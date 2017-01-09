Sarah Jessica Parker in bridal Vera Wang at the Golden Globes: crazy-looking or cool?

Nominee Sarah Jessica Parker had one of the most bizarre looks at the Globes. The dress itself, a Vera Wang bridal with very long sleeves, is an interesting choice and isn’t terrible on its own. It’s just a v-neck bridal gown with some sleeves tacked on like they’re an afterthought. Her styling is just so unfortunate. After the camera panned to her during her category (she was nominated for Divorce) many people were tweeting about her look. She had a crown of extensions made into milkmaid braids and eye makeup which made her look squinty and tired. Her makeup usually looks like this and it’s really dated. I felt bad for her.

Hailee Steinfeld also wore bridal Vera Wang, but her dress was a bit more custom than Parker’s. It’s lilac-colored first of all and there are actual separate ruffle shelves above each boob. I can’t say I’ve ever seen that concept on a dress before, and for good reason. I do like the slouchy sleeves and shoulder cutouts, but that’s very on trend this season. From some angles that looks like a jeweled neckline, we saw a few of those last night, but I think it’s a very well-fitted necklace. The mesh bodice part of the gown is unique to Hailee’s dress, that wasn’t part of the original gown.

Oh hi Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa. What do you call that thing at her waist? It’s like a peplum on steroids. Would this be ok without all the lace and ruffles? I am really asking because I’m still not sure. Chrissy, John Legend and Anthony Anderson kind of sat on the steps in front of Ryan Seacrest and conducted their interview from there. It was a nice change to some of the awkwardness actually.

Photos credit: WENN and FameFlynet

 

103 Responses to “Sarah Jessica Parker in bridal Vera Wang at the Golden Globes: crazy-looking or cool?”

  1. Sam says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Sarah jessica Parker always gets a no from me and this time it isn’t any different.

    • Hannah says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:36 am

      This dress is exactly what Carrie Bradshaw would wear.

      • PoliteTia says:
        January 9, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        She is NOT Carrie Bradshaw, that’s the problem. SITC has stylist which dressed the actresses. I have to admit I LOVE that hair and all the accessories. Darn it. I heard designers lend her jewelry for events like this.

      • Steph says:
        January 9, 2017 at 5:21 pm

        She looks like a white walker dressed as Carrie Bradshaw.

      • Donna Martin says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:17 pm

        SJP is frozen in time. She doesn’t know how to not try to be Carrie Bradshaw. Her makeup is very dated I agree. It’s too bad too because she’s doing some decent work in Divorce specially the season finale

      • tigerlily says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:20 am

        I have to agree with Steph…..a white walker dressed as Carrie Bradshaw. SJP used to be a unique beauty…not a generic Hollywood blonde.

        Over the years though she has gotten too thin and it makes her face look awful. As did her makeup last night. Whoever does her makeup should be canned-her eyes are always overdone and hence the white walker look. Her eyes look like tiny glittering chips in black sockets….ugh. Look at pics of her from “Honeymoon in Vegas” and she was just luminous and lovely. Not so anymore.

    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:39 am

      Yes – she’s always had questionable red carpet tastes. She’s another one who need to rethink her eye makeup, it always looks like she got punched – you can’t even see them in those shots.

      • Chicagogirl says:
        January 9, 2017 at 10:47 am

        I don’t like when people with lighter blue eyes wear makeup like this. It’s too dark, and the contrast makes her look like something out of a horror film. I have the same feelings about Jaclyn Hill’s severe eye makeup too.

        I don’t mind the dress or the hair. SJP tends to push the boundaries with fashion.

      • Madailein says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:25 am

        She has extremely beady eyes, and black eyeliner only makes them look smaller. She shouldn’t outline them so heavily, either… diminishes them even further…Overall, she looks very sad, very strained, almost pained. It’s sad. I’ve never cared for her much, but I don’t like to see anyone look so stricken.

    • Macscore says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:46 am

      SJP has lost it completely here. She looks _terrible_ : dreadful dress choice, completely wrong; awful styling – if she was going for the milkmaid look, why didn’t she just grab a dirndl and be done with it? (And, there are some awesome dirndls out there).
      Normally I can’t stand Marchesa but I think Chrissy Teigen looked beautiful in this dress – the tones really suited her and the fit is a “wow”!

    • velourazure says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:55 am

      Sarah. Wow. Just wow. No words.

    • Wiffie says:
      January 9, 2017 at 11:56 am

      sometimes I wonder… sjp seems like a confident idgaf kind of woman to me, who managed avery successful career in acting, and is very active in the fashion world, all while most don’t consider her conventionally beautiful, which usually is a very big part of acting and fashion.

      however, sometimes I wonder if she goes so hard on the fashion forward, and almost goes for the things that just tip from forward to fug, so when people call her ugly, she can feel comfort in telling herself its because she styled herself that way, and it’s intentional, rather than her head getting insecure over whether it’s her nose or face or whatever.

      to be honest I fine her very beautiful, but I do wonder if she uses a little bit of the Fanny Brice method of distract them with laughter/fashion so they can’t insult ME.

    • imqrious2 says:
      January 9, 2017 at 11:57 am

      My first thought when I saw her was, hmm… homage to Carrie Fisher/Princess Leia??? Just a BIG no to the dress, and the makeup. I’m glad she wasn’t wearing the center part, hanging hair that makes her look like an Afgan, but this hairstyle.. just ughh! The really black eyes make her pupils look “empty”, like a character in a horror film. A total miss IMO.

      As for the others, Chrissy looks amazing: color and fit are impeccable. The dress would look a LOT better w/out the long peplum.

      Hailey… just show your boobs already. If the top was lined (and sans ruffle and train) it wouldn’t be horrible. It’s a pretty color. Otherwise, just no.

    • Fluff says:
      January 9, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      Oh my god. What is on with the dresses this year?! Worst yet! SJP looks aweful. She can look amazing natural makeup or well done make up. Here she reminds me of medusa! Or horror movie blind ghost! Not a good look :(

    • Carmen says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Did she dress in the dark? That whole look is godawful.

      Reply
    • Tredd says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      You nailed it, Sam. Absolutely horrible.
      As usual.

    • LoveIsBlynd says:
      January 9, 2017 at 9:45 pm

      What this night of the living sh*tHOuse gowns? Ugh. No to all.

  2. Jamie says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:26 am

    No to all three.

  3. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Why are you lying, Celebitchy? This is a terrible, dreadful, and ill-fitting dress. Her make-up is too severe and the hair style is not making it any better. From the posted photos, her hair looks like a blonde Christmas wreath. She is a lovely woman committed to looking terrible.

    Hailee’s dress is well done. I think this is what Anna Kendrick was going for but it just ended up failing.

    Chrissy is selling this dress to me. The best dress that Marchesa ever put on a red carpet was the dress Stacy Kibler(sp) wore several years ago. This is almost that good.

  4. Locke Lamora says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:34 am

    The stairs interview was so try hard and extra, but so is Chrissy. She makes Marchesa look okay, though, which is a miracle.

  5. Cynthia says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:39 am

    What is up with her eye makeup?

  6. ElleBee says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Sarah-It’s a no from me!
    Haillee’s dress from the side is gorgeous but strange from the front

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I dislike Hailee’s see through dress

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 7:47 am

    SJP clearly owns no mirrors.
    I think Chrissy may be trying to hide some imagined baby-hips.
    Hallie is growing into an increadibly gorgeous woman.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 7:48 am

    If I had a kid and she saw that top pic, she’d have nightmares. I can’t remember the last time I saw an actress look so creepy that wasn’t for a horror movie. I’m waiting for her to shoot energy beams out of her eyes or something.

    She’s come a long way from the cute dorky tomboy best friend in “Footloose.”

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 7:51 am

    SJP, yikes, that is awful.
    I like the skirt of Hailee’s but hate the top.
    Chrissy bugs me.

  11. Onerous says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I don’t know who’s doing SJP’s makeup, but this person should have been fired about 10 years ago. This is not the look. She has such an interesting face and always looks darling in candids where she is more fresh-faced. This makes her look just… awful…

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I read somewhere that SJP’s look was a nod to Carrie Fisher/ Princess Leia.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Unfortunately, SJP will always get a thumbs down from me until she stops with the severe black eyeliner that has always looked HORRIBLE on her. It makes her eyes look small and squinty and it ages her horribly. I have no idea why she has insisted on this look for so long.

  14. hkk says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I hope someone comes to SJPs rescue and shows her how to use white eyeliner etc to open her eyes ugh. Dont like the tissue box dress. Chrissy looks amazing.

  15. WendyNerd says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:18 am

    WHY DOES SHE KEEP DOING THIS TO HER EYES?!

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I’ll day this: looking at SJP in that get-up makes me hate Blake Lively’s pockets a little less. Not, like, a whole lot… but measurably less.

  17. serena says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I really like Chrissy’s dress, it’s very cute despite the peplum. As for Jessica… I feel like she just wants to put on a show, which she did in that awful dress. Also, why in the world would Divorce be up for an award ?

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 8:31 am

    SJP looks like the Ghost of Fashion Past. Total miss.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 8:55 am

    This is the worst Sarah Jessica has ever looked!! The dress, make-up, and hair is all BAD. She is not aging well at all – I think it’s because she’s always so thin.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 9:16 am

    As my father would say, “her eyes look like two piss holes in the snow.”

    Awful look. Nothing good to see here. What ever possessed her to think wearing a wedding gown was a good idea?

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 9:54 am

    She didn’t use to dress ridiculously before she played Carrie Bradshaw. The character completely swallowed her, and maybe she feels pressured to keep trying to stand out, even if it’s for the wrong reasons.
    She hasn’t looked good in ages, and she’s probably going to keep trying so hard that she’s going to keep coming across as … crazy.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 9:55 am

    “Ruffel shelves above each boob”
    I just can’t stop laughing.
    Love the colour, though.
    😂😂😂

  23. Mumbles says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:24 am

    SJP looks like Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard. She’s ready for her close-up.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 10:28 am

    SJP’s eye makeup is scaring the hell out of me.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 10:30 am

    No to all. The worst dresses of the night right here!

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Sarah Jessica Parker looks like a White Walker

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Everything in this post is so so not good, like .. at all… Oooff what is that Lilac dress is like a ridiculous gauzy nightmare

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 10:50 am

    SJP is what? 51? And I’m sorry but she looks more like 61! She has aged so much it seems! Maybe it’s just me…maybe not! She looks terrible and I mean that with the utmost respect!

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 10:51 am

    OMG….Sarah Jessica. Please stop with the black liner around your eyes! It’s not flattering and never has been on you. Oh and fire your makeup artist.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:17 am

    SJP’s eye makeup makes her look like a damn white walker.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I love SJP!!!!
    While I don’t find conventionally beautiful I think she is so attractive & has a cute figure…..that said…her red carpet style is terrible. This dress would be slightly better without the sleeves?

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:24 am

    This is the dilemma that women have as they age..if you want to be skinny skinny or have your face be a little softer.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:26 am

    That eye makeup on SJP is truly horrendous. And the hairstyle I feel doesnt pair well with the dress, but at least she hasnt got “boring” as she ages. I thought Hailee looked lovely and princess-y. Chrissys is interesting…but a bit too much. It either needs to lose the peplum, or the ruffles around the neck or the sparkles.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Not SJP best look but I respect and love her for always pushing the envelope.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:47 am

    SJP is one of those people who’s looks are right on the border between gorgeous and really ugly. Her make-up tips her one way or the other. This time, as usual, it’s tipping her towards ugly, like the undead ugly. She has such a unique face and I don’t know why she feels like she has to disguise herself as a haggard old woman. She should let her beauty loose and quit hiding behind gallons of spackle.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I stopped feeling sorry for SJP a long time ago. I don’t think she’s a terrible human being or anything, but her style is horribly awful.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Her eye make up makes her look possessed. Where’s the holy water?

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Gloria Swanson on swaddling clothes. DREADFUL. (and not age but just the cray cray)

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Do not like SJP’s look. The make up is bad. Especially around the eyes. You can’t even see her eyes!

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    lovely dresses

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Bad dress, bad styling. Just bad.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    She looks like something out of a horror film or a White Walker. I kind of like it but I’m not sure that’s what she was going for.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I would have LOVED this dress if it weren’t for those awful sleeve things. Ugh! What is their purpose?
    Also, this was a really popular shape for a neckline last night. My husband kept calling it “the banana split dress” on everyone who wore it.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Butt ugly!!!!

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I hate to ugly-shame but yesh!

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    the purple dress looks like the ‘fritz bernaise’, or whatever, from bridesmaids. agree with all of you about SJP’s eyeliner… if she’s so insistent on this dated look, that doesn’t suit her, she could at least go for a charcoal grey or plum colour IMO.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Does anyone else think that SJP’s sleeves don’t match the dress at.all?! And, of course, the crazy eyes.

    Reply
    January 9, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Crazy looking, AS USUAL! Bless her heart. I do love SATC, and I’m really enjoying “Divorce.” It’s so great, with Thomas Haden Church (love him!) But her style really does need some tweaking.

    Reply
    January 10, 2017 at 1:20 am

    SJP? Nope. Overdone. Inelegant. 😬
    Hailee Steinfeld very pretty. I almost always enjoy her fashion choices. She is so young but already has a keen fashion sense. Her styling is lovely too.
    Chrissy Teigen’s dress. Ugh. Loose the peplum. Why would she agree to wear that? Are people afraid of Georgina Chapman? Or her hubby? Is that why they willingly don cringeworthy gowns? Teigen does not look comfortable in that dress. It is over designed and ill fitting.

