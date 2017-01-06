Nicki Minaj confirms her breakup with Meek Mill: what will Drake do about it?

Surprisingly absolutely no one, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have broken up. I doubt it was a mutual “we just grew apart” situation either. Considering the shady Instagrams and even shadier rumors about Meek’s wandering eye, I think Minaj dumped for very good reasons. Honestly, I’ve always wondered why she was so ride-or-die for Meek in the first place. He’s cute, for sure, but he seems messy and dumb. That whole beef he started with Drake was so stupid and it made Minaj look messy and dumb for being with him. While Nicki has made several allusions to the break on social media since before Christmas, she ended up confirming the split with a tweet yesterday:

Again, not surprising. We knew this before Christmas. We knew it when she was flying solo for New Year’s Eve in Miami. But what’s interesting is that Black Twitter was having a field day with the breakup announcement. What’s interesting is that now people think that Drake – who has always had a thing for Minaj – is going to break up with Jennifer Lopez so he can have a shot with Nicki. That’s some high-level conspiratorial gossip, but what’s weird is that I could totally see it happening. Like, Drake has been obsessed with two women over the past five years or so: Rihanna and Nicki. He and Rihanna fell out a few months ago, and I always thought that he and Nicki hooked up early in their friendship and then she friendzoned him HARD. Would he go back to her? Would he toss aside J.Lo and the Draylo Dream for a chance with Nicki?

