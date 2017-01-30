Sofia Vergara in Zuhair Murad at the SAGs: very nice change or meh?

Sofia Vergara almost always does a fitted gown with a sweetheart neckline and a fishtail skirt. So when she was on the red carpet talking to Giuliana Rancic, Giuliana recognized that Sofia was mixing it up and she complimented her on that. This is a very cute Zuhair Murad dress and I love how it’s so understated for Sofia and yet has a sophisticated vibe. It’s fancy but looks comfortable. Plus her shoes are kind of perfect. The bust is kind of ill fitting but that’s not too noticeable and I didn’t see it on camera.

wenn30820200

Sofia was actually one of the first celebrities on the E! red carpet to bring up the horrible situation in the US with legitimate green card holders being turned away at our airports. Someone at E! must have told Giuliana and Brad Goreski not to bring it up at all and to act like it was business as usual and this was a big mistake, in my opinion. Other networks had more vocal celebrities, probably because they gave them a chance to speak. Sofia said, with no prompting by Giuliana because she was pointedly ignoring the subject, “it’s very hard times for everybody in the country now but it’s good that we can entertain them a little bit.” Then she talked about taking people’s minds off it, which isn’t a bad point. I’m past that now but I was there a few days ago.

wenn30820322

wenn30820323-(2)

Here’s Julie Bowen in J. Mendel, in a real mess of a lace dress with a see through skirt. I’m so over this look and it seems like it’s on the way out anyway. Her styling makes her look like Gwyneth Paltrow, right?

wenn30820150

wenn30820149

Also in J. Mendel was Gretchen Mol. The top of this dress looks like an exercise leotard. The beadwork is exquisite though and that’s how Julie’s dress could have been improved – by limiting the amount of intricate lace to just one section.

wenn30821790

wenn30821791

Ariel Winter was in Mikael D and she looks… different. This is a tacky gold dress but at least it’s occasion appropriate. Ariel was there with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and they kissed on the red carpet.

wenn30819987

wenn30819986

Finally here’s Giuliana Rancic in Yousef Al-Jasmi. I actually liked this, although it’s a bit showgirl, because her styling was decent – for her.

wenn30820321

wenn30820197

photos credit: WENN.com

 

  1. Daisy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:28 am

    I love Sofia, but this looks like a nad prom dress.

    Ariel looks like a Kardashian. Her boyfriend is a lot older than she is so it’s creepy.

    Giuliana should not be blonde.

    Reply
  2. Marlene says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:48 am

    I was trying to figure out what Gwyneth had done to her face…

    …turned out it was Julie Bowen.

    Reply
  3. tegteg says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:50 am

    I’m not sure who Julie Bowen is but she is striking. She reminds me of one of Hollywood’s golden era stars.

    Vergara gets a pass from me because at least she didn’t go for her default model-on-a-gameshow look.

    Reply
  4. Louise177 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:58 am

    I was surprised by Sofia’s dress but I like it. Ariel’s dress is nice but she went overboard with the spray tan and bad make-up.

    Reply
  5. squeezeolime says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Holy hell Ariel tanned herself into a different race

    Reply
  6. OriginallyBlue says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Gretchen looks good.

    Reply
  7. Nancy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Sofia isn’t the little mermaid after all. I think it’s the first time I’ve seen her legs. So she’s trying, so she gets a pass. Hate the illusion (or maybe she’s not wearing them) of no underwear of Julie Bowen’s dress, tacky. I don’t dislike Giuliana, she’s been around for a long time, and I much prefer seeing her than Maria, whose laugh is akin to a laughing hyena and has the same effect of fingernails on a chalk board. Too much?

    Reply
  8. Greenieweenie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Anyone remember this small movie with Gretchen Mol and Jude Law, where he’s a (bafflingly employed) mosaic…maker? I loved that movie in my teens. I thought Gretchen Mol was amazing, and here she is years later and I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in anything else. She was a Sienna Miller-type for a second.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      January 30, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Gretchen – Boardwalk Empire. Manchester by the Sea.

      Reply
    • Susan says:
      January 30, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Re Gretchen Mol, I think lots of articles have been written about the trajectory of her career similar to what you said. She was labeled an “It Girl” in her twenties (cover of Vanity Fair and everything) and then went nowhere after that. But as someone else said, she did get a decent role in Boardwalk Empire much later.

      Reply
      • Kori says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:29 pm

        She got ensnared in a lot of the Harvey Weinstein/casting couch stories. She came from out of nowhere and then was everywhere and there was a backlash. Her career fizzled attention-wise but she has worked steadily and BE helped put her back on the map. She also limited where she’d film t concentrate on her family–she has 2 children.

    • Anilehcim says:
      January 30, 2017 at 9:20 am

      Music from Another Room! Yes! I loved that movie. I’ve always been really surprised that she kind of fizzled out because she was always excellent in everything. As @lightpurple mentioned, she was in Boardwalk Empire and delivered another stellar performance. She’s a great actress.

      Reply
    • Tata says:
      January 30, 2017 at 10:02 am

      I will have to check out music from another room! Sounds cute.

      As far as Gretchen Mol, I remember her in the poker movie with Matt Damon and Edward Norton (was it rounders?) and thought she was very one note in that, as opposed to Famke Janssen, even though the women’s roles were minor and that movie doesn’t pass the Bechdel test.

      Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I saw Julie Bowen and instantly though Goop – right down to the smug smirk.

    Vergara look good, am not normally a fan of her red carpet style but she sometimes looks classy.

    Reply
  10. Jade says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I welcome the change for Vergara although she doesn’t quite pull it off.

    Love Rancic’s dress but her shoulder blades…how do I say this without thin-shaming? Hope her health is ok.

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:56 am

    No joke, for a second I thought Ariel was Mindy Kailing.

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I liked the change for Sophia. It was refreshing and fun and she looked lovely.

    Julie Bowen – I am really tired of dresses that look like they’re exposing their crotch.

    Reply
  13. NOLA says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:39 am

    At first glance, I thought Ariel Winter was a Kardashian. What’s sad is that I think A.W. would take that as a compliment. :(

    Am I the only one who thought Gretchen Mol was Kate Hudson?

    Reply
  14. smee says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:53 am

    If Sofia’s skirt were a little longer – tea length – it would have looked better – it looks too 1950s at the current length. The nude colored fake-pearl-or-whatever top looks stiff and weird and really isn’t too much of a departure for her. Her hair looks cute and they make a cute couple.

    If Julie Bowen’s dress had a slip under it the dress would have looked better (not being a prude, just sick of sheer). She has screwed with her face so much she’s hard to recognize.

    As for Ariel Winter – I wish I believed that she’s got a super pro-body self image, but I fear it has more to do with looking hot for her skeevy older bf.

    Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      January 30, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      She’s been experimenting with immodesty and discussing body-positivity and sex-positive feminism since way before this new boyfriend came along, so unless she’s also psychic, the chance that it’s all for her boyfriend’s approval is pretty close to impossible.

      Reply
  15. Snowflake says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I like Sofia’s dress. I wonder what Sofia does to her face? She looks really good, but not plastic. I think she’s 46. I’m 41 and I have lines by my mouth. She doesn’t have that but she looks natural. Hmmm

    Reply
  16. boredblond says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Sophia’s dress looks like fun–good for her for mixing it up

    Reply
  17. JudyK says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Sofia’s dress would be pretty if it were long, and I HATE her strappy, hideous platforms.

    Reply
  18. Dunne says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Ariel Winter and her never-ending quest to be Kylie Jenner…

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Is Rancic ill?

    Reply
  20. kimbers says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    The only time i see anything from the E network is when it’s posted on here.

    Reply
  21. serena says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I don’t like that dress on Sophia, it’s too prom-y. I’m sure she can try something else beside this or the usual. I didn’t hate Julie Bowen’s one tbh, she looked pretty. And yes, something is definetely different on Ariel Winter’s face.. or maybe her fake tan + too much make up are throwing us off?

    Reply
  22. nana says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Ariel looks quite scary to be honest

    Reply
  23. Otaku Fairy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    The only look I really like here is Gretchen Mol’s.

    Reply
  24. Anare says:
    January 30, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Sofia Vergara looks great. Love her whole look. Joe is so handsome 😍. I am so sick of see through gowns. All I can see is weird bits of lining or granny panties. It’s so three years ago. Lazy!

    Reply
  25. Taxi says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Rancic needs a better spray tan job. Her arms are “contoured” & it looks awful.

    Reply

