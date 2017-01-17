Jamie Bell, 30, and Kate Mara, 33, announce engagement

It’s not even February yet, but love is in the air. The latest Hollywood lovebirds to take the plunge are Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, who announced their engagement on Friday. Kate, 33 and Jamie, 30, met on the set of the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four. Kate may have played the Invisible Woman in that flick, but Jamie managed to see her just fine – and now they’re going to have what I can only assume will be a fantastic wedding. It’s got to be better than the movie at least. I honestly didn’t even know this movie existed until now. I’m glad something good was able to come out of it.

Before the announcement on Friday, there were hints that the two were up to something. Kate posted a football-themed photo on Twitter last Sunday, showing her support for the New York Giants (since her uncle John is co-owner of the team and her great-grandfather Tim founded the team) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (who beat my Dolphins in the playoffs. Dammit. Oh, and she’s the great-granddaughter of Art Rooney, who founded the team. Fun facts, huh). What’s interesting to note in the photo is the sparkling diamond ring on “that finger.” Kate has been sporting a ring on that finger for months, and the pair denied an engagement when asked back in March when they were spotted canoodling at Paris Fashion Week.

After the announcement, the beautiful ring was visible on Kate’s hand as she was out and about in New York City. Love the ring, absolutely covet the jacket.

The marriage will be the first for Kate and the second for Jamie, who had a short-lived marriage to actress Evan Rachel Wood. He and Evan have a three-year-old son together, while he and Kate have two adorable Boston terriers. Billy Elliot is getting married…again. Boy, does that make me feel old. Well, congrats to the happy couple.

54 Responses to “Jamie Bell, 30, and Kate Mara, 33, announce engagement”

  1. Rocio says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:05 am

    She’s beautiful but cannot dress to save her life.

    Reply
  2. Zeddy says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:34 am

    My god is he hard to look at. I just don’t understand why girls fall for mediocre guys like that when they have sooooo many options. Whatever. I’m vain.

    Reply
  3. I Choose Me says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:35 am

    He’s doing the same pose at every publicity related event. He does not look comfortable being photographed at all. I liked her in that Morgan movie which I’m convinced nobody saw but me.

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:40 am

    She is lovely and they seem like a cute couple. His facial expressions remind me a little bit of Sean Penn, especially with the ‘stache.

    Reply
  5. ell says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:01 am

    didn’t we know this already?

    Reply
  6. Josie says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:15 am

    He has a type that’s for sure.

    Reply
  7. Kori says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:24 am

    As for the football connections, that’s where (Patricia) Rooney Mara got her name. Combo of both the family’s teams. Wonder what would happen in a Giants/Steelers Skuper Bowl? :)

    Reply
  8. Mia4S says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Nice to know something good came out of the Fantastic Four reboot I guess.

    Reply
  9. Abby says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:36 am

    He looks so much older than 30. I saw him in that roman movie with Channing Tatum (the eagle?) and TURNED, which is a great series IMO. But I don’t get the appeal of him–he’s not that handsome.

    I do like Mara though. Hope they’re happy!

    Reply
  10. GingerCrunch says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:55 am

    He seems to be channeling David Niven pretty hard in the red carpet pix!

    Reply
  11. whyme says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I always thought he was adorable. I always liked her in whatever movie I see her in, she’s a good ensemble actor, she doesn’t hog the spotlight and she’s always believable. I can’t stand her sister though lol. They make a cute couple. Wish them the best.

    Reply
  12. African Sun says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:07 am

    She’s a cutie pie.

    Reply
  13. Tania says:
    January 17, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Has he been unwell? He looks much older than his stated age. Congrats to them.

    Reply
  14. Jess says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    As a Jamie Bell fan, I have to say that Corey (sorry Corey, no offense!!) picked some pretty horrible photos of the guy. He should never wear facial hair and he’s a sloucher, but he’s undeniably magnetic on screen. I really thought he was fantastic in Nymphomanic, but I’m a Lars von Trier fan and realize that stuff may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

    I guess what I’m saying is beauty really is in the eye of the beholder- I think Jamie Bell is sexy and obviously so does Kate Mara!! Much love and luck to them!!! Also… Go Steelers! 🏈

    Reply
  15. sunshine gold says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Kate and her sister are the most dour, sour actresses in Hollywood. I don’t get it!

    Reply

