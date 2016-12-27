Zara Phillips’ second pregnancy ended in miscarriage just before Christmas

Last week, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall attended the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, just like everybody else. It was supposed to be a happy time with Mike and Zara – they had announced they were expecting their second child back in November, and everyone was so happy for them. But then on Christmas Eve, their spokesperson made a simple announcement: Zara has miscarried.

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II‘s granddaughter and the daughter of Princess Anne, has suffered a miscarriage, her spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE. She was pregnant with her second child with husband and rugby star Mike Tindall. “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby,” the spokesperson said a statement on Saturday. “At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.” In late November, the couple announced through a spokesperson that they were expecting their second child and that they were “thrilled.” The couple was last spotted attending the royal family’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where Zara and Mike joined Zara’s cousins, including Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Prince William.

This is so sad. Sending good thoughts and love to Zara and Mike. From what I can tell, Zara and Mike did go to Sandringham to spend time with the royal family (Zara is said to be very close to her mother, the Princess Royal), but Zara and Mike were not part of the royal group photo-op outside of the Sandringham church. I feel so sorry for Zara and Mike, Zara in particular. She’s such a strong athlete (she’s a competitive equestrian and an Olympic medalist) and I always got the feeling that she thought pregnancy and labor would be easy for her because she’s so strong and such an athlete. But she reportedly had a difficult first pregnancy and she was open about how she felt like hell for months after giving birth to Mia in 2014. Zara and Mike are still young and they’ll probably try again.