Kristen Stewart: It’s ‘f–king crazy’ that Emperor Baby Fists was ‘obsessed’ with me

Here are some photos of Kristen Stewart at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. She’s in Sundance to promote her short film, Come Swim. It’s her directorial debut, and the short film apparently involves artificial intelligence. Kristen became so interested in AI that she ended up coauthoring a research paper on the subject for Cornell’s online research database. I’m being completely serious – you can read more about it here. NY Mag excerpted a few lines out of the paper and I honestly thought she was talking in circles, but sure. Good for her.
But the real story is that Variety asked K-Stew about Donald Trump, aka Emperor Baby Fists. Some people might have forgotten, but back during the heat of the Mini-Coopering Scandal of 2012 – wherein Kristen was “outed” by Us Weekly for having an affair with her then-married director Rupert Sanders – Donald Trump loved to tweet about Kristen. Back then, he was just a dumb and annoying Twitter troll who would do anything for intention (gee, so much has changed). He found that he got BIGLY attention when he drew the ire of the Twihards. Which led to tweets like this:
Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
That’s our president. Anyway, Variety asked Kristen about it after all these years. Her answers sort of surprised me.
On Trump’s tweets about her in 2012: “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—ing crazy. I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane… At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”
On the young women who are scared about Baby Fists: “As they should be.” When asked if she has a message for other young women, with a laugh, Stewart preached, “Ladies, stand up for yourself!”
Her general thoughts on disrupting Baby Fists: “I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian. I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”
On the Women’s March at Sundance: “I was really disappointed that I couldn’t be in D.C. for the march, and I was like, I’m sure somebody is going to be doing something here and they are and I’m really thankful for that.”
She surprised me because I really don’t think of her as an incredibly political person, but I like the point she makes: “At this point, it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian.” Yes. It’s a human rights issue, not politics. As for those tweets… we have a president who negged Kristen Stewart repeatedly on Twitter. World gone crazy.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
I wish she would speak like an adult, it would lend more credence to the great points she makes.
And tweets like this prove that DJT has always been this person, and all it takes is a little digging to find that out. “Everyone should know I am right…” sounds familiar. He. Has. Always. Been. An. Ass. There is no giving him a chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She’s going to be 27 in a few months. She’s no kid. And in print it actually sounds a little better. I actually watched this interview. She’s not the most articulate person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s unrehearsed and honest. Better than a bland word salad of memorised clichés.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, who even talks like that??
Everyone knows I am right that no normal people talk like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she should read more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m admittedly a little ramble-y when I talk because of my ADHD, which can make it hard to organize my thoughts if I have to answer on the spot. (I actually had somebody backhandedly compliment me once on my writing style saying they’d never guess I could author that kind of work with my casual speech, lol.) So I KIND OF empathize with people who are awkward in interviews. This being said, I’m sure she gets a heads up on some of the questions in advance, so she could prepare better.
(One thing that stands out – I think she does need to learn to use her f-bombs more pointedly and sparingly, though. It makes you sound like a teenager trying too hard to be “edgy.”)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ohhh, I hear you 100%, Veronica. I have ADHD, too- what used to be called inattentive type, and I struggle with keeping concise and well-organized when I have to give long, unrehearsed answers in public. Introversion does not help, either!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point, I think everything is political, really. It’s not a bad thing, and it goes beyond the parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have read and enjoyed Celebitchy for years. The constant criticism, complaining and condemning of the new POTUS is about to change this. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To quote Celebitchy, “Don’t let the door hit you in the ass.”
Sad. Bigly sad. You sound a lot like your Dear Leader, the Creepy Tweeter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe its time for you to find a right-wing site from which to get your gossip fix if liberal-leaning sites are ruining your enjoyment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We will not normalize his behavior. It is unbecoming of a PERSON, and unspeakable in a PRESIDENT. I, on the other hand, have been coming for years, and will actually come more often because of these articles. I marched for you, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Standing ovation for squirrel !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this response!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay Squirrel!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebitchy has been talking this way about Trump for months and months now. Why is your opinion of the website’s discussion of Trump just now “about to change” your opinion on the website?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But he’s condemned, criticized and complained about for good reasons. There are only few posts on here about Trump, more of them lately because of the inauguration, try to avoid those posts and read the ones you enjoy. There are myriad topics on here I avoid. There’s enough to choose from, pick your poison, and snark away. 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can do like I do, change the channel when anything about Trump comes on. Or in this case, don’t click on the articles you know you won’t like. I’m trying not to give that racist POS any ratings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bye Felicia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saying “Girl bye” has never felt so good. Try dailyfail, you will find a lot of kindred spirits there for sure. #notmypresident
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand what everyone is saying here about not accepting or normalizing his behavior because it’s unacceptable for a president or a human and, without opposing it, it’s certain that nothing will change. But I come here for gossip firstly and foremostly and with all this depressing crap going on, it’s nice to have a break from it once in awhile. If that’s all Luna is saying, I can see her point. I understand the amount of coverage right now is because the inauguration just happened — much like how site covered the royals a lot more heavily when Will and Kate got married. I don’t want CB to ever stop pointing out the myriad ways Trump is an awful, dangerous man, but I would think and hope that in a couple weeks it becomes more of an even mix again. Sometimes it really makes me feel like I’m going to have a panic attack (I get them, but rarely and they’re always scary), and those are the times I really appreciate wondering what the hell atrocities Kim Kardashian is wearing that day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I disagree. American friends, we need you need to keep talking about it, keep bitching and don’t get complacent. Don’t normalize it. To use my favourite Simpsons quote, “if you don’t like it, go to Russia!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ellie I kind of see your point. But I am the opposite in that coming here helps my panic as I see a bunch of women who are not going to be putting up with this crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Franny Days, I find it very reassuring to come here. There are times when I think, am I seriously the only one who sees how insane this is? Am I the one who’s the problem? Then I come here and realize that I’m actually sane, many other intelligent women see what I see, and it calms me down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BYE we won’t miss you.
Also KS might not be political but she WAS at the march at Sundance so good for her. I always find t creepy when older men are obsessed with a younger woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll just be frank, Luna. WTF are you doing here? Defending or trolling? If the Trump threads aren’t good for your soul, you need to let your own free will take over and stop reading them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The constant criticism, complaining and condemning of the new POTUS is about to change this.”
so, I assume that you avoided anything on the interwebz for the past 8 years?…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You voted for an ins@ne reality TV star to become president and now he mustn’t show up on gossip pages? Let me salute you with my two middle-fingers on your way out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, ladies. Don’t be so mean to 45. He’s practising his spelling before he tweets.
TheReal45 – Read and enjoyed Celebitchy. Constant complaining and criticism of the POTUS changed this. Sad.
*Waves a tiny fingered hand goodbye
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@detritus – that was a good facsimile of a possible Agent Orange tweet, only you left off the exclamation points – Sad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahaha, I’m just not good enough yet.
I will practice til I’m better! Yugely better. A bigly differents!
I do love how the original commenter punctuated her sentence like 45 does. This will be an excellent way to spot supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Detritus, you left out Celebitchy is a failing blog that nobody reads anymore. It’s horrible! That would be more Trump-like. Also, if he knew the site was female run, he would comment on how unattractive and has-beens they are,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes because anyone who opposes fascist and Nazis ruin your fun/dreams?
Take a seat.
It feels like that Nazi who was punched in New York and complained. In 1945, in Italy, fascists (Mussolini included) were hung dry by the feet. I am sorry nobody showed you the pictures.
I think the modern events are the biggest failure of history teachers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We can explain it for you, but we can’t understand it for you. ✌
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There Are None So Blind As Those Who Will Not See.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Luna: If you don’t believe in free speech, this is definitely not the place to be. You must, as Trump’s most annoying, disturbing mouthpiece, Kellyanne Conway said have “alternative facts” that we are not aware of about King Joffrey. Sorry to see you go, well actually I’m not. Bye
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But….Kristen Stewart said the things? This is a celeb gossip site and that’s what Kristen said?
Does not compute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ luna
You probably should still come back and read what celebitchers state here with an open mind.
I am no American, but enough of what I’read of this orange man’s tweeter is enough to make my mind up. no need of others to see how mistaken is to blindly believe in “alternative facts”.
In my country we already suffered of a businessman turned president, he had to be protected because he was really hurting his. Party. He was well intentioned, tho.
What I am seeing in the US is some kind of collective madness.
I know that there are great, nice people
In the USA, not everyone is the stereotype of a racist ignorant like the generalizations make us think. I hope your lovely coutry does not to turn into Potterville.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bye-bye, Putinbot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bye Felicia
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two questions…Does she look a little like Robert Patterson here or is that just me? Secondly, who’s the girl walking near her in the brown trench? Is that Alicia?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I scrolled back up-because that would be so sad if it was Alicia-but I don’t think it is.
I hope Alicia is done. I am all for K-Stew getting hers, but if she’s dumped Alicia twice for someone else, then I think it’s time for Alicia to move on to someone who appreciates and values her.
This is all based solely on conjecture from following the celebrity gossip, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed I have lots of feels for Alicia and I really liked them together so it’s sad, but I want her to have enough pride to close the door on it and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel sorry for Alicia. Check out her tumblr page Polariod says, the girl is still obsessed with Kristen trying to get her back. Alicia waited until Kristen Sundance premier of her short, to post obviously begging posts. I believe Alicia is that friend in your social group, in love with someone. Someone in the group, someone in a relationship. I think Alicia wanted Kristen and swooped in and things didn’t work out. Probably Kristen got tired of Alicia hanging on her and dumped her. Alicia was still a part of the social group and wormed herself back with Kristen. Now Kristen has moved on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, the woman in the brown coat is her publicist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d totally forgotten about that. Here’s a link to a compilation of most of those tweets, if anyone’s interested. http://gawker.com/remember-donald-trumps-freakish-obsession-with-robert-p-1783687005
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the link, I’d never seen all this, but f*cking hell … I can’t believe he is now the President 😑
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OT but I really like Kristin’s outfit here(apart from the socks and shoes but she’s in Sundanese so I’ll give her a break) when she puts effort into her appearance but keeps it casual she looks really great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, she looks great here, nice outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this would be hilarious if it wasn’t reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Back when those tweets actually happened, who was surprised that attention seeking DT would do something so dumb? And I guess he does know about cheaters, since he got caught repeatedly.
As for KS herself- hope the short film is decent. Her acting is pretty one-note, so maybe behind the camera suits her better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well in Trump’s NPD brain, it’s okay, even expected, for men to cheat. But a woman? No, that’s not acceptable and he has to point it out, if for no other reason than to remind his “flavor of the month” that she better stay in line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m sure RPatz was going to take advice from baby fists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“at this point, it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian”
Take out the F word and Kristen Stewart is suddenly a powerfully articulate person. ; )
This is how I feel…this is not just about a difference of opinion any more.
I have been surprised at the depth of (negative) feeling I have toward anyone even hinting they are comfortable with the new US government.
And I’m in Canada.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump was actually obsessed with RPattz, not KStew. He was cheering for him, was giving him relationship advice and even suggested considering Miss America as his next girlfriend… lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it telling that:
a)- he always has to be right… And brag about it.
And
b)- he seems infuriated by the thought of a cheating woman. It must be his nightmare.
And reading the tweet where he tells Rob he’ll change his mind about KStew if he meets the Miss Universe girls is creepy… like he’s pimping them out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can she form coherent and complete sentences?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Idk. Reading this was pretty hard because she doesn’t talk like an adult. Her grammar is awful. She says “like” basically every other word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeahhh …. Based on her inability to form coherent sentences, I’m guessing the extent of her “co-authoring” that research paper was signing her name at the bottom.
Also, I hate when people say they’re not “into politics.” It’s our duty and obligation, as members of a democracy, to remain engaged and informed to ensure the protection of not only our own rights and privileges, but those of others. Moreover, as people like Kristen are beginning to realize, elections and the actions of Congress (and state legislatures, etc.) affect people’s lives. Whether it’s just paying more (or less) in taxes, losing your health insurance, or getting sent overseas to fight in a war, all of our lives are impacted by politics.
Trump’s election is the end result of our country’s disengagement from politics over the years. I’m glad people like her are finally waking up and becoming more attuned to what’s going on, but unfortunately, it might be too little too late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Kristen Stewart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good heavens, why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL Carmen. I’m giggling like mad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her too. She does things that bug me sometimes like not washing her hair and her apparent fear of being single is quite pathetic but i love that she has basically said fuck you to the haters and stays herself. Its admirable in her industry especially
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This post really doesn’t capture how OBSESSED the orange one was with her. It’s actually quite discomforting that a grown ass man concerned himself with this for as long as he did:
Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson Look, it doesn’t matter– the relationship will never be the same. It is permanently broken.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012
Robert I’m getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I’m right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012
Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
Everyone is asking me to speak more on Robert & Kristen.I don’t have time except to say “Robert, drop her, she cheated on you & will again!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2012
Everybody wants me to talk about Robert Pattinson and not Brian Williams—I guess people just don’t care about Brian!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012
After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen–she will cheat on him again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy f….. really? Jesus, that’s effed up…. btw this post also neglected to mention Kristen did make it to Women’s March in Park City where Sundance is held, there are pics of her with a large PP poster. Was so happy to see her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was a 65 year old man obsessing over a tween movie fauxmance. I…I can’t. I won’t!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see it as him trying to attach himself to the big pop culture thing happening that summer. He would have loved to get photographed with Rob at the time, look at me, I’m a big celebrity!! I think Trump was trying to get Rob on his side so he could glom onto that celebrity attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll say this again. No one, even as he was appearing on real news shows to discuss birtherism, brought up his obsession with attacking women he doesn’t know. Same thing with his attacks on yet another woman he never met, Angelina Jolie (repeatedly)- if everyone had been as outraged, if he had been slammed and ridiculed by news media and high profile people/other celebrities, etc., when he did this batshite nutty stuff like claw at 21 yr old girls who cheat on boyfriends, he wouldn’t be in the white house today. That’s a fact.
Odd that he’d go off on the girl, even as he acknowledges his own infidelities with women not his wives. Yet stewart deserved his attacks on Twitter?
He loathes women. He’s a misogynist. I truly think the male gender is his favorite and his preference
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly it sounds like he was more obsessed with Robert Pattinson, not Kristen.
As we all were.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was kristen. He even sent her a happy birthday video. It is truly bizarre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So let me get this straight. In 2012, a 66 year old man was so obsessed with a 22 year old woman, that he felt the need to tweet about something that didn’t concern him in anyway. He is such a creepy pathetic loser. he would be banned from Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember his feud with Rosie O’Donnell? It’s as though he picks random women he has no connection to and just starts shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A leader should be able to be objective, to see the bigger picture and do what is in the best interest of the nation and her citizens. Trump seems to take everything personally and dangerously overreacts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse