly thought Anne had taken her kids out somehow.
@notasugarhere, and the Duke of Gloucester is in his 70s and the Duke of Kent is over 80. But it is all too difficult for poor William.
+100000000!!! Sick of them hiding behind their kids as an excuse for their laziness. I really wonder which of the two of them
is the real reason behind them blowing off the royal family.
We always make the 1000-mIle trip to my family for Christmas, but only go about half the time for Thanksgiving because it’s only a month earlier. This year, I felt like we really needed to go for Thanksgiving. Despite budget and time restraints, we flew out for four days. It’s only a 2-hour flight, but with ground transit, security lines, it’s an all-day trip.
I’m so grateful that we did, as my beloved uncle, who was 88, passed away a week later. He was frail, but not on death’s doorstep at Thanksgiving , so it was a bit of a shock.
Technically, he was a second cousin, but he and my father were raised almost like brothers. And he was a bachelor, so he was very much part of our immediate family — like a second father to me and a second grandpa to my son. If we had put our own convenience ahead of my instincts and waited just one more month to go home, we would never have had that one last holiday with my uncle.
They’re only the future heads of state and future heads of the church… According to this source, it’s obvious that spending one of the more religious holidays away from the actual head of the church will help them grow and prepare for their future roles. Possibly because they’re not confided to a schedule, and will get to wear sumo suits, they will become more normal and therfore understand the nuances and duty of church and crown.
“Get to wear sumo suits…”
You made me shoot corn flakes through my nose.
The fact that this is mentioned in every description of the normal calm happy Middleton Christmas is hysterical. To my American ears, it is a bizarre tradition, far weirder than the structured Sandringham drill.
I keep picturing kate in sumo suit…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that did it for me, too. My focus will be off the rest the morning. LOL!
They aren’t religious that’s why.
Oh really. Then why do u keep running to Mummy for a normal middle class rip off royal family traditions done on the cheap then.
The Middletons and Cambridges r really biting the hand that feeds with this story.
They know they will get away with it because TQ doesn’t like confrontation but give the rent a shoot even they have to see their hypocrisy.
Chuck won’t be so forgiving. They’ve overplayed their hand big time and it will bite them on the ass.
They just don’t want the kids to see his family. Plain and simple.
This is def about the Middleton Mafia not being allowed to stay at Amner and join the church pap stroll.
Charles should give her a budget. She will be running to him with the kids in tow. William will not spend one pound of his own personal money on her.
Why won’t William spend his own money on her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I suspect too, Betti. It has been made clear that the extended Middleton clan are not welcome at Anmer, not welcome to pretend they are the BRF. That plus pressure for more work = this petulant response from W&K.
Technically the heir belongs to the crown, yes? Can Charles, once he is King, order William and Kate to present George 3 times a week for lessons on being a king? Will he have ways to be in George’s company if he wants? (’cause that’s what I’d do)
Does Charles have to automatically hand over his duchy to William when Charles becomes King? Can he delay it to keep William from having access to all the money the duchy makes?
@Lady D, as far as I know, the Duchy is not Charles and only for the Prince of Wales so It will be William’s once Charles is King. Honestly, I think people are forgetting Charles has another son named Harry and once Harry has kids, I guarantee you that Charles will spend most of his time with Harry’s kids compared to William’s. I bet Charles will spoil Harry’s kids and his family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She took 8-9 RPOs with her just to attend a wedding in London solo. A former RPO estimated it cost minimum additional $20,000 a day for her plus one child to be at her parents house. Her, William, two heirs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ena Sharples from Coronation Street
She looks like Margaret’s daughter and Carole Middleton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, dead ringer for Carole and Pippa.
She looks like the Queen. When they did that group picture earlier this year, she looked just like her great-grandmother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady Louise is HM’s doppelganger. The Queen’s mouth, chin, and jawline are distinctive and C’s are nothing like them.
Yes, all I see when I look at Charlotte is HM.
This is the Queen as a baby toddler
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/5b/78/61/5b78615439faf43ae34a5ffc951461ce.jpg
https://news.artnet.com/app/news-upload/2015/09/princess-elizabeth.jpg
Lady Louise is the spit of toddler Queen Elizabeth.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2009/10/25/article-1222921-06F63FD4000005DC-633_634x401.jpg
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/63/d9/2e/63d92eaace202b4b3dfa151abb09f545.jpg
They will take the cash tho. No problems there!
Once they are Prince and Princess of Wales, they will wipe out all of the money from the Duchy of Cornwall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wanted the cash and the press – she thought she’d be sitting around in big poofy dresses and sparkly crowns all day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She thought she colluded have the life of a celebrity. Stupid girl didn’t realise that celebs actually have to work to. She has no concept of work as she has never done any in her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s called a fantasy. I have friends like that. Who chase after something based on a fantasy in their heads. When they get it and realise the reality doesn’t match their fantasy they start complaining about it. She’s spoilt and has been raised in a bubble where she always gets what she wants. She doesn’t want to work so Carole and willy don’t make her. She is someone who has to be made to do something they don’t want to, hence the size of her clothes bill. She is bribed to do the meagre work she does.
Motherhood/fatherhood has changed Kate and Willis – but not for good. It’s like Kate realized that life isn’t a Disney movie after George’s birth. She always looks miserable, bored, emaciated, uninterested,…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are royals. Funded by taxpayers. Period. Nothing could change that..
They really try hard to be not associate with RF but at the same time, they take all the perks for being royals..
I do really think that WK think they are irreplaceable as heir, so he have the power to do anything they want or say anything..
Kinda funny if someday, someone kicked them out haha
I guessed as much. I wouldnt want to spend my Christmas with that stiff bunch much less want to do that to my kids. I bet its just lots of backbiting, policing each others decorum, passive aggressive digs to each others faces and dressing up for dinner. I cant imagine this is a fun loving occassion in which relatives play charades and you can change into your fat pants without judgement. Attack me if you like but I am glad William would disard this Downton Abbey crap in favor of warm family relationships for his kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
George and Charlotte would be able to hang out with their cousins of the same age, which kids normally find to be fun, whereas they won’t have anyone else their age at Middleton Manor.
@Nic: I don’t think George and Charlotte often see the other RF kids…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is taking anything away from them. If they have Christmas at Anmer, they show up at Sandringham for a few hours, do the church walk (which is what the would do with the Middletons anyway), then the go home to a house full of Kates relatives and sumo costumes and fun.
A house, by the way, financed by the dull Windsors.
I was outraged on behalf of the royal family, particularly the Queen and Prince Philip, until I was reminded that this was Pips last Christmas as a single woman.
I wouldn’t want the children to miss the stripper Santa and Carole’s fabulous jello shots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Like Wren33 said, if his family is that awful he should cut all ties with them completely, including financial ties. He cant have it both ways. Spending a few das with dysfunctional people in exchange for ridiculous wealth seems like an easy choice to me
That’s a myth. Many Windsors, including TQ’s GD Zara just a few weeks ago, have stated how much they’ve enjoyed Christmases in Norfolk and how they always look forward to it. This “cold Windsors” storyline was another of Diana PR strategies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope you wouldn’t be saying that if “that’s still bunch” were funding your very privileged, very luxurious lifestyle. There’s a word for people who take, take, take from others but rarely or never reciprocate.
IMO, William married the wrong sister. I believe Pippa would be a better duchess than Bland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah no way would Pippa and William be compatible. She’s too sparky and lacks the petulent reticence of her sister.
I read this puff piece, apologist nonsense in the DM this morning and almost gagged. A pathetic attempt to use the kids as an excuse for avoiding Royal tradition. I cannot believe that Jason/Will/Kate thinks this flimsy rationale for ducking out on Christmas with the Queen is believable. It’s never too early to expose the heir and spare to the traditions of the BRF and laughable that little kids would have to adhere to rigid constraints. Social climber and momager Carol is clearly pulling the strings for the Cambridges to their detriment. Will needs to step out of the line of succession or step up to his royal duties! He is not a Middleton–he’s a Windsor!
“He is not a Middleton–he’s a Windsor!” EXACTLY.
It’s no wonder you can read more and more Rexit-comments. There’s nothing royal about the new generation. It’s like paying the rent for unemployed celebrities.
Kardashians work harder than they do and they don’t live off taxpayer money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, come on. This is just dumb. Isn’t the complaint that the kids are kept too far away from everything by tradition, in their nurseries? They’re not expected to dress for dinner or go shooting. They’re probably made to show up to a meal or two, the end.
And as someone rather smartly pointed out above, if these traditions suck so badly, why are W and K remaking their holiday to resemble that of the Royals’?
Is he gunning to leave the line, or does he really just think he have the Twitter version?
They are just awful. I can’t believe that “Poor Jason” thought this statement would endear them to the public. Most of us feel obligated to visit family over the holidays that we’d like to avoid. That’s what decent people do, especially if they’re elderly & pay the bills. This really makes me angry & I’m not a Brit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see anything wrong with teaching children, even young children, that sometimes one must do something they don’t particularly want to do because it gives joy to another. Sometimes buttercups just need to suck it up.
I agree, Exposing them to both sides of the family can only broaden their horizons. what’s so wrong with being on your best behavior once in a while in front of the great grandparents. I bet they would have a ball partying with livewire Mia Tindall and just imagine the presents and huge tree. Will and Kate using their children for their PR is shameful. So over them and their antics . Grow up already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And not for young children in any case.
I don’t know why Will and Kate’s tone deafness and complete lack of self awareness still surprises me. I really thought he would change his mind cos of HM and DOE being ill.Christmas with HM is probably no fun and planned with military precision. Those kinds of traditions are what make the royal family “different” and “special”. If George and Char are not gonna be taught those traditions and are gonna grow up middle class then they might as well go ahead and change their name to Middleton.
Charles must be so angry. It looks terrible for his whole streamlining the monarchy thing if his heirs refuse Christmas traditions, not to mention refusing work.
I think the monarchy is stupid, wasteful and outdated but if Christmas is too big a burden for Will then how could he be King?
He doesn’t even want to be king. In almost every interview he moans about burdens etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But he doesn’t want a regular life without an absurd amount of privilege either. He can’t have it both ways.
William likes his life – except the royal duties. He can’t have it both ways, you’re right but that’s what he wants. He’ll be a horrible king.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He takes after his great uncle David (Edward VIII) who relished the lifestyle but not the work of a monarch. Wallis Simpson gave him the right “out”.
That;s why I think he will turn to Harry(wouldn’t be shocked if he has now) and his future spouse when he is King. Heck I wouldn’t be shocked if The Queen has done so as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Meanwhile, everyone has that side of the family that you don’t want to spend a lot of time with because they’re weird, or too strict, or Republicans, or whatever, but you suck it up at the holidays because that’s just what you do. Compound that with she’s not only your Gran, she’s your Boss you petulant little twits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are your lives entirely financed by those elderly relatives? It’s incredibly disrespectful to spend the entire year with your hand out and then moan and complain when you’re asked anything in return.
Looty, normally I agree elders shouldn’t pressure younger ones with obligation. But from birth to marriage and fatherhood and even until now actually, who has been funding, sheltering and educating William and family? If he wants to be independent, he can volunteer to get off the line. He has been accorded flexibility like marrying his choice, changing his major, working part time instead of being a full time royal etc. Instead of growing up and accepting duty and showing an example to his children, he keeps licking his wounds. Isn’t it funny that their PR almost always consists of some reasoning to avoid duty or it’s about not setting up expectations or not following royal traditions (but hunting and dressing their kids in vintage clothing and pursing titles for the in laws are okay). Who does that?
It would be entirely different (to me at least) if Will and Kate demonstrated a strong work ethic and enthusiasm for work, even if they do not want to spend time with the royals. At least this would have shown respect for the taxpayers. But they don’t even do that.
I agree that it’s far better for young children to experience sumo costumery and rented shoots, rather than waking up in their own beds at their own house on Christmas morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I presume you arnt British and if you are you don’t understand what Royalty is about – Royals don’t get to decide to raise their kids OUTSIDE Royal tradition, its Royal Tradition that props the whole house of cards up, there is nothing selfish about that – its THEIR JOB in exchange for being treated with a huge amount of deference and a pile of money and power, that British people like me could do without having to contribute to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with him. He’s Carole’s loyal partner in crime but has always kept a lower profile. I don’t believe the divorce rumors either.
I hope not. Sincerely.
Just read that the Queen and her husband are on their way to Sandringham by helicopter.
How do they not feel mortified using their small children as excuses to get out of things? Their kids are going to grow up and see through what William and the Middletons did and the cycle will repeat itself.
I cherish the last Christmas I got to spend with my elder grand-father when I was a kid. Recently my husband lost two grand parents and we will never forget the last chance we got to spend it with them.
To me William and Kate are a pair of narcissist and self indulged persons. Most of the people cannot tolerate their antics anymore and they should be removed from the line of succession if the monarchy must continue.
I don’t want to be irreverent but I don’t think Philip has many more years left…
Since when did fancy dress mean sumo wrestler costumes?
I know! For all the complaining about the dull, onerous pageantry of a royal Christmas, it still sounds less burdensome than putting on a sumo suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#pippatips “When throwing Christmas parties, laughing imperially at other cultures’ silly customs is a great way to make merry whilst honouring the birth of Our Lord”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel sorry for G&C who won’t be able to interact with their other cousins. Those children will have so few memories of Elizabeth and Phillip as it is. Spending Christmas Eve with Charles and the rest of the royal family won’t wash the Middleton out of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In any event, if they want to skip Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, that’s fine. But skipping Church on Christmas? In that family? When you are the future Head of the Church or England? Yeesh. In my family, you could get away with a lot as long as your butt was still in a pew on Holy Days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly they CofE head honchos should be running his arse over hot coals, the head of the Church, not going to Church on the Churches main Holy day??
lol his days are numbered.
Looks like William is a hypocrite. He is supposed to be the future head of the Church but won’t go to Church on CHRISTMAS DAY!!! Are William and Kate even religious?
So many excuses, so little time. #poorjason #jasonweseeyou
Can’t believe I was EVER a Kate apologist, though I blame William the most. This is the MOST disgraceful thing they’ve done, and how STUPID are they to publicly ignore the popular queen?! Ungrateful, dumb leeches.
I agree. Will probably thought he sounded intelligent by using psychological reasoning but instead he sounds even more like an idiot. Jason needs to be fired and Will & KatieKat need to be cut off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does everyone assume William and Kate are wanted at the Royal Christmas? So what they are expected to be there but who wants to hang out with a bunch people who don’t want to be around you? Maybe when the Cambridges start to give a little push back everyone is like so what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve thought about this too. The “royals” may be like, “[high five] The least favorite members of our family decided to go to their other in-laws this year! Wooot! So much better without them around.”
These excuses are ridiculous! Children love routine! What Will and Kate are actually doing is ripping G&C out of their Anmer routine (5 min from Sandringham) and bringing them to Middleton towers (hours away).
And, um, a ROYAL child needs to be exposed to ROYAL tradition. If you’re gonna take the cash from the state-owned Ducky of Cornwall cause you’re ROYAL then you darn well better act like it.
Hi Jools, personally I think G&C spend more time at Middleton Manor than at Anmer Hall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carole is behind all the press leaks and has thrown in quotes from a supposed child expert to validate her power move. Did they also lift and insert the expert’s quotes to give Carole credibility? It’s unbelievable that Carole is waging this public war in the press against the Queen and Charles.
W, enjoy your tat-filled, sumo wrestling-costumed, animal-shoot-in-a-pen Christmas. I can’t think of anything more pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree 100% with everything you have written, I have always loathed Waity and Ma Mid, two ghastly jumped up common women. The Cambridge’s behaviour is beyond the pale, you cannot break protocol as a Royal, and Carole has been far too intrusive from day one in this marriage. Those children would be fine at Sandringham for Xmas, Christ you think it was Aleppo they were going to instead of a lovely country house with family!
Willy is probably mad because Granny doesn’t let him sit at the grown-ups table.
Everyday. Constant negatively.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But their lives WON’T BE simple or “normal.” Children will identify “normal” as the environment that you create for them. Will and Kate are basically setting up Charlotte and George to be resentful and contrary to the roles and responsibilities that they have been born into. Its like they are intentionally setting their children up for failure, its incredibly selfish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All that nonsense about putting the children first. The children are too young to care, and besides, they would have playmates at Sandringham. It’s about putting William and Kate first. It’s always all about them. And these colds with the Queen and the Duke should be a wake-up call for W&K that they won’t be be around forever. Shame on them!
Hi Maria, I’ve read that Mia (Zara’s daughter) was really looking forward to playing with her cousins at Christmas, who are they going to play with at Middleton Manor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope K&W don’t start letting the kids decide what they want to do at Xmas. George will be king one day, and this is heritage, whether he likes it or not, and that’s what they should be teaching him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia’s cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips will be there. They live on the same estate so they know each other well. We’ve seen photos of Louise and James Wessex playing with S and I, so Mia will probably be welcomed warmly by them as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the royal Christmas, all four are members of the firm, with expectations and responsibilities.
At theiddletons, they are coddled guests, who are adored and served.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Showing how royal PR can be done, new holiday video out from the Swedish royals. Victoria, Daniel, Estelle and Oscar out for a tromp in the woods. Adorable.
On YouTube, search for
En julhälsning från Kronprinsessfamiljen
I love this family
Loved that video, they look genuinely happy. What a nice family.
Adorable. Here is the link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vLxWKW9yss
Thank you! My posts are always blocked when they contain links.
That little skip she does at the end!
That made me smile. Thanks Nota.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vLxWKW9yss
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is is not personal though; it’s literally what William was bred for.
When they decide to live as Bill and Cathy Middleton, they can do just that.
While they are accepting the perks of lives as Windsors, expectations are different.
Honestly I think its more clear now than ever William does not want to be King or even Prince of Wales. I don’t think he or George will ever be King and I have a good feeling it will be Harry who will be King in the future.
Well, well, Jason, the ever mendacious apologist and spinmeister for the Dolittles once again justifies their hateful decisions by throwing major shade on the RF Christmas, describing it as a “DUTY”. He is reprehensible and the Dolittles have really cranked up the vitriol in trashing anything to do with the BRF, even longstanding family traditions. They are vile and contemptible and very defensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no reason for this other than petulance. The Lamebridges live on the Sandringham estate. They could join the royals on Christmas Eve, go home so G&C can open their presents from Santa in the morning then go back over for lunch. There are clearly some tensions around at the moment probably due to Whiny’s lack of work and enthusiasm for the job. I hope he shapes up or ships out soon.
In the top picture baby girl looks so much like Queen Elizabeth.
Do you think Will and Kate will send their children off to boarding school? If I remember correctly, Will was sent at 9 and Diana was really against it. I have always found boarding school strange, basically a way to have someone else raise your children.
