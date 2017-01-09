Blake Lively in velvet Versace at the Golden Globes: stunning or overkill?

FFN_RIJ_GOLDEN_GLOBES_SET3_010817_52276649

We had our fingers crossed for Blake Lively to show up at the Golden Globes – where she hasn’t been in years – as Ryan Reynolds’ date last night, and it happened! Blake is Ryan’s secret weapon when it comes to his Oscar campaign for Deadpool. Blake will show off their children, she’ll wear fabulous dresses, she’ll support him doing whatever. Blake is in it to win it! And Deadpool, sadly, did not win anything, but that doesn’t mean Ryan’s Oscar chances are in the toilet. It just means that Blake needs to hustle even more. Blake wore this black velvet Versace gown to the Golden Globes last night. I’m enjoying it? Like, I think Blake is making a conscious effort to look glam in a more mature way, because she’s a mother of two and her husband is campaigning for an Oscar. So this dress works. It’s a flattering cut, her figure looks crazy-good and she and Ryan seem to adore each other. One criticism: I think the emerald cuff bracelets are sort of overkill.

FFN_CHP_Golden_Globes_arrivals_010817_52276840

FFN_RIJ_GOLDEN_GLOBES_SET3_010817_52276650

FFN_RIJ_GOLDEN_GLOBES_SET3_010817_52276659

Reese Witherspoon also wore Versace. This look reminds me of several different looks all at once but the callbacks are not favorable to Reese. Do I think that this is awful? Not at all. It’s flattering and sunny (there was a lot of yellow on the carpet so Reese was #ontrend) and she’s styled well. But I’m just not feeling it, I guess. I know she could do better.

wenn30702574

wenn30702577

I love that Naomi Campbell came out for no real reason to present with Matt Bomer. I feel like she hand-picked Bomer too, because he was the only guy in the room who was as pretty as her. Naomi wore this Versace look which was… okay.

FFN_CHP_Golden_Globes_arrivals_010817_52276743

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

82 Responses to “Blake Lively in velvet Versace at the Golden Globes: stunning or overkill?”

  1. Lena says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:18 am

    Blake insisting on sticking her hands in those nonexistent pockets almost rivals Angelina Jolie’s Leg in its obnoxiousness.

    Reply
  2. Jegede says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:19 am

    Honest opinion and speaking from real life observations; I don’t think Lively is back to being comfortable in her skin.

    She has not lost all the baby weight.
    And the colour, structure of this dress seemed like it designed to de-emphasise this.

    Even her poses seemed self-conscious – complete with pockets – all designed to hide the ‘sins’.
    Sad, but HW is what it is I guess.

    Reply
  3. Tifzlan says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Blake is ALWAYS so extra but damn, if she doesn’t look stunning while she’s at it. I love her dress.

    Reply
  4. ElleBee says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:24 am

    Blake looks stunning BUT that stupid pose, my god. I probably also would’ve gone with one statement bracelet but she wears emeralds very well. 9.5/10

    Reese looks 2004 nice…it just seems like a look I saw in the early 2000′s

    Reply
  5. Maria says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:26 am

    I liked Blake’s look, but i as not a fan of the hair. A bit too flat and pulled back for my liking.

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:37 am

    I actually like the dress a lot, which is surprising because Versace is usually hit or miss for me. I don’t care for her makeup, though. It looks caked on here.

    Reese looks boring in a boring dress.

    Reply
  7. OSTONE says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:43 am

    Blake looks awesome. I think I would have gone with a different hair style and only one emerald bracelet versus two. Reese’s dress fit her like a glove but I was pretty bored.

    Reply
  8. Elizabeth says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:44 am

    My favorite thing about Blake is her long, gorgeous hair and she wore it up!! The dress would have been stunning if they had taken off those gold pockets. She also seemed very happy and her skin is amazing.

    Reese looked very pretty but it’s not a memorable dress. She has a great, curvy figure and she seems to want to show it off.

    Reply
  9. milla says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:54 am

    Blake look old. I’m guessing that is what surgery-botox-fillers do to the face after a while.

    I do not like her since she cannot act, but no one can deny that she has fashion sense.

    Reply
  10. Caitlin Bruce says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:02 am

    But Ryan and Andrew kissing was the best part of the award ceremony ain’t gonna lie 😂

    Reply
  11. Sam says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:07 am

    I love the dress. I will admit I was looking forward to seeing what Blake Lively was wearing and I like it a lot. I wasn’t a fan of the pockets at first but I feel like if they were taken off then the dress would just be way too plain.

    I don’t expect Deadpool to get to the Oscars so Blake’s award red carpet ends here but she looked great. Big thumbs up from me!

    Also is it just me or does Blake look better in motion than in pictures? Like I still think she’s beautiful but I feel like when I see videos of her she looks better. I don’t know if that makes sense though.

    Reply
  12. Aminah says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Bombshell dress until you get to the pockets. Those ruin the look more than the emerald cuffs, imo.

    Reply
  13. Locke Lamora says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:18 am

    I hate that dress. She looks tacky. But I really like Blake and Ryan, separately, and as a cpuple they’re just adorable.

    And I’d totally be down for Ryan to get an Oscar nom. He was great and it would really be noce change from the usual Oscar baity roles that get nominated.

    Reply
  14. Lucy2 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I love the top of Blakes dress, but those pocket things just ruined the rest of it for me. They make her look much wider than she is, and are very distracting
    Reese’s is not terribly exciting, but I like the lines of it and she looks good.

    Reply
  15. ell says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:43 am

    i can’t love blake as much as i used to since some of the ignorant stuff she said last summer. it bothers me because as i grew up with gossip girl i used to love her, and she always seemed silly and fun. i also hate her dress.

    Reply
  16. Louise177 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I don’t understand the digs about Blake. She’s Ryan’s wife. Why wouldn’t she attend the awards? The only time the kids have been photographed was when Ryan got the star on the Walk of Fame. People usually bring their families. I’ve seen Ryan more in the last couple of weeks than Blake so don’t see any mediawhoring going on.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:12 am

      Blake is known to be a charmer. I know folks on here will be like “no she’s not!” But that’s the truth. She’s charming her way on the red carpets and at the after parties. She’s hustling for her husband and we all know Blake is very good at that. I don’t see the problem with it though personally because she’s not as thirsty about it which is how I expected her to be.

      As for the kids being at the Hollywood Walk of Fame…don’t even bother getting into all of that. Of course he’s going to bring his kids. Imagine your kid knowing that you had a big day, all the family was there and they were at home. It was just a coincidence that he got his star so close to awards season.

      Reply
    • KB says:
      January 9, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      I don’t think anyone is accusing her of being a famewhore, but she is an asset. Ryan Reynolds is charming by himself, but you add in Blake and the adorable kids and the goodwill toward him multiplies.

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      “It was just a coincidence that he got his star so close to awards season. ”

      A star that has to be paid for by the production company? ‘Just a coincidence’ that they got the star so close to award season? You keep believing that lol.

      Reply
      • Sam says:
        January 9, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        @Teacakes yes because Fox knew that Deadpool was going to get all this awards nonsense back in May when it was announced that Ryan was getting his star.

        They don’t just randomly select a day and say “hey tomorrow so and so is getting their star.” It’s all planned out months in advance for every single star.

      • Lex says:
        January 9, 2017 at 5:50 pm

        @Sam – the stars on the walk of fame are paid for (they are, look it up) and are absolutely planned to be granted at a strategic time. People have been talking about Deadpool and awards for months and months and months. Also, Ryan is trying to get a second film made so him getting publicity is beneficial to that.

  17. Brea says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Blake looks absolutely stunning, head to toe. That Versace isn’t that great but Naomi would make a trash bag look high fashion so…

    Reply
  18. Geekychick says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I love the dress, I think it’s one of the best of the night. That says something, bc I can’t stand Blake, usually. The dress is genious, and the pockets are a true hit-they give balance to the top part and accentuate the line of the body. It’s one of two I’d take home if I could. :)
    Reese always dresses the same, her dresses are practically interchangable in the last ten years.

    Reply
  19. Beer&Crumpets says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I’m not a fan of Blake Lively, but I *do* enjoy the shit out of Ryan Reynolds. That makes me feel more charitable towards her. That said…

    I HATE THOSE POCKETS. HATE HATE, DOUBLE HATE… LOATHE ENTIRELY. I’m trying to will them away, into some distant dimension where they can’t trick anyone into thinking they belong on any garment anywhere.

    Reply
  20. Moonstone says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Blake’s dress, hairdo, makeup and styling was awful, didn’t like it at all, and I noticed she didn’t look comfortable as well

    Reply
  21. Kate says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Like the dress, although I’m not sure about the pockets, hate the emerald and the hairstyle. Her face is actually not her best feature and it’s obvious without her glorious hair.

    Reply
  22. I Choose Me says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:39 am

    No to Naomi’s dress.

    Reese looks great. Fit cut and styling everything is working.

    But Blake, Blake looks fantastic! I love everything about her look from head to toe, including the emerald bracelets. Overkill? No just enough kill.

    Reply
  23. Lucy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Not my favorite look (although not a bad one either), but I really like Mr and Mrs Deadpool together (no shade here, I really do). I also thought Reese’s gown is something we’ve already seen before on her.

    Reply
  24. pix says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I can’t look at Reece with any sort of kindness. She looked fine, but her nasty attitude seems to outshine anything she’ll ever wear.

    Reply
  25. Bex says:
    January 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I think Reese looks pretty great. The style we might’ve seen before, but we don’t usually get that colour on the red carpet and it looks lovely on her. Classic, so good for being a presenter rather than a nominee.

    Reply
  26. Samab says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Whyyyyy the pockets!!!!! Ruins everything. And i don’ t like her with that hairdo.

    Reply
  27. hey-ya says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:13 am

    …the 80s was Versace..glad the house is still dressing A-listers…

    Reply
  28. QQ says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I don’t even Blake Lively and I can sit here and say she looked BOMB! ( cuff most of all!)

    Reese Witherspoon, American Citizen always wears a version of this dress.. sometimes is yellow sometimes short, sometimes lilac, sometimes hot pink, is the same ass dress same material

    Naomi’s dress is making me sad in its cheap look

    Reply
  29. Anilehcim says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Blake’s red carpet style is always on point in my book. This look was no different–she looked AMAZING. Probably my favorite of the night, and personally I thought the emerald bracelets worked perfectly.

    Reply
  30. Donna says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I think she looks great.

    Reply
  31. Sansa says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Va Va voom, very Sophia Loren. She looks happy, nice.

    Reply
  32. HK9 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Blake looks great but only one emerald cuff is necessary…..

    Reply
  33. Twinkle says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Hideous. I don’t know why everyone thinks she has such great taste. This was one of the worst outfits. It just looks so cheap and overdone.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      January 9, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      Yeah, I’m not a fan of it at all. But I also can’t unsee her nose job, boob job, dental work…I don’t know why. So that may have something to do wth it.

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      someone on The Cut nailed it when they said she always looks downmarket, like whatever she’s wearing came from a mall and not high fashion.

      She does have that ‘beauty pageant contestant’ look to her, and I’m sorry but that’s just not a look anyone with any style would ever aspire to – I’m not surprised Chanel employees were sniffy about it when Karl hired her to shill bags (and afaik Gucci doesn’t dress her, since she doesn’t fit the aesthetic of their post-Alessandro Michele clothing at all).

      Reply
  34. Joannie says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Blake’s hair is so severe. I dont like that look on her at all. It’s not flattering to me. Naomi is gorgeous!

    Reply
  35. tealily says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I think the dress has kind of an ’80s vibe to it. I have no objective complaints about it, but I don’t really like it either.

    Reply
  36. KatM says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I really think this is not flattering to her. Why is she posing with her hands in the pockets the whole time? Wow, they must be pushing hard for Ryan Reynolds to be nominated for an Oscar or something. Not going to happen.

    Reply
  37. Kri says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    The bracelets.Give them to please. Oh my gosh the emerald glory!!!

    Reply
  38. Neens says:
    January 9, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Blake has had so much work done on her face and body. It’s kind of insane. Her daughters are going to have such issues if they inherit all her old features.

    Reply
  39. A.Key says:
    January 9, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Overkill. Reese looks nice.

    Reply
  40. Robin says:
    January 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I think Blake looks lovely, especially with that extra weight on her.

    Reply
  41. Deborah says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Just got sized for a bridesmaid dress at 6 weeks postpartum and, after that fiasco, I have all the sympathy in the world for Blake. Yes, she has experts who can alter dresses easily, but ballpark numbers need to be right, and if she’s making predictions based on weight loss after Baby #1, she may be having sizing issues.

    Reply
  42. Aloe juice says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I’ve hated Reese ever since she got belligerently drunk in Georgia and started fighting with the police yelling “do you know who I am?” Yeah. I don’t buy the wholesome PR bullshit from her camp at all, she’s an overrated pointy chinned bitch who clearly thinks she’s still A list when she hasn’t made a good movie in a decade.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      She’s A list. She has a successful production company with many projects in the works. She acquired the rights to the bestseller Gone Girl, and her company produced the movie.

      She produced and starred in 2014′s Wild. It got great reviews, and she received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

      She’s not big like she used to be in movies, but she now has put herself in a power position to produce movies and TV shows.

      Reply
  43. Drbzy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Naomi likely appeared with Matt bomber because they worked together on season 5 of American Horror Story.

    Reply
  44. Drbzy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Naomi likely appeared with Matt Bomer because they worked together on season 5 of American Horror Story.

    Reply
  45. Jayna says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    She looks beautiful, but what in the world is Blake doing with those hands? LOL. Dreadful pose.

    Reese looks amazing!

    Naomi is ageless and always looks stunning.

    Reply

