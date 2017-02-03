Howard Stern: Donald Trump ‘still wants Hillary Clinton to win’

Howard Stern interviewed Donald Trump for years. Trump loved Stern, and the two men seemed to enjoy gossiping about celebrities, about sex, about their families and about politics. Since Stern is arguably one of America’s greatest interviewers, his years’ worth of interviews with Trump became fodder during the campaign, back when we honestly thought that the electorate would be appalled by Trump’s rampant creepiness, perversion and misogyny. As it turned out, it didn’t matter at all to millions of voters. Anyway, Stern now has some thoughts about what the presidency is going to do Trump. I guess… keep in mind that Stern was a Hillary Clinton supporter, but as Stern says, so was Trump.

The presidency will be detrimental to Trump: “I personally wish that he had never run, I told him that, because I actually think this is something that is gonna be detrimental to his mental health too, because, he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him. I don’t think it’s going to be a healthy experience. And by the way, he’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants hobnob with them. All of this hatred and stuff directed towards him. It’s not good for him. It’s not good. There’s a reason every president who leaves the office has grey hair.”

Stern doesn’t like his politics: “I like Donald very much personally. I was shocked when he decided to run for president, and even more shocked that sort of, people took it seriously. I remember saying to him when he announced his presidency, I remember being quite amazed, because I remember him being for Hillary Clinton. And I remember him being very–I mean he was pro-abortion. So the new Donald Trump kind of surprised me.” Stern said he doesn’t believe Trump has had a change of heart on issues like abortion, but is instead playing to his base.

Stern believes he ran for president as a way to get larger contract from NBC for “The Apprentice.” “I think it started out as like a kinda cool, fun thing to do in order to get a couple more bucks out of NBC for The Apprentice, I actually do believe that. He just wanted a couple more bucks out of NBC, and that is why Donald is calling for voter fraud investigations. He’s pissed he won. He still wants Hillary Clinton to win. He’s so f—ing pissed, he’s hoping that he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary.”

I actually think Stern sounds incredibly kind, generous and optimistic here. It would be amazing to think that Emperor Baby Fists was still mystified as to how he got in the White House, and maybe he didn’t really believe all of the horrible sh-t he’s been peddling. But isn’t it a better analysis to say that Baby Fists just says what he thinks people want to hear him say? If he’s talking to a liberal radio show host, he’ll slide to that side. If he’s hanging out with his Nazi buddies, he’ll slide to that side. He’s a man without a coherent political or personal ideology or philosophy, which actually makes him even more dangerous. He’s CHOSEN to listen to only the most unhinged lunatics. This did make me laugh though: “He’s pissed he won. He still wants Hillary Clinton to win.” I do sort of believe that. That’s what his face said to me when he first met with President Obama following the election. He was sh-tting his pants.

  eXo says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Of course, he is pro-abortion. I bet he had a lot of affairs who had abortions. JMO.

    Megan says:
      February 3, 2017 at 8:47 am

      Marla certainly thinks he wanted her to have an abortion.

    Sixer says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:19 am

      I said on yesterday’s prayer meeting thread that I don’t think he is anti-abortion. Or anti-gay. I don’t think he’s committed to socially liberal values or anything – I just can’t believe he cares about anything like that.

      The Orange One is interested in two things: self-aggrandizement and money-making. Abortion has no effect on either of those things, so why would he give it even a moment’s attention other than to cater to a particular voting base?

      Christin says:
        February 3, 2017 at 9:33 am

        Greed and ego-boosting (warranted or not) are top priorities in his world. Anyone who has paid attention to his 30-plus years trying to stay in the spotlight needs to remember this.

        And I also agree that he did not expect to win, though by the end his sense of competitive egotism blinded him a bit.

  Sarah says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I think we all have seen Trump’s face after he won the election. He never wanted to win, Melania was shocked too.

  Kirby says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:46 am

    My friends who grew up in NYC and his father is a major architect in the city who knew Trump all through the 90s and early 2000s. He told me the Trump he knew was a hardcore liberal democrat and this new Trump is just so not the person he once knew

  Megan says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Trump could have dropped out of the primary at any time. He wanted to president and fully expected to be loved and adored by the masses. He is so mentally unhinged, it must be confusing as hell to see how much he is despised.

    I will be attending another organized protest in DC this afternoon. If you are local, it is at 16th and Constitution from 4:30 – 6 pm.

  Jenns says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:47 am

    “And by the way, he’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants hobnob with them. All of this hatred and stuff directed towards him. It’s not good for him. It’s not good.”

    Bingo. This is what we’ve been saying all along. That’s why it’s so pathetic to hear his supporters say that celeb/press are snowflakes and that Trump doesn’t care about them. Trump is the biggest snowflake of them all and the only thing he cares about is what celebs/press say about him.

    Donald Trump is nothing more than your typical bully–Insecure, needy, wants to be loved, wants to be admired, wants to hang with the cool kids, ect. And when he doesn’t get it, he throws a temper tantrum.

  kri says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Hmmm. So HS is another person who “likes Trump very much”personally. So there is another white, rich male who likes Trump. They just keep coming out, don’t they? Well, we can’t take anything he says seriously, because if you stand with Trump in ANY way, even if you are trying to downplay him-you are “with” him. I wonder if Howard keeps a hat in a locker somewhere with Baby Fist’s slogan on it? We must all boy cott Howard now, along with Matthew McConaughey, Tom Brady etc. All that white male privilege is disgusting.

    LinaLamont says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Don’t forget to boycott… never ever use…Uber.

      Trump is on the ultimate power-trip. He may have been shocked and scared at first, but, he’s loving it, now. He has others to do the work while he’s the most powerful person on the planet.

      He gets to grow his personal wealth and influence, while indulging in his insecure, petty vengefulness at the highest level. He gets to have world leaders grovel…..Japan, I’m looking at you.

      Donnie, you’ll never measure up. Your daddy will never love you. You’ll never get your daddy’s approval. It’s all for naught.

    LinaLamont says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

      I, truly, didn’t know how stupid he is until this election. He’s not just uneducated/ignorant; he’s, genuinely, unintelligent. That came as, somewhat, of a surprise. Of course, I never paid much attention to him before…..so…..

  Ramona says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

    That pic! Gee I wonder what those extremely beautiful, significantly younger women saw in these conventionally unattractive sex obsessed rich men. I would have thought Howard more self aware than this. Isnt he always reminding guests that their relationships would never be possible without the millions?

  IMO says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:49 am

    The problem with Trump is that he thinks he is running a company and not a country. He thinks he is the boss and when you say no to him, he fires or bully you. Dictatorial behavior.

  IlsaLund says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I agree with Stern’s assessment about how the narcissist wants to be loved and adored by the very people who now shun and loathe him—Hollywood. I pray celebrities keep piling it on him and keep after him because it really does get under his skin. Hollywood has more power than they realize over Trump…..they just need to figure out how to harness it to take him down.

  Keaton says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Yeah I still maintain Trump wanted to come very very close but lose. And then spend the rest of his remaining days financially capitalizing on how close he was to winning, how he would have done a better job than Hillary and then complaining that he lost due to the *rigged system*.

    RE: His need to be liked/loved.
    So true. It’s probably a big reason why he looooves the evangelicals now – they put aside all their values and supported him in big numbers. The man is completely devoid of an inner core. He’s a dangerous person.

  SusanneToo says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The expression on melania’s face says, “Get your filthy arm off my leg.”

  Alleycat says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:56 am

    He was a huge Clinton supporter for years. Bill and Hilary were at Donald and Melania’s wedding! He did not expect to win and now we must all suffer.

    Sharon Lea says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:24 am

      So true. I’m sure that’s why he immediately said he would not ‘lock her up’ after he won. He was friends with them, Ivanka is friends with Chelsea etc.

      Howard did a good job of reminding everyone what Donald’s true self is all about, that he loves Hollywood people, wants admiration etc. and why this blog has every right to cover the reactions of the entertainment industry and the public towards him.

    greenmonster says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:28 am

      Exactly! He never wanted to win. I truly believe, he said all the outragous things in the primaries because he wanted press – Trump never thought people would actually buy into this crap. But they did. BIGLY. And so it went on. The more love he received from the right wing of life, the more ridicule he earned from everyone else. In his opinion he couldn’t stop the train and I bet he prayed every single night that the GOP would stop him. It started as a joke for him and now we are so close to doomsday because ONE man couldn’t and can’t step down.

      I absolutely believe Stern’s theory.

  Lena says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I think he wanted to win but not have to actually govern. He might have been happy if he had won the popular vote but lost the electoral one, then he could have told everyone he should have won, will of the people and everything and hold rallies and stuff but not have to actually be president.
    I think he was genuinely pro-abortion, but not pro choice. Like, if he wants a woman to get an abortion she has to. It’s not about morals, just about his own interests every single time with him.

  Beckysuz says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I had a lengthy and very upsetting argument with both my parents yesterday about trump. My mother God bless her, actually believes this pack of lies that trump had a conversion and is now a conservative republican. I very nearly had a rage/frustration stroke trying to reason with her. He is absolutely not pro-life, he’s just playing to his base like Howard said. The only life DT cares about is his own. And frankly I doubt he was actually even pro-choice before. He was pro-choice in the sense that he wanted his mistresses to have abortions when he told them to, not because he gives a flying fiddle about women’s health or reproductive choice

    Liz says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Ugh! I’ve been going through the same with my mother. Can’t believe she ever did and still does believe these ridiculous lies. Both my parents are on Medicare and ssi. They don’t want to believe it could be taken away. Not in America!!!! We’ve always been pro-choice and my sister goes for pap smears and mammograms at Planned Parenthood, but mom doesn’t believe that will be taken away by Donald and the Republicans. It worries me that my mom still can’t see what a monster she voted for.

  QueenB says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:57 am

    “Stern said he doesn’t believe Trump has had a change of heart on issues like abortion, but is instead playing to his base.”

    I thought about that for a moment and i dont know whats worse. Having such an ideology or not having it but still using it no matter who you hurt.

  Neelyo says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:58 am

    The scariest thing is that the more unpopular he becomes the more likely he is to lash out in every direction.

    I keep saying ‘the scariest part’ but there’s so many of them I can barely keep up.

    cindy says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:29 am

      Yes! That’s what is terrifying (amongst a hundred other things). I am afraid of what the building contempt, especially among Hollywood, is doing to his fragile ego. And it’s going to get so much worse, the SNL skits, comedians, actors speaking out….I think hurting his ego causes him to act out and all I can think of is this man has the nuclear codes. It is 6:30 am and too early for this, this trump reality. Welcome to America.

  Talie says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:02 am

    The word at the time was that he wanted to drop out after Iowa and was asking people whom he should endorse. We all know what happened, but Stern is probably right that this was a publicity stunt gone awry.

    I hope Hillary goes on his show when she promotes her book this fall.

  Luca76 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Can you imagine if this whole sick sad debacle is because he wanted a bigger paycheck from NBC? I just f-ing can’t.
    He’s true NPD personality which means he probably has no inner moral compass or values.

    HK9 says:
      February 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

      I’ve heard this theory before and I just thought no-he can’t be that stupid. But now that Frederick Douglas is “alive” and there are “massacres” happening that obviously didn’t exist I realize that there are no limits to this. The moral compass that’s supposed to check this is gone and I don’t know if there’s a solution but we need one and fast.

  Liz says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Stern is correct! No way did Donald enter this race thinking people were dumb enough to vote for a reality show, real estate con man

  Kitten says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Nope. Not boycotting Stern or Brady or McConaughy or Stewart or any other celebrity/athlete who doesn’t lash out at Trump. Why? Because that affects absolutely nothing. Just like deleting/cutting off Trump-supporting friends and family I’ve had for my entire life changes absolutely nothing.
    (although I’m not in any rush to spend time with those people at the moment)

    Focusing my energy on taking action against the administration, not the Trumpsters: protests, marching, calling my reps and signing petitions, even though I know they don’t do much.

    Also, I will never forget how hard Stern went for Kerry in 2004. He caught SO much shit from his listeners for that and actually lost listeners because of it.

  Lucy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:18 am

    He is absolutely right. I know I probably shouldn’t, but I do appreciate the fact that he wasn’t all “we should give him a chance”.

  MellyMel says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:25 am

    “because, he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him. I don’t think it’s going to be a healthy experience. And by the way, he’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants hobnob with them.”

    THIS is what I’ve been saying for months! He can’t stand that everyone doesn’t love him and doesn’t support him & “his ideas”. He will go on and on about ratings and the size of a crowd cause he can’t stand to be seen as second-best! He wants to be #1, he wants the crown and the glory and he’s taking us all down to get it.

  Erandyn says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:26 am

    If he really doesn’t want to be president, then why has he already filed paperwork and started raising campaign money to run for a 2nd term in 2020?

