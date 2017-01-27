Melania Trump has hired a former Vogue editor as her ‘chief strategist’

Melania Trump won’t be moving into the White House for another six months or so, if we survive that long… or if her husband doesn’t get impeached, or if he doesn’t keel over from eating ten bags of Lay’s chips every day. While I would recommend that Melania should just put her feet up and enjoy her Baby Fists-free time in New York, it seems that she is making some moves for her actual, this-is-really-happening First Lady’s office, also known as the East Wing offices. According to Page Six, Melania has made her first big hire: she’s appointed Stephanie Winston Wolkoff as her “chief strategist.” Wolkoff worked for Vogue for years and once famously said about the Met Gala – which she organized for a time – “no money, no come-y.”
Melania Trump has had enough of left-leaning stars such as Chelsea Handler taking cheap shots at her and her son, Barron — and is finalizing her own team of staffers to fight back. The first lady has so far remained silent amid a torrent of social-media attacks on herself and her and President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son. Comedian Handler said in a video interview with Variety that Melania “can barely speak English,” then followed up with the tweet, “Blink if you need help @MELANIATRUMP.”
Now President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is firing back on Melania’s behalf. He told Page Six, “Shame on Chelsea Handler for attacking our first lady in such a despicable manner.” Cohen added, “Don’t be fooled by her accent. Melania is bright and articulate. To be clear, our first lady speaks multiple languages, I believe five. How many languages do you speak, Chelsea?”
White House insiders say that the first lady is close to finalizing her team to manage these attacks. Sources close to the administration exclusively tell Page Six former Vogue staffer and Met Ball organizer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — who also masterminded Trump’s inauguration events with Tom Barrack — is being tapped as Melania’s chief strategist and is helping interview and select candidates for the first lady’s chief of staff, communications chief and social secretary.
On Tuesday, the White House asked for privacy for Barron, after a wave of unwarranted comments including one from “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich, who tweeted that the president’s youngest son would become the nation’s “first homeschool shooter.” Rich was suspended from the NBC show and later apologized for the “insensitive” and “inexcusable” tweet. In a brief statement to the media, which did not mention Barron by name, the White House noted the “longstanding tradition that the children of presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight.”
You know who else should get the chance to grow up in peace? The children of immigrants whose parents are about to be deported by Emperor Baby Fists. Even Trump’s own (adult) children were merely anchor babies to Ivana Trump, you’d think he would realize that. But I digress. Melania is putting together her staff. Will she make the hires right now, and if so, what are they going to do for the next six months? Just sit around Washington and tweet while Melania goes shopping and takes afternoon siestas? I just have to say this too – of course she chose someone from Vogue as her “chief strategist.” It’s like putting out a sign that says “I’m only here to look pretty.” Oh, and if Barron is supposed to be out of the political spotlight, why the f—k is he on the cover of this week’s Us Weekly?
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, PCN, Getty.
What Melania needs is a top notch lawyer and her strategy should be exiting that marriage. You’ve done your time. Run for your life. It’s not gonna get any better. You don’t wanna be the longsuffering wife of a disgraced (possibly jailed) ex President. Get out now.
Came here to say what you already said.
I don’t think she’s so stupid. He probably paid her a lot of money in an account he can’t touch for her to stand with him for the next four years. She knows that she’s probably going to get cut out of some money when he dies. There is absolutely no way that they have anything other than a marriage on paper. She’s getting paid.
Oldest deal in the world
Bingo.
#FreeMelania
More like $$$Melania.
Yes this! Orrrrr… just start getting fat Melania and he will be done with you. Pack on the pounds so he shows his true colours and you won’t need to run/ hide. I would.. be would loose it if the tabloids started calling her fat! He would not be able to be seen in public with her.
Six months? Yeah, she’s banking on impeachment. Whatever his eventual downfall is, I bet she will use that as a springboard for divorce.
If I were the first lady, I would hire someone who is skilled in community service, public out reach, and has experience working with the DC crowd. Not someone from Vogue…
Dont be silly. Melania didnt marry and bang an old overweight orange narcissistic billionaire to then have to hobnob with community organizers. Melania is graciously considering giving up New York trophy wife living, isnt that enough? At least a former Vogue editor will remain focused on the truly important bits of being First Lady. Beautiful photo shoots, all the best guests for charity galas and securing the best designer clothes before they hit the rack.
Old, overweight, narcissistic, orange billionaire is the best description of that man I have every read.
Not for all the money in the world… that’s your bed to lie in Melania.
Barry Obama perhaps? LMAO
She’s not in it for the applause she’s in it for the cash. I’m sure their prenup is airtight.
Sorry but I doubt that she speaks five languages ^^
My ex is from Slovakia and it is quite common for people in that part of Europe to speak multiple languages because the countries are tiny and right on top of one another. Russian was taught in schools and most people pick up a couple other languages because they are surrounded by foreign speakers from childhood.
I don’t trust her since she lied about graduating college. ^^
Its exceedingly rare to find a monolinguist in most parts of the world. Even in Western Europe (minus Britain), most will have a minimum of two languages (English and their national language), and then throw in languages from neighbouring communities/countries. I doubt she is fluent in the last two though, language requires practise and she has been in the US since her late teens.
Sorry, but no. We can communicate with other slavic nations, if we try real hard, because the languages are somewhat similar, but that is not the same as claiming to be fluent in 5 different languages. Russian was last thaught in schools in 1989, and even the generation of our parents who really did learn russian at school can speak it now. We learn 2 foreign languages at school, but maybe 5% of pupils end up being really fluent in both when they become adults, usually it is just one fluent, and the other one is usually just okay, I can ask where the bathroom is and order my coffee. But that is not being fluent. She “speaks” 5 languages. If that means you can say hello, and ask for a pizza and glass of water, then I also speak 5 languages. But I would be dead embarassed to claim that to anyone. Because becoming fluent in a foreign language is damn hard and requires so much time and effort and talent, the “speaking” does not.
At least in Germany, Russian was taught in school after 1989. The difference is that it was a MUST until then and even a few years after that.
Russian was my first ‘second’ language. We started to learn it in 5th grade, English wasn’t taught before 7th grade. That changed a few years after the Wall came down. Now the kids start to learn English quite early (but that doesn’t mean, they are fluent at all – not even after ten years!) and they have to pick another language in 7th grade.
As others said, just because you learned a language in school, doesn’t mean you are fluent. I learned Russian for seven years, but today I can only tell you my name and where I live. I also know a few words (that we throw around for fun) but nothing else. And I have to step low and say, I highly doubt Melania is fluent in five languages when I hear her speak. I know it isn’t easy to pick up a language as an adult, but I do think under the given circumstances, her English is not very good. She lives in an English speaking nation and is surround by native speakers. So I’m supposed to believe she is fluent in other languages?
They continuously say she speaks five languages but never name the languages she speaks. I think it’s BS.
She may speak them in a rudimentary fashion. It’s doubtful that she is fully fluent in all five.
I can speak and understand some German and some French, but I don’t claim to speak four languages! (I can speak English and Spanish).
I am a retired professor of French at a large state university in the United States.
There are many ways of speaking a language: beginning, beginning high, intermediate low, intermediate, intermediate high, advanced low, advanced, native. If you give me five hours, I can parachute you into Paris at the end of those five hours and you will be able to meet your basic needs in French. You will be able to find something to eat, ask prices, follow simple directions to get places, and get a hotel room. For some, that is “speaking” French.
What you will not be able to do at the end of those five hours:
narrate events in the correct tenses in all five languages, make hypothetical statements, describe in detail, hold and defend her opinions, know the nursery rhymes and sayings of each language, hold any kind of real conversation.
Melania Trump speaks Slovenian at native level and English at intermediate-high level, is my guess. She probably speaks some French and Italian because she worked a little in their fashion industries (which doesn’t require much talking and operates in several languages, including English).
She also on her website listed “Austrian” as a language that she spoke, but now someone smarter told her to change it to German. So I don’t believe she is fluent in anything other than Slovenian and English. And it’s interesting she doesn’t list Russian because she is old enough to have gone to school when her country was still under communist rule.
LOL @ Austrian
Austrian? Really?
I guess I speak brazillian then (not fluently though. I still make a lot of mistakes by using spanish words lol)
Austrian really exists. #alternativefacts
Austrian reminds me of when people say Speak American lol.
Think Russian is taught in Slovenian schools? So wouldn’t be surprised if she can speak Russian well.
Russian is not taught in Slovenian schools (perhaps there’s a school or two with it, but it’s not a common thing). It was compulsory just after WW2 for some years. Melania’s too young for that.
She also doesn’t claim she speaks Russian. Her list is Slovenian, English, Serbian, French and German.
Somehow, my above comment ended in the wrong place, I was replying to Mke. I also thought she said her ex was from Slovenia, and now I see he’s from Slovakia, so my bad. Hehe, irony, me getting these two confused.
I think she probably does. Maybe not as fluent as a native, but I think their original language was split into 2, and they are often taught French and or German. She obviously speaks English as well. Melania may have her faults, but I dont think her knowledge of different languages is one of them. I bet she taught Barron her native languages as well.
Her original language is Slovenian. It was never split into 2. You’re probably thinking about Serbo-Croatian, which she did learn in school (it was compulsory for us back then) and which was later split into Serbian and Croatian. But that’s still a foreign language.
The second foreign language most learned in her day in school was either English or German. Depending on her high school she would perhaps add another foreign language, but not necessarily.
Other than that one mean SNL comment, please show me the “wave of unwarranted comments” about Barron? What a crock of crap.
Yeah. You can’t control internet chatter no matter how hard you try. Some people will say mean sh!t. But for the most part, people have been kind to Barron. I guess that’s an “alternative fact” that GoldDigger McTrophyWife will wrap herself in to avoid actual work. I assume she’ll say her full time job is protecting Barron.
The entire Trump clan are professional bullsh!t artists.
I wish to upvote you, Radley! Wish this site would instigate a like button instead of these replies.
Oh yes-in the pathetic ABC interview, Trump states what a “big job” Melania has in NYC with Barron. WTF. He’s ONE ten year old kid-he’s not an infant or a toddler. He is in school for the majority of the day. What is so all-consuming about this???
Love it – GoldDigger McTrophy Wife! Best one I’ve heard.
Rosie O’Donnell autism comments- I thought that was incredibly tacky of her, though I don’t like her to begin with.
Honestly though, for the most part he’s been a very minor target. I’d say likely below average compared to Rush Limbaugh literally calling a 12(? 13 maybe) year old Chelsea Clinton a dog.
The only other thing that has been brought up is the speculation that Barron is autistic. Other than that, don’t think there has been anything else.
This. And I have to ask for tge umpteenth time. Is the prospect of having an autistic child in the White House so apalling that it requires this kind of fire power? Lots of families have an autistic loved one, whats so shameful or insulting about it? Wouldnt a simple denial do? Now if he is receiving hate regarding his physical attractiveness as past first daughters have, then give me a call but otherwise this is ridiculous.
Ramona – as someone with an autistic loved one – it speaks a lot more to the person hurling it AS an insult than it does to their reaction to it, I think. Anyone who tries to push that armchair diagnosis as a way to ‘get at’ someone is a sick piece of trash.
Maybe he is autistic. Who knows. But if he is, I don’t expect them to come out and say “yes, he’s autistic” and open him up for more insults and speculation.
I can’t stand these people, but that’s one I’m not going to ding them for. Now – the supposed team that he wants to create to look into vaccine and autism links, despite the man who falsified the studies being proven wrong (as well as being a child abuser) is something I will bash them for.
@Erinn. Haahaha. Nope. Where exactly did you see it said as an insult? Inconsequential comments sections? All the famous tweets and youtube clips are phrased as observations noting something that is far from shameful. Lets pretend for a second that it wasnt and that it was said as an insult, the correct response from the FIRST FAMILY should not be to act like autism is a blemish on the family. The correct response should be a brief denial followed by a series of responses pointing out that autism is nothing to be ashamed of. What she is doing is equivalent to the Tom Cruise response to gay rumors – acting as though thats the last thing a respectable person should be attached to, like its damaging.
Theres no doubt in my mind that the real reason Melania is fighting so hard is because she knows that her husband will consider even the rumor of disorder in Barron an image liability. Dont ask me to support that nonsense. If she loves that child she’ll teach him now that being different isnt an insult or a defect. Even if he isnt autistic, suppose he ends up less than Ivanka-perfect in other ways? She needs to just stop.
Melania may be bright, I don’t know. But she is barely coherent in her interviews. She said things like Trump “has done a lot of stuff” so that’s why he was elected. I have friends who have been in this country for a far shorter time than she has and they are much more articulate. I wouldn’t care if her husband wasn’t raging against immigrants…the irony.
She’s definitely not fluent in English. It’s not even about the language, And of what use is it for her to speak 4 other languages when she can barely communicate in english, the actual language Trump and his deplorables consider the US’ defacto and only language? You can barely understand what she’s saying. She’s the same as any other inmigrant with a thick accent the only difference is hers is acceptable for some shallow reason.
And learning english is so much easier than french, which she also claims to be able to speak. If her english is this bad, her french and italian must be very poor.
If and when she attends a State Dinner for a foreign dignitary her “fluent in 5 languages” will shine through, I’m sure she will be able to talk to PM Trudeau in french lol
To be fair — her ~*~beloved husband~*~ isn´t fluent in English either, so. How is she supposed to get better if TheOrangeOne dictates the level of communication? Bigly terrific solid gold communication!!!
The quality of her English doesn’t matter when she’s on her back….
@Cathy oh please, do you really think she’s the one on her back? I can’t imagine that sloth she call a husband doing any work – she’s on top so she can do the work and he can look at the mirror on their ceiling
Maybe she learned her English from her very own bigly, non-book-reading toxic orange teacher? That could explain her lack of fluency and dependence upon rather strained ‘stock phrases’.
If she dislikes him as much her body language says she dislikes him, it may be her way of not blowing his head up with her compliments. You know Donald wants to hear those “i worship my king” comments come out of mouth. May be her way of shading him some by not giving details or she dislikes him like a lot of us do. Would you give out specifics of why you like baby fists? Her English isn’t great but her compliments toward Donald are also very vague and rehearsed.
Aww Donald and Melania … they so don’t love each other.
Because it is all about Dictator Fashion now. Making us care about the cut of a blouse instead of our rights being demolished. Make a pledge: I Will Never Buy Any Of Their Dictator Fashion Products.
Some are manufactured in Mexico and if he puts a 20% surtax on the imports from Mexico (as it has been put out there as a way to pay for the wall), you probably won’t be able to afford them anyway.
It wouldn’t surprise me a bit if that strategist was hired FOR her. I don’t think she’s interested, but might be forced to make a show of it.
And does she actually plan to do any First Lady things?? What about her anti-bullying platform? I suspected she’d be the most do nothing FLOTUS ever and so far…well…
Melania must hate her new life, I bet she’s already missing her trophy wife life.
Yea because the GOP let Malia and Sasha live the last 8 years in peace…oh wait
God I miss the Obamas! I can’t believe it has only been a week.
In the pre-social media days, Chelsea and Amy were mocked. Amy spent ages 9 – 13 going through that scrutiny.
I remember Curtis Sliwa saying on his radio show that Chelsea looked like she’d been hit with a bag full of nickels. His mother called up and yelled at him. As she should! 13 year old girls have enough trouble as it is without some dick insulting you on the national stage.
Alex Jones and deranged followers have spent years and to this day scream at the top of their lungs that Michelle Obama is a man. Poor little Melania is hiding in NYC because even she is repulsed by the prince of darkness. Cry me a river.
Wait, does this mean Ivanka won’t be de-facto first lady?
And what happened to the office of the first lady being designated the office of the first family?
What? Someone tell me wtf is going on – I have been trying to avoid any news relating to these motherfuckers today, so be gentle.
She’s just not that interested in being an involved First Lady, someone who needs their own office full-time.
They need as many distracting people as possible. Fashion is apparently replacing her vow to take up cyber bullying as her primary focus.
I remember when Vogue covered their wedding–Hooker Barbie was on the cover. The dress was this way over-the-top couture monstrosity that weighed so much she could barely get down the aisle. At the time, in the Vogue interview Cheeto basically said he was finally marrying her because she “deserved” it, i.e. she was servile enough to warrant permanent hire. She is definitely in it to be the widow, not the third ex-wife.
I remember that Vogue issue. I remember thinking that the entire wedding was one big marketing ad — every detail of what Melania wore was noted by designer or label — right down to her Perla custom undies. I doubt she paid (in cash) for any of her wedding day attire.
I remember that and how bizarre it was! I also happened to remember Melania posing semi nude not too long after that, on a carpet in a mock oval office being covered on one of those entertainment shows I used to watch (ET or Access Hollywood- blech).
She is staying for Baron.
She loves the status she has. She lives a life of luxury and plays hostess to Donald’s cronies.
There is nothing about her that tells me she wants to be out there in her mid 40s single. Her identity is being a trophy wife and mother. She likes being Mrs. Donald Trump, wife of a multi-billionaire.
She just gave the weirdest interview for Mexican Vanity Fair. Saying things like “Donald is supportive, when I want to bath or take a massage he doesn’t complain”…. when I read that I was like WTF… she sounds miserable
and very simple…
…..?
is a wife taking a long bath or a massage really something a regular husband complains about? What a miserable-sounding marriage (and miserable-looking, too, doubly so in contrast to the couple who just vacated the White House).
After Obama won, Sasha and Malia left their school in Chicago to attend Sidwell Friends in DC, as did Chelsea Clinton and the Gore girls, so I’m confused as to why Barron Trump can’t change schools in the middle of the term. My father was a career serviceman–and my sisters and I changed schools constantly. If military families can suck it up and move about in the name of service to country, the friggin’ First Lady should be able to…..
Apparently Michelle wanted to let Malia and Sasha finish out the school year before moving, but the Secret Service vetoed that so the Obamas ALL moved into the White House and the girls seem to have done just fine, by all accounts.
(also worth noting – Malia was exactly 10 years old – Barron Trump’s current age – when her dad was inaugurated. I don’t see why, if one ten-year-old can move schools, another can’t.)
If he is on the spectrum it may be too disruptive for him.
When my family moved 2 years ago, 8 hours away from where we lived all our lives, my 11 year old started having panic attacks, became deeply depressed and suicidal.
So if Barron does have issues, this would be a good reason not to move to the spotlight
I don’t think the plan is for baby fists to be in the WH in 9 months. He will hand the presidency to Pence / Ryan with a bow on it. I don’t know whether it will be an impeachment, a personal health problem, or what but he will not finish the first year.
Her face reads as very hard and mean. All this week, I’ve tried to figure out if I have any sympathy for her. Turns out that I don’t.
Does she realize that Ivanka and her staff took over the offices? Of for the battling stags and the career White House employees tweeting leaks about this turf war!
Melania Trump on Vanity Fair Mexico cover at an awkward time
“The first lady is pictured for the February issue of the magazine, poised with a fork over a bowl of jewels, as if preparing to eat them like pasta. One of the cover lines proclaims her the “nueva Jackie Kennedy.”
http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/27/media/melania-trump-vanity-fair-mexico/index.html?sr=twcnni012717melania-trump-vanity-fair-mexico0434PMStoryLink&linkId=33848534
Timing, as they say, is everything.
Jackie was never about displaying wealth. She would consider that vulgar.
I loved Jackie’s clothes – so simple, yet so chic. The dresses she wore for her trip to India are still vivid to me.
Hey, it worked for Kim Kardashian. Thanks,Anna.
I guess I can credit her for five languages, if we count “I’m available for full nights only” as fluency.
She looks like a drag queen. Just too much makeup.
She and her son are never moving to DC. They’ll be in NYC for the duration. I’d happily put money on it.
unrelated but these people have so much money – why is Ivanka’s blonde so bad??
