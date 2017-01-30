Sofia Vergara in Zuhair Murad at the SAGs: very nice change or meh?

Sofia Vergara almost always does a fitted gown with a sweetheart neckline and a fishtail skirt. So when she was on the red carpet talking to Giuliana Rancic, Giuliana recognized that Sofia was mixing it up and she complimented her on that. This is a very cute Zuhair Murad dress and I love how it’s so understated for Sofia and yet has a sophisticated vibe. It’s fancy but looks comfortable. Plus her shoes are kind of perfect. The bust is kind of ill fitting but that’s not too noticeable and I didn’t see it on camera.
Sofia was actually one of the first celebrities on the E! red carpet to bring up the horrible situation in the US with legitimate green card holders being turned away at our airports. Someone at E! must have told Giuliana and Brad Goreski not to bring it up at all and to act like it was business as usual and this was a big mistake, in my opinion. Other networks had more vocal celebrities, probably because they gave them a chance to speak. Sofia said, with no prompting by Giuliana because she was pointedly ignoring the subject, “it’s very hard times for everybody in the country now but it’s good that we can entertain them a little bit.” Then she talked about taking people’s minds off it, which isn’t a bad point. I’m past that now but I was there a few days ago.
Here’s Julie Bowen in J. Mendel, in a real mess of a lace dress with a see through skirt. I’m so over this look and it seems like it’s on the way out anyway. Her styling makes her look like Gwyneth Paltrow, right?
Also in J. Mendel was Gretchen Mol. The top of this dress looks like an exercise leotard. The beadwork is exquisite though and that’s how Julie’s dress could have been improved – by limiting the amount of intricate lace to just one section.
Ariel Winter was in Mikael D and she looks… different. This is a tacky gold dress but at least it’s occasion appropriate. Ariel was there with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and they kissed on the red carpet.
Finally here’s Giuliana Rancic in Yousef Al-Jasmi. I actually liked this, although it’s a bit showgirl, because her styling was decent – for her.
photos credit: WENN.com
I love Sofia, but this looks like a nad prom dress.
Ariel looks like a Kardashian. Her boyfriend is a lot older than she is so it’s creepy.
Giuliana should not be blonde.
I think Ariel is so trying to do the Va-Va-Voom like Sofia but its just not working.
Spot on. Ariel looks like a Kardashian or at least a wanna-be. I think, you can still see the contouring on her nose? Also a Kardashian move: squeezing into clothes that appear to be a wee bit too small.
I wish she would dress younger. She IS young.
If Ariel had not been identified, I would not have recognized her.
Re: Ariel Winter. Her scalp is several shades lighter. It’s jarring. That dress is ugly but at least event appropriate. I wish she’d spend less effort aping the Kardashian style and more developing her own but I guess it’s a sign of the times and the ubiquitous nature of the Kardashians.
I was trying to figure out what Gwyneth had done to her face…
…turned out it was Julie Bowen.
I did the same thing!
And I like her dress until I saw the skirt. The top half at least looked good.
I’m not sure who Julie Bowen is but she is striking. She reminds me of one of Hollywood’s golden era stars.
Vergara gets a pass from me because at least she didn’t go for her default model-on-a-gameshow look.
I was surprised by Sofia’s dress but I like it. Ariel’s dress is nice but she went overboard with the spray tan and bad make-up.
Holy hell Ariel tanned herself into a different race
She’s looking Sicilian now…. it’s odd. whenever a celeb does something like that I wonder what else they are hiding.
As a very pale person,nI have tried various types of self and professionally applied fake tanner. It’s never good. Never ever. So I’m kind of impressed by how natural this looks in comparison.
Sicilian, really?
Yes. She reminds me of one of the beautiful Italian families I grew up near. They had such lovely skin and hair.
Yeah I didn’t even realize it was her at first, because her face is a good three shades darker than normal.
it’s very even too, how did she do this? full body paint? better spray tan than I have available to me? witchcraft?
Someone would have airbrushed the spray tan directly on her.
Ahh, maybe that’s the ticket.
I’ve tried the spray BOOTH before. Never paid someone to get in all my nooks and crannies though.
But still, she’s not orange? Even when the colour went on evenly, it was never a natural look. Always vaguely oompa loompa. Maybe things have changed in the decade since I tried that.
I’m trying to imagine the upkeep or how she’d even sleep with that on without it getting all over the place.. Guess I’m too lazy to get an even tan lol
I have been getting airbrushed spray tanned by a person, not a booth. It looks much more natural than the girls at my work who go to the tanning booth. It’s more of a brown not orange. I am so fair skinned you can see some of my veins when i don’t have a tan. So i guess getting it applied by hand makes it look more natural. Or maybe the product is better. It leaves me about the color Ariel is in this pic. Don’t work out and don’t get sweaty the same day you do it. Don’t use scrubs and moisturize
Gretchen looks good.
Yeah, I just started watching Boardwalk Empire and the 20′s styling in that show really suits her – this dress is the same style.
She does! I like Sophia’s look too. I didn’t recognize Ariel or Julie. And the only thing worse than see through black is see through white.
Sofia isn’t the little mermaid after all. I think it’s the first time I’ve seen her legs. So she’s trying, so she gets a pass. Hate the illusion (or maybe she’s not wearing them) of no underwear of Julie Bowen’s dress, tacky. I don’t dislike Giuliana, she’s been around for a long time, and I much prefer seeing her than Maria, whose laugh is akin to a laughing hyena and has the same effect of fingernails on a chalk board. Too much?
Anyone remember this small movie with Gretchen Mol and Jude Law, where he’s a (bafflingly employed) mosaic…maker? I loved that movie in my teens. I thought Gretchen Mol was amazing, and here she is years later and I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in anything else. She was a Sienna Miller-type for a second.
Gretchen – Boardwalk Empire. Manchester by the Sea.
Re Gretchen Mol, I think lots of articles have been written about the trajectory of her career similar to what you said. She was labeled an “It Girl” in her twenties (cover of Vanity Fair and everything) and then went nowhere after that. But as someone else said, she did get a decent role in Boardwalk Empire much later.
She got ensnared in a lot of the Harvey Weinstein/casting couch stories. She came from out of nowhere and then was everywhere and there was a backlash. Her career fizzled attention-wise but she has worked steadily and BE helped put her back on the map. She also limited where she’d film t concentrate on her family–she has 2 children.
Music from Another Room! Yes! I loved that movie. I’ve always been really surprised that she kind of fizzled out because she was always excellent in everything. As @lightpurple mentioned, she was in Boardwalk Empire and delivered another stellar performance. She’s a great actress.
I will have to check out music from another room! Sounds cute.
As far as Gretchen Mol, I remember her in the poker movie with Matt Damon and Edward Norton (was it rounders?) and thought she was very one note in that, as opposed to Famke Janssen, even though the women’s roles were minor and that movie doesn’t pass the Bechdel test.
I saw Julie Bowen and instantly though Goop – right down to the smug smirk.
Vergara look good, am not normally a fan of her red carpet style but she sometimes looks classy.
I welcome the change for Vergara although she doesn’t quite pull it off.
Love Rancic’s dress but her shoulder blades…how do I say this without thin-shaming? Hope her health is ok.
Yes I hope so too! I hope this thread doesn’t turn Concern troll but for anyone looking for help, maudsley is a good resource, as was mentioned on the post about lily Collins the other day.
No joke, for a second I thought Ariel was Mindy Kailing.
Same!
Me too! I was like “what did Mindy to her face?”
I did that as well. Her make up is bonkers. I get the impression she’s testing her limits, but i wince a little every time I see her fashion choices now.
I liked the change for Sophia. It was refreshing and fun and she looked lovely.
Julie Bowen – I am really tired of dresses that look like they’re exposing their crotch.
I know. Why wear what could be a sophisticated, beautiful dress that screams out: look at my crotch. WTF
I liked Sofi’s dress and hair too–she looks beautiful. Agree with some about the length, but still, very nice.
At first glance, I thought Ariel Winter was a Kardashian. What’s sad is that I think A.W. would take that as a compliment.
Am I the only one who thought Gretchen Mol was Kate Hudson?
If Sofia’s skirt were a little longer – tea length – it would have looked better – it looks too 1950s at the current length. The nude colored fake-pearl-or-whatever top looks stiff and weird and really isn’t too much of a departure for her. Her hair looks cute and they make a cute couple.
If Julie Bowen’s dress had a slip under it the dress would have looked better (not being a prude, just sick of sheer). She has screwed with her face so much she’s hard to recognize.
As for Ariel Winter – I wish I believed that she’s got a super pro-body self image, but I fear it has more to do with looking hot for her skeevy older bf.
She’s been experimenting with immodesty and discussing body-positivity and sex-positive feminism since way before this new boyfriend came along, so unless she’s also psychic, the chance that it’s all for her boyfriend’s approval is pretty close to impossible.
I like Sofia’s dress. I wonder what Sofia does to her face? She looks really good, but not plastic. I think she’s 46. I’m 41 and I have lines by my mouth. She doesn’t have that but she looks natural. Hmmm
I so agree with you! I saw a plastic surgeon few weeks ago and he recommended fillers, the thing is Sofia doesn’t look like she had fillers injected on her face!
I think its fillers, but done very well.
Sophia’s dress looks like fun–good for her for mixing it up
Sofia’s dress would be pretty if it were long, and I HATE her strappy, hideous platforms.
Agreed on the shoes – platform clodhoppers are not “perfect,” no.
Agree. Those shoes are tacky.
Ariel Winter and her never-ending quest to be Kylie Jenner…
Is Rancic ill?
The only time i see anything from the E network is when it’s posted on here.
I don’t like that dress on Sophia, it’s too prom-y. I’m sure she can try something else beside this or the usual. I didn’t hate Julie Bowen’s one tbh, she looked pretty. And yes, something is definetely different on Ariel Winter’s face.. or maybe her fake tan + too much make up are throwing us off?
Ariel looks quite scary to be honest
The only look I really like here is Gretchen Mol’s.
Sofia Vergara looks great. Love her whole look. Joe is so handsome 😍. I am so sick of see through gowns. All I can see is weird bits of lining or granny panties. It’s so three years ago. Lazy!
Rancic needs a better spray tan job. Her arms are “contoured” & it looks awful.
