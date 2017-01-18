Tom Hiddleston’s ‘mystery brunette’ is not his girlfriend, she’s a GQ reporter

Tom Hiddleston returned to London after his not-so-triumphant showing at the Golden Globes. Yes, he won an unexpected Golden Globe for The Night Manager, but he ruined his own big night by being a pompous, thirsty jackass. Good news: he’s still a Golden Globe winner. Bad news: people were making fun of him for days and he’s solidified his position as “the guy who should never get to speak at awards shows.” Anyway, as I said, Hiddles returned to London. A few days ago, he was pap’d on the streets of London, embracing a “mystery brunette.” The photos:
Giggling Tom Hiddleston spotted bidding farewell to a mystery brunette on evening stroll https://t.co/xHeM9DEvGe pic.twitter.com/92hi3ZGDRb
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 16, 2017
The Daily Mail tried to make it sound like something was happening, that this was perchance a torrid love affair being carried out on the London streets. The body language said to me “friends” or “friendly acquaintances.” For days, no one could ID the mystery brunette lady. But now she’s been identified:
Taylor Swift’s ex Tom Hiddleston was photographed with a “mystery brunette,” but Page Six is told nothing romantic’s going on. A report read: “Moving Swift-ly on? Giggling Tom Hiddleston is spotted bidding farewell to a mystery brunette,” with a pic of him hugging the woman in London.
But the lady in question is Taffy Akner, a reporter and GQ contributor.
“My family and I respectfully request privacy during this hilarious time,” she told us.
Her Twitter bio now reads: “mystery brunette.”
That’s really funny. And I checked out her Twitter and she’s hilarious. She’s dealing with the “pressure” of being photographed with Tom Hiddleston with a lot of sass.
Welcome to my 200 new followers who think I'm dating Tom Hiddleston!
— Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) January 16, 2017
Page Six, you used an in-hospital 2-day postpartum photo of me! No wonder Tom Hiddleston doesn't want to go out with me!
— Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) January 18, 2017
Certainly the bigger news here is that Tom was hanging out in London with an American GQ reporter? What do you think? March GQ cover or April GQ cover? Kong: Skull Island comes out on March 10 so…I think it’s probably the April cover? Interesting.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
The Fail gets so much wrong. Including when the picture was taken, which was BEFORE the Golden Globes. He also did a photo shoot in London for GQ, so yes, probably Skull Island promo work.
ETA The women who find themselves in relationships with Tom thanks to the Fail, the Mirror, and the Sun should form a club.
It does make me laugh how the Fail and the mirror flopped with this story when if they had just glanced on tumblr they would have had it all down pat within an hour of these photos being released down to date and which restaurant they are at whilst he was interviewed … it’s so bloody lazy journalism if u can even call it that, just click bait
Yep, he did a GQ photoshoot on Broadway Market about a month back. She was there too, doing her job. I was there too, avoiding work/intrigued to see Hiddles. This is old news from the Fail.
Yep, the Mirror story appeared at the weekend when he was still in the US, the pics were obviously old. They only did this lazy story bc of his win at the Globes.
I’ve never understood the fascination w/TH, then again, I live under a rock & haven’t seen him act in anything. I’ve only seen him here & on one talk show. His pics always remind me of the drama kids in h.s. who were thirsting for attention.
He’s a terrific actor. Watch him as Prince Hal in THE HOLLOW CROWN or in ONLY LOVERS LEFT ALIVE. Critics usually give him good reviews. Gossip mavens despise him. Actual entertainment reporters [VARIETY, HOLLYWOOD REPORTER] also like him.
@ third ginger – You’ve given me a new word today “mavens. Had to look it up!
Luke likes GQ. GQ likes Tommy Bean. Tommy Bean likes GQ.
Tommy Bean has a neverending (but always suited) relationship/circle jerk with GQ. We know this. And, frankly, it’s a better and more productive than the one with the Golden Globes.
Back on Planet Earth though: I like this woman! She is funny.
She gets the Sixer Seal of Approval!
I’m multitasking else I’d have injected some humour into the Seal. Sorry!
We’ll have to take some time to consider its design. Color, shape, crossed choux swans, lemon drizzle cake adorned with rhubarb
We’re having an order and a signet ring for it, right?
But of course! There will be an awards ceremony where those awarded must drink an entire bottle of whichever alcoholic beverage we hand them or smoke some pot and then make a speech, which MUST make us laugh or they have to try again. They then get to wear the signet ring to all special events and bill themselves as “Insert Yournamehere, SSoA”
I’m liking this.
I’m seeing different levels. The Order of the Sixer Seal of Approval, Commander of the Sixer Seal of Approval, Master of the Sixer Seal of Approval, And of course, damehood/knighthood. With different colors of ribbons and flourishes for each level. I’m supposed to do actual work today but will be thinking of this instead. Priorities!
I’ve finished working (and also finished the last bit of pretending to work but not doing much) and am now in the hilarity of watching some show called Idris Elba: Fighter, in which Idris is performing his ultra masculinity by training at karate and kickboxing. It’s bloody hilarious. And it has Idris.
Poor Tommy Bean gets so much stick but Idris deserves as much, you know. OH! Blimey. He’s having a massage! I don’t know whether to weep with laughter at his injury-posturing or to collapse in a puddle of lust. Thank heavens. The commercial break has arrived. I won’t fast forward it and can thus delay my decision.
I think we should call it the Sixer Glorious Leader Seal. And the top level will be Chariot Wheel Licker.
Oh noes! It wasn’t a massage. It really was an injury. IDRIS HAS NOT ONE, BUT TWO, SLIPPED DISCS. The world as we know it has crumbled.
OMG! I can see in his house. He has a cream sofa. He has to have surgery. He is wearing a bum-view-friendly hospital gown!
Who knew my afternoon would get this good?!
Idris is so manly that his first fight was when he was a fourth year (high school freshman) and it was with a sixth former (high school senior). AND HE WON. Because of course he did.
“Actor aside, I will break my nose for this fight. It’s about heart, innit?”
“Idris is right. Credibility is crucial.”
THIS IS THE BEST TELEVISION SHOW THAT I HAVE EVER SEEN.
Idris is now observing brutality and pondering on the pain barrier. This whole show is Idris saying LOOK AT MY GIGANTIC WILLY.
A man is hitting Idris in his Idris tummy. He’s just a little man but Idris must learn how to endure pain because apparently a great big man is going to hit him in his Idris tummy tomorrow.
I was going to watch this but thought it would be a bit shite…Now its going on my catch up…!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(shelly: it is so shite it is brilliant)
Idris is crying tears. MANLY, MANLY TEARS. And now he is being told off by his mum.
“MUM! I am not a weakling.”
TV gold.
I just read the blurb on the discovery channel website…This program takes Idris on a physical and mental journey to places he’s never been before !!
It didn’t mention his Mum or his cream sofa though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He fought like a wild animal.”
I definitely need a good strong cup of tea. And I shall definitely be watching next week. Best worst telly ever.
(Sorry everyone. Be thankful you are not Mr Sixer or a Sixlet and thus subjected to this sort of thing from me all the time.)
@Sixer: What? Where? Idris? What?
I have no idea what you’re talking about but I want to know so badly.
This show, Crox:
http://www.discoveryuk.com/shows/idris-elba-fighter/
It is so, so, so bad. But also good.
I’ll shut up now because enough OT.
OMG! I’ve been waiting for that Idris show to finally air somewhere! Didn’t Madonna get involved with it at one point?
No idea! I just whiffed the possibility of Idris’s sweaty body and pressed record!
Oh dear lord.
Is there an actor nowadays who, you know, just acts?
But I think I’ll check it out. Some Idris is better than no Idris. (Unless it’s second-hand-embarrassment-Idris. We’ll see.) Thanks for the tip, Sixer!
Sixes, I just knew you could turn a boring Tommy LEGume post into comedy gold. I must watch this!!
I think any afternoon that features Idris in a bum view friendly hospital gown is a glorious afternoon indeed.
Of course it’s not his girlfriend! She’s not famous enough to give him an attention boost (the THIRST!!), he’s not wearing an unflattering tank top with her initials on it, and we didn’t first see them in a carefully arranged photo shoot overlooking the water! Know the signs people! 😉
Because of MIA4S and Sixer comments, I am wearing my tea.
But hey we have Hiddlefuntime Bear to chat about.
exactly. i just wish he and taylor would get back together, they were clearly soulmates (although it is really funny that he was too thirsty even by her standards lol).
If there seems to be a real connection, he’s leaning in and laughing at her jokes, and he is giving genuine affection hugs…. she is a journalist writing an article about him. We can just assume that going forward.
Also, there was no dessert being consumed and no convenient “sources” extolling their eternal love.
I don’t think Tom does relationships that are not about enhancing his image, creating photo-ops, overlapping demographics etc. He’s thirty-six and so far as I can see has had only a few very short-lived pairings.
@Miss Jupitero: I think he does, he just keeps them on the dl. I’m thinking poor JArthy,
Miss J, I agree, he only considers even dating to enhance his career (e.g. Lizzie Olsen). As for Jane, judging by the infrequent times they were spotted it was a casual thing (a result of taking her on a “date” to a high profile event when he wasn’t getting any tv or film roles).
Ha, she’s hilarious! I like her a lot.
he looks so much older than his age, i’m starting to believe he’s actually 42 and just lying about it.
Well he was at Eton one year before Prince William and Eddie Redmayne, so that would mean being born in 1981. Prince William’s birth was pretty well-covered.
Taffy!!! Isn’t she the reporter who did the Tom Ford interview that was so awesome? As for Tom- if he’s not quoting Shakespeare to ducks while rowing a boat in the dappled English sun (that exists???? maybe??) I’m not impressed.
How much time do we have before we’ve got Hiddles interviews all over for SI with his word salad humble bragging quotes? Remember this gem: “We all live in a world where every phone has a camera and there’s nothing new, really, about the spotlight on me; I think that’s what happens when you’re a public figure,” he said. “I’ve learned that there are many sides to a story, and that sometimes there are a lot of stories out there which are false, and the hardest thing is to try to not let those falsehoods affect your own life. That’s what I would say.” More to come.
We need to keep a journal of Tommy Thirsty Quotes.
A contest perhaps, to see if he can out Thirsty Quote himself. Or would it be out humble brag himself?
Either way, he is starting and ending 2017 with 2 big movies.
What will he fill in between?
More Weird wardrobe shoots or Hiding latest ‘mystery woman’ in plain site photo ops?
LOL
How is it saying the spotlight on him, is both nothing new and happens to everybody, bragging? I also fail to see what’s so “thirsty”, or wrong for that matter, with the second quote, too.
It’s just fashionable to hate Hiddleston right now. How in heaven’s name is he “thirstier” than Ryan [I have one movie that anyone can stand] Reynolds?
People who interview him one on one seem to like him a lot. Even Lainey [now the biggest Hiddleston basher around] met him several years ago at TIFF and said he was a “lovely person.”
I’m one of the most die-hard Hiddleston fans around, and even I rolled my eyes at the “every phone has a camera” quote. Not because he said it, or even at the sentiment behind it, but because he said it after spending many weeks having a very public, very paparazzi-friendly, romance with a pop star infamous for them.
The amount of (in my opinion) arranged photo ops with cooperative professional photographers outnumbered any camera-phone photos by about 100-1. I don’t hate him, but I have less of a tolerance than I used to for some of the more absurd things he says.
Taffy also did a piece on Taylor Swift: https://www.theparisreview.org/blog/2015/06/22/revenge-of-the-nerds/
I’m sure he knew that before the interview was set up. I wonder if she’ll get him to say anything about TS at all? If so, I’m sure it will be minimal. Certainly Taffy n’ Tom (how nice that sounds!) seem to have hit it off, judging by the bear hugs and the general merriment. She also appears to have seen the inside of Casa Hiddleston, since I think that is his street (where he carries cups of coffee wearing hoodies under jackets).
I’ve never seen a coffee wearing hoodie, have you got a link?
@spidey – nope, but I have seen his eggs wearing little knitted caps! Haha! I’m looking forward to her article about him. She’s a really good writer.
@ justme:
https://www.pinterest.com/beccahughes1431/knitted-egg-cosies/
Now you have to find me images of coffee wearing hoodies if you can.
@spidey — best I can find (I’ll be more grammatically careful next time!) http://incrediblethings.com/food/a-sweater-for-your-coffee-mug/
@ justme. Haha, I must have a mug cosy. NOW!
And look what I’ve found:
http://www.knittinghelp.com/free-patterns/categories/cozies
She did the interview in a restaurant, probably not in his house. He often does interviews in nearby restaurants
But the restaurant was not near his house, but rather on Russell Square, which is some distance from his home. So maybe she did get inside the house? Got a peek at those bookshelves?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know that the restaurant/interview story is anything more than fan assumption. It’s a logical assumption based on when the writer was in London and when the photo at the restaurant was taken, but an educated guess is all it is.
I’m surprised (ok, maybe not that surprised) that a few Swifties thought that piece was complimentary towards Taylor. Of course it’s possible I read it with my bias glasses on, but that was some serious shade – clever, subtle shade – but still shade.
@jetlagged I think it was both. She called out TS for being controversial but at the end also praised her for doing what she did. I mean who likes mayer anyway?
Spidey, I have a dumb question. What kind of eggs need cozies? soft boiled? Woefully insecure?
Soft-boiled eggs which are eaten outside in December (picture number three in this set) http://tw.weibo.com/torilla/4049142508414290 I’m reminded of Tom’s comment about one of his earlier awards (I think the Olivier award). He gave it to his mother when he was out of London and she knitted a little hat for it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ third ginger I’m really glad you got an answer to your question, because I had no idea.
My eggs get eaten too quickly to need cosies!
The woman’s hilarious, he should be so lucky to date someone like her!
@A.key agreed.
You know, Tom unknowingly just gave his fellow actors quite a nice present: the next time one of them wants to talk about how inaccurate the media is, they can point to this totally bogus story where the tabloids got called out by another journalist.
@ Sixer, your Idris show commentary is first rate and should be an audition tape.
Taffy Akner is great and she is responding to this story perfectly. I read a fun piece she did on Andy Cohen that was published in the NYTimes before the Daily Mail story broke, and thought it was one of the more enjoyable things I’d read in a while. Even her wedding announcement story was funny.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/12/magazine/andy-cohen-the-king-of-reality-tv-democracy.html
http://www.nytimes.com/2006/04/02/fashion/weddings/taffy-akner-and-claude-brodesser.html
new poster for SI
http://www.darkhorizons.com/new-banner-art-for-kong-skull-island/
And this woman is hilarious! She seems nice.
Now I wish her with Tom *just for drama*
also london sighting
https://www.instagram.com/p/BPZ58eFBQt1/
with his glasses.
