Kanye West, Justin Bieber & Drake are all skipping the Grammys this year

The Grammy Awards are less than two weeks away. This coming Sunday is the Super Bowl (I’m going to try to finally go see Hidden Figures this weekend!) and then the Sunday after that is for the Grammys and the BAFTAs. Was it last year’s Grammys – I think? – that were so long and depressing that I ended up going to bed a full hour before they were done? I think so. The thing is that I love music, I care about music, but the Grammys are always my least favorite awards show. I just don’t think they matter and I think producers are consistently awful with how they structure the show. This year’s Grammys will hopefully be good, simply because we’ve got a battle of the divas: Beyonce vs. Adele, Lemonade vs. 25. Everyone’s hoping that Bey and Adele are both going to give killer performances (and I’m hoping that those performances come in the first hour of the show). But what if we only really have Bey and Adele? Because it sounds like very few big-name people are coming out:

The Grammy Awards are down three stars! Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are skipping the 2017 Grammys next month despite each being nominated in major categories, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. TMZ was first to report that the ultra-popular performers aren’t planning to attend music’s biggest night on February 12. The “Sorry” singer, 22, is ditching the 59th annual Grammys because he “doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” according to TMZ. Bieber won his first Grammy last year — Best Dance Recording for “Where Are Ü Now” — and also performed two tracks at the ceremony. This year, the pop star is up for four Grammys, including Album of the Year for Purpose and Song of the Year for “Love Yourself.” “Famous” rapper West, 39, who debuted The Life of Pablo in 2016 and received eight nods, previously vowed to boycott the Grammy Awards if Frank Ocean’s album Blonde wasn’t nominated. Neither Blonde nor Ocean’s visual album Endless were submitted for consideration by the singer’s labels, management or representatives before the September deadline (TMZ reports that Ocean thinks the Grammys don’t “represent young, black artists”), so it’s possible West is making good on his promise. A source also tells Us that West wants time to himself after a few hectic months with his hospitalization and his wife Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. “He is taking some personal time at the top of this year to just chill and decompress,” the insider said. As for Drake, 30, it seems he will be on tour in Europe on Grammys night. The “One Dance” rapper, who received eight nominations, including several for his album Views, which featured smash hit “Hotline Bling,” has a show scheduled in Manchester, England, on February 12. Despite the three high-profile no shows, the Grammys will still feature a star-studded lineup. Adele, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are all slated to perform, while James Corden will emcee the evening.

[From Us Weekly]

Surely Rihanna’s gotta perform too? Her album came out last year. Maybe she’s skipping as well. My guess is that Ed Sheeran will turn up because he’s got a new album to promote too. But still – this year’s Grammys doesn’t seem like a super-deep field of performers. Which is going to be such a pain in the ass when the show drags on for five hours, you know? As for Kanye skipping because of Frank Ocean… more like Yeezy is skipping to make Kim happy, because she doesn’t want Kanye to act like an a–hole at yet another awards show. But Justin Bieber refusing to go… that’s so funny. My guess is that he’s still pissy that he didn’t get more Grammy nominations.