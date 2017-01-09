Blake Lively in velvet Versace at the Golden Globes: stunning or overkill?

We had our fingers crossed for Blake Lively to show up at the Golden Globes – where she hasn’t been in years – as Ryan Reynolds’ date last night, and it happened! Blake is Ryan’s secret weapon when it comes to his Oscar campaign for Deadpool. Blake will show off their children, she’ll wear fabulous dresses, she’ll support him doing whatever. Blake is in it to win it! And Deadpool, sadly, did not win anything, but that doesn’t mean Ryan’s Oscar chances are in the toilet. It just means that Blake needs to hustle even more. Blake wore this black velvet Versace gown to the Golden Globes last night. I’m enjoying it? Like, I think Blake is making a conscious effort to look glam in a more mature way, because she’s a mother of two and her husband is campaigning for an Oscar. So this dress works. It’s a flattering cut, her figure looks crazy-good and she and Ryan seem to adore each other. One criticism: I think the emerald cuff bracelets are sort of overkill.
Reese Witherspoon also wore Versace. This look reminds me of several different looks all at once but the callbacks are not favorable to Reese. Do I think that this is awful? Not at all. It’s flattering and sunny (there was a lot of yellow on the carpet so Reese was #ontrend) and she’s styled well. But I’m just not feeling it, I guess. I know she could do better.
I love that Naomi Campbell came out for no real reason to present with Matt Bomer. I feel like she hand-picked Bomer too, because he was the only guy in the room who was as pretty as her. Naomi wore this Versace look which was… okay.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Blake insisting on sticking her hands in those nonexistent pockets almost rivals Angelina Jolie’s Leg in its obnoxiousness.
Clapping !! 👍
😂😂😂 Spot on! I almost thought she’d superglued her hands onto her hips! Even with her husband’s arm around her, her hands stayed firmly in that pose! Too funny! And I agree about the bracelets: overkill.
For real. But the Leg of the Doom was funnier
Ha! Ha! I think it’s almost even worse than The Leg. The Leg sticks out. Hands are never ever in that position naturally.
She looks really uncomfortable…Like she knows that the extra fabric around the top makes her look wider than she is. And thus she makes a point to emphasize her tiny waist :/
I think she looks gorgeous and the dress is beautiful….minus the stupid faux pockets and her insistence on posing with her hands in said pockets.
Was just coming down here to say something similar! Very weird.
It reminds me of Beyonce’s red carpet pose.
Oh god. Blakes dress is terrible. What is going on with those sashes? Why? Why!!!
Trying in vain to display an antebellum waist. Belyuccch.
Honest opinion and speaking from real life observations; I don’t think Lively is back to being comfortable in her skin.
She has not lost all the baby weight.
And the colour, structure of this dress seemed like it designed to de-emphasise this.
Even her poses seemed self-conscious – complete with pockets – all designed to hide the ‘sins’.
Sad, but HW is what it is I guess.
Agree
Totally agreed. It’s a shame though because her curves are super beautiful and they look great in this dress. Witherspoon is being Witherspoon. Pretty but boring.
Blake is ALWAYS so extra but damn, if she doesn’t look stunning while she’s at it. I love her dress.
Her dress is gorgeous, she’s gorgeous, but she is a lot isn’t she lol. I do love gold and black on a blonde, and she’s rocking it.
No to the bracelets though.
Blake looks stunning BUT that stupid pose, my god. I probably also would’ve gone with one statement bracelet but she wears emeralds very well. 9.5/10
Reese looks 2004 nice…it just seems like a look I saw in the early 2000′s
Reese’s make up/hair/face are great but the dress is very déjà vu ( cut,color)
When it comes to Reese and yellow dresses, she’ll never top her yellow Nina Ricci + red shoes at the 2007 Golden Globes, just after her divorce.
She’s not particularly stylish/interesting in fashion terms but she looks nice.
Yes-that look was stunning. This not so much.
reese dress is dated true, but she looks soooooo good now. far prettier than when she was younger, she must be doing something right lol
Agreed. She looks fresh and happy, dated style aside.
I liked Blake’s look, but i as not a fan of the hair. A bit too flat and pulled back for my liking.
I actually like the dress a lot, which is surprising because Versace is usually hit or miss for me. I don’t care for her makeup, though. It looks caked on here.
Reese looks boring in a boring dress.
Blake looks awesome. I think I would have gone with a different hair style and only one emerald bracelet versus two. Reese’s dress fit her like a glove but I was pretty bored.
My favorite thing about Blake is her long, gorgeous hair and she wore it up!! The dress would have been stunning if they had taken off those gold pockets. She also seemed very happy and her skin is amazing.
Reese looked very pretty but it’s not a memorable dress. She has a great, curvy figure and she seems to want to show it off.
Completely agree, without the pockets the dress would have been perfection. Although I feel like I’ve seen Reese in that dress a hundred times before, she looks lovely.
Blake look old. I’m guessing that is what surgery-botox-fillers do to the face after a while.
I do not like her since she cannot act, but no one can deny that she has fashion sense.
I was about to ask if she had something new done because her face looks a little different.
I don’t think she’s gotten work done recently. I think it’s stress coupled with the fact that she has a 2 year old and 4 month old baby at home.
She also looks uncomfortable in her own skin. Usually she’s always smiling and has her mouth wide open so all the flies can fly in while she’s posing but last night she just looked out of it. I don’t know.
‘I think it’s stress coupled with the fact that she has a 2 year old and 4 month old baby at home.’
celebs have help, like tons, night nurses and all. they’re not that stressed.
@ELL I’m well aware of the help they get. However not all of them have night nurses and add into the fact that Blake has been open about breast feeding and you can put two and two together and assume why she looks tired. There were pictures of her at the Hollywood walk of fame and she looked tired there as well.
The woman gave birth like 3 months ago. I think it’s safe to assume why she looks stressed out/tired.
maybe she just had a bad day… or got her period. but i do think she looks older than her age, cos she did change her face so much.
emma stone looked tired, but you can tell she is young. with blake, it is a different story.
Emma and Blake are allegedly only a year apart in age… Emma Stone is 28 years old… she isn’t super young!
But Ryan and Andrew kissing was the best part of the award ceremony ain’t gonna lie 😂
Really? Why? I am so over celebrities fake kissing…
It wasn’t a fake kiss! It was a full-on make out sesh, and Blake was really cool about it, since we’re talking about her.
I love the dress. I will admit I was looking forward to seeing what Blake Lively was wearing and I like it a lot. I wasn’t a fan of the pockets at first but I feel like if they were taken off then the dress would just be way too plain.
I don’t expect Deadpool to get to the Oscars so Blake’s award red carpet ends here but she looked great. Big thumbs up from me!
Also is it just me or does Blake look better in motion than in pictures? Like I still think she’s beautiful but I feel like when I see videos of her she looks better. I don’t know if that makes sense though.
Bombshell dress until you get to the pockets. Those ruin the look more than the emerald cuffs, imo.
I hate that dress. She looks tacky. But I really like Blake and Ryan, separately, and as a cpuple they’re just adorable.
And I’d totally be down for Ryan to get an Oscar nom. He was great and it would really be noce change from the usual Oscar baity roles that get nominated.
I love the top of Blakes dress, but those pocket things just ruined the rest of it for me. They make her look much wider than she is, and are very distracting
Reese’s is not terribly exciting, but I like the lines of it and she looks good.
i can’t love blake as much as i used to since some of the ignorant stuff she said last summer. it bothers me because as i grew up with gossip girl i used to love her, and she always seemed silly and fun. i also hate her dress.
I don’t understand the digs about Blake. She’s Ryan’s wife. Why wouldn’t she attend the awards? The only time the kids have been photographed was when Ryan got the star on the Walk of Fame. People usually bring their families. I’ve seen Ryan more in the last couple of weeks than Blake so don’t see any mediawhoring going on.
Blake is known to be a charmer. I know folks on here will be like “no she’s not!” But that’s the truth. She’s charming her way on the red carpets and at the after parties. She’s hustling for her husband and we all know Blake is very good at that. I don’t see the problem with it though personally because she’s not as thirsty about it which is how I expected her to be.
As for the kids being at the Hollywood Walk of Fame…don’t even bother getting into all of that. Of course he’s going to bring his kids. Imagine your kid knowing that you had a big day, all the family was there and they were at home. It was just a coincidence that he got his star so close to awards season.
I don’t think anyone is accusing her of being a famewhore, but she is an asset. Ryan Reynolds is charming by himself, but you add in Blake and the adorable kids and the goodwill toward him multiplies.
“It was just a coincidence that he got his star so close to awards season. ”
A star that has to be paid for by the production company? ‘Just a coincidence’ that they got the star so close to award season? You keep believing that lol.
@Teacakes yes because Fox knew that Deadpool was going to get all this awards nonsense back in May when it was announced that Ryan was getting his star.
They don’t just randomly select a day and say “hey tomorrow so and so is getting their star.” It’s all planned out months in advance for every single star.
@Sam – the stars on the walk of fame are paid for (they are, look it up) and are absolutely planned to be granted at a strategic time. People have been talking about Deadpool and awards for months and months and months. Also, Ryan is trying to get a second film made so him getting publicity is beneficial to that.
Blake looks absolutely stunning, head to toe. That Versace isn’t that great but Naomi would make a trash bag look high fashion so…
I love the dress, I think it’s one of the best of the night. That says something, bc I can’t stand Blake, usually. The dress is genious, and the pockets are a true hit-they give balance to the top part and accentuate the line of the body. It’s one of two I’d take home if I could.
Reese always dresses the same, her dresses are practically interchangable in the last ten years.
I’m not a fan of Blake Lively, but I *do* enjoy the shit out of Ryan Reynolds. That makes me feel more charitable towards her. That said…
I HATE THOSE POCKETS. HATE HATE, DOUBLE HATE… LOATHE ENTIRELY. I’m trying to will them away, into some distant dimension where they can’t trick anyone into thinking they belong on any garment anywhere.
Blake’s dress, hairdo, makeup and styling was awful, didn’t like it at all, and I noticed she didn’t look comfortable as well
+1. Compare with Reese, Reese may be wearing a look she has worn before, but she looks comfortable and confident in it.
Like the dress, although I’m not sure about the pockets, hate the emerald and the hairstyle. Her face is actually not her best feature and it’s obvious without her glorious hair.
No to Naomi’s dress.
Reese looks great. Fit cut and styling everything is working.
But Blake, Blake looks fantastic! I love everything about her look from head to toe, including the emerald bracelets. Overkill? No just enough kill.
Everything works on Reese’s dress but the color. That shade of yellow is just… blah.
Not my favorite look (although not a bad one either), but I really like Mr and Mrs Deadpool together (no shade here, I really do). I also thought Reese’s gown is something we’ve already seen before on her.
I can’t look at Reece with any sort of kindness. She looked fine, but her nasty attitude seems to outshine anything she’ll ever wear.
I think Reese looks pretty great. The style we might’ve seen before, but we don’t usually get that colour on the red carpet and it looks lovely on her. Classic, so good for being a presenter rather than a nominee.
Whyyyyy the pockets!!!!! Ruins everything. And i don’ t like her with that hairdo.
…the 80s was Versace..glad the house is still dressing A-listers…
I don’t even Blake Lively and I can sit here and say she looked BOMB! ( cuff most of all!)
Reese Witherspoon, American Citizen always wears a version of this dress.. sometimes is yellow sometimes short, sometimes lilac, sometimes hot pink, is the same ass dress same material
Naomi’s dress is making me sad in its cheap look
Blake’s red carpet style is always on point in my book. This look was no different–she looked AMAZING. Probably my favorite of the night, and personally I thought the emerald bracelets worked perfectly.
I think she looks great.
Va Va voom, very Sophia Loren. She looks happy, nice.
Blake looks great but only one emerald cuff is necessary…..
Hideous. I don’t know why everyone thinks she has such great taste. This was one of the worst outfits. It just looks so cheap and overdone.
Yeah, I’m not a fan of it at all. But I also can’t unsee her nose job, boob job, dental work…I don’t know why. So that may have something to do wth it.
someone on The Cut nailed it when they said she always looks downmarket, like whatever she’s wearing came from a mall and not high fashion.
She does have that ‘beauty pageant contestant’ look to her, and I’m sorry but that’s just not a look anyone with any style would ever aspire to – I’m not surprised Chanel employees were sniffy about it when Karl hired her to shill bags (and afaik Gucci doesn’t dress her, since she doesn’t fit the aesthetic of their post-Alessandro Michele clothing at all).
Blake’s hair is so severe. I dont like that look on her at all. It’s not flattering to me. Naomi is gorgeous!
I think the dress has kind of an ’80s vibe to it. I have no objective complaints about it, but I don’t really like it either.
I really think this is not flattering to her. Why is she posing with her hands in the pockets the whole time? Wow, they must be pushing hard for Ryan Reynolds to be nominated for an Oscar or something. Not going to happen.
The bracelets.Give them to please. Oh my gosh the emerald glory!!!
Blake has had so much work done on her face and body. It’s kind of insane. Her daughters are going to have such issues if they inherit all her old features.
Overkill. Reese looks nice.
I think Blake looks lovely, especially with that extra weight on her.
Just got sized for a bridesmaid dress at 6 weeks postpartum and, after that fiasco, I have all the sympathy in the world for Blake. Yes, she has experts who can alter dresses easily, but ballpark numbers need to be right, and if she’s making predictions based on weight loss after Baby #1, she may be having sizing issues.
I’ve hated Reese ever since she got belligerently drunk in Georgia and started fighting with the police yelling “do you know who I am?” Yeah. I don’t buy the wholesome PR bullshit from her camp at all, she’s an overrated pointy chinned bitch who clearly thinks she’s still A list when she hasn’t made a good movie in a decade.
She’s A list. She has a successful production company with many projects in the works. She acquired the rights to the bestseller Gone Girl, and her company produced the movie.
She produced and starred in 2014′s Wild. It got great reviews, and she received an Oscar nomination for her performance.
She’s not big like she used to be in movies, but she now has put herself in a power position to produce movies and TV shows.
Naomi likely appeared with Matt bomber because they worked together on season 5 of American Horror Story.
She looks beautiful, but what in the world is Blake doing with those hands? LOL. Dreadful pose.
Reese looks amazing!
Naomi is ageless and always looks stunning.
