2017 Oscar nominations: what are the biggest shocks & snubs?
  • January 24, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Oscars

hidden figures

The 2017 Oscar nominations are here! And of course they are messy, but to be fair… they are not as messy as I worried they would be. As I said yesterday in my preview post, I really thought that most of the categories were locked back in November/December. But everything shifted quickly this month as La La Land surged and everyone else was seemingly left in the dust. La La Land was consistently nominated for pretty much everything, and the film scored 14 nominations overall. Beyond that, there’s good news, there isn’t an OscarsSoWhite situation at all. YAY! Here are the big nominations (you can see the complete list here on the Academy’s Twitter):

BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Jeff Brides, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Fire at Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animate
OJ: Made in America
The 13th

BEST SONG
“Audition” – La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana (yay, Lin-Manuel!)

Some surprises… I’m so happy that Ruth Negga got her nomination, it’s SO well-deserved. I would have loved to see Joel Edgerton there too, but I’m okay. I also think Loving deserved a Best Picture nomination, but sure. I’m surprised that Arrival got nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, and yet Amy Adams was shut out of Best Actress??? I’m glad Emily Blunt didn’t walk away with a nomination for Girl on the Train and I think Meryl got nominated basically because of her Golden Globes speech. I’m disappointed that the stupid Justin Timberlake song got nominated and as much as I want Lin-Manuel Miranda to win, I suspect La La Land will dominate in all of the music categories.

What else? YAY YAY YAY for Moonlight’s nominations. I hope it wins Best Picture and I would love it if Barry Jenkins won Best Director. I have my fingers crossed for Mahershala Ali too!! I love the nomination for Dev Patel, I love that Ava DuVernay’s The 13th got nominated (and I hope it wins!) and I love Viola Davis of course.

Surprise shout-out for Michael Shannon too!! I worried that Aaron Taylor Johnson would get nominated, but no: it’s all Shannon! Alas, no Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal either. Oh, and nothing for Martin Scorsese but Mel Gibson gets a nomination??

FFN_KMFF_Golden_Globes_Press_Room_010817_52277095

Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet, IMDB.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

242 Responses to “2017 Oscar nominations: what are the biggest shocks & snubs?”

  1. KB says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I think Meryl took Amy’s spot because of her speech at the Golden Globes.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Someone pulled a Jenna bush hager

    Reply
  3. Lili says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I did not like moonlight, sorry I don’t get the hype. I love la la land and rooting for it

    Reply
    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Really? I thought Moonlight was one of the top three or four films of the year. The acting was straightup wonderful across the board. Mahershala Alli was superb, and so was Naomie Harris. I’m just in pain about Supporting Actor though, because I adore Michael Shannon and he’s gone unrecognized for so long…he was fecking BRILLIANT in Nocturnal Animals. I’m so torn.

      Reply
    • mee says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:24 am

      While I liked Moonlight, I didn’t love it. i get that it focuses on a story that’s unique in a different way but I thought it was kind of slow and the last part didn’t fully make sense to me (the adult character at first seemed so different from the child characters that it was jarring and seemed a bit contrived – it was the scene in the diner and later that was genuine). I did appreciate the melancholy mood and the cinematography though.

      Reply
    • Isabelle says:
      January 24, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      Loved Moonlight, La La Land, don’t get the hype and bottom of my list. Can see why if you strongly like one the films the other one may be blah.

      Reply
    • NYCgal says:
      January 24, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Yup. Same here. Important story to be told but the long silences didn’t really work for me. I thought it was awkward. The pacing was really weird. Characters sort of dropped off the movie (M. Ali) without an explanation. Naomi’s acting was really good but her American accent terrible. And the last part of the movie and the adult Chiron became I felt had nothing to do with the boy we met in the first two parts. All in all, I blame it on the director. I wanted to love this movie, but all I could think was, meh. Could have been done so much better at the hands of a better director.

      Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I must say, I’m very happy with this years’ nominee list. It’s not perfect (nothing ever is) but it includes almost everything I was expecting and more!

    Reply
  5. lannisterforever says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I’m really happy with all the noms for La La LAnd and Moonlight (loved both of them!) and I think the acting categories were pretty well-deserved. Especially happy for Andrew Garfied and Michael Shannon, who I both feared wouldn’t get noms.

    Bleugh for Mel Gibson, I guess time does heal all wounds…

    Reply
  6. Dani2 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    SO happy for Ruth Negga, I really saw her missing here so that was a beyond pleasant surprise. Very sad for Amy though, I really feel like Meryl took her spot.

    SUPER pleased for my babes Dev, Mahershala, and Denzel as well as Viola and Naomie :)

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:04 am

      Agreed. Amy gave two amazing performances and was shut out. But Meryl gets one for a truly terrible movie. Like I said yesterday they give her a nod for showing up to a movie set now.
      Pleased and surprised that Ruth AND Naomie got nods. I wasn’t expecting that. Hoping Moonlight gets the Best Picture/Director love although I would be okay with LLL getting Director

      Reply
  7. toni says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:54 am

    They say Hollywood is run by Jews yet look how much they love Gibson.

    Reply
  8. Rachel says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:54 am

    So happy Ava got a nomination for The 13th! WTH, no Amy Adams?!?!

    Reply
  9. Brea says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I CAN’T BELIEVE Amy Adams got shut out of the nominations!She deserved to win in her category, she was superb in Arrival.
    At this point can we all agree that Meryl gets nominated every year because she’s beloved and well respected?

    Reply
    • Josie says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:59 am

      True enough of Meryl Streep! The Oscars do seem like a popularity contest sometimes.

      Reply
    • Steph says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:40 am

      This is an unpopular opinion but come on, Meryl is kind of overrated in the acting department. She can be really good but i think there are many other actresses that surpass her.

      Reply
      • JulP says:
        January 24, 2017 at 10:06 am

        Agreed. If we’re just looking at actresses in her age group, Helen Mirren, Isabelle Huppert, and Judy Dench are far better actresses in my opinion. I think Meryl is hit or miss. The problem is that she tends to over-act, and I prefer more subtle performances. She was absolutely atrocious in The Iron Lady and August: Osage County. Personally, I think the last time she turned in a great performance was in 2008, for Doubt (and before that, The Devil Wears Prada).

      • Margo S. says:
        January 24, 2017 at 11:11 am

        She is overrated. Especially nowadays. I’m shocked that she allows herself to be put in consideration for oscars at this point. Allow other woman a chance Meryl!

      • noway says:
        January 24, 2017 at 12:22 pm

        Wow those comments are a bit harsh. I think the kicker is actors really love Meryl and this is where it stems from. Also, Meryl is still a woman in Hollywood and I don’t think you can honestly tell the studio don’t put my name up for consideration. For one thing Meryl’s movies aren’t blockbuster and nominations get the movie attention. I don’t think she is not allowing other women a chance, it’s a bit out of her control. Also, for whatever reason understated subtle performances, which is most of the performances from the actors you stated, in general rarely win or even get nominated. It’s usually someone dieting to 100 lbs, contorting their beauty, extreme dramatic scenes-death, illness -etc., who gets nominated.

    • Original T.C. says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:04 am

      To be fair Amy Adams IS fantastic but she also has been nominated for almost every performance like Meryl. Did she really deserve a nomination for Doubt???? They are both academy favorites and I think maybe her two performances split her vote. Also when she was last nominated the disappointment was “nominated again but will not win again”.

      Reply
  10. Kiki says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The oscars this time got it right (not that I cared) however, I am happy for everyone.

    Reply
  11. Jenns says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:55 am

    What was it with Siri announcing the nominations?

    Reply
  12. Marianne says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Super surprised Amy didn’t get in. Managed to get a nom for in every precursor and obviously the academy likes her as shes been nominated like what 5, 6 times before? Seeing Mel Gibson’s name was bleckkkk. Id also like to know wtf “The Empty Chair” is.

    Reply
  13. Sarah says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I hope Ruth Negga wins and not Natalie or Meryl. Viggo should win for best actor and NOT Casey Afleck.

    Reply
  14. Celeste says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I think Taraji P Henson should’ve been nominated over Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins. Meryl was as good as usual but Taraji was just ethereal.

    Reply
  15. Right says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I want Gos to perform City of Stars. That’s a super cute, feel good kinda song, :D

    Reply
  16. lightpurple says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Glad to see Hell or High Water on that list. And Michael Shannon. And Ruth Negga for her lovely work. Not surprised Viggo is there; I predicted that yesterday. I wish they had switched Meryl out with Amy or Annette. Not surprised Arrival got a nomination for Best Picture without acting nods; it probably did very well in all the technical categories and those factor into the Best Picture voting.

    Reply
  17. KL says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Annette Bening didn’t even get nominated :’(

    Reply
  18. Right says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    and I’m disappointed that Taraji wasn’t nominated.

    Reply
  19. Sam says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Amy Adams is the biggest snub. Look I love Meryl, but I’m tired of her sub-par performances getting nominations when there are other actresses who are more deserving. Enough.

    I don’t consider it a snub because it never really had a chance, but I thought moving the best picture nominee from 5 to 10 pictures was so that there would be more genre films included? And since then we’ve had worthy genre films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Civil War and now Deadpool who have been overlooked. If you’re not going to actually include films like that when they’re worthy, then just go back to the 5 best picture noms.

    Reply
    • lannisterforever says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Now don’t get me wrong, I loved all three Comic Book movies you mentioned but do you honestly think they were as interesting/well-made/important as the nominated films? They were entertaining and vastly superior to lots of other superhero films (Suicide Squad comes to mind) but they are basically made for mass-market appeal and not groundbreaking in any way. In my opinion no comic book film except The Dark Knight has ever been deserving of being nominated for Best Picture.

      Reply
      • Sam says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:15 am

        Yes I do. If you have ten best picture slots, then yes they’re worthy. Heck even The Force Awakens last year and Rogue One this year are deserving. Like I said they expanded it to ten best pictures for this reason and yet they’ve still ignored the genre films. If they’re going to do that then go back to the 5 best picture noms.

        Deadpool like The Dark Knight pretty much cleaned up in terms of nominations at the guilds before the Academy nominations. What you consider “worthy” is a matter of opinion but as I said if you’re going with 10 best picture nominations then use them for their intended purpose which was so genre films can be included. If not, go back to the 5 best picture noms. That’s all I’m saying.

        Let me just add that I’m no saying saying Deadpool is like The Dark Knight. The Dark Knight is one of the best movies period in my opinion. My point is that they expanded to ten films so that genre films can be included and yet when genre films are in the mix (example Deadpool getting a WGA, PGA and DGA for first time director) they get overlooked.

      • teacakes says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:19 am

        I would say Winter Soldier is a better movie than some of the crap that got Best Picture noms in the past (War Horse? Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close? PLEASE!) and I wouldn’t have had an issue if it was acknowledged.

        Deadpool/Guardians though, they’re fun but that’s it. The Academy hates and despises Marvel anyway so they’ll never nominate their movies outside the technical categories, this discussion is moot.

      • Jeesie says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:27 am

        I’d say GotG, Winter Soldier and Civil War deserved a nom when compared to what was nominated (Deadpool is great fun but doesn’t hold up as a good film on rewatches).

        Crowd pleasing mediocrity like Slumdog Millionaire, The King’s Speech, Titanic, The English Patient, Forrest Gump, Crash ect. has actually won, and there’s always at least two nominations for the kind of benign crap that exists mostly for people to take their elderly grandparents to see.

        I mean, they nominated Avatar! The Oscars really aren’t that high-brow when it comes to film. The better Marvel films slot right in. I’d not be happy seeing them in the conversation at Cannes or Venice, but the Oscars have always been very focused on mainstream, popular film. Some years the only interesting films nominated are in the foreign or documentary categories.

      • Sam says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:28 am

        @Teacakes exactly though. I know GOTG and Deadpool aren’t everyone’s cup of tea but I still believe the Winter Soldier was snubbed and I do believe Deadpool, just because it got all the guild nominations, was overlooked as well. Some of the movies that got nominated the year The Winter Soldier was eligible were downright laughable.

      • Marianne says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:32 am

        Well the rule now is that the nominees can be anywhere from 5-10 nominees. So they don’t have to go for a full 10 every time.

      • Helena says:
        January 24, 2017 at 1:02 pm

        @Jeesie I agree with some of what you said, although not with the Oscars being about popularity (we had films such as The hurt locker winning, certainly not a popular film at all)
        And In defense of Titanic, it certainly was a crowd pleasing, but not mediocre at all. The level of technology created just for the film, the quality of camera work and historic research was so far beyond anything done at the time. If you watch it today, it still doesn’t look like an early 90′s production. Even the night sky has the right constellations from the day that ship sink, the level of detail is not something people remember when talking about it but had everything to do with the Oscars it got. It was also a very feminist film in many ways, because it had a strong female protagonist (and almost a manic pixie dream boy).
        The Oscars changed a lot last few years, it’s much less interesting and people just don’t care about it as much because they know a lot of the studios/productions like weinstein brothers can pretty much make ANY movie popular/win, even if people don’t really care for it.

      • Lightpurple says:
        January 24, 2017 at 1:12 pm

        But they didn’t reach the potential 10 nominations in the years those films came out so there was room for CA Winter Soldier or CA Civil War or Guardians

      • teacakes says:
        January 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm

        @Sam – the Academy likes to think they’re arbiters of good taste and buzz in film, so they would sooner drop dead (not hard, considering the average age of the members) than consider giving a one of their precious Oscar nominations to *gasp* a popcorn movie! The Dark Knight would not have got the push it did if it hadn’t been for the tragic circumstances of Heath Ledger’s death and people realising this was literally their only chance to give one of the greatest talents of his generation an Oscar.

        And even when they do nominate genre films, they like to keep some pretensions about highbrowness/technology (Gravity, Inception, Avatar etc). Marvel and Star Wars films may be the ones the public actually goes to see, and may be fantastic even, but the Academy membership will be damned if they acknowledge that because ewwww, stupid popcorn films! (for the record, I think Rogue One could easily have fit in one of the slots occupied by Hacksaw Ridge or Lion – but the lure of Oscar bait is too strong, quality be damned)

    • msd says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:19 am

      Expanding, or rather, returning to ten possible BP films was theoretically going to let more blockbusters in but it hasn’t really turned out that way (and it wasn’t the stated aim anyway). Slightly more ‘risky’ blockbusters like Inception and Fury Road have made the leap but overall the change actually let more indie films in. I’m fine with that personally; those films need the PR boost of an Oscar nom, BP or no BP makes no difference to big studio stuff like Marvel or Star Wars.

      Reply
    • Margo S. says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:30 am

      @sam

      Yes to everything you said!!

      Reply
  20. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I am so hoping that Moonlight gets Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director and Best Picture. I don’t think it will pull all three but at least BP and BAS. BD is probably going to Blah Blah Land.

    I am also happy for Moana and The 13th.

    Also, not really surprised but happy for Viola and Naomie and all the Arrival love.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:06 am

      I’m hoping Moonlight pulls those categories too. Best Picutre should be Moonlight hands down. It’s a toss for Director. Screenplay should also be Moonlight. For me it was the better film and had WAY more adversity to climb regardless of what Damien says about LLL being such a challenge *rolls eyes*

      Reply
  21. OriginallyBlue says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Yay!! Except for JT and MG this isn’t a bad list. Is Meryl going to get nominated for every movie she does? Geez

    Reply
  22. Loopy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Can someone please educate me on how they gage the best actress and supporting actress awards, how on earth is Viola is supporting when she has the lead opposite Denzel,or is she supporting because Denzel is the main/bigger actor that gets top billing????

    Reply
    • Fiorella says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:07 am

      Loopy I learned from this site that the studio / person nominated decides. They submit the nomination r whatever. There was controversy about Alicia vikander last year and violas role is also the wife of the main character (pretty sure though seen neither film)

      Reply
    • tracking says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

      I believe I read this was a strategic decision, with improved odds of a win in the BSA category.

      Reply
    • Margo S. says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:54 am

      @loopy

      I saw fences a couple weeks ago. Basically in my opinion, I think viola as a best supporting makes sense. Denzels character has more dialogue by far then viola. He has these 10-20 minute long monologues. Brilliant. If you haven’t seen it yet you must. So well written.

      Reply
    • CK3 says:
      January 24, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      What I’ve read from film critics, it’s that in the context of the film, her character supports Denzel’s. While it may be longer than most, the Denzel’s character is central to almost all of Viola’s characters motivations in such a way that it would be unfair to put it in a character with characters, who drive their own story. Fences is all Troy, all the time. Dev Patel on the other hand is character fraud, but IDC because Dev Patel is hot.

      There is also a bit of controversy and to some this may be character fraud. I’ve seen it argued both ways.

      Reply
  23. JulP says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Ugh. No at Meryl taking Amy’s spot. Amy was amazing in Arrival, and although I generally like Meryl’s work, she did NOT deserve a nomination for FFJ. But at this point, she gets a nomination just for turning up in a movie, so.

    Happy that Barry Jenkins got nominated for best director, but Mel Gibson?? Also happy for Dev Patel, Viggo Mortenson, and my man MIchael Shannon!

    I can’t believe LLL got 14 nominations though (including for best original screenplay?!) I feel like I’m taking crazy pills, because I just do not get the love for this movie. It’s really mediocre.

    Reply
    • Kathleen says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Agreed. I’m pretty happy about a lot of the nominations but Amy Adams getting shut out for Arrival when she CARRIED the movie while they nominate director, best picture and I think…9 total nominations is a sexist disgrace. A woman carried that movie and she should have been rewarded for it. Instead, Streep somehow gets in there and I’m honestly just disgusted by it. Streep is a legend, we get it. Everyone likes her. But this performance was not worthy.

      So basically, Amy Adams who is like the nicest person in Hollywood gets snubbed but Casey Affleck and Mel Gibson are welcome with open arms? Good to know, Academy. GOOD TO KNOW.

      Reply
  24. Marty says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:03 am

    On one hand I’m happy to see the diversity, on the other hand Oscars prove they are still the f-ing worst by nominating a racist and woman beater. I’m sure Mel and Casey are already becoming fast friends.

    Reply
  25. Jeesie says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Ugh to Mel Gibson and Hacksaw Ridge. The movie was absolute garbage, unless like Gibson you get off on insanely violent gore interspersed with wildly hypocritical religious preaching.

    I’m bummed Nocturnal Animals didn’t get a BP nod, it’s certainly miles better than Lion, Fences and Hacksaw.

    Meryl took Amy Adams spot, but that’s on the Academy. She could star in an Adam Sandler movie and they’d still try and find a way to justify nominating her. I suspect Adams hurt her chances with two Oscar worthy performances this year. She seemed to be campaigning for Arrival, but Nocturnal Animals was just as strong and I’m sure that split her votes.

    Yay for Michael Shannon. I’m rooting for Mahershala, but I wouldn’t be at all mad if Shannon won.

    I’d love to see Lin-Manuel get his MacPEGOT, but La La Land brought some new life to the live action musical genre, so I’m fine with it winning. LMM has forged a very strong relationship with Disney so he’ll literally have dozens of chances in the future.

    Reply
    • Marianne says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I can definitely see him getting nominated again for the Mary Poppins sequel.

      Reply
    • A.Key says:
      January 24, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      I just love it when people present their personal opinions and taste as if it’s a scientific fact…………….

      Hacksaw Ridge is not garbage, the film was superbly made. Garbage is Batman v Superman, now that is absolute horrible trash. Hacksaw Ridge was a phenomenal film IMO. And I’m not religious nor do I like Mel Gibson at all, he’s a creepy racist misogynist and wtf is that woman young enough to be his granddaughter thinking giving birth to his ninth or tenth kid?!

      But I still loved the film, all the more because it’s a true story. I wish there were more people on Earth like Desmond Doss, instead of the millions of cynical trolls putting people down wherever they can or spreading violence and hatred.

      Too bad Gibson can’t learn a thing or two from the characters and stories he presents in his films.

      Reply
  26. JeanGenie says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Were any of the songs in Hidden Figures eligible? That was the best soundtrack of the year, and I thought that Pharrell Williams wrote a number of them just for the movie.
    And no Taraji? Sheesh.

    Reply
  27. TyrantDestroyed says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I hope Denis Villeneuve gets the Oscar for best director, I’ve liked all his work except by Sicario and I think he’s very talented.

    Reply
  28. Maya says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Only in Hollywood does Mel Gibson get nominated over Martin Scorsese..

    Reply
  29. Insomniac says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Lin-Manuel Miranda for the EGOT.

    Reply
    • Marianne says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:28 am

      I really don’t think hes winning this year.

      And TBH, I wouldn’t mind it either. How Far I’ll Go was one of my least favourite songs in the movie. It sounded like a generic pop song. Sorry, not sorry. I would have rather seen We Know The Way get nominated.

      My guess is “City Of Stars” wins. But I would rather see Audition win.

      Reply
      • cedar falls says:
        January 24, 2017 at 12:02 pm

        “Shiny” should have been nominated for Moana because it’s glorious. Or “You’re Welcome”. Or any five songs from the film picked at random to shut out the aggressive mediocrity that was the LaLa Land soundtrack.

        But because “City of Stars” is instantly-forgettable tuneless dreck sung badly that a first year music composition student would be embarrassed to offer up, of course it will win.

        Heck, I will even accept a Justin Timberlake win over the latter!

  30. teacakes says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:09 am

    No Amy Adams for Arrival? And ugh, Mel Gibson :(

    But on the flip side – NO DEADPOOL, thank you Academy.

    And huge cheers for Ruth Negga and Hidden Figures’ richly deserved nominations ♡♡♡♡

    Reply
    • QQ says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Oh Shit I Just Realized! They went through all these family rah rah! Showing us the Kids faces, Interviews for nothing!! *sad Trombone*

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        January 24, 2017 at 1:52 pm

        lol I love that their thirst was denied.

        the Academy are a bunch of old farts who despise Marvel’s influence and success so much that they wouldn’t even acknowledge Winter Soldier i.e. the best comic book movie of the 2010s, Ryan R. must have smoked some serious sh-t to believe they’d overlook the massive MARVEL sign in front of his not-as-good movie with all that talk of what a passion project it was.

  31. Neelyo says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’m disappointed Amy Adams wasn’t nominated for ARRIVAL. Never been a fan but i loved her and the movie. She was a big part of why it worked. Also it had a great score so i’m disappointed in that omission.

    Reply
  32. Lucy2 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Ugh to Mel and Timberlake and Casey, and Amy Adams being snubbed. Sooner or later she will win one though, she is always fantastic and often nominated.
    The rest of the list looks pretty good. I’m very happy for Octavia, and glad to see Michael Shannon recognized for NA. I did not like that movie very much, but he was amazing in it.
    Already looking forward to a Viola Davis Oscar acceptance speech!

    Reply
  33. msd says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:12 am

    For the second year in a row, Best Actress was more competitive than Best Actor (take that sexist douchebags like Sorkin who complain about the women’s race being ‘weak’). As a result there are quite a few women who were shut out: Amy Adams is the big one but Annette Bening, Taraji Henson, and even Emily Blunt were in the mix.

    I’d also like to point out, because it’s notable, that Bradford Young is the first African-American to EVER be nominated for cinematography (they’ve still never nominated a woman though), and Mica Levi is only the fourth woman ever nominated for composing a score. Things like this are important to notice. There are whole swathes of the industry that are total boys’ clubs, or almost exclusively white male …. it’s not just about actors!

    Reply
  34. huh says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Why does Meryl keep getting nominated? Do actors have to submit all their movies for oscars consideration? I ask because I’ve heard authors pulling out their work to give others a chance.

    Reply
    • Chinoiserie says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

      Submitting can be somthing the studios require of you since nominations promote the film. But it is not required, who knows what Meryl’s sitsuation is but I think it is pretty likely studios often hire her since they know she gets nominations so they want her to submit and campaing.

      Reply
  35. M.A.F. says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:14 am

    “I think Meryl got nominated basically because of her Golden Globes speech.”
    My thoughts exactly. She doesn’t have to be nominated for everything she does. Her spot should have gone to Taraji P. Henson.

    I need to see Moonlight. I’ve had co-workers say really good things about it.

    Reply
  36. Adrien says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:16 am

    No Deadpool😩. No Chris Pine? He was better than that Bridges guy. Oh well, yay Dev Patel..

    Reply
  37. Val says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Ugh, can we have a year where Meryl isn’t nominated? Enough already.

    Reply
  38. Maxine DuCamp says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I don’t understand how Dev Patel’s role in Lion where he portrays the lead character, could in any way, shape, or form, be considered a supporting role? And yes, a fair bit of the movie is told through flashbacks, but still. Granted, he probably has a better shot at the award in the supporting actor category.

    And yes, LMM for the EGOT!

    Reply
  39. Lora says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Why is meryl always nominated? She can do medicore movies and still get an nomination?!

    Reply
  40. Kathleen says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I gotta be honest…..I’m surprised at how legitimately FURIOUS I am about Meryl Streep stealing Amy Adams’ spot. Ruth Negga deserved to be there but Streep did not.

    Arrival was a sci-fi movie where a woman over 40 SAVED THE WORLD. It proved that non-franchise movies had legs at the box office. They nominated Picture and director but snubbed the WOMAN who carried the whole movie and that honestly makes me want to vomit. This was probably the best work of Adams career. Meanwhile, Florence Foster Jenkins was a piece of fluff about a self-indulgent heiress who basically pays people to pretend she’s a good singer. It was sweet but Streep’s performance was nothing special as she spent most of the movie just pretending to sing badly and it was almost parody. Arrival was an IMPORTANT movie and Adams CARRIED it. I don’t usually get worked up about this stuff but I honestly can’t remember the last time I’ve been this disgusted with a snub because subbing in Streep for Adams here is an absolute disgrace.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:34 am

      This is EXACTLY how I feel. When I saw Amy’s name not on the list I wanted to scream.

      Reply
    • Brea says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I commented the same thing upthread, I’m so mad on Amy’s behalf.

      Reply
    • Kori says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:40 am

      And it was a hit film so it’s not like it was in some indie that could be overlooked

      Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:41 am

      I loved ARRIVAL and I wasn’t even thinking of it in those terms but you’re absolutely right. It was an important, sci-fi movie carried by a woman over 40 and they nominate everyone but the woman.

      Reply
    • msd says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:49 am

      I know people don’t want to hear this but Meryl got every single big precursor; Adams spot was likely taken by Negga (they didn’t much like Loving) or possibly by Huppert (who got a post-Globes boost) since both were ignored by SAG.

      Reply
      • Kathleen says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:55 am

        @Msd, it very well might have been taken by Negga but I still would have put NEgga in over Streep because they needed to work harder this year to make sure they were recognizing good performances by women of color. So I’m not mad about Negga being there.

        Meryl Streep though being on every short list is a disgrace and it’s a disgrace that when it came time to do the Academy nominations that people didn’t take this into account. What most likely happened was that people got distracted by Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes and nominated her over for Adams for that. But frankly, it’s outrageous. Adams made a legitimately important movie and it was a financial success proving that she has legs at the box office too. Arrival getting 8 nominations and then snubbing the WOMAN who carried it and made it possible for them is so high key sexist that it honestly makes me want to scream. All so they could pat Meryl on the back again. It’s enraging.

      • Rachel says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:57 am

        Completely agree! I said elsewhere, Ruth took Amy’s spot not Meryl. Unfortunately, Meryl could stare into a camera for 90m and get nominated for an Oscar. Utterly ridiculous.
        As for Loving, count me in as one of those that thought the movie was “meh” and was not blown away by Ruth or Joel.

      • msd says:
        January 24, 2017 at 10:13 am

        Oh don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of Arrival (so glad Villeneuve finally got a BD nomination!) and Adams (who I don’t always love) was fantastic in it. But the “Meryl took Amy’s spot” narrative is a tad lazy when you consider most people expected Negga not to get in, and Huppert was quite iffy too. Meryl and Amy are friends so she’s probably not thrilled either, and I don’t think we need to pit them against each other. I think a lot of factors were at play. Adams has arguably been over-nominated too (see Doubt) and that sometimes makes them pull back, which is dumb but it happens. Plus there was understandably a push to get a WOC in Lead, plus the Oscars still has a bias against actors in sci-fi films etc etc etc.

        edit. Also, curiously, a Variety writer I read who covers the awards season said he thought Adams was in danger because of the type of film it is and he turned out to be right in the end.

      • Liv says:
        January 24, 2017 at 2:18 pm

        Yes. Negga took Adams’ spot. Meryl was widely predicted and hit all the precursors. Pundits weren’t predicting Negga anymore. Huppert had the critics’ support,Negga didn’t even win one of those prizes. But it must be said that Negga campaigned more than other actresses in contention,so in the end it’s not really surprising.

    • Isabelle says:
      January 24, 2017 at 12:23 pm

      Amy deserved a nomination for sure and if Meryl farted in a bathroom for 5 seconds she would get nominated. I’m a Meryl fan but Hollywood nominates her for not deserving films most of the time.

      Reply
    • KB says:
      January 24, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      When they announced Isabelle Huppert and then Ruth Negga, I thought to myself “somebody didn’t make it, it better be Meryl.” Then they said Meryl Streep and I actually said out loud “what the f%#?!” It’s ridiculous. A true, true snub.

      Reply
  41. Rachelle says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:25 am

    La La Land was the most annoying movie i’ve ever seen, I literally left the theater. Natalie Portman should win but I know Emma “twee as fuck” Stone will.

    Reply
  42. mazzie says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Not bad, but really, Streep and Gibson? FFJ wasn’t good and I have no comment on Gibson. Guess his penance is over.

    Rooting for Moonlight, Jenkins and Ali. Also rooting for Shannon (he was the best in Nocturnal Animals) and of course, everything Hidden Figures and Hell or High Water. But let’s be honest, La La Land will get the wins.

    Reply
  43. mkyarwood says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:28 am

    WTF, snubbing AMY as usual! She deserves to be in the running, not Meryl. I’ve had it up to here with Meryl, who is now the Boomer version of Jennifer Lawrence. Sit down, let someone else work.

    Also: LA LA LAND. ANGER. IRE. I can’t believe that kind of idiocy even makes money, let alone gets nominated by a supposedly knowledgeable set of peers.

    Kubo should win all the awards, for everything in every category. Okay, now I am over it and can ignore the Oscars as per usual.

    Reply
  44. Dani says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I’m soooo over Ryan and Emma and all of their bs white privileged films that sweep every year and shut those that actually deserve it out. We get it. Enough already. La La Land was by far the most stupid movie I’ve seen in a while. Ruth Negga better win. Amazing amazing skillful performance.

    Reply
  45. original kay says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Mel Gibson. In the year Trump takes over the WH, they negate every single thing, every bit of good Hollywood as an entity did, by nominating Mel Gibson.
    What an epic fracking f*cking fail.

    Reply
  46. Margo S. says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Mel Gibson deserves his nod. Hacksaw was incredible and I love a comeback! And heck yeah for moonlight and fences nominations! And seriously so happy about no #oscarssowhite. I’m also so happy first Michael Shannon. He is the bees knees.

    Reply
  47. Christina says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Why does noone care about Viggo Mortensen? Captain Fantastic was one of the best movies in the last years.

    Reply
  48. YepIsaidit says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Passengers got a few nods too that are questionable.

    Reply
  49. JHDC82 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 am

    IMHO:
    Justin Timberlake: UGHHHHH, whyyy? It’s such a terrible song! I hope anyone wins except him in that category. We’ll have to suffer his smug face cheesing on the red carpet and during the Oscars show already. My god. That’s just too much already. And then if he wins.. *shudder*
    Meryl or Emma: Neither needed to have been nominated, they pale in comparison to the other performances. Meryl is being Meryl and Emma is being Emma, nothing new here. (Not that they were bad, but there’s nothing noteworthy of their performances this year.)
    Natalie Portman: WHYYYY. She is a very mediocre actress who got on the right wave, and has managed to fool the public into thinking she’s the next Meryl Streep or something. Sorry for the Natalie/Jackie O Infatuated Fan Club, it was still Natalie being Natalie in this movie too. Amy Adams was robbed here.
    Martin Scorsese: He was robbed, he should be up there on the best director list.

    Reply
  50. Cee says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:07 am

    So happy to see Hidden Figures get a BP nomination. Sad Taraji didn’t get one as BSA, though.

    Reply
  51. S says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:22 am

    So happy to see Hidden Figures get a Best Picture nom, so annoyed to see almost everyone, sans Spencer, from that fantastic cast get an acting nod. Even though I loved Florence Foster Jenkins, and Meryl, it wasn’t a nominee-worthy role (it was basically just Julia Child again, but with singing). Also, Lion was a masterpiece, I agree, but Nicole Kidman? No. Just, no. There are spots for Taraji (Best Actress) and Janelle Monae (Supporting for Moonlight OR Figures) right there. I’d agree even Adams deserves it more in the Best Actress category, but I’d say Monae is the most snubbed this time out.

    Reply
  52. Suzy from Ontario says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I think Amy Adams was amazing in Arrival and that she deserved the nomination more than Emma Stone. I wasn’t impressed by Emma in LaLa Land. I thought Ryan Gosling was brilliant, but Emma Stone just played Emma Stone. In fact, I’m surprised by the buzz for LaLa Land. I saw it and it was okay. It took me a while thinking about it before I could say I liked it because I really wasn’t that sure when I first came out of the theatre. I don’t think it deserves Best Picture though

    Reply
  53. Paul Ó Duḃṫaiġ says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:04 am

    The British media are already appropriating Ruth as British, quelle surprise!

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C28qM0FXEAEANaE.jpg

    Reply
  54. S says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I’m not surprised by Affleck’s nomination, in fact, I think he’ll win, despite his unsettling past behavior, but Mel Gibson? Seriously?!? I thought we’d already legislated that one?

    I don’t even mind so much the movie’s other noms but personally celebrating this genuinely vile individual who has done Z-E-R-O to redeem himself and has already had 2,000 previous “second chances” is … well, not all that shocking given Hollywood precedent, actually, but still super gross.

    Reply
  55. Lena says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Come on. La La Land is NOT same level as Titanic and Lord of the Rings. It just can’t win 14 Oscars. It’s not even good… I mean, it’s not bad, BUT IT’S NOT GOOD.

    Reply
  56. Nina says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I mean yeah, La La Land is like 99% guaranteed to go home with the Oscar for best picture, but lots of people are gunning for Moonlight (myself included). How amazing and powerful would it be to have the award go to a film dealing with themes of class, race, AND sexuality in this political climate over the “safer” nod to whiteness and a more “traditional” America (as well as a more “traditional” Hollywood)? No disrespect to La La Land, but the juxtaposition of these two films as top contenders for best picture is quite interesting.

    Reply
  57. AG-UK says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Saw Jackie this weekend ummm wasn’t that thrilled. I haven’t seen Elle tried online but d..n NO subtitles so will have to wait until it hits these shores in March. As GG have separate categories Drama/Musical Comedy see how that will work for Emma at the Oscars but def. hope she doesn’t win. I am no musical fan but I thought when is it over but had to see from the

    Reply
  58. Lolita says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Meryl Streep could sneeze in a movie and get nominated. I wait for the day that Amy Adams gets her Oscar. (And I get mine…*cough Oscar Issac cough*)…

    Aside from that I’m happy that Denzel was nominated, I’m rooting for Mahershala and Emma (although I haven’t seen Jackie yet, but I really enjoyed La La Land) and I know Viola has got this. The 13th was excellent and insightful. “How Far I Go” and “City of Stars” yay! (City of stars has been stuck in my head for a week straight).

    Reply
  59. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I hope Denzel and Viggo go full tilt and campaign like hell for Best Actor. No one should just sit back and let that scumbag Casey Affleck walk off with the trophy without a fight.

    Reply
  60. alona says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:47 am

    No Jake Gyllenhaal again…..shame.

    Reply
  61. Saks says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:51 am

    In my opinion Jessica Chastain or Amy Adams or Taraji P. Henson should’ve been nominated instead of Emma Stone (and probably Meryl Streep). Also Jake Gyllenhall!.

    So happy for my fellow Mexican Rodrigo Prieto! (Make it a 4th in row for a Mexican winning best Photography!!!) But I’m kind of sad there are not more nominated Latinos, mostly for the lack of oportunities for them. African American activist Najee Ali will boycott this year again to focus on the lack of Latino representation in movies. There are articles already on this topic:
    http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-romero-oscars-trump-2017-0124-story.html
    http://deadline.com/2017/01/oscars-diversity-hispanics-asians-left-out-commentary-1201892263/

    Reply
  62. Cait says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Gleason was robbed.

    Reply
  63. prince says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    no aaron taylor johnson.HAHAHAH take that golden globes. that was mahershala ali’s golden globe u gave him. u awarded aaron cause he was white and handsome.

    mahershala is definitely going to win the oscar. him and janelle monae are in two best picture nominated movies (hidden figures and moonlight) how cool is that.

    why is every award show over looking Rebecca hall in Christine. so sad.

    Reply
  64. Pinky Rose says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    All I care is for Academy Award Nominee Isabelle Huppert (the Amy and Silence shut out hurt though. I hate you AMPAS!)

    Reply
  65. serena says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I’m so happy Dev Patel got nominated (and hopefully he’ll win too!), I’m frankly shocked they shunned Amy Adams so bad.. it’s really awful, she was promoting hard and even won a bunch of big awards before (right?).. so yeah, disappoiting :/

    Reply
  66. Ani says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Amy was robbed. So, so, so disappointed!

    Reply
  67. Skins says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Snubs must be made so that Meryl Streep can get her annual nomination

    Reply
  68. La Montagne says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    So so sad South Korea didn’t even submit the Handmaiden for the Oscars. Pretty sure it would have snatched best foreign movie prize and best picture. This movie is a masterpiece of acting and directing. Ugh, what a pity.

    Reply
  69. vespernite says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Please let anyone but Casey Affleck win the the Best Actor Oscar! Please lord give me that….

    Reply
  70. LinaLamont says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Regardless of whether or not I think Meryl deserves a nomination (especially, considering, IMO, an egregious snub of someone else), she did not get nominated “basically because of her Golden Globes speech”. What a ridiculous contention. By that logic, Mel Gibson wouldn’t have been nominated for anything this year. That’s not how voting works.

    Reply
  71. Marley says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Would’ve been funny if Meryl was actually nominated for her Golden Globes speech. Perhaps she’ll get an Emmy for it?

    The highlight for me is seeing Isabelle Huppert get nominated for Best Actress. But the Academy still has a long way to go. They can’t seriously expect us to believe that award worthy non-English speaking performances only come along once every few years. I look forward to the day when there are just as many non-English speaking nominees in all categories as there are English speaking ones. I also hope The 13th and Moonlight do well. This year’s Oscars is going to be huge. Given the political climate I wouldn’t be surprised if the organizers were a bit more generous with the time they allocate for award winners to deliver their acceptance speeches. The in memorandum tribute is also going to be quite moving given the number of beloved people we lost in the past year. I’m tipping they’ll save Carrie Fisher’s picture til last.

    Reply
  72. Courtney says:
    January 24, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    feel bad for Amy Adams and Annette Benning being shut out of a nomination they could’ve put them in in place of Emma Stone and Natalie Portman Portman particularly did a poor job in executing her performance as such an iconic person as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. as for Justin Timberlake’s Best Original Song nomination songs from children’s movies are popular in that category even Sir Elton John won Best original song in 1995 for a song from a Disney movie Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King

    Reply
  73. Amanda DG says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    No Taraji P. Henson for Hidden Fences (kidding)??? She was amazing. I love that movie. Every year I try to watch every best oscar nominee, but this year…I might pass on half of them…

    Reply
  74. A mascarada says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Yay for Isabelle Huppert!!! She’s phenomenal.

    Reply
  75. Torsten Adair says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I’m sorry that “We Know the Way” wasn’t selected.
    I think it’s a stronger song than “How Far I’ll Go”.
    Also, it would make an amazing production on stage, with Lin-Manuel Miranda AND Opetaia Foa’i singing!
    (For those wondering… each film is limited to two selections for Best Song. As it was, there were still 91 entries this year!)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment