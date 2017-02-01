Thandie Newton: We need a specific word for ‘women who despise other women’

I used to not like Thandie Newton that much, but she’s grown on me over the years and nowadays, I like that she’s sort of unapologetically using her platform as a celebrity to speak about some issues that usually bum people out. Thandie does that with this interview with The Edit. First off, the editorial is really pretty, right? In these photos, she looks a bit like Ruth Negga, but that’s because Negga’s face is etched into my mind because of Loving (but seriously, they could be sisters). As for the interview… yeah, Thandie is a bummer. She even admits that at one point. But God bless her, she’s using her platform. You can read the full piece here, and here are some highlights:
Being the daughter of a British father & a Zimbabwean mother: “I was the kid who was complicated to be friends with, because I was brown. But I’m quite glad of that, now. I realized how useful being alone is for figuring out your relationship to life. For me especially. I’m challenged all the time: being a woman who doesn’t want to communicate sexually as a way of making people comfortable; being a woman in a tough industry; being a spokesperson for voiceless women; being African, but also being English. There are so many things I need to speak for. It’s who I am so I may as well have a little root around. And I’m a mother; I want to figure this stuff out for my children, too.”
Everyday Sexism: “Do you ever contribute to [the blog] Everyday Sexism? I want to, but I’d have to do it endlessly; I’d have to do it about so many people I work with.” In fact, Newton doesn’t need to use Everyday Sexism; she has repeatedly talked about her experiences to the press; about the audition where they filmed up her skirt, a drunk producer telling her years later that they would watch the footage at parties. “I talk about misogyny endlessly, because it’s part of everything. I have learned that in organizations where young people are unsupervised, there is more infrastructure to protect perpetrators of abuse than there is to protect the children. And I have been through so many of those institutions, whether schools or film sets. Yes, it is terrifying, but it’s more terrifying when we don’t speak about it. There’s such a huge gap between what’s presented to us as the thing, and what the thing really is.”
After telling a horrific story about children being raped: “Sorry. I realize that I tend to be a bit of a bum out sometimes, because I bring stuff like this up all the time. But only because it really f****** bothers me. I’ve been cut out of people’s lives often because I’ve said things that are unpalatable. It hurts me like f****** hell.”
The word for women who despise women: “Do you know what we need? A word, like misogyny, but specifically for women who despise other women. Femishame?”
Thandie Newton: Debbie Downer? True story: sometimes I feel like a Debbie Downer. I worry too much and then I worry that I’m worrying too much and that I’m being too pessimistic with my worst case scenarios. That being said, it’s difficult to NOT be a pessimist in these, the End of Days. See? I did it again! As for the word for women hating women… why can’t women be misogynists too? Do we need another word for it?
Photos courtesy of The Edit.
Call them Conways
I was coming here to say the same thing. She is one of the most misogynistic people in this administration and that is saying something.
Ditto.
I was coming here to say the same thing. She is one of the misogynistic people in this s administration and that is saying something.
Or Coulters.
I like Coulters as well
This! (Also see ‘Swifts’ )
Hahaha, that’s perfect.
Perfect!
You took the words right out of my mouth. Tragic that some women make a career doing this.
I’d call these female misogynists ‘Chelsea Handlers,’ her tirades and hate against other women is well known and public.
Thandie Newton has appeared on her show before, maybe more than once.
Hypocrite.
Meh, I could happily call them ‘Jolies’ as well. Swings and roundabouts.
My immediate thought as well Or just Kelly’s, pulling together Kellyanne and Megyn Kelly.
Taylor Swift
But on a real note, call them Misogynistas
I like misogynistas!
I’ve never thought much one way or the other about Newton until I saw her in a contribution to the BBC’s black and British season, Black is the New Black. She was absolutely bad ass in that and had so much sensible stuff to say. So now I am a fan.
Taylor Conway?!
Love love love her. I don’t think she’s depressing. I can see a lot of fun life in her. But she’s also deep and troubled by the world. I call that well adjusted.
I will say the story she tells about her abuse (essentially child abuse) at the hands of that director (name escapes, film was the one she started in early on with Nicole Kidman- they played schoolgirls) is bone chilling. He groomed her and exploited her. It made me sick. I believe he’s dead now. Her eating disorders came after that. Very sad. I’m glad she seems to have gotten it together.
That story about the producers watching her footage is horrible, though not surprising.
I was going to say something about ingrained patriarchy, teaching women to avoid conflict, can lead to women appearing unsupportive.
But then, yeah…Kelly Anne Conway really hates other women and is complicit in pushing thru legislation that will harm women. “Conwayism”
+1 to your point about ingrained patriarchy. Also, we’re animals (not some super-special non-animal species) and our intelligence/consciousness doesn’t negate the mammalian genetic predisposition toward intrasex conflict.
But yeah, Conway is a straight up hater and “Conwayism” works for me.
in Germany there is a phrase for that: Stutenbissigkeit it means literally “biting mare” and describes women who hate on women for no apparent reason.
I think that word is more about competition between women, about how we deal with conflict. It’s quite a misogynist word in and of itself because there is no equivalent for men (like for so many derogatory nouns for women).
I guess that is Thandie’s point but that’s also why I’m absolutely against neologisms that describe presumably women-specific behavior like this. We have tons of those in so many languages, the vast majority is derogatory. It once again emphasizes that women display certain negative behavior that men don’t. Why would there be no equivalent for men? Because they (at least white men) don’t need one. They’re the ones with the power. Minorities walk all over each other and other minorities to improve their own situation. Same with victim blaming among women specifically. You distance yourself to elevate yourself.
Women hating women are assh*les. It’s pretty simple.
Thandie is the reason I watch Westworld.
I’m glad she’s speaking up, the story of how the director of Flirting groomed her when she was 16 is horrific (and it’s not made less horrific by the fact that 16 is technically ‘legal’ in Britain – you’re not actually an adult yet).
Carolyn. My mom’s name is Carolyn. We should call them Carolyns.
