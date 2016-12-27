Zara Phillips’ second pregnancy ended in miscarriage just before Christmas

Last week, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall attended the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, just like everybody else. It was supposed to be a happy time with Mike and Zara – they had announced they were expecting their second child back in November, and everyone was so happy for them. But then on Christmas Eve, their spokesperson made a simple announcement: Zara has miscarried.
Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II‘s granddaughter and the daughter of Princess Anne, has suffered a miscarriage, her spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE. She was pregnant with her second child with husband and rugby star Mike Tindall.
“Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby,” the spokesperson said a statement on Saturday. “At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”
In late November, the couple announced through a spokesperson that they were expecting their second child and that they were “thrilled.” The couple was last spotted attending the royal family’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where Zara and Mike joined Zara’s cousins, including Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Prince William.
This is so sad. Sending good thoughts and love to Zara and Mike. From what I can tell, Zara and Mike did go to Sandringham to spend time with the royal family (Zara is said to be very close to her mother, the Princess Royal), but Zara and Mike were not part of the royal group photo-op outside of the Sandringham church. I feel so sorry for Zara and Mike, Zara in particular. She’s such a strong athlete (she’s a competitive equestrian and an Olympic medalist) and I always got the feeling that she thought pregnancy and labor would be easy for her because she’s so strong and such an athlete. But she reportedly had a difficult first pregnancy and she was open about how she felt like hell for months after giving birth to Mia in 2014. Zara and Mike are still young and they’ll probably try again.
How awful, especially since they had just announced it (most likely after the first trimester when you’re out of the most common “danger zone” for a miscarriage). My heart aches for them.
How awful for them. I can’t imagine going through that, let alone having to announce it to the world :/
My losses have been so ridiculously early that they weren’t difficult and usually only I knew (as in I hadn’t even told my husband yet). I cannot imagine the pain and then having to share it with the world.
She should not try for 2 years, her chances for a successful next pregnancy are better if she waits 24 to 30 months after a miscarriage.
Especialy if she already is known to have difficult pregnancies.
I feel Sad for her, miscarriages are hard on body and mind, no matter how much help the woman get.
Best wishes to her and her family.
Really? Do you know why it’s better to wait? Curious because two co-workers are in the same situation.
Link please? This contradicts most of what I’ve read/heard on the subject.
After my miscarriage I started trying after a month, 3 months later I was pregnant with my now 11 month old daughter, I’m also 19 weeks pregnant with my 3rd. There’s no need to wait that long unless there’s complications.
My heart hurts for Zara, best wishes
i don’t think they need to wait that long. I knew several women that got pregnant a few months after a miscarriage and went on to have healthy babies (my brother is living proof)
That is completely contrary to what my doctor told me. He told me to wait one month for my cycle to regulate and then get right back to trying. I was pregnant again 2 months later and have a healthy 12 year old to show for it. Same for my sister-in-law, she got pregnant 3 months after miscarrying. I have never heard anyone say you have to wait over 2 years to try and get pregnant again.
You are supposed to wait one whole cycle, that is all, and sometimes you have a fertility boost right after a miscarriage. Trying for my second it took over 2 years to get pregnant. I had a miscarriage, waited a month, and then got pregnant this first month trying again. Of course, this probably varies depending on how far along you are. Mine was at about 9 weeks, so if you are farther along you might need to wait longer.
I’m 19 weeks pregnant right now, and I just can’t imagine having to deal with something like this so publicly. I’ve been thinking of her since I read this news a few days ago.
So sad. So sorry for them.
I’m with everyone else feeling so badly for them. I hope that little Mia was able to bring a little bit of joy to them at Christmas.
Commiserations to them. A horrible thing to happen.
My mother was in her fourth month when she lost her third pregnancy. Even though she went on to have three more healthy babies,
the pain and sorrow of that miscarriage has stayed with her all of these years. Wishing healing and good luck to Zara in the future.
