Jamie Bell, 30, and Kate Mara, 33, announce engagement

It’s not even February yet, but love is in the air. The latest Hollywood lovebirds to take the plunge are Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, who announced their engagement on Friday. Kate, 33 and Jamie, 30, met on the set of the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four. Kate may have played the Invisible Woman in that flick, but Jamie managed to see her just fine – and now they’re going to have what I can only assume will be a fantastic wedding. It’s got to be better than the movie at least. I honestly didn’t even know this movie existed until now. I’m glad something good was able to come out of it.
Before the announcement on Friday, there were hints that the two were up to something. Kate posted a football-themed photo on Twitter last Sunday, showing her support for the New York Giants (since her uncle John is co-owner of the team and her great-grandfather Tim founded the team) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (who beat my Dolphins in the playoffs. Dammit. Oh, and she’s the great-granddaughter of Art Rooney, who founded the team. Fun facts, huh). What’s interesting to note in the photo is the sparkling diamond ring on “that finger.” Kate has been sporting a ring on that finger for months, and the pair denied an engagement when asked back in March when they were spotted canoodling at Paris Fashion Week.
#NYGiants #Steelers
💙 💛 pic.twitter.com/ss5X7M5ko2
— Kate Mara (@katemara) January 8, 2017
After the announcement, the beautiful ring was visible on Kate’s hand as she was out and about in New York City. Love the ring, absolutely covet the jacket.
The marriage will be the first for Kate and the second for Jamie, who had a short-lived marriage to actress Evan Rachel Wood. He and Evan have a three-year-old son together, while he and Kate have two adorable Boston terriers. Billy Elliot is getting married…again. Boy, does that make me feel old. Well, congrats to the happy couple.
Photo credit: WENN.com, Getty Images, Fame Flynet
She’s beautiful but cannot dress to save her life.
Yep. Every photo just gets worse.
which is puzzling because from her background and her job she should have all the resources to fix that in no time.
I don’t get what she’s done with her hair. She had really pretty red hair (although maybe the blonde is for a movie).
Totally agree. Long and ginger is her best look.
My god is he hard to look at. I just don’t understand why girls fall for mediocre guys like that when they have sooooo many options. Whatever. I’m vain.
its often insecurity when people date down in terms of looks.
Makes sense.
I hope she smiles the day of her wedding. Both her and her sister are the VB of the US when it comes to smiles but at least Victoria does know how to dress
I’ve been wondering for a couple of years if either Kate or Rooney has a full set of teeth since neither of them ever really smiles . . .
Maybe some people aren’t focused on outward appearance? Maybe personality and character are more important?
this x1000.
I know right? He’s not even that bad looking…but I guess Kate is so insecure.
He looks like he has the personality of drywall to me, but I’m not huge into the mediocre lookin british accent guy thing that seems to prevail here.
he says he’s 30? LMAO
She’s not all that either and he looks iron deficient.
Yeah I can see that. He looks kinda sickly.
She looks like a blonde vampire.
“You can’t date him!”
‘Why not?’
“He looks like he’ll give you rickets!”
Yes because looks are what is truly important when choosing a life partner. Personally, I’d choose a well-endowed man that is amazing in the sack and treats me like a queen. But what do I know?
You do you, lady.
Maybe she likes his British accent. That always works on people no matter what (i.e Love Actually). I’m just kidding.
Isn’t he a Scot?
I think he’s attractive. He was great in Filth with James McAvoy, held his own there. He’s got that brooding intense British actor-y thing going on, kind of like a young Christian Bale in early days.
I think he’s hot too. Not everyone likes the same Hemsworth type beefcake. And I think they’re well matched in terms of looks.
Jamie has a definite sex appeal to me. I can see why lots of women fall for him. He also seems like a die hard romantic, early proposer. Hope this works out for him.
Quick wit, brains, warmth and charm makes a not classically good-looking guy smoking hot to me in seconds. Add glasses and I’m done.
Personality can make a guy seem handsome.
Handsome guys without personality can be shockingly unattractive, no matter how pretty.
He’s doing the same pose at every publicity related event. He does not look comfortable being photographed at all. I liked her in that Morgan movie which I’m convinced nobody saw but me.
Me and you darling. And yes the film is terrible. Jamie is still cute to me even if his films except Billy Elliott are wack
I watched Morgan too and enjoyed it!
Me me me! *raises hand* I saw it too! It was entertaining, for sure. Although has she gotten a nose job since then?
She is lovely and they seem like a cute couple. His facial expressions remind me a little bit of Sean Penn, especially with the ‘stache.
didn’t we know this already?
He has a type that’s for sure.
Yes, I wouldn’t have dared to get engaged to him. I always thought Evan Rachel Wood was his lobster for life.
Hmmm, I didn’t see that relationship lasting. I always thought maybe he loved her more? I don’t know why…
But I wonder if that is after she came out as a bisexual, and I saw that as something deeper going on. I felt bad that Evan seemingly ditched him in .2 seconds for a shot with Kate Moennig. It was very interesting.
Yes, that’s what I meant: he seemed to be so intensely into ERW despite what appeared to be aloofness on her part that I can imagine he would drop everything and everyone if ERW snapped her fingers.
Well in her defense, it was Kate Moennig…. so…..
mp – Preaching to the choir. I mean, who wouldn’t?!?
Little known fact Kate Moennig is cousins with Gwenyth Paltrow.
Yes, and didn’t she did that to him twice? First for Marilyn Manson and then for Kate.
As for the football connections, that’s where (Patricia) Rooney Mara got her name. Combo of both the family’s teams. Wonder what would happen in a Giants/Steelers Skuper Bowl?
Nice to know something good came out of the Fantastic Four reboot I guess.
LOL!
He looks so much older than 30. I saw him in that roman movie with Channing Tatum (the eagle?) and TURNED, which is a great series IMO. But I don’t get the appeal of him–he’s not that handsome.
I do like Mara though. Hope they’re happy!
They live in my neighborhood and I see them around from the time and they both are polite, quiet and constantly wearing sweatsuits.. So hey, Celebrities, are just like us
He’s from the same town as me and may be a bit over 30 but only by a year or two… he’s definitely younger than me and I’m 34.
I second that recommendation for Turn: Washington’s Spies. Jamie is good in it, tho’ JJ Field is the hottie of that series. He’d have no problem turning me Tory for a night.
He seems to be channeling David Niven pretty hard in the red carpet pix!
I always thought he was adorable. I always liked her in whatever movie I see her in, she’s a good ensemble actor, she doesn’t hog the spotlight and she’s always believable. I can’t stand her sister though lol. They make a cute couple. Wish them the best.
She’s a cutie pie.
african sun, i wish i could see a full size picture of your avatar because you. are. STUNNING.
Has he been unwell? He looks much older than his stated age. Congrats to them.
As a Jamie Bell fan, I have to say that Corey (sorry Corey, no offense!!) picked some pretty horrible photos of the guy. He should never wear facial hair and he’s a sloucher, but he’s undeniably magnetic on screen. I really thought he was fantastic in Nymphomanic, but I’m a Lars von Trier fan and realize that stuff may not be everyone’s cup of tea.
I guess what I’m saying is beauty really is in the eye of the beholder- I think Jamie Bell is sexy and obviously so does Kate Mara!! Much love and luck to them!!! Also… Go Steelers! 🏈
Kate and her sister are the most dour, sour actresses in Hollywood. I don’t get it!
