Serena Williams is now engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Here’s the thing: I love Serena Williams and I follow gossip about her and I had no idea that she was in a serious relationship with a dude named Alexis Ohanian. Serena’s got an interesting dating history – she’s dated everyone from Drake to Common (they were engaged) to her coach Patrick to Grigor Dimitrov to Amar’e Stoudemire and more. She’s learned how to keep it private, although Us Weekly is I-told-you-so-ing all over the place, claiming that they knew Serena and Alexis were dating way back in October 2015. Anyway, Serena and Alexis are a thing and they have been for some time, obviously. He’s the co-founder of Reddit and he’s 33 years old. Serena is 35 years old and one of the greatest athletes of all time (if not THE greatest). And now they’re engaged! Serena posted this on Reddit, in a thread titled “I Said Yes.”

“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes” Ohanian responded to her poem and wrote: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

[From Reddit]

I creeped (crept?) on Serena’s Instagram and I could only find the one photo of Alexis (the header pic), then I creeped (crept?) on Alexis’s Instagram and I did find a few more indications that they were in each other’s life (he was at Wimbledon this year, and he often posts Serena’s media-related things). Still, they kept this pretty low-key. I guess I like it. I don’t really know how to feel. Happy? Sure, I’m happy for her. I wonder if Venus gets along with this guy. I wonder where they’ll make their home (Florida? New York?). I wonder if Serena is making plans to get married and retire. Hm.

I see you, @serenawilliams. My favorite redditor. Thanks for the upvote. You also made the @reddit mobile team very happy. ⬆️ Watch her other 72 questions & answers on @voguemagazine. A video posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Aug 3, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

Our queen stopped by center court today. 👑 So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you. #Wimbledon A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jul 9, 2016 at 8:01am PDT