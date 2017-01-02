Mariah Carey thinks her New Year’s Eve performance on ABC was sabotaged

I have no regrets about my New Year’s Eve – I spent the evening binge-watching my new favorite British-ish detective show, Shetland. But other people watched the live NYE shows, like ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. This year, ABC got Mariah Carey to perform at midnight, and it was an unmitigated (and hilarious) disaster. Considering the garbage fire that was 2016, the fact that the year ended with a really funny live blooper from Mariah is actually a little bit charming and quaint. Here’s the video of what happened:
Total mess. And isn’t it remarkable that producers did nothing to save her? The backing track wasn’t stopped. No one cut to commercial. No one came up to say to Mariah and the audience, “We’re having some technical difficulties, just give us a moment.” They just made Mariah vamp for several minutes live. At first, Mariah tweeted a “sh-t happens” message, but why shrug something off when you can turn it into a five-act drama? Which is what’s happening now:
The fallout over Mariah Carey’s chaotic New Year’s Eve performance continues as her team claims the singer was sabotaged in an attempt to get higher TV ratings for the ABC broadcast.
“I will never know the truth, but I do know that we told them three times that her mic pack was not working and it was a disastrous production,” Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, told Us Weekly on Sunday, January 1. “I’m certainly not calling the FBI to investigate. It is what it is: New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there and they did not have their s–t together.”
Bulochnikov added that she was “furious” with TV executive Michael Schimmel and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve production company, Dick Clark Productions.
“They acknowledged that they knew her inner ears were not working,” she said. “They did not cut to a commercial. They did not cut to the West Coast feed, they left her out there to get ratings.”
A source tells Us that emails were sent to Dick Clark Productions on Sunday, “asking why they are suspiciously silent and let Mariah take all of the hits today when they are responsible for the mess.” The source also confirms that her team “did call it sabotage.”
Dick Clark Productions responded to the allegations in a statement to Us on Sunday night: “As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that dcp, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd. In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”
While I don’t think that Dick Clark Productions maliciously intended for Mariah to look foolish, I also think Mariah’s management has every right to be mad and to demand some answers. What happened to Mimi was unprofessional on the part of the production company and producers working that night. In any case… I love the shade here: “Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there and they did not have their s–t together.” Ha! It’s weird but I sort of agree with that.
Of course, she could have just SUNG the song.
Her inner ear feed wasnt working which between the screaming crowd and the different speakers playing different parts of the melody makes it very difficult. It would sound like a woman trying to sing along in the club. She probably just thought they would fix it asap, except they never did.
If she just SANG, even half way, it would disqualify the idea of “sabotage”.
What a royal arrogance to pit her laziness as the fault of others EVEN IN the face of technical issues.
Her mich worked fine enough for her to say the audience can sing and to complain the whole time, so…. nobody acted correctly, basically.
She can’t hear the song without her ear piece working. That’s why she couldn’t just sing it.
The last off-West End show I went to had some issues with the backing tracks; the cast ended up doing a couple of numbers acapella and nailed it.
Mimi OTOH unfortunately no longer has the voice to do this – hence why the high notes had been painfully obviously pre-recorded.
It’s a nightmare singing in an extremely loud and open area like this without a monitor. You can’t hear yourself at all. Non-singers don’t seem to understand how important that is, but it really is crucial. Even the best singers need to be able to hear themselves at least a little.
Seriously, record yourself singing a simple song you know well while using noise cancelling headphones, and you’ll see what a mess you make of it.
Also, cedar falls, there’s a vast difference between singing acapella in a theatre without music, and singing without being able to hear yourself singing. Those performers didn’t have music, but they could hear themselves.
Honestly, Mariah is another one of those I believe nothing from. Add her to the list with Taylor Swift, the majority of the Kardashians, all the real house wives and Jennifer Lawrence. I’m sure there’s more well known liars I just can’t think of them.
D. Trump
From what I hear, she didn’t exactly have her shit together either and had skipped a soundcheck for the song that got messed up. They may not have helped the situation, but it sounds more like entitled diva behavior from Mimi.
Why is Shetland British-ish, young lady? It’s British. Just Scottish rather than English. I love Shetland because of my undying crush on Dougie Henshall. Is it on Netflix? If so, I recommend to all crime viewing fans. Lovely landscape, too. The one with Brian Cox is my favourite.
Yes, it’s British, but it has a Scandinavian feel to it too. Like it’s half-British and half-Norwegian. I hate the Brian Cox one, it was so depressing!
Ohhhhh. Noirish. Gotcha. Yes – the whole landscape thing makes it feel like that. Have you got to the last series yet? Bonzo and I cried for poor (won’t say who in case it’s a spoiler).
I haven’t seen Season 3 yet! No spoilers!
*zips great big gob*
She didn’t rehearse and was the only one to have problems this night.
Maybe it’s also her fault.
Poor Mariah. She’s always had a chronic case of not-my-fault itis. She really needs to see a doctor about that! 😑
I cannot be team Mariah. For sure someone could have stopped her and there was a problem with the production (I kept thinking why keep the camera on her face when she is messing up the lip-sync so badly?) but she’s not a rookie. She could have done that herself. I had plenty of thoughts after watching this but it all came down to this: she can no longer sing but she thinks we don’t know that. It’s been obvious for years. She was not disciplined enough to cultivate and take care of her voice. She is lazy and has no work ethic. I mean the woman can’t even walk by herself, what the heck is up with that?!
All the great divas who still sing like they used to trained like athletes to protect their gifts. They made sacrifices. Now, no one is asking her to do that. If she doesn’t want to, that’s her choice but don’t pretend like you have something to offer to the audience. “It was number one”. Omg, it’s Lindsey telling us she was in movies once.
I will gladly believe that she felt liberated from Tommy Mottola after the divorce and didn’t want to be a show poney anymore, but her expensive lifestyle needs to be maintained and if she can only get money singing, well then decisions have to be made. Mainly, “how do I keep my voice?”
I don’t even find her amusing at this point. The diva persona is doing nothing for me. She’s just a grown-up shying away from any responsibility thanks to the enablers around her.
I agree. She lacks work ethic and she is incredibly vain. But I have read that her dramatic voice change is due to errant nodes growing in her larynx or something. Apparently Celine, Adele and Jennifer Hudson have had the same problem but risked the surgery and it paid off. Mariah on the other hand has rejected the surgical option (and perhaps she has a good reason?).
I’ve also read that the voice issues are from medication.
Either way she doesn’t seem to want to adjust to that reality of not having that voice that she did 25 years ago. If she’s worried about her core audience not adjusting to that, she’s going to have to bring them along. But as she lives in her own little MimiBubble, that’s not going to happen.
I agree. She lost her voice many years ago and I roll my eyes when people say she’s the greatest singer of all time. She has a crap attitude and I don’t find her likable in any way. I respect her songwriting ability and the voice she USED to have in the 90′s, but that’s it. I don’t even believe her “technical difficulty” story. Why wouldn’t they cut to commercial? Why wouldn’t a tech person come on stage and assist her? Why keep going with the 2nd song?
Yea it was sabotaged by her. If you’re going to lip sync at least know the lyrics to your OWN songs.
We’re going to being hearing sabotage and rigged a lot I think this year thanks to Twitler. I just saw the clips on GMA and it was embarrassing. How coincidental she has a reality show with Seacrest, Captain of the Inferior. Like @lightpurple said above, how about just singing!
Twilter! I like it.
Now, I don’t follow Mariah much but I’m going to post my opinion anyway. Just kidding (sort of)
I did watch the clips and she was ok, I thought she chatted with crowd and was waiting for the music to restart, but it didn’t. She lost my sympathy vote with the way she ended her set, stalking off the stage like a brat. No grace there, at all, no humility.
Thanks for your post yesterday Nancy, I did get back to read it, and I replied
A total lipsyncing mess. I don’t think she can sing or perform anymore. Why are people still giving her their time I will never know!
A professional would improvise not just wander around the stage like a useless muppet and stomp off in a huff like she did.
And stop wearing leotards 3 sizes too small… ridiculous…. someone needs to tell her that!
Do I think ABC is more than happy to have the blame fall on Mariah? Yes. And I don’t feel sorry for her, since she doesn’t seem to bother with preparing for these performances.
Well, it’s not technically lip-syncing. It’s a backing track that most popstars have, even Gaga in her concerts.
You can hear silent places vocally, just music, for Mimi to sing and other places where she would be over the backing vocals. The high whistle would be mimed. With the in-ear monitor not working, she couldn’t figure out where she was supposed to come in in many
places.
She did completely lip-synch the first song, Auld Lang Syne. It was a recorded song with the recorded vocals in the forefront. And she was standing, not a pop song, no choreography. She should have performed that song herself easily.
I’ve seen a lot of pop stars take out their ear pieces mid-performance and singing without them, so I am really interested in a professional opinion about this. Good end to the year though, that’s true)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I have too, and wondered about them, but also I see some wearing 2 and they only remove 1.
I know absolutely nothing about music and performances and why things happen they way they do, so I won’t comment on that part of the issue.
I do want to know- when celebs go on talk shows, do they get paid or is it just park of the package? like, maybe not to promote a movie, but just to visit the show? I’ve always wondered that but never asked.
They get paid to present awards? to sing at awards shows? Inquiring minds need to know!
TIA!
