Bo Bice threw a hissy fit when a Popeyes employee called him ‘that white boy’

It was said that the election of Donald Trump was a victory for anti-PC-culture. As in, now that Baby Fists McOrange is our president, “people” no longer have to be so worried about using the wrong language or accidentally offending anyone, and everybody can let their racist/sexist/transphobic/homophobic/bigoted freak flags fly out in the open. Well, that might be the case… except when it comes to people saying sh-t about white folks. Suddenly political correctness is a MORAL IMPERATIVE, Y’ALL. Otherwise all of the salty white tears will be shed because a black person DARED to refer to some white guy as “that white boy.” That’s it. That’s the racist pejorative that was thrown around in this story. This story involves an American Idol contestant from 2005 named Bo Bice. Bo didn’t even win American Idol! But he’s still around and he hangs out in airports, eating at Popeyes. That’s where this racist aggression happened.
He first made headlines in 2005, finishing second place to Carrie Underwood on American Idol‘s fourth season. And now Bo Bice is back in the spotlight — but for a very different reason. The 41-year-old singer and father of four made headlines recently after an employee at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen referred to him as “white boy.”
The incident happened at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Dec. 30, where the musician claimed a handful of African-American employees mocked his name after he had ordered — calling him “Bow-Bow,” “Boo-Boo,” and “Bo-Bo.” Mistakenly ringing his order in twice, one of the group called for him when his food was ready for a second time. That’s when Bice allegedly heard an employee yell, “He’s already got his — that white boy there.”
“If the tables had been turned and I, as a white male, treated any person of ethnicity any way resembling how she spoke to and treated me, I’d be considered insensitive and racist,” Bice wrote in a lengthy Facebook post about the incident. “Why is it that three or four Popeyes employees can openly mock a courteous PAYING customer in front of an airport terminal of people without any recourse and no apology?”
“I’m not a bigot — I love everybody,” he told Fox-5 on Tuesday. “If the tables had been turned and I used something as insensitive like that… I would be boycotted, there would be people not buying my albums, there would be people coming and picketing my shows and everything else.”
Bice left a complaint on Popeyes’ corporate number, but took to social media about the incident after his call went unanswered. This time, he threatened legal action.
“All I want is an apology,” he told Fox-5. “I don’t care if you’re Bo Bice, Bo Jackson, or Bo Diddly. When you’re walking through that airport, you should be treated the same. And when you’re giving your money to an establishment, you should be treated the same as anybody.”
In response, Mack II Inc. — which owns the Popeyes airport franchise — issued a statement to Fox-5, owning up to what happened and saying the company is “very sorry that the incident occurred and for any pain or embarrassment that Mr. Bice experienced.
“The company does not condone the behavior of one of our associates and we took corrective action as soon as we were made aware of the incident,” the company continued. “Also, we will require re-training of our associates to ensure this isolated incident does not occur again. In addition, Mr. Bice has been issued an apology by the General Manager. We value all of our customers regardless of race, religion, age, disability, gender, etc.”
Bo Bice magnanimously REFUSED to have the Popeyes employee fired, although he did name her (Shawana) in his Facebook post, and he also posted a photo of her on his Twitter. He’s actually been tweeting about this incident and posting long-winded diatribes on Facebook about it for days now. Bo, in the ultimate come-to-white-Jesus moment, actually wrote in one post: “The backlash on social media from speaking out proves my point that we have a major problem with racial prejudice in our country and society.” O RLY? The backlash against a white guy crying bitter, salty white tears is what made him realize that there’s a problem with racial prejudice in this society. Not all of those times that cops shot unarmed black men and boys. Not the systemic disenfranchisement of minority voters. Not the election of a man who called Mexicans “rapists” and promised to create a database to track Muslim citizens. This incident at Popeyes was Bo Bice’s racial eye-opener, y’all.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Shocking. Another white person getting upset over perceived racism. I am shocked.
At the risk of sounding like an overeducated East Coast liberal, being okay with referring to a white person’s skin color but not a black person’s skin color fails Kant’s categorical imperative test. (E.g. If it’s not okay with one group, it shouldn’t be okay with all groups.)
Come back with that when there has been systemic racism (including slavery, apartheid, segregation, police shootings, redlighting, etc.) against white people for centuries.
Since he can’t distinguish rudeness from racism it seems unlikely he’s ever faced any form of racism.
Umm… but he IS a white boy.
Exactly what I was thinking…
I really think people should use other descriptive terms than rely on skin color as the go-to…but … sigh…I don’t know. I’m about as far left as it will go but yes sometimes I think there is too much PC in this world. Just makes for everyone getting pissy all the time…
I agree. But if he’s the only white guy in the place, it’s a lot quicker and easier to identify him to others as white than to sidestep the issue in the name of being PC and saying “the guy with the glasses” or “the jerk in the three-piece suit”. If he were seven feet tall, nobody’d blink an eye if someone referred to him as “the really tall dude”. If skin color, hair color, height, wearing glasses, etc. is *the* most singular trait that helps identify someone in a crowd, it only makes sense to refer to it. It’s when such a reference is used to the exclusion of any other, when no such physical reference is needed, that it becomes a problem.
I’d tell Bice to lighten up, but hey, he’s already WHITE! I’ll show myself out…
Perhaps I am wrong about this but when describing somebody, if physical characteristics are necessary, I use what they look like. So if bo bice had crazy blue hair I would say “that guy with the blue hair. If he was standing next to a black man with similar
Physical characteristics I would say “that white guy over there”
No offense but I find that kind of handwringing about refusing to acknowledge a person’s race as a descriptive silly. Making a point of ‘not seeing race’ doesn’t actually do anything about racism. Much healthier is being respectful and listening to each other.
Well at least from now on, fast food workers everywhere will know to describe him as “that washed up, thin skinned crybaby loser from American Idol.”
Yes! LMAO.
That’s true, he is. So if there’s another incident similar to this one, involving WHITE employees and a BLACK customer, then it should be ALL good. Yes? Thanks.
This was a workplace. There are laws in place. The laws were broken. The employer, Popeyes, then did exactly what it was supposed to do in accordance with the law. Corrective action being some sort of corrective action for the individual employee, which could be a verbal warning, a letter of reprimand, a suspension depending on whether the employee had prior transgressions, and re-training for all involved.
Bice may be a jerk (don’t know) but in a workplace the laws apply and he did have a legitimate complaint to bring to the company. He then was a jerk to bring his whining to social media.
I’m honestly baffled by a lot of the comments on here. I’ve worked phone support. I’ve worked food industry. I’ve worked retail. There is not an instance in which it is appropriate to be condescending to a customer. If you’re in a customer facing position – you don’t get to turn around to your coworkers and talk about the customer as if they don’t exist because you’re not addressing them directly.
You act professionally in front of customers. I don’t care if you’re serving fast food, or if you’re a doctor. You act appropriately, and address/refer to people politely. Don’t call grown women ‘girl’. Don’t call grown men ‘boy’. Don’t single people out by race, or sexual orientation or anything like that. If you can’t find other ways to describe a human being, get a better vocabulary. I don’t care if it’s ‘easier’ to say “the white boy” or whatever. You’re at work. You’re not there to do what’s easiest for you; you’re there to serve the customer. How hard is it to motion towards the person you’re talking about? How hard is it to say “The man with the glasses standing by the door” or whatever.
Erinn, I agree with you. Common courtesy is all that’s needed.
The workers sounded unprofessional but racist? Yeah this guy is just whining for attention.
I just got crappy service at KFC a couple of days ago. I’m not crying over it.
+1
This. Honestly, I would be peeved too if people mocked my name, but to make it about race because he was called “that white boy”? Attention wh*ring on a really sad and ignorant level.
please take all the seats.
YASSSS! The whole damn stadium of seats…
He overreacted on social media and got self-righteous, but if the events occurred as written, the restaurant created a hostile atmosphere for a paying customer, the employee was rude, and all should have been called out for it.
If he considers that hostile then he shouldn’t leave the house and stay home in a protected bubble. Or get a bodyguard and a pair of ear plugs.
If people are rude to you, you have a right to feel it and to complain about it. I think he went over the top with social media, as I said earlier. And yes, I’m sure he’s now the toast of Fox and the white supremacist sites. But the people were rude to him. True.
When you’re in the service industry you don’t get the luxury of being flippant.
He absolutely overreacted by throwing it out on Twitter. If it was a problem, he should have contacted a manager and discussed it with them quietly. But the person working was still rude. Not racist. Not even the worst thing to say. But it’s just stupid. Don’t call a grown man a boy, regardless of race. You don’t get to act however you feel like when you’re the one providing the service someone is paying for. Especially in a chain restaurant.
Why not “the guy standing over there” or “the guy in the glasses”.
“The term boy is primarily used to indicate biological sex distinctions, cultural gender role distinctions or both. The latter most commonly applies to adult men, either considered in some way immature or inferior, in a position associated with aspects of boyhood, or even without such boyish connotation as age-indiscriminate synonym.”
You just don’t do that when you’re at work. Racial issues with the word aside – it’s still condescending. Even if you don’t like a customer – you still have to behave within the company expectations.
Workplace laws were broken. An EEOC judge would very likely consider that treatment of a customer hostile.
It is very difficult to get a judgment of a hostile work environment based on a single incident, and this certainly wouldn’t pass muster. It’s poor customer service, little more.
Adding: It’s also not an EEOC issue.
First of all this crusty nobody got one of the girl’s in trouble who didn’t even do anything. He had no idea which one of the girls called him “the white boy.” Whoever said it clearly wasn’t talking to him and was talking amongst her co-workers to let them know whether he got his or not. As someone who works in the service industry, describing folks in a crowded environment is hard so yea skin color sometimes comes into play when I’m talking amongst my co-workers to make sure that everyone has gotten taken care of. No we don’t use the N word or say the word Cr@cker.
This nobody sounds like he’s butt hurt because the girl didn’t refer to him as Bo Bice. Because everyone knows who Bo Bice is.
If he was upset, he should have talked to the manager and if it didn’t workout there then take it to corporate. His overreaction to what happened is what makes me not feel sorry for him one bit. Think about it…he most likely got a minimum wage worker fired during the holidays…and it was the wrong worker!
Sorry but I have no sympathy for this person who happens to be white. He’s now just realizing there’s racial injustices. Puhlease. Big cry baby is what he is.
As somebody who works in labor law, including workplace discrimination, yes there was wrongdoing here by those employees. He did take it to corporate and corporate handled it appropriately. His mistake and wrongdoing was going to social media.
+1
OMG, did you see the video news segment where he talked about this? Dude f-ing cried because this and said he was ashamed for America. I am not shaming him for being a man that cries, but for this bs overreaction to an innocuous moment in his life.
This is a prefect example white fragility and how much some of them so desperately want to be oppressed.
Yeah, you have to watch the video. I’m so embarrassed for him.
This is what kills me
‘Oh SJWs, always crying about words and wanting safe spaces, they need to learn to deal with reality’
*Gets called white, or worse yet racist, one time, throws a fit and a press conference to cry
Alt righties are, hands down, the biggest crybabies there are when it comes to demanding coddling and criticism-free zones. All of their throwing “snowflake! safe space” at others is, make no mistake, 100% projection.
Exactly. The hypocrisy is unreal. *goes off to breathe in a paper bag*
Geez how hard for him. Has he met a minority? We deal with numerous microagressions DAILY. Sit down with your white tears FFS
Daily. Constantly. If someone referred to me as a “black girl,” I’d go “meh” and go on with my life. That he’s literally crying over this on the news is just ridiculous. This is what has given rise to the age of Trump – (certain) white people feeling affronted by the very things they’ve subjected others to for millenia.
I clicked on the link to find out who the hell Bo Bice was.
He has albums and shows to boycott and protest? Huh. Who knew?
Ha, I wondered the same thing. This, though, was a pretty ingenuous way of getting it on people’s radar, I guess.
What is wrong with someone saying that white boy at a white boy!?? I mean not super professional of a Popeyes Airport employee but still NOT racist, you silly white boy.
Just for argument’s sake: if a white person were to refer to a black man as “black boy”, would that be the same as a black person referring to a white man as “white boy”? If “white boy” is a non-racist descriptor of a white male, then “black boy” should be a non-racist descriptor of a black male, right?
“Black guy” is okay, but “boy” was historically used to address black men as a way of demeaning them and putting them “in their place”, so that specifically wouldn’t be a good choice of word. But “guy”, “kid”, sue, why not.
I think so. I worked at Boys and Girls club where the majority of the other employees were black. My coworkers would describe the kids when we were talking about them, as that black kid or that light skinned kid. They were just doing it to describe the kids it wasn’t racist. And it’s not racist for me to refer to someone as that black guy or that black girl. I think a lot of white people are just scared to say that black girl, because they think it is racist to describe someone as black? As long as I don’t say it was disgust or disdain like THAT black girl then it’s not racist.
No it’s not the same thing to call a black man a ‘boy’. Up until Jim Crow black men were addressed as boy whether they were 9 or 90 and the intent was to demean them.
Calling a white guy a white boy only brings to mind that awful song from the 70s.
No. Because in history, there has never been anything wrong with being a “white boy”. It’s the best/easiest thing to be, historically speaking. Conversely, there has been lots of trouble being a black man, and even worse a black boy, because the term boy was used to purposefully further demean black men. There’s context to racism, always. And these annoying “well the opposite thing doesn’t mean the same thing” arguments are non-sensical because of that.
@ Emily:
I posed a question for conversation’s sake. That’s it.
It is wrong because it is a violation of the EEOC and most state workplace anti-discrimination laws.
The EEOC has no standing with regard to a single incident of a customer complaining about racial bias. Racial discrimination in public accommodations – which is what this would fall under – would be investigated by state and federal Civil Rights Divisions.
You’ve posted that a few times and I’m curious as to how this violates anti-discrimination laws. As far as I know, the law does not preclude anyone from using racial descriptors, just that race (and other protected categories) may not be used to provide or not provide services. Nor was the racial descriptor used as an insult (like the “n” word). Not being adversarial, just curious.
Because they were already making fun of him before they used the racial descriptor. That bumps it up.
This isn’t an EEOC issue, in spite of what you have said multiple times; Bice is not an employee of Popeye’s. He has no standing to file a complaint with that agency. Could, conceivably, an employee make a claim? Based on this single incident? I mean, sure they can try, but it won’t go anywhere.
Racial discrimination in public accommodations (i.e., the service industry in handling customers) is an issue for state and federal civil rights divisions to investigate. And no one is going to open a file over this.
But the EE stands for “equal employment.” He wasn’t employed there.
What a whiny little manchild. I could see being annoyed with them making fun of his name and maybe privately contacting the company with the feedback. But blasting it all over social media and literally crying about it on the news (of course, a local Fox affiliate, which probably has a hotline for “White People Feeling Wronged”)?
Well, at least Donnie has another potential performer for the Inaugural!
Maybe THAT was his end goal? Being invited to sing at the inauguration? Lord knows he has nothing else going on right now.
Probably. Before yesterday, who outside of his immediate family remembered that Bo Bice existed?
This. I can understand being annoyed and talking to the manager just to alert them to the employees’ behavior, but FFS, crying about it on Fox News and social media? Talk about making a mountain out of a molehill. Get over yourself, dude.
Why is he complaining about the term “white boy” when they made fun of his name? Mocking his name is why he should be mad, not that they used the term “white boy”. Mocking his name is why there were super rude and should be reprimanded.
“I would be boycotted, there would be people not buying my albums,”
Are there people who DO???
Lol, good question. This is the first I have ever heard of this guy.
Now there are. The AltRight is stroking it to this idiot. In fact, I wouldnt be surprised to see him singing at the inauguration.
Exactly what I said down thread. I’m willing to bet he went public with this for precisely that reason-and it will probably work.
Trump voters will probably buy them now.
That was my first reaction. Unlike other American Idol also-rans, I haven’t heard anything about Bo Bice since he lost to Carrie Underwood…or Fantasia…or Ruben Studdard or whoever it was before i stopped watching.
Light a candle for white men, today. And remember to call your congressman. Do something to end the suffering endured by white men. #triggered #whitemenmatter.
Done!!! 😂😂😂😂
Lol. Hilarious article.
I’m betting he was offended by the word boy. White man may have been ok in his view. Calling a black man “boy” is loaded with a history of oppression, and is never OK. There is no such history regarding white men, so he needs to relax. It’s dismissive but not racist. On the other hand I’d fire any employee who mocked a guest’s name.
Thank you! Everyone acts like there is no historical precedent to racism.
“I’m not a bigot – I love everybody” If you are not a bigot, why do you have to tell the world you are not one? No one was implying you are one. Makes me think he is trying to deflect some nasty crap ready to come to light
Because that’s how our society has trained us. If you’re NOT a minority, you have to say “I’m not racist.” So people’s panties don’t get in a bunch!
I’m upset that you didn’t post the video of his interview about the incident.
HE CRIES AT THE END. The dramatics of it all. Give him the Oscar right now.
I laughed so hard at this.
I mean… maybe they recognized him, but as it was 12 years ago didn’t remember his name?
Maybe, because fast food places get orders wrong occasionally – his order was made by mistake a second time?
Maybe an irritated employee pointed out (perhaps too loudly) that the dude already got his food the first time?
Done, done, and done.
What a super douche.
So I guess someone is angling for an invitation to perform at Trump’s inauguration, then?
Because I honestly can’t think why he would think that anyone would care about this except to get some press. It’s not like he has a lot going on for him.
Damn, he’s the only “famous” person I’ve met and now he’s gotta go make an ass of himself. Bo, just no sweetie. You are a white boy, sounds like they were simply referring to you and not using it as some type of racial slang, which wouldn’t be offensive either. Perfect example of how disconnected white men are right here, oh poor you, the world is so mean to you and is out to get you!
I work in a building surrounded by entertainment studios so sighting A listers are a norm. My Mom and several relatives are also part of the industry. But I tell you, I get so hype when I encounter former reality show contestants. Constantine Maroullis, Bice and Ace Young are on my top stalk list if I ever get to hear they are in town.
Lol. he’s my only claim which is sad, and it was long before American Idol, he was just some douche who kept hitting on my friend.
Well I guess I can count those long blonde hair twin singers that were famous in the 80′s or 90′s, one of the was Gunner, can’t remember the other😂😂
Can we discuss what he is wearing?
Jewellery of a pirate, suit of a daring banker, buttons of a lounge singer, then the intellectual glasses.
I don’t think I’ve seen this look before.
That is the look of a guy at some dive bar near closing time, who is desperate to hookup with someone. The guy who has had too many peppermint schnapps shooters( got to have fresh breath!) comes up to you slurring” Have you seen my girlfriend?” and you go “No, what does she look like? ” He replies” Just look in the mirror” and he downs another shot and grins
That imagery is so intense. I can smell him. It’s the overwhelming stench of CK one and the aforementioned alcohol schnapps breath.
He will also only buy shots for himself, thinks buying girls drinks is for schmucks and hates dancing unless its grinding up on you without your consent.
Inauguration advisory: Bo Bice will perform right after Rob Schneider-Scott Baio juggling act. Later Antonio Sabato will recreate his stunt in Celebrity Circus.
HAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am almost positive that I have visited this particular Popeyes at ATL more than once, and my suspicion is that Bo is not nearly as innocent as he claims. My take is that Bo behaved like an entitled jerk towards the staff who were probably trying desperately to keep up with a nonstop stream of harried customers in what is undeniably one of the world’s busiest airports. I think he probably whined a bit too much or demanded special treatment and may have even tried the “Don’t you know who I am?” shtick on them, which would explain why they mangled his name. Of course the employees were wrong to be rude to a customer, but I do not think referring to him as a “white boy” was the horrific racist slur he makes it out to be. Chances are, after all, that he was one of only a few white customers in attendance, and as one of my black friends asked on Facebook, “Shouldn’t Bo Bice have known that he would be called a white boy in a Popeye’s?”
The making fun of his name was rude, that I agree on. Calling him white when he IS white is a stupid thing to be upset over. I grew up in a very racially mixed area and was often referred to as ‘the white girl’, handled it without getting butthurt. What does he have to boycott, anyway?
The Popeyes’ employees were rude, plain & simple. They knew what they were saying & how they said it. But it’s definitely not the same as if Bo we’re to use a racial slur towards them. I think that’s his point tho. If we (as a country) are trying to move forward than referring to someone’s as “whitey” or “white boy” is probably not helping. It would be just as rude if I said that “black dude”. It’s all about delivery & tone that make a statement. Bice REALLY could have handle this differently. This certainly isn’t going to bridge any gaps, that’s for sure.
Nope ‘whitey’ is not the same as ‘white boy’ not rude to say black dude. It was wrong of them to make fun of his name but there’s nothing wrong with using words to describe someone.
Maybe YOU don’t think it’s rude, but I’m sure there’s “black dudes” who’d prefer to be referred to differently! Do not misconstrue the point! That’s not the appropriate way to address or describe customers/guest in the service industry….or really any business. Call me privileged but I don’t want to be called that “white girl over there” when I’m a paying customer…. by ANYONE…white, black, hispanic…Saying the blonde lady or even that young white lady is more appropriate. Treat people how you want to be treated. Is that so hard?
Kittenfarts first off you said saying ‘whitey’ which is an intended slur is the same thing as saying ‘white boy’.That’s just plain false. It’s not the same and I’m guessing you’d admit that since you didn’t argue that point.
As for whether someone calls you a white lady, me a black lady or someone else a black dude. I’d say it’s all about intent using words that are accurate as a descriptive as long as they are said with respect is fine. Look people that work at the Popeyes airport are probably not going to be delivering 5 star customer service. Making fun of his name is the bigger problem in this case.
Luca if you consider addressing someone appropriately as 5 star service than enough said. It’s simply common courtesy. What if Bo Bo as they called him said these workers must be uneducated since they clearly think that’s an appropriate way to treat customers. Wouldnt that be rude or even demeaning?
Absolutely!
“I’m not a bigot — I love everybody,” he told Fox-5 on Tuesday. “If the tables had been turned and I used something as insensitive like that… I would be boycotted, there would be people not buying my albums, there would be people coming and picketing my shows and everything else.”
You mean somebody’s actually buying his albums?
He’s hoping to get a spot at Trump’s inauguration.
He doesn’t have to hope there’s plenty of room. All he has to do at this point is get his manager to make the call.
Well, we haven’t heard from him since 2005. I’m figuring we’re now good til at least 2029 when someone at a Starbucks refers to him as “that old guy” and he pitches another hissy fit.
Who? Someone desperately wants to to wring those last few seconds of their 15 minutes of fame.
What is so hard about understanding that racism is subject to context? That the conditions under which it occurs are immediately relevant? Racism is not a word. The n-word is racist because of the conditions under which it was used. When African-Americans use the word with each other, it is not racist. When white Americans use the word, it is.
Seriously, why is that so hard?
“White boy”–unpack that term for a minute. “Boy”=a word used by white people to refer to black Americans and “put them in their place”. Clearly a term that black culture would absorb and use, simply because it was so common in their daily lives.
“White”–referring to race isn’t racist. If he waa the only white person in the restaurant, it’s just efficient. And again, since black culture is saturated in the language of race–thanks to white Americans–it isn’t surprising that race would be a definitive characteristic observed by a black American (or any American, really).
Why is this so hard for white people, especially, to understand? It’s like they lack the mental acquity to grasp context. They can only think in the most simplistic way about race. “If this were reversed…” Ok, yes. If ALL of American history were reversed, yes. Otherwise no, it isn’t racist, you whiny little dimwit.
So any race can treat white people however they want because of history?
And of course, Fox is covering it.
Play that funky music…
What a cry baby. She said the white boy already got his food and that required social media posts, calls to the company, and crying on tv?
Calling him white boy is in no way, shape or form the same as calling a black person the n- word. He clearly saw an opportunity to get some attention and took it.
Also he’s a dick for posting the girl’s name and picture online. Who knows what type of threats she’s getting now because of him.
I feel like my mission for the day is to sneak the phrase “salty white tears” into a conversation…hehe
Well I guess I should have the cashier at Kroger grocery store suspended and re trained.I asked to talk to the manager to ask him to order some Lay’s chocolate covered potato chips.I started talking to two White woman.The manager walked up to the cashier and asked her which customer wanted to speak to him she responded,”The black lady with the red jacket”.
I didn’t realize I should have been offended by someone describing me as a black lady but now, I know. Now I need to post my traumatic encounter on FB and contact my local news station.
#sarcasm
I can understand if he was offended by being called “boy”. I would say the white guy or white man.
This F*cking butthurt loser Just got a Bunch of white boy emojis in his IG .. Just cause im feeling petty af
