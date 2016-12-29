Britney Spears celebrates holidays with new squeeze, assures us she’s alive

With the Grim Reaper ramping up his end-of-the-year visits, I’m happy to report that you won’t be seeing Britney Spears’ name pop up during any of the 2016 “In Memoriam” videos that are already starting to flood your Facebook timeline.

On Monday morning, the Sony Music Twitter account was hacked, reportedly by the same group who recently targeted Mark Zuckerberg, Marvel and Netflix. The hackers sent out two tweets, which were later deleted, leading fans to believe that the singer was dead. The tweets in question read, “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016″ and “Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.” A separate tweet relaying Britney’s alleged demise was also posted on Bob Dylan’s Twitter feed, which really should have tipped the public off that this was a hoax. I can only imagine Bob is more of a Cher fan.

Brit’s manager, Adam Leber, reassured fans that the tweets were untrue, telling CNN that ”Britney is fine and well. There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account.” The label later confirmed that their social media account had been hacked, issuing an apology which said, “Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified. Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”

Phew. Suck it, Mr. Reaper. Britney herself took to her Instagram earlier this week to pay her respects to the late, great George Michael. In the short, heartfelt post, Britney recognized his “positive effect” on the world and added, “He was a brilliant artist, talented songwriter, inspiring performer, and did amazing things for the LGBTQ community. He will be missed, but his kind soul will never be forgotten.”

So, not only is Britney alive, she’s living. She recently made her relationship with Persian model/fitness trainer/hunk Sam Asghari “Instagram official” with a cute video of the pair nestled in bed and sending Christmas wishes to her fans. If I snuggled up with that at Christmas time, I’d have more than visions of sugar plums dancing in my head. He’s quite a looker, even with a reindeer face. Yowza.

Britney met Sam, who also appeared in the video for Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home,” when the two worked together on her video for the single “Slumber Party”. They have been spotted out on a few dates over the past few weeks. They do make a good looking couple. I’m glad Brit’s found love. She deserves it, she’s done a bang-up job raising her two boys. In fact, the 35-year-old Mom posted pics of sons Sean, 11 and Jayden, 10, showing off their Christmas finest (well, plaid shirts) in their holiday bedazzled home.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:53pm PST

What a couple of cuties…and boy, do I feel old now. Glad Santa was good to you and your family, Brit. Hope you have a great 2017!