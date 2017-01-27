Melania Trump has hired a former Vogue editor as her ‘chief strategist’

Melania Trump won’t be moving into the White House for another six months or so, if we survive that long… or if her husband doesn’t get impeached, or if he doesn’t keel over from eating ten bags of Lay’s chips every day. While I would recommend that Melania should just put her feet up and enjoy her Baby Fists-free time in New York, it seems that she is making some moves for her actual, this-is-really-happening First Lady’s office, also known as the East Wing offices. According to Page Six, Melania has made her first big hire: she’s appointed Stephanie Winston Wolkoff as her “chief strategist.” Wolkoff worked for Vogue for years and once famously said about the Met Gala – which she organized for a time – “no money, no come-y.”

Melania Trump has had enough of left-leaning stars such as Chelsea Handler taking cheap shots at her and her son, Barron — and is finalizing her own team of staffers to fight back. The first lady has so far remained silent amid a torrent of social-media attacks on herself and her and President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son. Comedian Handler said in a video interview with Variety that Melania “can barely speak English,” then followed up with the tweet, “Blink if you need help @MELANIATRUMP.” Now President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is firing back on Melania’s behalf. He told Page Six, “Shame on Chelsea Handler for attacking our first lady in such a despicable manner.” Cohen added, “Don’t be fooled by her accent. Melania is bright and articulate. To be clear, our first lady speaks multiple languages, I believe five. How many languages do you speak, Chelsea?” White House insiders say that the first lady is close to finalizing her team to manage these attacks. Sources close to the administration exclusively tell Page Six former Vogue staffer and Met Ball organizer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — who also masterminded Trump’s inauguration events with Tom Barrack — is being tapped as Melania’s chief strategist and is helping interview and select candidates for the first lady’s chief of staff, communications chief and social secretary. On Tuesday, the White House asked for privacy for Barron, after a wave of unwarranted comments including one from “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich, who tweeted that the president’s youngest son would become the nation’s “first ­homeschool shooter.” Rich was suspended from the NBC show and later apologized for the “insensitive” and “inexcusable” tweet. In a brief statement to the media, which did not mention Barron by name, the White House noted the “longstanding tradition that the children of presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight.”

You know who else should get the chance to grow up in peace? The children of immigrants whose parents are about to be deported by Emperor Baby Fists. Even Trump’s own (adult) children were merely anchor babies to Ivana Trump, you’d think he would realize that. But I digress. Melania is putting together her staff. Will she make the hires right now, and if so, what are they going to do for the next six months? Just sit around Washington and tweet while Melania goes shopping and takes afternoon siestas? I just have to say this too – of course she chose someone from Vogue as her “chief strategist.” It’s like putting out a sign that says “I’m only here to look pretty.” Oh, and if Barron is supposed to be out of the political spotlight, why the f—k is he on the cover of this week’s Us Weekly?