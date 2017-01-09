Sarah Jessica Parker in bridal Vera Wang at the Golden Globes: crazy-looking or cool?

Nominee Sarah Jessica Parker had one of the most bizarre looks at the Globes. The dress itself, a Vera Wang bridal with very long sleeves, is an interesting choice and isn’t terrible on its own. It’s just a v-neck bridal gown with some sleeves tacked on like they’re an afterthought. Her styling is just so unfortunate. After the camera panned to her during her category (she was nominated for Divorce) many people were tweeting about her look. She had a crown of extensions made into milkmaid braids and eye makeup which made her look squinty and tired. Her makeup usually looks like this and it’s really dated. I felt bad for her.
Hailee Steinfeld also wore bridal Vera Wang, but her dress was a bit more custom than Parker’s. It’s lilac-colored first of all and there are actual separate ruffle shelves above each boob. I can’t say I’ve ever seen that concept on a dress before, and for good reason. I do like the slouchy sleeves and shoulder cutouts, but that’s very on trend this season. From some angles that looks like a jeweled neckline, we saw a few of those last night, but I think it’s a very well-fitted necklace. The mesh bodice part of the gown is unique to Hailee’s dress, that wasn’t part of the original gown.
Oh hi Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa. What do you call that thing at her waist? It’s like a peplum on steroids. Would this be ok without all the lace and ruffles? I am really asking because I’m still not sure. Chrissy, John Legend and Anthony Anderson kind of sat on the steps in front of Ryan Seacrest and conducted their interview from there. It was a nice change to some of the awkwardness actually.
Photos credit: WENN and FameFlynet
Sarah jessica Parker always gets a no from me and this time it isn’t any different.
This dress is exactly what Carrie Bradshaw would wear.
She is NOT Carrie Bradshaw, that’s the problem. SITC has stylist which dressed the actresses. I have to admit I LOVE that hair and all the accessories. Darn it. I heard designers lend her jewelry for events like this.
She looks like a white walker dressed as Carrie Bradshaw.
SJP is frozen in time. She doesn’t know how to not try to be Carrie Bradshaw. Her makeup is very dated I agree. It’s too bad too because she’s doing some decent work in Divorce specially the season finale
I have to agree with Steph…..a white walker dressed as Carrie Bradshaw. SJP used to be a unique beauty…not a generic Hollywood blonde.
Over the years though she has gotten too thin and it makes her face look awful. As did her makeup last night. Whoever does her makeup should be canned-her eyes are always overdone and hence the white walker look. Her eyes look like tiny glittering chips in black sockets….ugh. Look at pics of her from “Honeymoon in Vegas” and she was just luminous and lovely. Not so anymore.
Yes – she’s always had questionable red carpet tastes. She’s another one who need to rethink her eye makeup, it always looks like she got punched – you can’t even see them in those shots.
I don’t like when people with lighter blue eyes wear makeup like this. It’s too dark, and the contrast makes her look like something out of a horror film. I have the same feelings about Jaclyn Hill’s severe eye makeup too.
I don’t mind the dress or the hair. SJP tends to push the boundaries with fashion.
She has extremely beady eyes, and black eyeliner only makes them look smaller. She shouldn’t outline them so heavily, either… diminishes them even further…Overall, she looks very sad, very strained, almost pained. It’s sad. I’ve never cared for her much, but I don’t like to see anyone look so stricken.
SJP has lost it completely here. She looks _terrible_ : dreadful dress choice, completely wrong; awful styling – if she was going for the milkmaid look, why didn’t she just grab a dirndl and be done with it? (And, there are some awesome dirndls out there).
Normally I can’t stand Marchesa but I think Chrissy Teigen looked beautiful in this dress – the tones really suited her and the fit is a “wow”!
Sarah. Wow. Just wow. No words.
sometimes I wonder… sjp seems like a confident idgaf kind of woman to me, who managed avery successful career in acting, and is very active in the fashion world, all while most don’t consider her conventionally beautiful, which usually is a very big part of acting and fashion.
however, sometimes I wonder if she goes so hard on the fashion forward, and almost goes for the things that just tip from forward to fug, so when people call her ugly, she can feel comfort in telling herself its because she styled herself that way, and it’s intentional, rather than her head getting insecure over whether it’s her nose or face or whatever.
to be honest I fine her very beautiful, but I do wonder if she uses a little bit of the Fanny Brice method of distract them with laughter/fashion so they can’t insult ME.
My first thought when I saw her was, hmm… homage to Carrie Fisher/Princess Leia??? Just a BIG no to the dress, and the makeup. I’m glad she wasn’t wearing the center part, hanging hair that makes her look like an Afgan, but this hairstyle.. just ughh! The really black eyes make her pupils look “empty”, like a character in a horror film. A total miss IMO.
As for the others, Chrissy looks amazing: color and fit are impeccable. The dress would look a LOT better w/out the long peplum.
Hailey… just show your boobs already. If the top was lined (and sans ruffle and train) it wouldn’t be horrible. It’s a pretty color. Otherwise, just no.
Oh my god. What is on with the dresses this year?! Worst yet! SJP looks aweful. She can look amazing natural makeup or well done make up. Here she reminds me of medusa! Or horror movie blind ghost! Not a good look
One look at the picture and I immediately had that Kate Bush song playing in my head…
Ya ya, babushka babushka babushka ya ya…
Did she dress in the dark? That whole look is godawful.
You nailed it, Sam. Absolutely horrible.
As usual.
What this night of the living sh*tHOuse gowns? Ugh. No to all.
No to all three.
Why are you lying, Celebitchy? This is a terrible, dreadful, and ill-fitting dress. Her make-up is too severe and the hair style is not making it any better. From the posted photos, her hair looks like a blonde Christmas wreath. She is a lovely woman committed to looking terrible.
Hailee’s dress is well done. I think this is what Anna Kendrick was going for but it just ended up failing.
Chrissy is selling this dress to me. The best dress that Marchesa ever put on a red carpet was the dress Stacy Kibler(sp) wore several years ago. This is almost that good.
+1 To everything you said. I really liked Hailee’s dress.
Hailee did not look showstopping or really memorable maybe but she and the dress looked very beautiful. It is probably something I would wear.
The stairs interview was so try hard and extra, but so is Chrissy. She makes Marchesa look okay, though, which is a miracle.
I think Chrissy’s dress looks like it’s giving birth to another dress.
SJP has demon eyes.
I hate hate hate the little boob ruffles in Hailee’s dress.
Absolutely, demon eyes!
What is up with her eye makeup?
im sorry, but she looks like a horse with cataracts. she needs a lady liberty torch or to be cast as the ghost of xmas past in some local theater group
@arock- that is just too funny
OMG I just spit out my coffee on the screen! That is TOO funny!!
she went to the same makeup school as Katie Middleton. Use your eyeliner in black until you go through the whole thing. Then send your assistant for another round.
Kate does not have such light blue eyes not is her make up so thick and her eyes are probably bigger so her make up looks much better than with SJP. It is like something out of a horror film like one poster put it.
She looks like she’s falling asleep or completely wasted.People with light blue eyes shouldn’t wear such dark eye makeup. She’s never gotten it right though
I like SJP-she’s had an enviable career and seems like a nice person. I also think she’s attractive and looks “normal good” (not tweaked, Hollywood good) at 51. However, her eye makeup is awful. She really needs to get away from that look.
Sarah-It’s a no from me!
Haillee’s dress from the side is gorgeous but strange from the front
I dislike Hailee’s see through dress
SJP clearly owns no mirrors.
I think Chrissy may be trying to hide some imagined baby-hips.
Hallie is growing into an increadibly gorgeous woman.
If I had a kid and she saw that top pic, she’d have nightmares. I can’t remember the last time I saw an actress look so creepy that wasn’t for a horror movie. I’m waiting for her to shoot energy beams out of her eyes or something.
She’s come a long way from the cute dorky tomboy best friend in “Footloose.”
SJP, yikes, that is awful.
I like the skirt of Hailee’s but hate the top.
Chrissy bugs me.
I don’t know who’s doing SJP’s makeup, but this person should have been fired about 10 years ago. This is not the look. She has such an interesting face and always looks darling in candids where she is more fresh-faced. This makes her look just… awful…
She looks like the Bride of Frankenstein. So, yes, awful.
Right? Corpse Bride!! The make up is the final nail in this hideous coffin.
Something would turn up on one of those Ghost Hunters shows “hey guys, look what I got in this photo – that’s a class A apparition”
Like one of the undead… just awful makeup. The dress would be nice without the bizarre sleeves and with something underneath to boost and even out her cleavage.
Thank you. Am I the only one who thought not good cleavage? Foundation garment…maybe the dress would not allow for it. But please don’t wear this dress if your cleavage is not stunning! I get SJP’s eye makeup. I do not like it but I get it. She is a similar age as I am and this style (not quite so much) was popular in the 80′s.
Yes. I thought “Zombie Bride”. Tragic!
I read somewhere that SJP’s look was a nod to Carrie Fisher/ Princess Leia.
Squint and you can sort of see it – especially the hair. That’s a sweet thing to do actually. Better makeup would have made a huge difference, I think.
That is a sweet thought. I get the idea, and I’m secretly partial to braided updos. Reminds me of my great-aunties. Unfortunately, SJP’s makeup makes this look like a tribute to Helena Bonham Carter in The Corpse Bride.
This is true-her hair hair,especially,was a deliberate nod to Carrie. Kind of changes the whole thing for me because I think that was lovely of SJP.
This is true-her hair hair,especially,was a deliberate nod to Carrie. Kind of changes the whole thing for me because I think that was lovely of SJP.
I was going to say this too. The first article I saw last night said that SJP’s look was a tribute too Princess Leia. I guess not everyone got it? When I read that, I could totally see that being her point in this whole look.
It’s not what she said in a red carpet interview. She explained it as a style her mother was wearing around the time she got married.
Unfortunately, SJP will always get a thumbs down from me until she stops with the severe black eyeliner that has always looked HORRIBLE on her. It makes her eyes look small and squinty and it ages her horribly. I have no idea why she has insisted on this look for so long.
This!
I love the fact that SJP (it seems) doesn’t try to hide her age and still doesn’t go to the extreme and is playfull about fashion, non-conforming to the “standard” for women in 50ies and on. But the makeup is just off, and that smoky eye is just….no. No.
It was never good, and she’s had decades to learn that it is AWFUL
It must be her comfort or something, like when you wear the same makeup every day and a change in style looks weird because you aren’t used to it.
Absolutely. It’s bad enough with the dress and those awful sleeves.
I hope someone comes to SJPs rescue and shows her how to use white eyeliner etc to open her eyes ugh. Dont like the tissue box dress. Chrissy looks amazing.
WHY DOES SHE KEEP DOING THIS TO HER EYES?!
I’ll day this: looking at SJP in that get-up makes me hate Blake Lively’s pockets a little less. Not, like, a whole lot… but measurably less.
I really like Chrissy’s dress, it’s very cute despite the peplum. As for Jessica… I feel like she just wants to put on a show, which she did in that awful dress. Also, why in the world would Divorce be up for an award ?
I love Divorce. It’s funny and well-written and acted. And I always liked Thomas Haden Church and SJP, so it’s a total win for me.
Really? I feel like it’s a bad version of ‘Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce’ :/
SJP looks like the Ghost of Fashion Past. Total miss.
lol good one!!!!!
This is the worst Sarah Jessica has ever looked!! The dress, make-up, and hair is all BAD. She is not aging well at all – I think it’s because she’s always so thin.
Agreed. Hideous. And I like her –this whole thing makes me sad.
As my father would say, “her eyes look like two piss holes in the snow.”
Awful look. Nothing good to see here. What ever possessed her to think wearing a wedding gown was a good idea?
She didn’t use to dress ridiculously before she played Carrie Bradshaw. The character completely swallowed her, and maybe she feels pressured to keep trying to stand out, even if it’s for the wrong reasons.
She hasn’t looked good in ages, and she’s probably going to keep trying so hard that she’s going to keep coming across as … crazy.
“Ruffel shelves above each boob”
I just can’t stop laughing.
Love the colour, though.
😂😂😂
SJP looks like Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard. She’s ready for her close-up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP’s eye makeup is scaring the hell out of me.
Yes! It makes her look like Night’s King from Game of Thrones.
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6JnvJrUEjM4/maxresdefault.jpg
Nightmare inducing.
LOL I was wondering if I was the only one seeing it!! Thanks for the link for the better comparison I like SJP but really, this look is just straight out of GoT and not in a good way!
No to all. The worst dresses of the night right here!
Sarah Jessica Parker looks like a White Walker
Howling, my thought was she is auditioning for the role of Hollywood Crone.
Everything in this post is so so not good, like .. at all… Oooff what is that Lilac dress is like a ridiculous gauzy nightmare
SJP is what? 51? And I’m sorry but she looks more like 61! She has aged so much it seems! Maybe it’s just me…maybe not! She looks terrible and I mean that with the utmost respect!
OMG….Sarah Jessica. Please stop with the black liner around your eyes! It’s not flattering and never has been on you. Oh and fire your makeup artist.
SJP’s eye makeup makes her look like a damn white walker.
I love SJP!!!!
While I don’t find conventionally beautiful I think she is so attractive & has a cute figure…..that said…her red carpet style is terrible. This dress would be slightly better without the sleeves?
This is the dilemma that women have as they age..if you want to be skinny skinny or have your face be a little softer.
That eye makeup on SJP is truly horrendous. And the hairstyle I feel doesnt pair well with the dress, but at least she hasnt got “boring” as she ages. I thought Hailee looked lovely and princess-y. Chrissys is interesting…but a bit too much. It either needs to lose the peplum, or the ruffles around the neck or the sparkles.
Not SJP best look but I respect and love her for always pushing the envelope.
SJP is one of those people who’s looks are right on the border between gorgeous and really ugly. Her make-up tips her one way or the other. This time, as usual, it’s tipping her towards ugly, like the undead ugly. She has such a unique face and I don’t know why she feels like she has to disguise herself as a haggard old woman. She should let her beauty loose and quit hiding behind gallons of spackle.
She’s what the French would refer to as “jolie-laide” (“pretty/ugly”). But gawd, the eye makeup!
I stopped feeling sorry for SJP a long time ago. I don’t think she’s a terrible human being or anything, but her style is horribly awful.
That’s what I feel. She seems to think she needs to always make a statement with her outfits, and it’s getting almost ridiculous. And her makeup and hair….IMO she needs to get rid of the ombré hair, the middle part, and of course that horrible eye makeup.
Exactly. Definitely not a terrible person. If she wants to look good, there are stylist to help. This is another time she looks awful.
Her eye make up makes her look possessed. Where’s the holy water?
I was going to type a comment but then I read yours, and I do not need to. That pretty much says it all. The only thing I will add is, this entire look is not flattering to her at all. I am not trying to be mean, but the dress is awful.
Gloria Swanson on swaddling clothes. DREADFUL. (and not age but just the cray cray)
Do not like SJP’s look. The make up is bad. Especially around the eyes. You can’t even see her eyes!
lovely dresses
Bad dress, bad styling. Just bad.
She looks like something out of a horror film or a White Walker. I kind of like it but I’m not sure that’s what she was going for.
I would have LOVED this dress if it weren’t for those awful sleeve things. Ugh! What is their purpose?
Also, this was a really popular shape for a neckline last night. My husband kept calling it “the banana split dress” on everyone who wore it.
Butt ugly!!!!
I hate to ugly-shame but yesh!
the purple dress looks like the ‘fritz bernaise’, or whatever, from bridesmaids. agree with all of you about SJP’s eyeliner… if she’s so insistent on this dated look, that doesn’t suit her, she could at least go for a charcoal grey or plum colour IMO.
Does anyone else think that SJP’s sleeves don’t match the dress at.all?! And, of course, the crazy eyes.
Crazy looking, AS USUAL! Bless her heart. I do love SATC, and I’m really enjoying “Divorce.” It’s so great, with Thomas Haden Church (love him!) But her style really does need some tweaking.
SJP? Nope. Overdone. Inelegant. 😬
Hailee Steinfeld very pretty. I almost always enjoy her fashion choices. She is so young but already has a keen fashion sense. Her styling is lovely too.
Chrissy Teigen’s dress. Ugh. Loose the peplum. Why would she agree to wear that? Are people afraid of Georgina Chapman? Or her hubby? Is that why they willingly don cringeworthy gowns? Teigen does not look comfortable in that dress. It is over designed and ill fitting.
