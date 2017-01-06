Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2017 detox involves an intense colonic & a special ‘detox oil’

Another new year, another opportunity for Gwyneth Paltrow to shill her Goopy pseudoscience. You know, because she’s such a trailblazer! Because I’ve been covering Gwyneth for so many years, I know that she loves a seasonal detox. It doesn’t matter if her own business partner and smug, judgy body-guru Tracy Anderson has slammed the idea of “cleanses/detoxes,” Gwyneth still maintains. I personally think Gwyneth loves a detox because the word/idea serves as a cover for her terrible relationship with food. That being said, over the years, Gwyneth has toned it down. Her seasonal detoxes used to be a lot more hardcore, like they would involve a month of juice-fasting and four hours of exercise a day. Goop’s 2017 Detox is almost reasonable.
1. “Drink water with fresh-squeezed lemon first thing every morning. Counterintuitively, the lemon decreases acidity in the body, which has major benefits for overall health as well as skin.”
2. “Even a single session in an infrared sauna will help clear toxins, decrease inflammation, soothe muscles and increase your overall energy. If you can afford one, it’s definitely worth the investment; if not, find a gym or a spa that’s got one.”
3. “Colonics are especially beneficial during a detox when the intestinal villi are busy pulling toxins out of your blood stream and into your intestines to be disposed of. You’ll feel lighter and much more energetic, and the process of healing your gut for optimum metabolism will have already begun.”
4. “Take baths as often as you can during a detox; ideally do a nice hot one every night. Supercharge it with essential oils and botanical extracts like the ginger, orange and thyme in Jane’s brilliant Detox Bath Cube (with which I’m obsessed).”
5. “The glow you get from going clean is undeniable; increase it with a super-thorough exfoliation. For body, start with dry brushing all over, then follow with a detox oil like the one from Organic Pharmacy. For face, there’s nothing better than a product that just takes it all off—goop’s Instant Facial is made with all five alpha-hydroxy acids plus salicylic acid, so there is no more efficient skin-smoother and glowifier on this earth!”
So many celebrities recommend the “water with lemon” thing. I should probably try it at some point, instead of starting my day like a rock star, with a Diet Pepsi and a banana (#ThugLyfe). As for the recommendation of the colonic… I would be very interested in sitting down with Gwyneth and talking about poop at some point. I really feel like she has some major pooping issues, and I think she’s projecting her own bad BMs onto other people. Like, not everyone needs a colonic. Some of us poop just fine (see: Diet Pepsi-and-banana breakfast). As for the rest of it… I prefer to shower and for God’s sake, do we need a special “detox oil”???
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The Detox oil is probably going to be flogged with her Juice Beauty line that she is trying to push. She mentions another brand’s fair enough but she will probably do her own.
I’m in the cosmetics industry and when Gwyneth was saying she was launching her line, it kind of met a lukewarm reaction in the beauty industry.
Just can’t get with this chick. She always ‘over talks’ in interviews if I am making sense.
I’m like African Rain today instead of African Sun, coming for annoying celebs but whatever she bugs me.
Every “lifestyle” person I follow on Instagram is blathering on about detoxing. Hey, why not just eat healthy all year round and enjoy yourself when appropriate (holidays, Saturday night whatever). It’s such a money scam for gullible women always searching for something that will make them slim and desirable. Well, I guess we’re entering the age of the “grifter” presidency, so it all makes sense.
Right. It’s business and there is nothing wrong with that but it is just overkill now. I read an article on Racked about all the paper the ‘teatox’ brands are making.
I will put some almond oil in a fancy bottle and charge her $1,000 for it. Colonics are as bad for you as douching. The body cleans itself…
Thank you. I have NEVER understood this!
Sorry but I love her. Always have and always will.
why?
Ugh, this nonsense again. If your liver and kidneys work, you’re already detoxing. If you don’t like what’s in your body, stop putting it in there. And if you’re serious about being healthy, quit smoking.
Easy, simple, and goopless.
“Detox” and “juice cleanse” are just starvation diets, with some ingredient added to irritate the GI system and act as a laxative. Abusing laxatives to lose weight is nothing new, and has been going on for centuries. It is unhealthy. But, beauty first, right? Paltrow is an idiot.
They are a gimmick. They basically bake you poo/pee a lot, which makes it look like you have lost weight. They can actually cause more damage than a beneficial outcome.
This woman is going to kill herself with her stupid experimentations. I really hope she’s not sharing her *whatever they are* ideas with her children.
I depend on my kidneys to detox. That’s what they do. smh
I keep reading that all these colon cleansings and detoxings are nonsense and doctors say that most people’s bodies do a perfectly fine job cleaning itself out.
I have a genuine question about detoxes. Do they actually do anything?? I thought that was what your liver is for? Any ideas it does anyone have some real experience with detoxes?
Also, no way I am going to get a colonic. Hard pass. Lol
Cleanses can decrease your metabolism by causing muscle breakdown, act as a cover for unhealthy non-Dr monitored extreme calorie reduction, can cause insulin resistance because of the high sugar content and generally screw your body up.
caveat: intense calorie restriction can be done in a medically endorsed manner. There are new studies suggesting that a medically monitored diet of 600 calories a day for two weeks can help reverse type 2 diabetes.
they cost money. other than that they do as much as homeopathy and astrology.
““Colonics are especially beneficial during a detox when the intestinal villi are busy pulling toxins out of your blood stream and into your intestines to be disposed of. You’ll feel lighter and much more energetic, and the process of healing your gut for optimum metabolism will have already begun.”
OMFG I am going to have an aneurysm. There is so much WRONG packed into one paragraph.
Intestinal villi do not pull toxins from the body.
Intestinal villi help ABSORB nutrients in the intestine.
They do not pull toxins from the blood, firstly that implies an active mechanism, which there is not.
They do the exact opposite, they pull nutrients from the intestine TO the blood. Its passive diffusion through a semipermeable membrane, which is why the villi exist because they increase the surface area.
Toxins are not a scientifically accurate term for waste products, dangerously bioactive chemicals or pathogens when discussing nutrition and metabolism.
Stop spreading incorrect science that is going to be used by idiots the world over to damage their body. STOP IT.
Also, if goop can name one ‘toxin’ i will eat my winter hat.
The water with lemon thing is as old as the hills, and I do it. Tastes nice with honey too. Then I have coffee. I do a food detox after the holiday season, which just means I don’t eat anymore blue cheese or giant roast dinners, and go back to things like stuffed sweet potatoes and oatmeal with a variety of things. I think your body likes to process food. It is designed for it. The colonic thing sounds like an addiction to me at this point.
She needs the colonics – she’s perpetually full of shit.
Someone who boasts about all the clean eating and everything she does shouldn’t need to detox. As others have said, that’s what your organs are for! But you can’t make money and get attention of that, now can you?
Lol!
Ugh. The neck never lies. No matter how many ‘essential oils’ and things to ‘glowify’ your face, you can’t escape the crepey, old, sun damaged neck.
Just wait until she has to prep for a colonoscopy
That might actually be her dream diet. Laxatives and only clear liquids.
The lemon thing is really good. I don’t believe any of the woo but it is strangly thirst quenching, the same way Coke is. If you are trying to cut down the amount of pop you drink try it. And it works just fine with bottled lemon juice.
