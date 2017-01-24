2017 Oscar nominations: what are the biggest shocks & snubs?

The 2017 Oscar nominations are here! And of course they are messy, but to be fair… they are not as messy as I worried they would be. As I said yesterday in my preview post, I really thought that most of the categories were locked back in November/December. But everything shifted quickly this month as La La Land surged and everyone else was seemingly left in the dust. La La Land was consistently nominated for pretty much everything, and the film scored 14 nominations overall. Beyond that, there’s good news, there isn’t an OscarsSoWhite situation at all. YAY! Here are the big nominations (you can see the complete list here on the Academy’s Twitter):
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Jeff Brides, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Fire at Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animate
OJ: Made in America
The 13th
BEST SONG
“Audition” – La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana (yay, Lin-Manuel!)
Some surprises… I’m so happy that Ruth Negga got her nomination, it’s SO well-deserved. I would have loved to see Joel Edgerton there too, but I’m okay. I also think Loving deserved a Best Picture nomination, but sure. I’m surprised that Arrival got nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, and yet Amy Adams was shut out of Best Actress??? I’m glad Emily Blunt didn’t walk away with a nomination for Girl on the Train and I think Meryl got nominated basically because of her Golden Globes speech. I’m disappointed that the stupid Justin Timberlake song got nominated and as much as I want Lin-Manuel Miranda to win, I suspect La La Land will dominate in all of the music categories.
What else? YAY YAY YAY for Moonlight’s nominations. I hope it wins Best Picture and I would love it if Barry Jenkins won Best Director. I have my fingers crossed for Mahershala Ali too!! I love the nomination for Dev Patel, I love that Ava DuVernay’s The 13th got nominated (and I hope it wins!) and I love Viola Davis of course.
Surprise shout-out for Michael Shannon too!! I worried that Aaron Taylor Johnson would get nominated, but no: it’s all Shannon! Alas, no Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal either. Oh, and nothing for Martin Scorsese but Mel Gibson gets a nomination??
Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet, IMDB.
I think Meryl took Amy’s spot because of her speech at the Golden Globes.
I think Meryl is one of the all time greats….but seeing her nominated again…ugh…it’s like seeing the Patriots go to the Super Bowl…a-gain! Boring.
@MGsota: Leave my Pats alone! 😝
I agree. I’m so sick of seeing Meryl nominated for everything she does. Even if it’s a mediocre performance, she’s nominated. It’s so silly!
Apologies Miss M, congrats to you and all the Patrioit fans! For the rest of us non-Patriot fans…go Falcons! Lol.
@Mgsota
Go Michael Shannon and RISE UP!!! Go Julio Jones and Matt Ryan
I loved Meryl Streep’s performance. It was both hilarious and touching at the same time. I wasn’t that impressed with Amy Adams in Arrival, she impressed me more in Nocturnal Animals.
I can’t believe that Michelle Williams has got another nod. She had 2 good scenes in her film. And La La Land is completely overrated. It is cute for the 1hour.
I was thinking along the same lines… I find ridiculous she got another nomination, especially because she took Amy’s spot who actually deserved the nomination.
I haven’t seen Arrival, but I am PO’ed that Taraji P. Hensen was not nominated! She was so good in Hidden Figures. Not a popular opinion, but I was not impressed with Ruth Negga in Loving. Wasn’t impressed with Joel Edgerton either (even though I love him). The movie was good, but the acting wasn’t there for me. I think Taraji should have received the nomination in place of either Ruth or Meryl. Probably Meryl. I get it. She’s an amazing actress. She really is. But I’m sick and tired of her being nominated for sneezing.
That whole film (Hidden Figures) was nothing short of AMAZING. And yes, Taraji deserved a nomination for sure.
Have not been to see a movie in months. I NEED to see Hidden Figures!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The key to Oscar nominations is you need to have either a big dramatic performance or something different or catchy or lastly be Meryl Streep. With Hidden Figures both the performances and movie is understated. It’s just a story, but a story well told, acted and directed. As a member of the audience I learned more and enjoyed it more than La La Land. I do see the creativity involved in La La Land, but a good story and movie should also receive its due. Glad Hidden Figure is making money too, because in the end this is what will cause Hollywood to make more stories in this vein. Awards are nice but box office rules the day.
IMO Taraji should have been nominated. It was a story well told. Meryl should not have been nominated. JLaw didn’t really have any big dramatic moments in SLP, neither did Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich. I can’t believe they both won. Ruth Negga performance was that difference you might be talking about. It wasn’t a loud emotional performance because they wanted to stay true to how the real life characters personalities were. But I think Taraji deserves to be there over Emma Stone as well as Meryl.
Hidden Figures was a great film. I enjoyed Loving as well. La La Land, not so much. Emma’s performance reminds me of the nomination Nicole Kidman got for Moulin Rouge, totally undeserving.
Was Taraji nominated for any other awards? I didn’t expect her to be just because I hadn’t seen her nominated elsewhere.
I wonder if the momentum for Hidden Figures came too late. I know it was nominated in other categories, but the Best Actress category tends to be decided pretty early on. That’s why I was so shocked about Amy Adams. I remember thinking it could be her year not too long ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meryl is amazing, we all know, but her part in this movie was so blend, she didn’t deserved to be nomitated this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i haven’t seen the “Arrival” yet, but Annette Bening should have been nominated for ’20th Century Women’//
Arrival was my favourite movie of 2016, so I’m happy for the overall love of the film but super bummed Amy did not get a nomination. I’m also bummed that Taraji did not get a nomination either. I thought she blew everyone in that cast away. Ruth Negga had a lovely performance but the movie itself was lacking to me. I think I prefer Emma’s overall work in Birdman…but the audition scene/song was so heartbreaking and amazing to me, that I think she deserves the nomination for that. Havent seen Jackie, Elle or Florence Foster Jenkins yet. Though it wont surprise me if Meryl is hamming it up. I thought she was overrated in August : Osage County too.
Arrival is a wonderful movie. Beautiful, good acting and strong story line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed
I love Meryl Streep but she should not have been nominated. It was not a very good performance and the movie was kind of blah. My surprise is that Pharrell was not nominated because the Hidden Figures soundtrack is fantastic and really helped to shape the movie. So sad about that
Maybe the controversy surrounding that gospel singer affected it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Marianne,
I hadn’t heard about that controversy but after just now reading about it, I’d say, Yep that was probably it. A shame because it is really a great soundtrack.
Florence Foster Jenkins was really kind of a slight film, I thought, and Meryl was okay in it but it was such an undemanding role compared to her great parts in past films. I dunno, I just don’t feel it at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so mad. Amy was amazing in Arrival. I like Meryl Streep but the Florence … movie was mediocre at best, entertaining yes, award deserving? HELL no!
I think Meryl got nominated because she was in a film this year. Seriously, that’s all it seems to take.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The actors generally don’t submit themselves it is the studios. I am sure any studio with Meryl in a picture automatically submits her. Why not on their part. She does seem to get nominated for almost anything, and it does bring publicity to their film. I thought she was good in FFJ, but the movie was just okay. I don’t really think this is an Oscar worthy performance either.
I am sure any studio with Meryl in a picture automatically submits her.
Well I hope they didn’t submit her for that movie “Ricki and The Flash.”
I hope Amy wins the SAG Award.
I really thought this would be Amy’s year. Shocked she got shut out.
She really was wonderful in Arrival.
I loved Hidden Figures too. All the actresses were great.
Someone pulled a Jenna bush hager
I did not like moonlight, sorry I don’t get the hype. I love la la land and rooting for it
Really? I thought Moonlight was one of the top three or four films of the year. The acting was straightup wonderful across the board. Mahershala Alli was superb, and so was Naomie Harris. I’m just in pain about Supporting Actor though, because I adore Michael Shannon and he’s gone unrecognized for so long…he was fecking BRILLIANT in Nocturnal Animals. I’m so torn.
While I liked Moonlight, I didn’t love it. i get that it focuses on a story that’s unique in a different way but I thought it was kind of slow and the last part didn’t fully make sense to me (the adult character at first seemed so different from the child characters that it was jarring and seemed a bit contrived – it was the scene in the diner and later that was genuine). I did appreciate the melancholy mood and the cinematography though.
Loved Moonlight, La La Land, don’t get the hype and bottom of my list. Can see why if you strongly like one the films the other one may be blah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Same here. Important story to be told but the long silences didn’t really work for me. I thought it was awkward. The pacing was really weird. Characters sort of dropped off the movie (M. Ali) without an explanation. Naomi’s acting was really good but her American accent terrible. And the last part of the movie and the adult Chiron became I felt had nothing to do with the boy we met in the first two parts. All in all, I blame it on the director. I wanted to love this movie, but all I could think was, meh. Could have been done so much better at the hands of a better director.
I must say, I’m very happy with this years’ nominee list. It’s not perfect (nothing ever is) but it includes almost everything I was expecting and more!
It’s not perfect, but I read it aloud to my husband and could make a case for most of the nominees (but not for Mel Gibson)
Hacksaw Ridge was fantastic. That’s why Mel received a nomination. It was deserved. If they are going to applaud Roman Polanski and Woody Allen year after year, what did Mel do that was so much worse?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also don’t think Hacksaw Ridge deserved the nomination regardless of who directed it. Light on story, heavy on gore doesn’t scream Academy award to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Wilma: THIS – 100%!
only two abusers on the list! good job Oscars!
That we know of.
Stating the obvious, it’s not a nomination for being a decent human being. It’s an acting or directing nomination. I am pretty certain that in every area of culture – films, writing, popular music, theatre, classical music, opera, you name it – there are outstanding people who behave badly. But how can you factor that into awards? Allegedly pretty dire behaviour on his part doesn’t seem to stop the Michael Jackson worshippers. I just don’t see how allegations of behaviour can be incorporated into this process. “They are bas@tards, so I won’t nominate them” isn’t realistic, particularly when no criminal conviction is involved. I’ll add that I’m delighted the young guy Hedges (Luke? Lucas?, I’ll have to check… ) got a shout for his outstanding work in Manchester by the sea, and I’m gutted that Amy Adams was ignored.
I’m really happy with all the noms for La La LAnd and Moonlight (loved both of them!) and I think the acting categories were pretty well-deserved. Especially happy for Andrew Garfied and Michael Shannon, who I both feared wouldn’t get noms.
Bleugh for Mel Gibson, I guess time does heal all wounds…
SO happy for Ruth Negga, I really saw her missing here so that was a beyond pleasant surprise. Very sad for Amy though, I really feel like Meryl took her spot.
SUPER pleased for my babes Dev, Mahershala, and Denzel as well as Viola and Naomie
Agreed. Amy gave two amazing performances and was shut out. But Meryl gets one for a truly terrible movie. Like I said yesterday they give her a nod for showing up to a movie set now.
Pleased and surprised that Ruth AND Naomie got nods. I wasn’t expecting that. Hoping Moonlight gets the Best Picture/Director love although I would be okay with LLL getting Director
They say Hollywood is run by Jews yet look how much they love Gibson.
Yeah but it’s a business in the end and those Hollywood types want to make money period. I think that trumps (pardon the pun) his craziness. I guess at the end of the day it’s the bottom plus line that matters. In all the trailers they avoid saying his name probably on purpose they say the director of …. Braveheart. So if you are in your 20′s chances are you don’t even know WHAT that was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a pretty racist statement. Wow!
Right? I’m pretty shocked because the basis of her premise is that, in fact, Hollywood is run by Jews. Nice racial conspiracy.
Absolutely agree with you and Susan. Very racist.
…………………………………….
STOP.
what an atrocious racist comment. You should be ashamed of yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is it racist? It’s not necessarily an insult and a lot of studio bosses, including the almighty Harvey Weinstein are Jewish. Why is it wrong to discuss it? Let’s not pretend like that doesn’t matter in a place like Hollywood or anywhere else. Faith forms a strong connection among people, just as one hopes it can become a barrier to someone like Gibson who is an open anti semite.
So happy Ava got a nomination for The 13th! WTH, no Amy Adams?!?!
I CAN’T BELIEVE Amy Adams got shut out of the nominations!She deserved to win in her category, she was superb in Arrival.
At this point can we all agree that Meryl gets nominated every year because she’s beloved and well respected?
True enough of Meryl Streep! The Oscars do seem like a popularity contest sometimes.
This is an unpopular opinion but come on, Meryl is kind of overrated in the acting department. She can be really good but i think there are many other actresses that surpass her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. If we’re just looking at actresses in her age group, Helen Mirren, Isabelle Huppert, and Judy Dench are far better actresses in my opinion. I think Meryl is hit or miss. The problem is that she tends to over-act, and I prefer more subtle performances. She was absolutely atrocious in The Iron Lady and August: Osage County. Personally, I think the last time she turned in a great performance was in 2008, for Doubt (and before that, The Devil Wears Prada).
She is overrated. Especially nowadays. I’m shocked that she allows herself to be put in consideration for oscars at this point. Allow other woman a chance Meryl!
Wow those comments are a bit harsh. I think the kicker is actors really love Meryl and this is where it stems from. Also, Meryl is still a woman in Hollywood and I don’t think you can honestly tell the studio don’t put my name up for consideration. For one thing Meryl’s movies aren’t blockbuster and nominations get the movie attention. I don’t think she is not allowing other women a chance, it’s a bit out of her control. Also, for whatever reason understated subtle performances, which is most of the performances from the actors you stated, in general rarely win or even get nominated. It’s usually someone dieting to 100 lbs, contorting their beauty, extreme dramatic scenes-death, illness -etc., who gets nominated.
To be fair Amy Adams IS fantastic but she also has been nominated for almost every performance like Meryl. Did she really deserve a nomination for Doubt???? They are both academy favorites and I think maybe her two performances split her vote. Also when she was last nominated the disappointment was “nominated again but will not win again”.
The oscars this time got it right (not that I cared) however, I am happy for everyone.
What was it with Siri announcing the nominations?
Super surprised Amy didn’t get in. Managed to get a nom for in every precursor and obviously the academy likes her as shes been nominated like what 5, 6 times before? Seeing Mel Gibson’s name was bleckkkk. Id also like to know wtf “The Empty Chair” is.
I hope Ruth Negga wins and not Natalie or Meryl. Viggo should win for best actor and NOT Casey Afleck.
I’m pretty sure Emma Stone will win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Isabelle Huppert has taken practically everything so far.
Isabelle has the biggest chance for the surprise win followed by Ruth. Emma is still the odds favorite but Isabelle could take it
Why is Isabelle even nominated, isn’t “Elle” a French film? I thought that, foreign film category aside, the American Academy rewards American filmmakers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isabelle took Golden Globes and maybe some critic awards…but she did not get the BFCA. Natalie did. And Emma also took home a globe. And considering Isabelle isn’t nominated for SAG or BAFTA…well…..
This is a strange award season. I agree that Huppert is a long shot, given that she did not get a SAG nomination (and wasn’t eligible for a BAFTA). However, she has won most of the critics awards, whereas Emma has not won a single critics award (Amy and Natalie have also won critics awards). I am hoping that Huppert pulls off an upset, because she definitely delivered the best performance of the films I have seen (going to watch Jackie tonight).
Gurl the BFCA does not count at all. The fact that Emma (and she has won critic awards and the Volpi Cup at Venice ok?) and Isabelle have won at the globes and Natalie has not, it’s good news for them.
I think Taraji P Henson should’ve been nominated over Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins. Meryl was as good as usual but Taraji was just ethereal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely agree. In fact, I would pick Taraji over Emma this year, too.
Taraji was great, but it seemed like she opted out of campaigning. Octavia and Janelle have been everywhere promoting the movie, but Taraji hasn’t even done much press. Given the film came out pretty late for awards season too, that meant she wasn’t on people’s minds the way the other nominees were.
I’m pretty sure I heard recently that her and Jim bought a movie theater to do a screening. So, she hasn’t been completely silent this race.
@Marianne You heard right. She and Octavia did it at different theaters in different states.
Jim did it in Houston and she did it in CA, I believe. But the screenings were for low-income families, not voters.
I would have rather seen Taraji instead of Meryl. And Scorsese instead of Gibson. “Silence” was a powerful movie and it was deftly directed.
totally agree – Taraji or Amy Adams should have gotten that spot. I think they did equally good work in their respective films, both were worlds better than florence foster jenkins. i think Janelle Monae could have nabbed a supporting spot as well but that would make her and octavia spencer split a vote so i can see how the studio would play it that way – it sucks but that’s business i guess.
I want Gos to perform City of Stars. That’s a super cute, feel good kinda song,
I love the beginning of that song. I wonder if they will perform it for the ceremony?
Ok, just HOW wrong is it exactly to root for Gosling if you haven’t seen any of the other nominees? Wrong, right? Sigh…
Glad to see Hell or High Water on that list. And Michael Shannon. And Ruth Negga for her lovely work. Not surprised Viggo is there; I predicted that yesterday. I wish they had switched Meryl out with Amy or Annette. Not surprised Arrival got a nomination for Best Picture without acting nods; it probably did very well in all the technical categories and those factor into the Best Picture voting.
Echo the love for HELL OR HIGH WATER. It was one of my favorites this year. It’s both bleak and funny, great screenplay, and the wonderful Jeff Bridges and his effortless brand of acting.
I loved Hell or High Water. Everyone put in a good acting job and it had a message about today’s economy and where its headed.
An underrated film, I always felt Chris Pine was more of a pretty face than an actor, but he proved me wrong.
Jeff Bridges is my favorite actor glad to see him get his 7th nomination.
(Tom Hanks only has 5)
Annette Bening didn’t even get nominated :’(
and I’m disappointed that Taraji wasn’t nominated.
Amy Adams is the biggest snub. Look I love Meryl, but I’m tired of her sub-par performances getting nominations when there are other actresses who are more deserving. Enough.
I don’t consider it a snub because it never really had a chance, but I thought moving the best picture nominee from 5 to 10 pictures was so that there would be more genre films included? And since then we’ve had worthy genre films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Civil War and now Deadpool who have been overlooked. If you’re not going to actually include films like that when they’re worthy, then just go back to the 5 best picture noms.
Now don’t get me wrong, I loved all three Comic Book movies you mentioned but do you honestly think they were as interesting/well-made/important as the nominated films? They were entertaining and vastly superior to lots of other superhero films (Suicide Squad comes to mind) but they are basically made for mass-market appeal and not groundbreaking in any way. In my opinion no comic book film except The Dark Knight has ever been deserving of being nominated for Best Picture.
Yes I do. If you have ten best picture slots, then yes they’re worthy. Heck even The Force Awakens last year and Rogue One this year are deserving. Like I said they expanded it to ten best pictures for this reason and yet they’ve still ignored the genre films. If they’re going to do that then go back to the 5 best picture noms.
Deadpool like The Dark Knight pretty much cleaned up in terms of nominations at the guilds before the Academy nominations. What you consider “worthy” is a matter of opinion but as I said if you’re going with 10 best picture nominations then use them for their intended purpose which was so genre films can be included. If not, go back to the 5 best picture noms. That’s all I’m saying.
Let me just add that I’m no saying saying Deadpool is like The Dark Knight. The Dark Knight is one of the best movies period in my opinion. My point is that they expanded to ten films so that genre films can be included and yet when genre films are in the mix (example Deadpool getting a WGA, PGA and DGA for first time director) they get overlooked.
I would say Winter Soldier is a better movie than some of the crap that got Best Picture noms in the past (War Horse? Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close? PLEASE!) and I wouldn’t have had an issue if it was acknowledged.
Deadpool/Guardians though, they’re fun but that’s it. The Academy hates and despises Marvel anyway so they’ll never nominate their movies outside the technical categories, this discussion is moot.
I’d say GotG, Winter Soldier and Civil War deserved a nom when compared to what was nominated (Deadpool is great fun but doesn’t hold up as a good film on rewatches).
Crowd pleasing mediocrity like Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech, Titanic, The English Patient, Forrest Gump, Crash ect. has actually won, and there’s always at least two nominations for the kind of benign crap that exists mostly for people to take their elderly grandparents to see.
I mean, they nominated Avatar! The Oscars really aren’t that high-brow when it comes to film. The better Marvel films slot right in. I’d not be happy seeing them in the conversation at Cannes or Venice, but the Oscars have always been very focused on mainstream, popular film. Some years the only interesting films nominated are in the foreign or documentary categories.
@Teacakes exactly though. I know GOTG and Deadpool aren’t everyone’s cup of tea but I still believe the Winter Soldier was snubbed and I do believe Deadpool, just because it got all the guild nominations, was overlooked as well. Some of the movies that got nominated the year The Winter Soldier was eligible were downright laughable.
Well the rule now is that the nominees can be anywhere from 5-10 nominees. So they don’t have to go for a full 10 every time.
@Jeesie I agree with some of what you said, although not with the Oscars being about popularity (we had films such as The hurt locker winning, certainly not a popular film at all)
And In defense of Titanic, it certainly was a crowd pleasing, but not mediocre at all. The level of technology created just for the film, the quality of camera work and historic research was so far beyond anything done at the time. If you watch it today, it still doesn’t look like an early 90′s production. Even the night sky has the right constellations from the day that ship sink, the level of detail is not something people remember when talking about it but had everything to do with the Oscars it got. It was also a very feminist film in many ways, because it had a strong female protagonist (and almost a manic pixie dream boy).
The Oscars changed a lot last few years, it’s much less interesting and people just don’t care about it as much because they know a lot of the studios/productions like weinstein brothers can pretty much make ANY movie popular/win, even if people don’t really care for it.
But they didn’t reach the potential 10 nominations in the years those films came out so there was room for CA Winter Soldier or CA Civil War or Guardians
@Sam – the Academy likes to think they’re arbiters of good taste and buzz in film, so they would sooner drop dead (not hard, considering the average age of the members) than consider giving a one of their precious Oscar nominations to *gasp* a popcorn movie! The Dark Knight would not have got the push it did if it hadn’t been for the tragic circumstances of Heath Ledger’s death and people realising this was literally their only chance to give one of the greatest talents of his generation an Oscar.
And even when they do nominate genre films, they like to keep some pretensions about highbrowness/technology (Gravity, Inception, Avatar etc). Marvel and Star Wars films may be the ones the public actually goes to see, and may be fantastic even, but the Academy membership will be damned if they acknowledge that because ewwww, stupid popcorn films! (for the record, I think Rogue One could easily have fit in one of the slots occupied by Hacksaw Ridge or Lion – but the lure of Oscar bait is too strong, quality be damned)
Expanding, or rather, returning to ten possible BP films was theoretically going to let more blockbusters in but it hasn’t really turned out that way (and it wasn’t the stated aim anyway). Slightly more ‘risky’ blockbusters like Inception and Fury Road have made the leap but overall the change actually let more indie films in. I’m fine with that personally; those films need the PR boost of an Oscar nom, BP or no BP makes no difference to big studio stuff like Marvel or Star Wars.
@sam
Yes to everything you said!!
I am so hoping that Moonlight gets Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director and Best Picture. I don’t think it will pull all three but at least BP and BAS. BD is probably going to Blah Blah Land.
I am also happy for Moana and The 13th.
Also, not really surprised but happy for Viola and Naomie and all the Arrival love.
I’m hoping Moonlight pulls those categories too. Best Picutre should be Moonlight hands down. It’s a toss for Director. Screenplay should also be Moonlight. For me it was the better film and had WAY more adversity to climb regardless of what Damien says about LLL being such a challenge *rolls eyes*
Yay!! Except for JT and MG this isn’t a bad list. Is Meryl going to get nominated for every movie she does? Geez
At this point, Meryl gets nominated every time she passes wind.
I find her overrated (not her earlier films but her techniques and tricks have become obvious in her latter oevre) so for me her inclusion is beyond irritating. Wish Taraji or Amy Adams had gotten her spot.
Can someone please educate me on how they gage the best actress and supporting actress awards, how on earth is Viola is supporting when she has the lead opposite Denzel,or is she supporting because Denzel is the main/bigger actor that gets top billing????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loopy I learned from this site that the studio / person nominated decides. They submit the nomination r whatever. There was controversy about Alicia vikander last year and violas role is also the wife of the main character (pretty sure though seen neither film)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe I read this was a strategic decision, with improved odds of a win in the BSA category.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@loopy
I saw fences a couple weeks ago. Basically in my opinion, I think viola as a best supporting makes sense. Denzels character has more dialogue by far then viola. He has these 10-20 minute long monologues. Brilliant. If you haven’t seen it yet you must. So well written.
What I’ve read from film critics, it’s that in the context of the film, her character supports Denzel’s. While it may be longer than most, the Denzel’s character is central to almost all of Viola’s characters motivations in such a way that it would be unfair to put it in a character with characters, who drive their own story. Fences is all Troy, all the time. Dev Patel on the other hand is character fraud, but IDC because Dev Patel is hot.
There is also a bit of controversy and to some this may be character fraud. I’ve seen it argued both ways.
Ugh. No at Meryl taking Amy’s spot. Amy was amazing in Arrival, and although I generally like Meryl’s work, she did NOT deserve a nomination for FFJ. But at this point, she gets a nomination just for turning up in a movie, so.
Happy that Barry Jenkins got nominated for best director, but Mel Gibson?? Also happy for Dev Patel, Viggo Mortenson, and my man MIchael Shannon!
I can’t believe LLL got 14 nominations though (including for best original screenplay?!) I feel like I’m taking crazy pills, because I just do not get the love for this movie. It’s really mediocre.
Agreed. I’m pretty happy about a lot of the nominations but Amy Adams getting shut out for Arrival when she CARRIED the movie while they nominate director, best picture and I think…9 total nominations is a sexist disgrace. A woman carried that movie and she should have been rewarded for it. Instead, Streep somehow gets in there and I’m honestly just disgusted by it. Streep is a legend, we get it. Everyone likes her. But this performance was not worthy.
So basically, Amy Adams who is like the nicest person in Hollywood gets snubbed but Casey Affleck and Mel Gibson are welcome with open arms? Good to know, Academy. GOOD TO KNOW.
No, it has nothing to do with sexism. They gave the spot to Meryl Streep. Amy would’ve have gotten it if Meryl wasn’t in a movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah same. reading you go from yay to omg wtf why.
That’s exactly where I’m at but i’m overall Too Hype and elated for that Supporting actress race!! My God! and Moonlight?!?! come THRU BARRY!!
Girl, I just saw Moonlight again this weekend and when it gets to that part when Chiron says “You’re the only man that’s ever touched me.” I die QQ, I DIE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mels movie is a really good movie. He is an awful person but he is a good director. Think its just a pat on the back he won’t win because of his past.
Ugh to Mel Gibson and Hacksaw Ridge. The movie was absolute garbage, unless like Gibson you get off on insanely violent gore interspersed with wildly hypocritical religious preaching.
I’m bummed Nocturnal Animals didn’t get a BP nod, it’s certainly miles better than Lion, Fences and Hacksaw.
Meryl took Amy Adams spot, but that’s on the Academy. She could star in an Adam Sandler movie and they’d still try and find a way to justify nominating her. I suspect Adams hurt her chances with two Oscar worthy performances this year. She seemed to be campaigning for Arrival, but Nocturnal Animals was just as strong and I’m sure that split her votes.
Yay for Michael Shannon. I’m rooting for Mahershala, but I wouldn’t be at all mad if Shannon won.
I’d love to see Lin-Manuel get his MacPEGOT, but La La Land brought some new life to the live action musical genre, so I’m fine with it winning. LMM has forged a very strong relationship with Disney so he’ll literally have dozens of chances in the future.
I can definitely see him getting nominated again for the Mary Poppins sequel.
He also has the live-action Little Mermaid film, a collaboration with the Zootopia director and Vivo with Sony Animation expected over the next few years.
I just love it when people present their personal opinions and taste as if it’s a scientific fact…………….
Hacksaw Ridge is not garbage, the film was superbly made. Garbage is Batman v Superman, now that is absolute horrible trash. Hacksaw Ridge was a phenomenal film IMO. And I’m not religious nor do I like Mel Gibson at all, he’s a creepy racist misogynist and wtf is that woman young enough to be his granddaughter thinking giving birth to his ninth or tenth kid?!
But I still loved the film, all the more because it’s a true story. I wish there were more people on Earth like Desmond Doss, instead of the millions of cynical trolls putting people down wherever they can or spreading violence and hatred.
Too bad Gibson can’t learn a thing or two from the characters and stories he presents in his films.
Were any of the songs in Hidden Figures eligible? That was the best soundtrack of the year, and I thought that Pharrell Williams wrote a number of them just for the movie.
And no Taraji? Sheesh.
Oh, I need to check it out. Any specific songs?
“Runnin” and “Crave” by Pharrell are great and “Isn’t This the World” by Janelle Monae is also a favorite.
“Runnin” was also being campaigned by the studio to get a Best Orginial Song nod. Bummer it didn’t happen.
I hope Denis Villeneuve gets the Oscar for best director, I’ve liked all his work except by Sicario and I think he’s very talented.
Best current direct IMO. Liked all of his movies and his movies aren’t just to entertain. So excited he directed Blade Runner, the trailer looks very much like his work.
Only in Hollywood does Mel Gibson get nominated over Martin Scorsese..
To be fair Hacksaw Ridge really is a great film.
I know I know, Gibson’s a terrible person, but I hope Andrew gets the credit, he really was terrific in the film.
Lin-Manuel Miranda for the EGOT.
I really don’t think hes winning this year.
And TBH, I wouldn’t mind it either. How Far I’ll Go was one of my least favourite songs in the movie. It sounded like a generic pop song. Sorry, not sorry. I would have rather seen We Know The Way get nominated.
My guess is “City Of Stars” wins. But I would rather see Audition win.
“Shiny” should have been nominated for Moana because it’s glorious. Or “You’re Welcome”. Or any five songs from the film picked at random to shut out the aggressive mediocrity that was the LaLa Land soundtrack.
But because “City of Stars” is instantly-forgettable tuneless dreck sung badly that a first year music composition student would be embarrassed to offer up, of course it will win.
Heck, I will even accept a Justin Timberlake win over the latter!
No Amy Adams for Arrival? And ugh, Mel Gibson
But on the flip side – NO DEADPOOL, thank you Academy.
And huge cheers for Ruth Negga and Hidden Figures’ richly deserved nominations ♡♡♡♡
Oh Shit I Just Realized! They went through all these family rah rah! Showing us the Kids faces, Interviews for nothing!! *sad Trombone*
lol I love that their thirst was denied.
the Academy are a bunch of old farts who despise Marvel’s influence and success so much that they wouldn’t even acknowledge Winter Soldier i.e. the best comic book movie of the 2010s, Ryan R. must have smoked some serious sh-t to believe they’d overlook the massive MARVEL sign in front of his not-as-good movie with all that talk of what a passion project it was.
I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’m disappointed Amy Adams wasn’t nominated for ARRIVAL. Never been a fan but i loved her and the movie. She was a big part of why it worked. Also it had a great score so i’m disappointed in that omission.
I am really p!ssed… and I usually don’t get emotionally invested as know the Academy tends to F up. But my God!!!! Taking Amy out and nominate Meryl? Are you serious? Come on!!! Are they trying to increase Portman or Emma Stone chances?
Ugh to Mel and Timberlake and Casey, and Amy Adams being snubbed. Sooner or later she will win one though, she is always fantastic and often nominated.
The rest of the list looks pretty good. I’m very happy for Octavia, and glad to see Michael Shannon recognized for NA. I did not like that movie very much, but he was amazing in it.
Already looking forward to a Viola Davis Oscar acceptance speech!
For the second year in a row, Best Actress was more competitive than Best Actor (take that sexist douchebags like Sorkin who complain about the women’s race being ‘weak’). As a result there are quite a few women who were shut out: Amy Adams is the big one but Annette Bening, Taraji Henson, and even Emily Blunt were in the mix.
I’d also like to point out, because it’s notable, that Bradford Young is the first African-American to EVER be nominated for cinematography (they’ve still never nominated a woman though), and Mica Levi is only the fourth woman ever nominated for composing a score. Things like this are important to notice. There are whole swathes of the industry that are total boys’ clubs, or almost exclusively white male …. it’s not just about actors!
really good point
Thrilled about Mica Levi, the score to that film is phenomenal.
I didn’t know about Bradford Young and that is indeed noteworthy.
Just as a follow up to that ….
OSCAR STAT:
There have been 647 cinematography nominations in Oscar history.
Not one has been for a woman.
Urghhhh.
On the plus side, Ava Duvernay got nominated in doco for 13th, and this year that category is pretty great at featuring women and poc both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
Why does Meryl keep getting nominated? Do actors have to submit all their movies for oscars consideration? I ask because I’ve heard authors pulling out their work to give others a chance.
Submitting can be somthing the studios require of you since nominations promote the film. But it is not required, who knows what Meryl’s sitsuation is but I think it is pretty likely studios often hire her since they know she gets nominations so they want her to submit and campaing.
“I think Meryl got nominated basically because of her Golden Globes speech.”
My thoughts exactly. She doesn’t have to be nominated for everything she does. Her spot should have gone to Taraji P. Henson.
I need to see Moonlight. I’ve had co-workers say really good things about it.
On the plus side, we don’t have to put up with Trump fans gloating about Meryl being snubbed for making that speech.
This is true. Didn’t she break her own record of being nominated?
No Deadpool😩. No Chris Pine? He was better than that Bridges guy. Oh well, yay Dev Patel..
…I hadn’t noticed the lack of Deadpool ’til you mentioned it! I mean, being completely honest, it was highly unlikely to happen. Still, part of me kept some hope. Oh, well.
I’m shocked about nothing from Deadpool being on the list! My favorite movie in years
Ugh, can we have a year where Meryl isn’t nominated? Enough already.
On the positive side, it’ll give us another chance to look at one of her generally pretty terrible red carpet outfits…
I don’t understand how Dev Patel’s role in Lion where he portrays the lead character, could in any way, shape, or form, be considered a supporting role? And yes, a fair bit of the movie is told through flashbacks, but still. Granted, he probably has a better shot at the award in the supporting actor category.
And yes, LMM for the EGOT!
tbf, the lead role is split between him and the actor who plays the younger version of his character. so yeah, it can definitely be supporting.
I guess Dev in this role left a big impression on me because thinking back on the movie, I didn’t recall that he wasn’t in it for the first 45 minutes.
Patel doesn’t appear in the film for the first 45 minutes. It’s his character’s story but if they’d run him in lead he would have had no chance. Long gone are the days of Anthony Hopkins winning Best Actor for 16 minutes of screen time in Silence of the Lambs!
The child actor is the lead and the focus of the narrative. Dev’s role is mostly about telling his younger self’s story. He doesn’t even appear until well into the film.
I’m just happy Dev/Lion were nominated at all. I genuinely thought they would be overlooked.
Why is meryl always nominated? She can do medicore movies and still get an nomination?!
I gotta be honest…..I’m surprised at how legitimately FURIOUS I am about Meryl Streep stealing Amy Adams’ spot. Ruth Negga deserved to be there but Streep did not.
Arrival was a sci-fi movie where a woman over 40 SAVED THE WORLD. It proved that non-franchise movies had legs at the box office. They nominated Picture and director but snubbed the WOMAN who carried the whole movie and that honestly makes me want to vomit. This was probably the best work of Adams career. Meanwhile, Florence Foster Jenkins was a piece of fluff about a self-indulgent heiress who basically pays people to pretend she’s a good singer. It was sweet but Streep’s performance was nothing special as she spent most of the movie just pretending to sing badly and it was almost parody. Arrival was an IMPORTANT movie and Adams CARRIED it. I don’t usually get worked up about this stuff but I honestly can’t remember the last time I’ve been this disgusted with a snub because subbing in Streep for Adams here is an absolute disgrace.
This is EXACTLY how I feel. When I saw Amy’s name not on the list I wanted to scream.
I commented the same thing upthread, I’m so mad on Amy’s behalf.
And it was a hit film so it’s not like it was in some indie that could be overlooked
I loved ARRIVAL and I wasn’t even thinking of it in those terms but you’re absolutely right. It was an important, sci-fi movie carried by a woman over 40 and they nominate everyone but the woman.
I know people don’t want to hear this but Meryl got every single big precursor; Adams spot was likely taken by Negga (they didn’t much like Loving) or possibly by Huppert (who got a post-Globes boost) since both were ignored by SAG.
@Msd, it very well might have been taken by Negga but I still would have put NEgga in over Streep because they needed to work harder this year to make sure they were recognizing good performances by women of color. So I’m not mad about Negga being there.
Meryl Streep though being on every short list is a disgrace and it’s a disgrace that when it came time to do the Academy nominations that people didn’t take this into account. What most likely happened was that people got distracted by Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes and nominated her over for Adams for that. But frankly, it’s outrageous. Adams made a legitimately important movie and it was a financial success proving that she has legs at the box office too. Arrival getting 8 nominations and then snubbing the WOMAN who carried it and made it possible for them is so high key sexist that it honestly makes me want to scream. All so they could pat Meryl on the back again. It’s enraging.
Completely agree! I said elsewhere, Ruth took Amy’s spot not Meryl. Unfortunately, Meryl could stare into a camera for 90m and get nominated for an Oscar. Utterly ridiculous.
As for Loving, count me in as one of those that thought the movie was “meh” and was not blown away by Ruth or Joel.
Oh don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of Arrival (so glad Villeneuve finally got a BD nomination!) and Adams (who I don’t always love) was fantastic in it. But the “Meryl took Amy’s spot” narrative is a tad lazy when you consider most people expected Negga not to get in, and Huppert was quite iffy too. Meryl and Amy are friends so she’s probably not thrilled either, and I don’t think we need to pit them against each other. I think a lot of factors were at play. Adams has arguably been over-nominated too (see Doubt) and that sometimes makes them pull back, which is dumb but it happens. Plus there was understandably a push to get a WOC in Lead, plus the Oscars still has a bias against actors in sci-fi films etc etc etc.
edit. Also, curiously, a Variety writer I read who covers the awards season said he thought Adams was in danger because of the type of film it is and he turned out to be right in the end.
Yes. Negga took Adams’ spot. Meryl was widely predicted and hit all the precursors. Pundits weren’t predicting Negga anymore. Huppert had the critics’ support,Negga didn’t even win one of those prizes. But it must be said that Negga campaigned more than other actresses in contention,so in the end it’s not really surprising.
Amy deserved a nomination for sure and if Meryl farted in a bathroom for 5 seconds she would get nominated. I’m a Meryl fan but Hollywood nominates her for not deserving films most of the time.
When they announced Isabelle Huppert and then Ruth Negga, I thought to myself “somebody didn’t make it, it better be Meryl.” Then they said Meryl Streep and I actually said out loud “what the f%#?!” It’s ridiculous. A true, true snub.
La La Land was the most annoying movie i’ve ever seen, I literally left the theater. Natalie Portman should win but I know Emma “twee as fuck” Stone will.
Not bad, but really, Streep and Gibson? FFJ wasn’t good and I have no comment on Gibson. Guess his penance is over.
Rooting for Moonlight, Jenkins and Ali. Also rooting for Shannon (he was the best in Nocturnal Animals) and of course, everything Hidden Figures and Hell or High Water. But let’s be honest, La La Land will get the wins.
WTF, snubbing AMY as usual! She deserves to be in the running, not Meryl. I’ve had it up to here with Meryl, who is now the Boomer version of Jennifer Lawrence. Sit down, let someone else work.
Also: LA LA LAND. ANGER. IRE. I can’t believe that kind of idiocy even makes money, let alone gets nominated by a supposedly knowledgeable set of peers.
Kubo should win all the awards, for everything in every category. Okay, now I am over it and can ignore the Oscars as per usual.
You might not like it but LA LA LAND was incredibly well made and made by people who know their craft. It’s an excellent film and I hope gosling wins over affleck, I’ve seen both films and think Ryan’s performance was heartbreaking…especially that last look 💔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kubo was fantastic
I’m soooo over Ryan and Emma and all of their bs white privileged films that sweep every year and shut those that actually deserve it out. We get it. Enough already. La La Land was by far the most stupid movie I’ve seen in a while. Ruth Negga better win. Amazing amazing skillful performance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mel Gibson. In the year Trump takes over the WH, they negate every single thing, every bit of good Hollywood as an entity did, by nominating Mel Gibson.
What an epic fracking f*cking fail.
Mel Gibson deserves his nod. Hacksaw was incredible and I love a comeback! And heck yeah for moonlight and fences nominations! And seriously so happy about no #oscarssowhite. I’m also so happy first Michael Shannon. He is the bees knees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess what I mean is that I feel like gibson is in recovery from his alcoholism and I’m all for that. It’s an awful disease that brings out the worst of the worst in a person, and for someone to get sober and stay sober takes so much. It’s inspiring is all. Coming from me the daughter of a mean alchoholic, it’s just nice to see that some people can stop
Gibson is scumbag but he is a great director, I’ve loved every movie he’s directed, starting from Braveheart until this one.
Why does noone care about Viggo Mortensen? Captain Fantastic was one of the best movies in the last years.
I care! I’m so glad he got nominated!!
Thank you. I think he is so good. I was really surprised it made no bigger headlines. Maybe too indepent-y.
I care too! I love Viggo and I loved Captain Fantastic! I also think he is a very underrated actor; he consistently delivers amazing performances (The Road, Eastern Promises, A History of Violence, to name a few). He should be a much bigger deal than he is, and hopefully this nom will push him to the next level
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I care. Just the thought of Viggo in that red suit makes me laugh. And for those interested in such things: FULL FRONTAL NAKED VIGGO
I love him and still don’t understand how he was ignored for The Road (brilliant performance with no over the top/tour de force yelling or impersonating a real person. Oh, I just answered my own question).
I just think , even when he’s nominated, he’s not into heavy campaigning.
I also think he doesn’t care that much whether he wins or not, he’ll still follow his own path.
Well, he campaigned pretty well for Captain Fantastic. Popped up at a lot of the important events/dinners. Tom Hanks on the other hand didn’t. But I concur with your statement!
Sorry but no. I really like Viggo and he’s a strong actor, but this wasn’t his best performance. Can’t help think he’s the reason Joel Edgerton got snubbed. I’m really glad Ruth got nominated, she truly deserved it.
Passengers got a few nods too that are questionable.
Passengers received oscar nomination for production design. It was deserved have you seen the ship. It also got nomination for score. These nominations had nothing to do with jennifer lawrence. Give these men their credit.
That film got bad reviews for no reason and the score and desing did deserve nominations.
The bad reviews for Passengers were well-deserved considering the nature of the complaint (creeping on a woman and taking her agency away is NOT OKAY, and I’m really glad this movie got well and truly dragged for having that ‘twist’ while daring to sell itself as a love story).
i thought Passengers was a better film than it was given credit for.
Throughout Passengers, I played a game of “Guess which movie this scene was stolen from?” I laughed out loud when they reenacted a climatic scene between Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain from The Martian and immediately followed it with Chris Pratt reenacting a Chris Pratt scene from Guardians of the Galaxy.
IMHO:
Justin Timberlake: UGHHHHH, whyyy? It’s such a terrible song! I hope anyone wins except him in that category. We’ll have to suffer his smug face cheesing on the red carpet and during the Oscars show already. My god. That’s just too much already. And then if he wins.. *shudder*
Meryl or Emma: Neither needed to have been nominated, they pale in comparison to the other performances. Meryl is being Meryl and Emma is being Emma, nothing new here. (Not that they were bad, but there’s nothing noteworthy of their performances this year.)
Natalie Portman: WHYYYY. She is a very mediocre actress who got on the right wave, and has managed to fool the public into thinking she’s the next Meryl Streep or something. Sorry for the Natalie/Jackie O Infatuated Fan Club, it was still Natalie being Natalie in this movie too. Amy Adams was robbed here.
Martin Scorsese: He was robbed, he should be up there on the best director list.
So happy to see Hidden Figures get a BP nomination. Sad Taraji didn’t get one as BSA, though.
So happy to see Hidden Figures get a Best Picture nom, so annoyed to see almost everyone, sans Spencer, from that fantastic cast get an acting nod. Even though I loved Florence Foster Jenkins, and Meryl, it wasn’t a nominee-worthy role (it was basically just Julia Child again, but with singing). Also, Lion was a masterpiece, I agree, but Nicole Kidman? No. Just, no. There are spots for Taraji (Best Actress) and Janelle Monae (Supporting for Moonlight OR Figures) right there. I’d agree even Adams deserves it more in the Best Actress category, but I’d say Monae is the most snubbed this time out.
I think Amy Adams was amazing in Arrival and that she deserved the nomination more than Emma Stone. I wasn’t impressed by Emma in LaLa Land. I thought Ryan Gosling was brilliant, but Emma Stone just played Emma Stone. In fact, I’m surprised by the buzz for LaLa Land. I saw it and it was okay. It took me a while thinking about it before I could say I liked it because I really wasn’t that sure when I first came out of the theatre. I don’t think it deserves Best Picture though
The British media are already appropriating Ruth as British, quelle surprise!
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C28qM0FXEAEANaE.jpg
As per effing usual. Well Ireland’s only been independent for 96 years, so it’s probably a bit early for them to grasp.
I’m not surprised by Affleck’s nomination, in fact, I think he’ll win, despite his unsettling past behavior, but Mel Gibson? Seriously?!? I thought we’d already legislated that one?
I don’t even mind so much the movie’s other noms but personally celebrating this genuinely vile individual who has done Z-E-R-O to redeem himself and has already had 2,000 previous “second chances” is … well, not all that shocking given Hollywood precedent, actually, but still super gross.
Come on. La La Land is NOT same level as Titanic and Lord of the Rings. It just can’t win 14 Oscars. It’s not even good… I mean, it’s not bad, BUT IT’S NOT GOOD.
Titanic isn’t a great film either, and of the three LOTR films the last one (which got the most Oscars) was the weakest
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Return of the King was the “weakest” but at that point, they were rewarding the whole trilogy. Two Towers should have walked away with the award but they (and I think everyone else) knew that the third film would get the rewards.
Titanic was an awful film. Hated it. LLL so much better
I mean yeah, La La Land is like 99% guaranteed to go home with the Oscar for best picture, but lots of people are gunning for Moonlight (myself included). How amazing and powerful would it be to have the award go to a film dealing with themes of class, race, AND sexuality in this political climate over the “safer” nod to whiteness and a more “traditional” America (as well as a more “traditional” Hollywood)? No disrespect to La La Land, but the juxtaposition of these two films as top contenders for best picture is quite interesting.
Saw Jackie this weekend ummm wasn’t that thrilled. I haven’t seen Elle tried online but d..n NO subtitles so will have to wait until it hits these shores in March. As GG have separate categories Drama/Musical Comedy see how that will work for Emma at the Oscars but def. hope she doesn’t win. I am no musical fan but I thought when is it over but had to see from the
Meryl Streep could sneeze in a movie and get nominated. I wait for the day that Amy Adams gets her Oscar. (And I get mine…*cough Oscar Issac cough*)…
Aside from that I’m happy that Denzel was nominated, I’m rooting for Mahershala and Emma (although I haven’t seen Jackie yet, but I really enjoyed La La Land) and I know Viola has got this. The 13th was excellent and insightful. “How Far I Go” and “City of Stars” yay! (City of stars has been stuck in my head for a week straight).
I hope Denzel and Viggo go full tilt and campaign like hell for Best Actor. No one should just sit back and let that scumbag Casey Affleck walk off with the trophy without a fight.
No Jake Gyllenhaal again…..shame.
In my opinion Jessica Chastain or Amy Adams or Taraji P. Henson should’ve been nominated instead of Emma Stone (and probably Meryl Streep). Also Jake Gyllenhall!.
So happy for my fellow Mexican Rodrigo Prieto! (Make it a 4th in row for a Mexican winning best Photography!!!) But I’m kind of sad there are not more nominated Latinos, mostly for the lack of oportunities for them. African American activist Najee Ali will boycott this year again to focus on the lack of Latino representation in movies. There are articles already on this topic:
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-romero-oscars-trump-2017-0124-story.html
http://deadline.com/2017/01/oscars-diversity-hispanics-asians-left-out-commentary-1201892263/
Gleason was robbed.
no aaron taylor johnson.HAHAHAH take that golden globes. that was mahershala ali’s golden globe u gave him. u awarded aaron cause he was white and handsome.
mahershala is definitely going to win the oscar. him and janelle monae are in two best picture nominated movies (hidden figures and moonlight) how cool is that.
why is every award show over looking Rebecca hall in Christine. so sad.
All I care is for Academy Award Nominee Isabelle Huppert (the Amy and Silence shut out hurt though. I hate you AMPAS!)
I’m so happy Dev Patel got nominated (and hopefully he’ll win too!), I’m frankly shocked they shunned Amy Adams so bad.. it’s really awful, she was promoting hard and even won a bunch of big awards before (right?).. so yeah, disappoiting :/
Amy was robbed. So, so, so disappointed!
Snubs must be made so that Meryl Streep can get her annual nomination
That’s it in a nutshell.
So so sad South Korea didn’t even submit the Handmaiden for the Oscars. Pretty sure it would have snatched best foreign movie prize and best picture. This movie is a masterpiece of acting and directing. Ugh, what a pity.
Possibly has something to do with the director being on a government blacklist for daring to be critical of their president. I’m glad this came to light, the culture minister was recently arrested over the blacklist too.
Please let anyone but Casey Affleck win the the Best Actor Oscar! Please lord give me that….
Regardless of whether or not I think Meryl deserves a nomination (especially, considering, IMO, an egregious snub of someone else), she did not get nominated “basically because of her Golden Globes speech”. What a ridiculous contention. By that logic, Mel Gibson wouldn’t have been nominated for anything this year. That’s not how voting works.
Would’ve been funny if Meryl was actually nominated for her Golden Globes speech. Perhaps she’ll get an Emmy for it?
The highlight for me is seeing Isabelle Huppert get nominated for Best Actress. But the Academy still has a long way to go. They can’t seriously expect us to believe that award worthy non-English speaking performances only come along once every few years. I look forward to the day when there are just as many non-English speaking nominees in all categories as there are English speaking ones. I also hope The 13th and Moonlight do well. This year’s Oscars is going to be huge. Given the political climate I wouldn’t be surprised if the organizers were a bit more generous with the time they allocate for award winners to deliver their acceptance speeches. The in memorandum tribute is also going to be quite moving given the number of beloved people we lost in the past year. I’m tipping they’ll save Carrie Fisher’s picture til last.
*13th. Not The 13th.
feel bad for Amy Adams and Annette Benning being shut out of a nomination they could’ve put them in in place of Emma Stone and Natalie Portman Portman particularly did a poor job in executing her performance as such an iconic person as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. as for Justin Timberlake’s Best Original Song nomination songs from children’s movies are popular in that category even Sir Elton John won Best original song in 1995 for a song from a Disney movie Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King
No Taraji P. Henson for Hidden Fences (kidding)??? She was amazing. I love that movie. Every year I try to watch every best oscar nominee, but this year…I might pass on half of them…
Yay for Isabelle Huppert!!! She’s phenomenal.
I’m sorry that “We Know the Way” wasn’t selected.
I think it’s a stronger song than “How Far I’ll Go”.
Also, it would make an amazing production on stage, with Lin-Manuel Miranda AND Opetaia Foa’i singing!
(For those wondering… each film is limited to two selections for Best Song. As it was, there were still 91 entries this year!)
