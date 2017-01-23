Gisele Bundchen celebrates: Tom Brady made it to the Super Bowl again

Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats ✨✨✨✨✨✨Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

I happily spent the weekend absorbed in the Australian Open and the Women’s March, but I know that many people were focused on the NFL Conference Championships, which determined which teams will play the Super Bowl. Well, guess what? The Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the New England Patriots. So the Super Bowl will be Falcons vs. Patriots, which means Tom Brady will be making history with his seventh Super Bowl appearance.

As you can imagine, Gisele Bundchen is thrilled. She went to the game last night and she was live-tweeting and posting photos and more. Which brings me to a thought… it feels like Gisele is more accepted in the Boston football community these days, right? I remember when there was a lot of angst about Tom and Gisele amongst Patriots-lovers, but the conversation seems to have eased up a lot. I kind of think that happened over the past few years, as it seemed like Gisele and Tom were having problems but they worked through it. Like, people realized they were human after all. That being said… we need more deflated ball jokes.

Benny stopping the Steelers!!! pic.twitter.com/uP4Uh6Ac0x — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 23, 2017