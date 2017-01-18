Tom Hiddleston’s ‘mystery brunette’ is not his girlfriend, she’s a GQ reporter

Tom Hiddleston returned to London after his not-so-triumphant showing at the Golden Globes. Yes, he won an unexpected Golden Globe for The Night Manager, but he ruined his own big night by being a pompous, thirsty jackass. Good news: he’s still a Golden Globe winner. Bad news: people were making fun of him for days and he’s solidified his position as “the guy who should never get to speak at awards shows.” Anyway, as I said, Hiddles returned to London. A few days ago, he was pap’d on the streets of London, embracing a “mystery brunette.” The photos:

Giggling Tom Hiddleston spotted bidding farewell to a mystery brunette on evening stroll https://t.co/xHeM9DEvGe pic.twitter.com/92hi3ZGDRb — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 16, 2017

The Daily Mail tried to make it sound like something was happening, that this was perchance a torrid love affair being carried out on the London streets. The body language said to me “friends” or “friendly acquaintances.” For days, no one could ID the mystery brunette lady. But now she’s been identified:

Taylor Swift’s ex Tom Hiddleston was photographed with a “mystery brunette,” but Page Six is told nothing romantic’s going on. A report read: “Moving Swift-ly on? Giggling Tom Hiddleston is spotted bidding farewell to a mystery brunette,” with a pic of him hugging the woman in London. But the lady in question is Taffy Akner, a reporter and GQ contributor. “My family and I respectfully request privacy during this hilarious time,” she told us. Her Twitter bio now reads: “mystery brunette.”

That’s really funny. And I checked out her Twitter and she’s hilarious. She’s dealing with the “pressure” of being photographed with Tom Hiddleston with a lot of sass.

Welcome to my 200 new followers who think I'm dating Tom Hiddleston! — Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) January 16, 2017

Page Six, you used an in-hospital 2-day postpartum photo of me! No wonder Tom Hiddleston doesn't want to go out with me! — Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) January 18, 2017

Certainly the bigger news here is that Tom was hanging out in London with an American GQ reporter? What do you think? March GQ cover or April GQ cover? Kong: Skull Island comes out on March 10 so…I think it’s probably the April cover? Interesting.