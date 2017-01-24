2017 Oscar nominations: what are the biggest shocks & snubs?

The 2017 Oscar nominations are here! And of course they are messy, but to be fair… they are not as messy as I worried they would be. As I said yesterday in my preview post, I really thought that most of the categories were locked back in November/December. But everything shifted quickly this month as La La Land surged and everyone else was seemingly left in the dust. La La Land was consistently nominated for pretty much everything, and the film scored 14 nominations overall. Beyond that, there’s good news, there isn’t an OscarsSoWhite situation at all. YAY! Here are the big nominations (you can see the complete list here on the Academy’s Twitter):

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Jeff Brides, Hell or High Water

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire at Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animate

OJ: Made in America

The 13th



BEST SONG

“Audition” – La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana (yay, Lin-Manuel!)

Some surprises… I’m so happy that Ruth Negga got her nomination, it’s SO well-deserved. I would have loved to see Joel Edgerton there too, but I’m okay. I also think Loving deserved a Best Picture nomination, but sure. I’m surprised that Arrival got nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, and yet Amy Adams was shut out of Best Actress??? I’m glad Emily Blunt didn’t walk away with a nomination for Girl on the Train and I think Meryl got nominated basically because of her Golden Globes speech. I’m disappointed that the stupid Justin Timberlake song got nominated and as much as I want Lin-Manuel Miranda to win, I suspect La La Land will dominate in all of the music categories.

What else? YAY YAY YAY for Moonlight’s nominations. I hope it wins Best Picture and I would love it if Barry Jenkins won Best Director. I have my fingers crossed for Mahershala Ali too!! I love the nomination for Dev Patel, I love that Ava DuVernay’s The 13th got nominated (and I hope it wins!) and I love Viola Davis of course.

Surprise shout-out for Michael Shannon too!! I worried that Aaron Taylor Johnson would get nominated, but no: it’s all Shannon! Alas, no Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal either. Oh, and nothing for Martin Scorsese but Mel Gibson gets a nomination??