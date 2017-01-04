Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to do a daytime talk show with NBC: eh or yay?

For much of Tuesday afternoon and evening, Megyn Kelly was trending on Twitter. The news was that Megyn is leaving Fox News for the NBC News division, which… comes as no surprise. If you were paying attention to Megyn’s trajectory over the past year, she was obviously really unhappy at Fox News and other networks were actively courting her. The only real surprise is that she’s going to NBC out of all of the offers she allegedly got. Megyn posted this on Facebook yesterday:

Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage. While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon. Happy New Year, and God bless.

[From Megyn Kelly’s Facebook]

I don’t hate this? Does that make me crazy? Like, I’m tired of pretending that Megyn is one of the few sane people on Fox News. She’s not – she says offensive and ridiculous things, just like the other Fox News anchors. I think she’s well-suited for a daytime talk show and a magazine show. She’s not an anchor – she’s a faux-news personality.

New York Magazine had some analysis of just what Megyn’s departure means for Fox News and for her career. Sources tell NY Mag that Megyn was very unhappy at Fox News and she’s eager for the challenge of building a new audience for her talk show. Sources also say that the Murdochs are going to replace her time slot (9 pm on weekdays) with a woman, and that the woman will absolutely be a “pro-Trump conservative.” Sources say the Murdochs are going all-in with Trump now and there won’t be any major on-air personality questioning President Baby Fists. Awesome.

Thank you for watching. With love… pic.twitter.com/0MjyVl6vAe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2017