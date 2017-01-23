Gisele Bundchen celebrates: Tom Brady made it to the Super Bowl again

I happily spent the weekend absorbed in the Australian Open and the Women’s March, but I know that many people were focused on the NFL Conference Championships, which determined which teams will play the Super Bowl. Well, guess what? The Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the New England Patriots. So the Super Bowl will be Falcons vs. Patriots, which means Tom Brady will be making history with his seventh Super Bowl appearance.

As you can imagine, Gisele Bundchen is thrilled. She went to the game last night and she was live-tweeting and posting photos and more. Which brings me to a thought… it feels like Gisele is more accepted in the Boston football community these days, right? I remember when there was a lot of angst about Tom and Gisele amongst Patriots-lovers, but the conversation seems to have eased up a lot. I kind of think that happened over the past few years, as it seemed like Gisele and Tom were having problems but they worked through it. Like, people realized they were human after all. That being said… we need more deflated ball jokes.

45 Responses to “Gisele Bundchen celebrates: Tom Brady made it to the Super Bowl again”

  1. Shambles says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:24 am

    AND SO DID THE MF’IN ATLANTA FALCONS, SO RISE UP!

    I don’t care about the footballs to be honest, but I do care about Atlanta, a lot (native). So this makes me bigly happy. From what I hear they had an amazing game last night.

    Reply
  2. almondmilk says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I need the football Gods to deny Tom Brady this year.

    To have Trumpzilla’s crush/buddy win the Superbowl and have to put up with his insufferable tweets would nauseate me no end.

    Reply
  3. Llamas says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I’m so sick of the patriots. I hope the falcons win.

    Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I’m so sick of them winning all the time. It’s boring, and I really don’t want to see him win another one. I think I’ll be rooting for the Falcons.

    Reply
  5. Lacia Can says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I think the dislike was for once suggesting that Brady’s teammates were letting *him* down. Something along the lines of, “He can’t catch the ball too.” Even if they were dropping passes left and right, you just don’t say that. Not only is it unkind, one day it’ll be your husband needing his teammates’ support.

    I hate how the Patriot’s win is being framed as revenge against Goodell. How dare he suspend Brady for breaking the rules! The announcers need to let it go.

    Reply
    • susiecue says:
      January 23, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Yes!! Thanks for the reminder. Just looked it up. This was her bratty comment: “You’ve to catch the ball when you’re supposed to catch the ball. My husband cannot fucking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can’t believe they dropped the ball so many times.”

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      January 23, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      People have been against Giselle since she arrived on the scene. A local gossip column even had followers who called themselves “Team Bridget” who would go ballistic if anyone had anything remotely positive to say about Giselle. They accused her of “jinxing” the team. The quote about dropping the football occurred after a Super Bowl loss, during which, yes, lots of them dropped the ball, and Giselle and Bianca Wilfork had to walk through a crowded area unprotected, where they were being harassed and heckled by Giants fans and she responded to one of their profanity laden taunts. The women should not have been subjected to the situation to begin with and Bianca Wilfork filed a complaint that the team forwarded to the NFL that players’s wives should not have to put up with such harassment and should be given some protecton. A week later, Giselle and Brady vacationed with Wes Welker, one of the guys who repeatedly dropped the ball.

      Reply
  6. Britt says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Is she pregnant?

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Well, if he wins, then Benn Affleck’s nanny can put another ring on her finger.

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Basketball fan here, but I would root for anybody going against the Brady Bunch. Sorry Kitten, I think I remember you’re a fan, and if so, I take it back!!

    Reply
  9. Syko says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Newly-minted temporary Atlanta Falcons fan here. I’m actually a Chiefs fan, but the Steelers killed our dreams this year, so I was kind of glad the Patriots eliminated the Steelers, but good grief, I am sick of Tom Brady. He tied some record of Joe Montana’s yesterday, so there was this big argument online about who is better, Brady or Montana. Well, if you count any points for class, Brady will never be Joe’s equal. Joe Montana always gave the credit for the good stuff to his teammates, and took the blame for things that went wrong. Class act. Brady is not.

    Reply
  10. swak says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:53 am

    You know, it’s not only Brady going to the Super Bowl, it’s the whole team. He doesn’t make it there all by himself. Time for Gisele to congratulate the entire team.

    Reply
  11. OSTONE says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Let’s go Atlanta Falcons!!!!! Rise UP!!! (Have lived in Atlanta the past 14 years and consider it my second home!)

    Reply
  12. Embee says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:12 am

    I was sick in bed all weekend. Seeing the Patriots win made me all better this morning. They’ll always be my team even though I now live in Florida.

    Reply
  13. L says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Being from CDN now living in New England, it has been amazing to watch the Patriots. I was not here when the team struggled years ago. I can see how it can be annoying to watch one person (Brady) be so good but looking at the bigger picture we are really watching a team make history. There will never be a player like Brady again so let’s just see what he can do,for how long he can do it. The team has some amazing other players too. Blunt! Ps my husband who was a huge Brady fan has not put on his jersey since the election.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      January 23, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      I couldn’t care less (or understand less) about football, but I’m a New Englander, so go Pats.

      And while Brady certainly isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, I gotta tip my hat to a guy who keeps himself in such great physical shape that he’s still in his prime at age 39, when most football players are retired and held together with duct tape. There’s a professionalism there I have to admire. Now as to his choice of friends…

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      January 23, 2017 at 9:39 pm

      @L, I was screaming last night when 7 players could not bring LaGarette down. He kept plowing through.

      Reply
  14. Heather says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Love the Brady Bunch and GO PATS!!!!! They are supportive of each other, and not afraid to show it (and their love for their kids) on social media.

    Reply
  15. Stella in NH says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I am a Pats Fan and have been one way back when they didn’t win anything. Now I REALLY want the Patriots to win mainly because Goodell will have to give Tommy the trophy. He has vilified the Patriots over a trumped up charge with deflategate. It is amazing that players who have done worse, only got a slap on the wrist. I want him to do the walk of shame in front of the Patriots Nation. I want him to feel truly uncomfortable.

    Reply
  16. Cinderella says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Matt Ryan was on fire this weekend!

    Reply
  17. DesertReal says:
    January 23, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    I’m a Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions fan, who used to live in Georgia, but currently resides in Pittsburgh, & F**k the Boston cheetahs!
    I’ll be rooting for the ATL.

    Reply
  18. sunshine gold says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    So tired of Brady and his vanilla robot personality that just hedges and evades every criticism or serious question. I would have 100% more respect for him if he would just admit his friendship with Trump.

    Reply

