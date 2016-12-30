Serena Williams is now engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Here’s the thing: I love Serena Williams and I follow gossip about her and I had no idea that she was in a serious relationship with a dude named Alexis Ohanian. Serena’s got an interesting dating history – she’s dated everyone from Drake to Common (they were engaged) to her coach Patrick to Grigor Dimitrov to Amar’e Stoudemire and more. She’s learned how to keep it private, although Us Weekly is I-told-you-so-ing all over the place, claiming that they knew Serena and Alexis were dating way back in October 2015. Anyway, Serena and Alexis are a thing and they have been for some time, obviously. He’s the co-founder of Reddit and he’s 33 years old. Serena is 35 years old and one of the greatest athletes of all time (if not THE greatest). And now they’re engaged! Serena posted this on Reddit, in a thread titled “I Said Yes.”
“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes”
Ohanian responded to her poem and wrote: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”
I creeped (crept?) on Serena’s Instagram and I could only find the one photo of Alexis (the header pic), then I creeped (crept?) on Alexis’s Instagram and I did find a few more indications that they were in each other’s life (he was at Wimbledon this year, and he often posts Serena’s media-related things). Still, they kept this pretty low-key. I guess I like it. I don’t really know how to feel. Happy? Sure, I’m happy for her. I wonder if Venus gets along with this guy. I wonder where they’ll make their home (Florida? New York?). I wonder if Serena is making plans to get married and retire. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
I’ve been a long-time Serena (and Venus) fan — just love everything about their story and I am happy for her. As an “older” bride — meaning, I got married after dating many fools in my 20s and early 30s) — I cosign this wholeheartedly. It also shows that celebrities can date off the radar when they choose to do so (I’m looking at you Taylor Swift). I also love that the Daily Fail commenters are loosing it over there.
Get yours, girl. Congratulations to the couple.
Except she didn’t get hers, she helped herself to someone else’s boyfriend. Her name was Sabrinya and she was blindsided. Serena’s not fully to blame because Alexis decided to trade up and forgot to inform his longtime girlfriend. But there is evidence that Serena’s not above trolling the ex on social media. I love Serena’s tennis game, but her love game is suspect. https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/objectifyyourbae/?hl=en
So happy for them.
So happy for them!
As for the gossip part, Serena just proved that we all have our strengths and weaknesses. That poem (giggles). We were joking yesterday that it is a fine example of Vogon poetry,
But most importantly, Congrats Serena and Alexis!
Apparently he dumped his ex girlfriend Sabriya Stukes for Serena…her twitter feed is interesting…Anyway, i hope it turns out well…
There are earlier Instagrams w clues too. For example, 49 weeks ago–Australian Open. Serena also commented on some of his other instagrams around that time.
Serena’s probably near the end of her singles career, but could go on with doubles for years yet. There’s a lot less pressure (and attention) in doubles, and that might make for a very nice segue into married life. I confess I was blindsided by this announcement, but I’m thrilled for her. He sounds like a nice guy who’s happy to let her have the spotlight.
Alexis was all over different subs when the news broke. Its so cute. He is clearly euphoric. Anyway, they didnt consciously hide it going by what he wrote. They have been to Dolphins and Redskins games together. She has posted group pics with him (and Colton Hayes! Who is apparently one of her closest friends!). He has been in the players box next to her family actually wearing a a branded reddit hat. Remember one of her answers to that 72 questions series is that her favorite app is the Reddit App? He has posted a costume party pic in which their costumes kinda sorta match. I dont know, maybe the signs were there but we werent looking? I feel like we still dont watch for interracial unions for some reason. Kinda like when you see Gerard Butler walking with a black lady and DM tags her as her friend when every white woman within five feet is always tagged as a gf.
Also, Serena set up that ISaidYes sub months ago. In fact they are both moderators. Meaning this has been super serious for awhile.
Bad case of doing the thick eyebrow trend wrong.
I was going to ask about that. Are those pasted on? Are the eyebrows real?
