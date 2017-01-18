Tom Hiddleston’s ‘mystery brunette’ is not his girlfriend, she’s a GQ reporter

Tom Hiddleston returned to London after his not-so-triumphant showing at the Golden Globes. Yes, he won an unexpected Golden Globe for The Night Manager, but he ruined his own big night by being a pompous, thirsty jackass. Good news: he’s still a Golden Globe winner. Bad news: people were making fun of him for days and he’s solidified his position as “the guy who should never get to speak at awards shows.” Anyway, as I said, Hiddles returned to London. A few days ago, he was pap’d on the streets of London, embracing a “mystery brunette.” The photos:

The Daily Mail tried to make it sound like something was happening, that this was perchance a torrid love affair being carried out on the London streets. The body language said to me “friends” or “friendly acquaintances.” For days, no one could ID the mystery brunette lady. But now she’s been identified:

Taylor Swift’s ex Tom Hiddleston was photographed with a “mystery brunette,” but Page Six is told nothing romantic’s going on. A report read: “Moving Swift-ly on? Giggling Tom Hiddleston is spotted bidding farewell to a mystery brunette,” with a pic of him hugging the woman in London.

But the lady in question is Taffy Akner, a reporter and GQ contributor.

“My family and I respectfully request privacy during this hilarious time,” she told us.

Her Twitter bio now reads: “mystery brunette.”

That’s really funny. And I checked out her Twitter and she’s hilarious. She’s dealing with the “pressure” of being photographed with Tom Hiddleston with a lot of sass.

Certainly the bigger news here is that Tom was hanging out in London with an American GQ reporter? What do you think? March GQ cover or April GQ cover? Kong: Skull Island comes out on March 10 so…I think it’s probably the April cover? Interesting.

FFN_RIJ_BAFTA_SET2_010717_52275836

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

73 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston’s ‘mystery brunette’ is not his girlfriend, she’s a GQ reporter”

  1. lightpurple says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:32 am

    The Fail gets so much wrong. Including when the picture was taken, which was BEFORE the Golden Globes. He also did a photo shoot in London for GQ, so yes, probably Skull Island promo work.

    ETA The women who find themselves in relationships with Tom thanks to the Fail, the Mirror, and the Sun should form a club.

    Reply
  2. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I’ve never understood the fascination w/TH, then again, I live under a rock & haven’t seen him act in anything. I’ve only seen him here & on one talk show. His pics always remind me of the drama kids in h.s. who were thirsting for attention.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Luke likes GQ. GQ likes Tommy Bean. Tommy Bean likes GQ.

    Tommy Bean has a neverending (but always suited) relationship/circle jerk with GQ. We know this. And, frankly, it’s a better and more productive than the one with the Golden Globes.

    Back on Planet Earth though: I like this woman! She is funny.

    Reply
  4. Mia4S says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Of course it’s not his girlfriend! She’s not famous enough to give him an attention boost (the THIRST!!), he’s not wearing an unflattering tank top with her initials on it, and we didn’t first see them in a carefully arranged photo shoot overlooking the water! Know the signs people! 😉

    Reply
  5. OhDear says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Ha, she’s hilarious! I like her a lot.

    Reply
  6. ell says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:01 am

    he looks so much older than his age, i’m starting to believe he’s actually 42 and just lying about it.

    Reply
  7. bluerunning says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Taffy!!! Isn’t she the reporter who did the Tom Ford interview that was so awesome? As for Tom- if he’s not quoting Shakespeare to ducks while rowing a boat in the dappled English sun (that exists???? maybe??) I’m not impressed.

    Reply
  8. browniecakes says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:23 am

    How much time do we have before we’ve got Hiddles interviews all over for SI with his word salad humble bragging quotes? Remember this gem: “We all live in a world where every phone has a camera and there’s nothing new, really, about the spotlight on me; I think that’s what happens when you’re a public figure,” he said. “I’ve learned that there are many sides to a story, and that sometimes there are a lot of stories out there which are false, and the hardest thing is to try to not let those falsehoods affect your own life. That’s what I would say.” More to come.

    Reply
    • Chef Grace says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

      We need to keep a journal of Tommy Thirsty Quotes.
      A contest perhaps, to see if he can out Thirsty Quote himself. Or would it be out humble brag himself?
      Either way, he is starting and ending 2017 with 2 big movies.
      What will he fill in between? :)
      More Weird wardrobe shoots or Hiding latest ‘mystery woman’ in plain site photo ops?
      LOL

      Reply
    • theHord says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      How is it saying the spotlight on him, is both nothing new and happens to everybody, bragging? I also fail to see what’s so “thirsty”, or wrong for that matter, with the second quote, too.

      Reply
      • third ginger says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:24 pm

        It’s just fashionable to hate Hiddleston right now. How in heaven’s name is he “thirstier” than Ryan [I have one movie that anyone can stand] Reynolds?

        People who interview him one on one seem to like him a lot. Even Lainey [now the biggest Hiddleston basher around] met him several years ago at TIFF and said he was a “lovely person.”

      • jetlagged says:
        January 18, 2017 at 3:17 pm

        I’m one of the most die-hard Hiddleston fans around, and even I rolled my eyes at the “every phone has a camera” quote. Not because he said it, or even at the sentiment behind it, but because he said it after spending many weeks having a very public, very paparazzi-friendly, romance with a pop star infamous for them.

        The amount of (in my opinion) arranged photo ops with cooperative professional photographers outnumbered any camera-phone photos by about 100-1. I don’t hate him, but I have less of a tolerance than I used to for some of the more absurd things he says.

  9. justme says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Taffy also did a piece on Taylor Swift: https://www.theparisreview.org/blog/2015/06/22/revenge-of-the-nerds/
    I’m sure he knew that before the interview was set up. I wonder if she’ll get him to say anything about TS at all? If so, I’m sure it will be minimal. Certainly Taffy n’ Tom (how nice that sounds!) seem to have hit it off, judging by the bear hugs and the general merriment. She also appears to have seen the inside of Casa Hiddleston, since I think that is his street (where he carries cups of coffee wearing hoodies under jackets).

    Reply
  10. third ginger says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Spidey, I have a dumb question. What kind of eggs need cozies? soft boiled? Woefully insecure?

    Reply
  11. A.Key says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The woman’s hilarious, he should be so lucky to date someone like her!

    Reply
  12. Elle R. says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    You know, Tom unknowingly just gave his fellow actors quite a nice present: the next time one of them wants to talk about how inaccurate the media is, they can point to this totally bogus story where the tabloids got called out by another journalist.

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    @ Sixer, your Idris show commentary is first rate and should be an audition tape.

    Reply
  14. popup says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Taffy Akner is great and she is responding to this story perfectly. I read a fun piece she did on Andy Cohen that was published in the NYTimes before the Daily Mail story broke, and thought it was one of the more enjoyable things I’d read in a while. Even her wedding announcement story was funny.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/12/magazine/andy-cohen-the-king-of-reality-tv-democracy.html
    http://www.nytimes.com/2006/04/02/fashion/weddings/taffy-akner-and-claude-brodesser.html

    Reply
  15. darkblue says:
    January 19, 2017 at 4:14 am

    new poster for SI
    http://www.darkhorizons.com/new-banner-art-for-kong-skull-island/
    And this woman is hilarious! She seems nice.
    Now I wish her with Tom *just for drama*
    ;)

    Reply
  16. darkblue says:
    January 19, 2017 at 4:22 am

    also london sighting
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BPZ58eFBQt1/
    with his glasses.

    Reply

