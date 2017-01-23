Kristen Stewart: It’s ‘f–king crazy’ that Emperor Baby Fists was ‘obsessed’ with me

Here are some photos of Kristen Stewart at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. She’s in Sundance to promote her short film, Come Swim. It’s her directorial debut, and the short film apparently involves artificial intelligence. Kristen became so interested in AI that she ended up coauthoring a research paper on the subject for Cornell’s online research database. I’m being completely serious – you can read more about it here. NY Mag excerpted a few lines out of the paper and I honestly thought she was talking in circles, but sure. Good for her.

But the real story is that Variety asked K-Stew about Donald Trump, aka Emperor Baby Fists. Some people might have forgotten, but back during the heat of the Mini-Coopering Scandal of 2012 – wherein Kristen was “outed” by Us Weekly for having an affair with her then-married director Rupert Sanders – Donald Trump loved to tweet about Kristen. Back then, he was just a dumb and annoying Twitter troll who would do anything for intention (gee, so much has changed). He found that he got BIGLY attention when he drew the ire of the Twihards. Which led to tweets like this:

That’s our president. Anyway, Variety asked Kristen about it after all these years. Her answers sort of surprised me.

On Trump’s tweets about her in 2012: “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—ing crazy. I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane… At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

On the young women who are scared about Baby Fists: “As they should be.” When asked if she has a message for other young women, with a laugh, Stewart preached, “Ladies, stand up for yourself!”

Her general thoughts on disrupting Baby Fists: “I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian. I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”

On the Women’s March at Sundance: “I was really disappointed that I couldn’t be in D.C. for the march, and I was like, I’m sure somebody is going to be doing something here and they are and I’m really thankful for that.”

She surprised me because I really don’t think of her as an incredibly political person, but I like the point she makes: “At this point, it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian.” Yes. It’s a human rights issue, not politics. As for those tweets… we have a president who negged Kristen Stewart repeatedly on Twitter. World gone crazy.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

75 Responses to “Kristen Stewart: It’s ‘f–king crazy’ that Emperor Baby Fists was ‘obsessed’ with me”

  1. Shambles says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I wish she would speak like an adult, it would lend more credence to the great points she makes.

    And tweets like this prove that DJT has always been this person, and all it takes is a little digging to find that out. “Everyone should know I am right…” sounds familiar. He. Has. Always. Been. An. Ass. There is no giving him a chance.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:07 am

    At this point, I think everything is political, really. It’s not a bad thing, and it goes beyond the parties.

    Reply
  3. luna says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I have read and enjoyed Celebitchy for years. The constant criticism, complaining and condemning of the new POTUS is about to change this. Sad.

    Reply
  4. Justme says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Two questions…Does she look a little like Robert Patterson here or is that just me? Secondly, who’s the girl walking near her in the brown trench? Is that Alicia?

    Reply
    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      January 23, 2017 at 9:44 am

      I scrolled back up-because that would be so sad if it was Alicia-but I don’t think it is.
      I hope Alicia is done. I am all for K-Stew getting hers, but if she’s dumped Alicia twice for someone else, then I think it’s time for Alicia to move on to someone who appreciates and values her.
      This is all based solely on conjecture from following the celebrity gossip, of course.

      Reply
      • susiecue says:
        January 23, 2017 at 11:32 am

        Agreed I have lots of feels for Alicia and I really liked them together so it’s sad, but I want her to have enough pride to close the door on it and move on.

      • Mac says:
        January 23, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        I don’t feel sorry for Alicia. Check out her tumblr page Polariod says, the girl is still obsessed with Kristen trying to get her back. Alicia waited until Kristen Sundance premier of her short, to post obviously begging posts. I believe Alicia is that friend in your social group, in love with someone. Someone in the group, someone in a relationship. I think Alicia wanted Kristen and swooped in and things didn’t work out. Probably Kristen got tired of Alicia hanging on her and dumped her. Alicia was still a part of the social group and wormed herself back with Kristen. Now Kristen has moved on.

    • Another Anne says:
      January 23, 2017 at 12:55 pm

      No, the woman in the brown coat is her publicist.

      Reply
  5. Peeking in says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I’d totally forgotten about that. Here’s a link to a compilation of most of those tweets, if anyone’s interested. http://gawker.com/remember-donald-trumps-freakish-obsession-with-robert-p-1783687005

    Reply
  6. Caitlin Bruce says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:16 am

    OT but I really like Kristin’s outfit here(apart from the socks and shoes but she’s in Sundanese so I’ll give her a break) when she puts effort into her appearance but keeps it casual she looks really great.

    Reply
  7. milla says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:24 am

    this would be hilarious if it wasn’t reality.

    Reply
  8. Tig says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Back when those tweets actually happened, who was surprised that attention seeking DT would do something so dumb? And I guess he does know about cheaters, since he got caught repeatedly.
    As for KS herself- hope the short film is decent. Her acting is pretty one-note, so maybe behind the camera suits her better.

    Reply
  9. Megan says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Yeah, I’m sure RPatz was going to take advice from baby fists.

    Reply
  10. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:38 am

    “at this point, it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian”

    Take out the F word and Kristen Stewart is suddenly a powerfully articulate person. ; )

    This is how I feel…this is not just about a difference of opinion any more.

    I have been surprised at the depth of (negative) feeling I have toward anyone even hinting they are comfortable with the new US government.

    And I’m in Canada.

    Reply
  11. Gina says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Trump was actually obsessed with RPattz, not KStew. He was cheering for him, was giving him relationship advice and even suggested considering Miss America as his next girlfriend… lol

    Reply
  12. Rapunzel says:
    January 23, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I find it telling that:

    a)- he always has to be right… And brag about it.
    And
    b)- he seems infuriated by the thought of a cheating woman. It must be his nightmare.

    And reading the tweet where he tells Rob he’ll change his mind about KStew if he meets the Miss Universe girls is creepy… like he’s pimping them out.

    Reply
  13. OriginallyBlue says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Can she form coherent and complete sentences?

    Reply
  14. JulP says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Yeahhh …. Based on her inability to form coherent sentences, I’m guessing the extent of her “co-authoring” that research paper was signing her name at the bottom.

    Also, I hate when people say they’re not “into politics.” It’s our duty and obligation, as members of a democracy, to remain engaged and informed to ensure the protection of not only our own rights and privileges, but those of others. Moreover, as people like Kristen are beginning to realize, elections and the actions of Congress (and state legislatures, etc.) affect people’s lives. Whether it’s just paying more (or less) in taxes, losing your health insurance, or getting sent overseas to fight in a war, all of our lives are impacted by politics.

    Trump’s election is the end result of our country’s disengagement from politics over the years. I’m glad people like her are finally waking up and becoming more attuned to what’s going on, but unfortunately, it might be too little too late.

    Reply
  15. crazydaisy says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I love Kristen Stewart.

    Reply
  16. Jensays says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    This post really doesn’t capture how OBSESSED the orange one was with her. It’s actually quite discomforting that a grown ass man concerned himself with this for as long as he did:

    Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

    So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson Look, it doesn’t matter– the relationship will never be the same. It is permanently broken.
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

    Robert I’m getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I’m right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider.
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

    Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

    Everyone is asking me to speak more on Robert & Kristen.I don’t have time except to say “Robert, drop her, she cheated on you & will again!”
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2012

    Everybody wants me to talk about Robert Pattinson and not Brian Williams—I guess people just don’t care about Brian!
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

    After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen–she will cheat on him again!
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

    Reply
    • Katherine says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:08 am

      Holy f….. really? Jesus, that’s effed up…. btw this post also neglected to mention Kristen did make it to Women’s March in Park City where Sundance is held, there are pics of her with a large PP poster. Was so happy to see her

      Reply
    • Radley says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:58 am

      This was a 65 year old man obsessing over a tween movie fauxmance. I…I can’t. I won’t!

      Reply
      • Anname says:
        January 23, 2017 at 3:45 pm

        I see it as him trying to attach himself to the big pop culture thing happening that summer. He would have loved to get photographed with Rob at the time, look at me, I’m a big celebrity!! I think Trump was trying to get Rob on his side so he could glom onto that celebrity attention.

    • almondmilk says:
      January 23, 2017 at 12:15 pm

      I’ll say this again. No one, even as he was appearing on real news shows to discuss birtherism, brought up his obsession with attacking women he doesn’t know. Same thing with his attacks on yet another woman he never met, Angelina Jolie (repeatedly)- if everyone had been as outraged, if he had been slammed and ridiculed by news media and high profile people/other celebrities, etc., when he did this batshite nutty stuff like claw at 21 yr old girls who cheat on boyfriends, he wouldn’t be in the white house today. That’s a fact.

      Odd that he’d go off on the girl, even as he acknowledges his own infidelities with women not his wives. Yet stewart deserved his attacks on Twitter?

      He loathes women. He’s a misogynist. I truly think the male gender is his favorite and his preference

      Reply
    • almondmilk says:
      January 23, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      Honestly it sounds like he was more obsessed with Robert Pattinson, not Kristen.

      As we all were.

      Reply
  17. Stephanie says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    So let me get this straight. In 2012, a 66 year old man was so obsessed with a 22 year old woman, that he felt the need to tweet about something that didn’t concern him in anyway. He is such a creepy pathetic loser. he would be banned from Twitter.

    Reply
  18. Zombie Shortcake says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Remember his feud with Rosie O’Donnell? It’s as though he picks random women he has no connection to and just starts shit.

    Reply
  19. bogos says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    A leader should be able to be objective, to see the bigger picture and do what is in the best interest of the nation and her citizens. Trump seems to take everything personally and dangerously overreacts.

    Reply

