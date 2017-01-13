Shailene Woodley ‘knew’ Trump would win when Bernie lost the CA primary

The February issue of Elle is devoted to the cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies, the miniseries based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book. Reese Witherspoon produced the series and she stars as well. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman, all of whom got separate Elle covers. You can read the full Elle package here, and the magazine will be on stands on January 17th. Most of the interview excerpts are pretty boring – Zoe talks about how she’s been feeling more “awake” since the election. Reese talks about pushing the boundaries of beauty. Nicole talks about her “raw” sex scenes in the series. But Shailene’s excerpts were… noteworthy. We must discuss them.

Shailene on the political climate in Hollywood:

“It’s hard to talk about politics in a Hollywood world. I learned that really quickly. But after the California primaries, when Bernie Sanders lost—and I’m not saying he should have won—I knew that Trump was going to win. Because I’d been on the ground for months, and we would be in small cities in America and big cities in America, and Bernie would get tens of thousands of people at his rallies. And then Trump would come and he’d get the same numbers. But Hillary would only have a few hundred people at her fundraisers. It doesn’t matter how much more you have in your bank; if 50,000 people show up to your opponents’ rallies and you only have a few hundred people, it says a lot about what the people of America are ready to do. I grieved all of this months ago, whereas most people are grieving it now. On the importance of knowing self-worth:

When it comes to sexuality, sensuality, self-representation, self-nurturance—America fails in those departments. Women like Nicole [Kidman] trailblaze these paths of self-love and self-recognition. Not from a pretentious place or a greedy place, but from a place of knowing that in order to help those around you, and in order to even be a good actress and a good mother at the same time, you have to know your worth.

[From Elle]

To be young and to know everything, right? I do sort of like Shailene and I’m glad that young women (teens and tweens) have someone like Shailene to look up to. She’s politically minded, she tries to talk about stuff that deeper than diets and fashion, and she actually finds some good points here and there. But I don’t find her political analysis all that noteworthy. You know who else used to talk about the size of his crowds? Mitt Romney. And while Donald Trump truly did get huge crowds – crowds of rabid, violent, ignorant people who would threaten and assault people of color and harass journalists – somehow, Hillary Clinton still got three million more votes than Baby Fists. I don’t care for Shailene positioning herself as some kind of political savant, but… whatever. I guess she was right.