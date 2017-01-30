Sofia Vergara in Zuhair Murad at the SAGs: very nice change or meh?



Sofia Vergara almost always does a fitted gown with a sweetheart neckline and a fishtail skirt. So when she was on the red carpet talking to Giuliana Rancic, Giuliana recognized that Sofia was mixing it up and she complimented her on that. This is a very cute Zuhair Murad dress and I love how it’s so understated for Sofia and yet has a sophisticated vibe. It’s fancy but looks comfortable. Plus her shoes are kind of perfect. The bust is kind of ill fitting but that’s not too noticeable and I didn’t see it on camera.

Sofia was actually one of the first celebrities on the E! red carpet to bring up the horrible situation in the US with legitimate green card holders being turned away at our airports. Someone at E! must have told Giuliana and Brad Goreski not to bring it up at all and to act like it was business as usual and this was a big mistake, in my opinion. Other networks had more vocal celebrities, probably because they gave them a chance to speak. Sofia said, with no prompting by Giuliana because she was pointedly ignoring the subject, “it’s very hard times for everybody in the country now but it’s good that we can entertain them a little bit.” Then she talked about taking people’s minds off it, which isn’t a bad point. I’m past that now but I was there a few days ago.

Here’s Julie Bowen in J. Mendel, in a real mess of a lace dress with a see through skirt. I’m so over this look and it seems like it’s on the way out anyway. Her styling makes her look like Gwyneth Paltrow, right?

Also in J. Mendel was Gretchen Mol. The top of this dress looks like an exercise leotard. The beadwork is exquisite though and that’s how Julie’s dress could have been improved – by limiting the amount of intricate lace to just one section.

Ariel Winter was in Mikael D and she looks… different. This is a tacky gold dress but at least it’s occasion appropriate. Ariel was there with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and they kissed on the red carpet.

Finally here’s Giuliana Rancic in Yousef Al-Jasmi. I actually liked this, although it’s a bit showgirl, because her styling was decent – for her.