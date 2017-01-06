Michael Shannon & other celebs sign on to anti-fascism, anti-Trump movement

One of the most painful things about this current Oscar season is that Michael Shannon has barely gotten nominated for anything, and thus, there’s very little reason for him to give more glorious interviews about how elderly Trump voters are ready for the “urn,” and how Donald Trump is “a black hole” and a “soulless, evil piece of sh-t.” Why can’t we have more Michal Shannon this Oscar season??? Why can’t we just put a mic on him and let him talk endlessly about politics? Anyway, Michael is one of many celebrities who have signed on to a… petition? But it’s not really a petition, it’s more like a statement against tyranny and fascism. If President Baby Fists creates a registry for Enemies of Short-Fingered Vulgarians, all of these people will be the first names on the list.
Rosie O’Donnell, Debra Messing, Joe Dante, and Ed Asner are among the celebrities who have signed on to an anti-Donald Trump effort calling his pending presidency “illegitimate” and for a month of resistance to stop what it sees as a move toward fascism.
The group RefuseFacism.org published a full-page ad in the New York Times on Wednesday with the headline, “No! In the Name of Humanity We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America.” The showbiz signatories to the ad also included director Charles Burnett, comedian Margaret Cho, playwright Eve Ensler, musician Wayne Kramer, director John Landis, actor Michael Shannon, musician Michelle Phillips, actor David Strathairn, and director David Zeiger. O’Donnell was not among the names in the print ad, but added her name after its publication, according to Larry Everest, a spokesman for the group.
The group’s initiators include Bill Ayers, jazz musician Ted Sirota, musician Arturo O’Farrill, and Cornel West. In calling Trump’s election illegitimate, it notes that he lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. Also signing were author Alice Walker and poet Saul Williams.
In the ad, the group calls “on each and every one who opposes what this regime stands for, and what it will do, to take part in and actively build, this resistance and refusal.” The group is calling on protests in the days leading up to the Jan. 20 inaugural, including demonstrations in Washington.
I’m here for Michael Shannon, Ed Asner, David Strathairn, Eve Ensler, Alice Walker and Cornel West. I might even be here for Debra Messing too. But what really does this accomplish? Putting your name on a list of people opposed to fascism seems pretty basic, and I mean that in the “basic bitch” sort of “basic.” Shouldn’t everyone be against fascism? Yes, we should. The problem is that when a fascist actually runs for office and promotes his fascist ideals, millions of people think he’s amazing. So what are we going to do about it besides take out full-page ads in the New York Times? Is this some high-level strategy to bait President Baby Fist’s itchy and tiny Twitter fingers? Is our strategy to merely irritate Trump to the point of distraction and resignation?
I do think the goal may be partially high-level irrigation toward Trump. He really wants to be loved, admired, respected, in with the “cool crowd” etc. All the things he has shown he doesn’t deserve. And he rages like a toddler when he is called out.
So maybe that’s the goal. Maybe the goal is to set an example of using your voice against him. Maybe the goal is to put it in writing that, come what may, these people did NOT support the orange disgrace.
I shouldn’t have to ‘figure out’ what any of these people are thinking/doing/meaning etc. I’m not their shrink. Or their mom. It’s called, ‘know your audience’. And SHOULDN’T these actors have THAT down? I (and everyone I know) am/are tired of these people trying to do our thinking for us. Or assuming we want ANYTHING from them but what we are all PAYING them to do. Which is to ACT. Stop with the endless arrogance. Just ACT. Shut the f up and act.
Oh my goodness Redd, I think a chill pill is in order for you.
Someone certainly did eat their wheaties.
So much energy! I’m tired just trying to read it.
They’re citizens. They have the right to speech just as much as the rest of us do. Don’t like it, ignore it.
Redd, you don’t pay these people shit. And if you did, it wouldn’t matter, because people are allowed to have lives outside their jobs. All people. For example, does your boss ever yell at you and say “Redd is constantly expressing her opinions about actors. I DON’T PAY HER FOR THAT THEREFORE SHE MUST STOP”
Since when is expressing an opinion that people may disagree with “endless arrogance”? I wonder if you feel the same way about Ted Nugent. Somehow I doubt it.
you’d be better off commenting on Fox News’ website
My love for Michael Shannon grows by the day. I’m going to propose soon.
There may be a line.
Yeah, I’m standing in it!
Agree that signing a petition isn’t necessarily going to accomplish anything in terms of getting Trump removed from office, but it’s important that people make it clear to fellow Americans and the rest of the world that a majority of voters did not support Trump, and do not think he is the legitimate president of the U.S. He (and the Republicans) are still claiming a mandate they do not have, so we need to keep reminding them of that.
Bernie has already shown one way to combat Trump/the Republicans (by blowing up one of Trump’s tweets and bringing it into Congress yesterday in what was, I think, an attempt to drive a wedge between the Repubs and Trump, and to hold Trump at his word). I also think blue states like CA and NY need to hold strong against any of Trump’s plans. A portion of the “wall” Trump wants to build (with our taxpayer dollars, surprise surprise!) will have to be in CA, and what happens if the CA governor says no? If Repubs try to pass a federal 20 week abortion ban, I am hoping liberal states refuse to comply. We all saw how cooperative Red states were with Obamacare and gay marriage, after all. Dems need to stop cooperating and start resisting everything these assholes try to do.
OT, but it enrages me that somehow we can’t afford to pay for Social Security or Medicare, and these things just HAVE to be cut, yet we can afford a wall that’s going to cost $30 billion to build and $750 million a year to maintain?! But apparently Americans care more about “illegals” getting something “for free” (which isn’t even true) than they care about having services that could benefit themselves and their families.
Re: The Wall
California and other states have limited authority to interfere in federal immigration enforcement efforts. The best they can do is slow down the process and make it as difficult as possible for them but at the end of the day, the federal government has the constitutional authority to build that wall.
It’s scary because we keep talking about fighting Trump’s policies on a state-level but there are still limitations as to what we can prevent. Scary, scary times for sure.
The good thing is he probably has no intentions or capabilities of actually doing the wall. He found his audience and said a lot of garbage to get elected, and has already backtracked on much of it, though there is still a ton of scary stuff looming.
If one brick of that wall is laid, I’ll be shocked.
@lucy2, that’s what I was hoping, but unfortunately a Republican official indicated yesterday that Trump and Ryan and trying to move forward on the wall (with our taxpayer dollars, because of course it would be impossible to force Mexico to pay for it). I’m sure the wall will be a useful distraction as the Republicans gut Medicare/SS, defund PP, and erode the rights of women/minorities/LGBT people.
@Kitten, I am counting on the Democrats in Congress to hold strong against this. The cost of the wall alone will be enormous and, to the extent that people think illegal immigration is actually a problem (I, for one, am not convinced that it is; many economists believe that illegal immigrants actually help our economy, although they are often getting a raw deal), a wall isn’t going to solve it. Most people who are here illegally arrive via plane and overstay their visas. Apparently a wall will also have an enormous impact on wildlife too (something I had not even thought about before).
@ Lucy-He will absolutely do something because he HAS to appease his supporters. One possible compromise would be extending the existing wall, which would be a more economically feasible and easier logistical feat than his original proposal.
But he’s already talking about a $10B project funded by the taxpayers, to be “paid back” by Mexico. *eyeroll*
@JulP-But the Dems don’t have control of Congress—it’s a GOP majority in a majority rule scenario. Dems are basically powerless. I would love if the Dems just straight-up shut down Congress, but I lack faith in this hugely disappointing, spineless party.
Ugh. Well then I’ll pin my hopes on the slow speed of the government. It took about 10-12 years to get the large bridge I use daily to start repairs, let’s just hope Trump gets impeached and the stupid wall project gets shelved. And when it does, Republican politicians will crow about saving the taxpayers $10 billion.
I agree, it’s important to speak out, to say that what’s happening is not okay and not normal.
House Republicans Indicated yesterday that they plan to defund Planned Parenthood and use that money for The Wall. Other monies for The Wall will come from funds that were originally intended to cover other provisions of the ACA. They pretty much plan to kill Americans, women in particular, to build their wall. We should consider it an honor; martyrs for The Wall.
BTW, one of the House leaders on healthcare “reform” is Marsha Blackburn, who recently tweeted how honored she is to be Operation Rescue’s Person of the Year.
I suppose the aim is to ACTUALLY dominate the conversation rather than be accused of dominating the conversation?
As a Britisher, to use a Brexit parallel – we’ve been told for years that we’re not allowed to talk about immigration because then we’ll be “unfairly” labelled as racist. But in fact, we’ve done nothing BUT talk about immigration for the last lord knows how long. And vast swathes of the people who talked incessantly about immigration by saying they weren’t allowed to talk about immigration talk about immigration because they bloody well are racist.
(I think I might have just typed an accidental tongue twister.)
So the aim is, call it what it is, call it loud and long and ACTUALLY dominate the conversation. Force the other side into becoming the so-called snowflakes?
Perfect. It’s time to take back the narrative. It pisses Trumpistas off that the rest of us are not falling into goose step, so they whine about how mean we are to them when not hurling abuse at us. “Snowflakes”, indeed.
Exactly. If that IS the aim, I like it. The identities of these people are incredibly fragile. It won’t be hard to pierce them.
Yes … there always needs to be that thorn in Trump’s side that says this man/election is not normal and does not truly represent American values but rather Russian values. It’s not even about issues, it’s about how he got to the highest office. It takes guts to put your name to anything and to stand up against fascism, effective or not. I applaud these people.
Yes! Trump needs to be reminded EVERY F***ING DAY that he did NOT win this election, and we need to remind everyone that Americans did NOT give him a mandate. It’s up to Democrats and liberals to speak out loudly and often, and show the rest of the world that we’re committed to getting these people out of office in 2018/2020, and maybe cooler heads can prevail for the next few years.
YAY Dr. Cornell West! Love him.
The petition probably doesn’t accomplish much, but I won’t discourage any public figure from aligning themselves against Trump.
i think it is kind of a symbolic throwback to mccarthyism era. in a truly fascist state, putting your name on a list against it is extremely dangerous.
It’s possible it already is dangerous.
I read a really interesting article on Stalin, and how the way to combat fascism is to treat them like any politician: really rail on them for their policy failures. That’s what ultimately brought his support down.
In this case I think it makes sense too- clearly Trumps supporters don’t care that he’s an awful person (or they don’t think he is one) who would be a dictator if he could. What they *will* care about, though, is his failure to enact his campaign promises.
This approach is concrete and not up for debate: he will or will not build a wall and have Mexico pay for it. He will or will not prosecute HRC. He will or will not have a Muslim registry.
That is what I will be focusing on in my conversations with Trump supporters
While I appreciate this petition(?) I think it’s useless and further, Trump supporters get off on being “anti-Hollywood elite” so this isn’t helping
That’s a really interesting point.
But at the same time, people think it’s okay the government uses their taxes to bribe big corporations to “stay” in the USA. In the end, we know a big company is not going to use that money to help the people, or to change their business plans, but it’s going to take a few years for that to be seen.
Re trump’s supporters: yesterday I read a tweet from one of his acolytes saying trump wasn’t racist because he’d never been found guilty. I responded that one doesn’t have to be convicted to be racist and included a link to a Fortune Magazine article detailing all of their housing discrimination and their settlement with the feds. He responded that trump wasn’t jailed. I asked the tweeter if he’d read the link I posted. His response – “No.” Also included “lying msm.” So there you go. His cultists just want more and more kool-aid to fill their glass.
Susannetoo- Trump’s supporters are just drinking the Kool Aid; they’ve got IV drips inserted in both arms. They refuse to admit they voted for a liar. Even the Mexico wall thing- I’ve read his supporters saying things like “oh he’ll make them pay; he’s just keeping it a surprise cause that’s smart” or “Mexico will pay via the ‘numerous jobs’ he’s taking away from them”
So deluded I want to vomit.
Great talking points. Thanks.
Yes. Here in the UK, where we are having austerity measures, I sincerely believe that the left has got nowhere at all by highlighting how awful the consequences are for the needy and poor and vulnerable in society. Those supporting it just don’t give a toss. The argument that could win is the one which highlights that, in many instances, austerity policies fail because the consequences of them cost more money than they save. Spending a dollar to save a penny making you 99 cents down? That can cut through.
Same for Trump’s ideas.
The petition won’t do much good, but it’ll annoy President Snow and be another example that he is not loved by everyone and we are not going stand by quietly the next four (?) years.
It Gets under the Molester In Chief’s Skin, and that is why basic as though this is It matters, it’s on his Beloved Home turf and is the people that he perceives as “his true Peers” and everyone keeps treating him like he has Lice on that Tardy ass fluffy wig of his
I say do anything and everything possible. If they want to do this to stand up to him, awesome.
Side note, Michael Shannon was AMAZING in Nocturnal Animals. I hope he gets some recognition for that.
Did anyone else see Trump’s tweet, where he said that some people just don’t understand the “Movement”?
I really am out of words for how much this scares me
Is it ridiculous of me to hope for impeachment? I am glad when anyone mobilizes anything in protest of Trump, but really I just don’t want him to be president. Like Kitten said above, we can’t, as states, take away his authority to build the wall. As long as he is president, we are in deep trouble. It’s like being held hostage because getting under his skin is scary too, because he can act out, throw a fit and do God knows what in retaliation. I just want him out, before he wreaks this country. I wish we could fast forward four years and end this nightmere.
