“We hope everyone has a happy, safe and joyful New Year’s Eve” links

2017 Fireworks party - New Year Display!

We’ll be back to regular gossiping and posting next week, barring any huge celebrity news breaking over the weekend. 2016 has been the most craptastic year in recent memory, so let’s all hope that 2017 brings us some fun gossip, joy, health and happiness. We hope everyone has a safe & amazing New Year’s Eve. Drink responsibly and we’ll meet again in the new year!

Love,
Celebitchy, Kaiser, Hecate & Corey.

Charlize Theron & Seth McFarlane are happening? [The Blemish]
Who would ever mistake Garrett Hedlund for Charlie Hunnam? [LaineyGossip]
Trey Songz got arrested for acting like a dumbass. [Dlisted]
White supremacist douchebag gets a book deal. [Pajiba]
A Benedict Cumberbatch retrospective, just because. [Go Fug Yourself]
There’s a rumor Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx got married. They did not. [Wonderwall]
Tarek & Christina El Moussa probably won’t reconcile. [Starcasm]
Hilary Duff is trouble. Or her jacket is Trouble. Or something. [Celebslam]
Steve Harvey sucks at hosting Family Feud. [OMG Blog]
Ashley Greene got engaged to Paul Khoury. [IDLY]
Lord help me, but I think Bella Thorne’s blue hair looks cool. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael. [Socialite Life]

  1. Birdix says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:29 am

    I get Charlie Hunnam confused from the villain on The Hills (with the plastic surgery devotee wife).
    Happy New Year!

  2. lightpurple says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Happy New Year! Now back to clearing the ice off my steps.

  3. Tate says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:33 am

    Thanks Celebitchy for providing a place where I could share my fears and frustrations over the last few months. I am trying to find some hope for 2017 even in the face of the oncoming administration.

  4. V4Real says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:37 am

    Have a Happy and safe New Year Celebitchy’ s bloggers, posters and lurkers.

  5. Imqrious2 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:38 am

    Happy New Year fellow Celebitches! Thank you for another year of interesting, thought-provoking, and snarky chats 😊 Wishing all a happy, healthy, fulfilling New Year! Stay safe!
    Hugs!! ❤️✌🏻🤗🍾🎉🎊

  6. Ramona says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:38 am

    Charlize and Seth Macfarlane dated a couple of years ago, so this is round 2. The nerdy boys are winning 2016, I guess. Happy New Year, everyone!

  7. PunkyMomma says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:42 am

    Happy New Year Celebitchy and Celebitches! Wishing all of your a happy, healthy and prosperous 2017!🎉🍾🎈

  8. Lucy says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:47 am

    Happy New Year everyone!! After so much death, may 2017 bring in some new life. Have fun and be safe!!

  9. SnazzyIsAlive says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:57 am

    All the best everyone!! ❤️❤️❤️

  10. Tiffany27 says:
    December 30, 2016 at 11:05 am

    I am so excited for Celebitchy in 2017! Have a safe, fun, and happy new year everyone!

  11. Who ARE These People? says:
    December 30, 2016 at 11:06 am

    Happy New Year to all, with a real “in spite of it all” feeling because … what choice do we have? Thanks for a fantastic year of wisdom and snark.

  12. frisbee says:
    December 30, 2016 at 11:14 am

    Happy New Year everyone be good and if you can’t be good be careful!

  13. MAC says:
    December 30, 2016 at 11:18 am

    Happy New Year!!

  14. Nancy says:
    December 30, 2016 at 11:20 am

    Happy New Year ladies and the few gents who I’m sure are here as well….lol. Enjoy the last few weeks with President Obama. Good cheer and health to all in 2017. Still want to know where you are GNAT!!

  15. K.T says:
    December 30, 2016 at 11:22 am

    Happy New Year and thank you Celebitchy writers and commentators for teaching me a great many things and providing funnies & funny-sanity from the worst (and best) of 2016! I have very high hopes for 2017. Truly. Keep the resistance up, we’re fighting for us all.

