Mariah Carey thinks her New Year’s Eve performance on ABC was sabotaged

I have no regrets about my New Year’s Eve – I spent the evening binge-watching my new favorite British-ish detective show, Shetland. But other people watched the live NYE shows, like ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. This year, ABC got Mariah Carey to perform at midnight, and it was an unmitigated (and hilarious) disaster. Considering the garbage fire that was 2016, the fact that the year ended with a really funny live blooper from Mariah is actually a little bit charming and quaint. Here’s the video of what happened:

Total mess. And isn’t it remarkable that producers did nothing to save her? The backing track wasn’t stopped. No one cut to commercial. No one came up to say to Mariah and the audience, “We’re having some technical difficulties, just give us a moment.” They just made Mariah vamp for several minutes live. At first, Mariah tweeted a “sh-t happens” message, but why shrug something off when you can turn it into a five-act drama? Which is what’s happening now:

The fallout over Mariah Carey’s chaotic New Year’s Eve performance continues as her team claims the singer was sabotaged in an attempt to get higher TV ratings for the ABC broadcast. “I will never know the truth, but I do know that we told them three times that her mic pack was not working and it was a disastrous production,” Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, told Us Weekly on Sunday, January 1. “I’m certainly not calling the FBI to investigate. It is what it is: New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there and they did not have their s–t together.” Bulochnikov added that she was “furious” with TV executive Michael Schimmel and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve production company, Dick Clark Productions. “They acknowledged that they knew her inner ears were not working,” she said. “They did not cut to a commercial. They did not cut to the West Coast feed, they left her out there to get ratings.” A source tells Us that emails were sent to Dick Clark Productions on Sunday, “asking why they are suspiciously silent and let Mariah take all of the hits today when they are responsible for the mess.” The source also confirms that her team “did call it sabotage.” Dick Clark Productions responded to the allegations in a statement to Us on Sunday night: “As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that dcp, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd. In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”

[From Us Weekly]

While I don’t think that Dick Clark Productions maliciously intended for Mariah to look foolish, I also think Mariah’s management has every right to be mad and to demand some answers. What happened to Mimi was unprofessional on the part of the production company and producers working that night. In any case… I love the shade here: “Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there and they did not have their s–t together.” Ha! It’s weird but I sort of agree with that.