“We hope everyone has a happy, safe and joyful New Year’s Eve” links

We’ll be back to regular gossiping and posting next week, barring any huge celebrity news breaking over the weekend. 2016 has been the most craptastic year in recent memory, so let’s all hope that 2017 brings us some fun gossip, joy, health and happiness. We hope everyone has a safe & amazing New Year’s Eve. Drink responsibly and we’ll meet again in the new year!
Love,
Celebitchy, Kaiser, Hecate & Corey.
I get Charlie Hunnam confused from the villain on The Hills (with the plastic surgery devotee wife).
Happy New Year!
Happy New Year! Now back to clearing the ice off my steps.
Thanks Celebitchy for providing a place where I could share my fears and frustrations over the last few months. I am trying to find some hope for 2017 even in the face of the oncoming administration.
Have a Happy and safe New Year Celebitchy’ s bloggers, posters and lurkers.
Happy New Year fellow Celebitches! Thank you for another year of interesting, thought-provoking, and snarky chats 😊 Wishing all a happy, healthy, fulfilling New Year! Stay safe!
Hugs!! ❤️✌🏻🤗🍾🎉🎊
Charlize and Seth Macfarlane dated a couple of years ago, so this is round 2. The nerdy boys are winning 2016, I guess. Happy New Year, everyone!
Happy New Year Celebitchy and Celebitches! Wishing all of your a happy, healthy and prosperous 2017!🎉🍾🎈
Happy New Year everyone!! After so much death, may 2017 bring in some new life. Have fun and be safe!!
All the best everyone!! ❤️❤️❤️
I am so excited for Celebitchy in 2017! Have a safe, fun, and happy new year everyone!
Happy New Year to all, with a real “in spite of it all” feeling because … what choice do we have? Thanks for a fantastic year of wisdom and snark.
Happy New Year everyone be good and if you can’t be good be careful!
Ha! I remember that saying! Good one.
Happy New Year!!
Happy New Year ladies and the few gents who I’m sure are here as well….lol. Enjoy the last few weeks with President Obama. Good cheer and health to all in 2017. Still want to know where you are GNAT!!
Happy New Year and thank you Celebitchy writers and commentators for teaching me a great many things and providing funnies & funny-sanity from the worst (and best) of 2016! I have very high hopes for 2017. Truly. Keep the resistance up, we’re fighting for us all.
