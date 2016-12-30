Psychic predictions for 2017: Prince Charles becomes king, Brad Pitt & Rihanna

The New York Post’s Cindy Adams ran a special end-of-the-year feature with “psychics” predicting what will happen in the year to come. I would have just read this for fun and avoided covering it, except that Adams quotes some predictions from a psychic named John Cohan, who predicted one year ago that 2016 would be the year that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie would split. So… maybe it’s spooky, maybe it’s silly, but I’m ready to toss 2016 into the trash bin and we might as well have some fun with what COULD happen gossip-wise in the new year. Here are some of my favorite predictions:
Predictions from Celtic psychic Paula Roberts:
Christine Quinn’s a strong 2018 mayoral contender.
A Broadway theater regains glory after fire damage.
Hillary does not fade from public life. (And, advocating change, wears a skirt?)
Obama. University lecture tour, then Harvard part-time on international law.
Trump. Fewer speeches than predecessor. Loses weight.
USA. No more troops sent abroad.
Hawaii. Volcano eruption. Crops, not lives, lost.
England. Charles finally gets Mama’s job.
Antarctica. International research station cut off for many months.
Predictions from John Cohan, who last year predicted Brad and Angelina wouldn’t last — a huge, enormous, mind-boggling, large, really big, tall, wide, fat stunning blow of a surprise to us all — now presages:
Anderson Cooper marries partner Benjamin Maisani.
Rihanna and Pitt? A decision that’s in the Pitts.
Lady Gaga teams with m’lord Harry Connick.
Billy Bush: depression, medical help.
Oprah goes blond. Like Kim’s husband, Kanye (or Kan’t-ye) Worst.
Kathie Lee Gifford marries a younger guy.
Streisand and husband James Brolin separate. This I don’t believe. I don’t even think Brolin believes. I mean, where’s he going?
Cindy Adams’ predictions:
Madonna enters a monastery with a vow of nudity.
DiCaprio’s pants make the Smithsonian.
Amazon techies arrange it so that you can buy a politician in the privacy of your own home.
Downturn: McDonald’s, from golden arches to fallen arches.
I don’t think Trump will lose weight. If anything, he’ll gain weight from stress-eating. And Charles ascends to the throne in 2017? A few months ago, I would have said no dice. But given the strange happenings around the royal Christmas this year… maybe. Maybe. What else? Brad Pitt and Rihanna… that would not surprise me in the least, but is it weird that I think Rihanna would treat him like she treats all of her boyfriends and lovers? Like, Brad Pitt would be her f—kboy. And I could also see James Brolin and Babs separating too. Those are the solid predictions. The rest of the predictions are crap.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
The prediction about Charles becoming King, is rather creepy considering how the Queen has been sick over the holidays. Has there been any more reports on how she is doing?
Brad and Rihanna would send social media/tabloids into a meltdown
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pitt always has his finger on the pulse with who he is dating, so it wouldn’t surprise me. Her or Selena Gomez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that the only believable one is Charles becoming king.
If the Brad and Rihanna one is true I will eat my hat. I just cannot see her getting involved with a man with kids, even if it is just to have sex with him. I guess we will know if it is true if he starts walking around dressed like her with either braids, faux loxs, a good weave or bantu knots.
Actually, I think I am liking this couple more and more just for the visuals alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or shave one side of his head. The visuals would be something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is funny, given his previous tendency to match his looks to his partner. I wish he’d get with Miley, for that reason alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genuine question, what are Bantu knots?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eeek where’s bluhare?!!!!! – this is getting freaky, we were just posting yesterday about the Queen being ill and if 2016 was saving the BIG ONE to dispatch at the end of the year…. TQ going would just about put the kibosh on everything. Just grateful I don’t believe in Psychics….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My father once observed that very elderly (85+) people (who have seemingly done well healthwise) tend to go downhill very quickly once something happens. I call it the dominoes falling effect. One thing triggers another, because of such advanced age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna doesn’t seem into old white men like Brad Pitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t buy into it..
but Rihanna always talks about Brad. He is a crush.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does she? Remember that time he showed up to introduce her at some ball? How did that happen? I mean do they share a manager or something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just something she hasn’t tried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t understand the one about McDonalds. Most of them sound BS to me. Not a horoscope girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Trump. Fewer speeches than predecessor. Loses weight.’
the important things, then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please let the queen be okay. I keep hearing rumors of pneumonia which isn’t good in someone over 90. I admire her work ethic and I feel like we need good role models instead of what we have coming up in the next four years in the US. I’ve always thought Rihanna is one of the most beautiful celebrities in the world, she and Brad would be interesting, but I can’t see her dealing with six kids. But stranger things have happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She loves kids though. She makes a beeline for the nearest child at the earliest. And the teens would probably love her. I can kinda sorta see it for a couple of weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm…not sure about the Queen. But I’ve always thought that when Phillip passes, she may not hang on for long. That thought came up again when Debbie passed after Carrie…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’ll only buy it if Brolin leaves Streisand for blond Oprah..hehehe
Report this comment as spam or abuse