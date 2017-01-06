Nicki Minaj confirms her breakup with Meek Mill: what will Drake do about it?

Surprisingly absolutely no one, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have broken up. I doubt it was a mutual “we just grew apart” situation either. Considering the shady Instagrams and even shadier rumors about Meek’s wandering eye, I think Minaj dumped for very good reasons. Honestly, I’ve always wondered why she was so ride-or-die for Meek in the first place. He’s cute, for sure, but he seems messy and dumb. That whole beef he started with Drake was so stupid and it made Minaj look messy and dumb for being with him. While Nicki has made several allusions to the break on social media since before Christmas, she ended up confirming the split with a tweet yesterday:

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

Again, not surprising. We knew this before Christmas. We knew it when she was flying solo for New Year’s Eve in Miami. But what’s interesting is that Black Twitter was having a field day with the breakup announcement. What’s interesting is that now people think that Drake – who has always had a thing for Minaj – is going to break up with Jennifer Lopez so he can have a shot with Nicki. That’s some high-level conspiratorial gossip, but what’s weird is that I could totally see it happening. Like, Drake has been obsessed with two women over the past five years or so: Rihanna and Nicki. He and Rihanna fell out a few months ago, and I always thought that he and Nicki hooked up early in their friendship and then she friendzoned him HARD. Would he go back to her? Would he toss aside J.Lo and the Draylo Dream for a chance with Nicki?

The worst thing about Meek Mill's break up is that he can't even listen to Take Care — Hollywood Hardy (@HardyCaprio) January 5, 2017

Nicki really got out of that relationship pregnancy free. I really thought he was gonna trap her. That womb is bulletproof. — ☘️ (@StassDoll) January 5, 2017

Drake to Jlo after seeing Nicki and Meek broke up pic.twitter.com/GKxEPElMkb — ✨🌍✨ (@bri_ann_a20) January 5, 2017

when drake messing with J-lo but looks on twitter and see nicki has broken up with meek mill 😭 pic.twitter.com/TzC1Popv0U — Trevor🌹🔥 (@2ChillTrev) January 5, 2017

live footage of drake running to nicki minaj house after hearing the break up news pic.twitter.com/qbP7vj0yTO — JAY (@amjay718) January 5, 2017

Meek Mill when Nicki Minaj is no longer around to pay the bills. pic.twitter.com/oy475b9KNC — 🍸 (@siaburnt) January 5, 2017