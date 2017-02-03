Ben Affleck visited Children’s Hospital in LA and made a little girl’s day

FFN_STOIBOAZ_AFFLECK_B_1222017_52290110
Following the news that Ben Affleck has stepped down from directing The Batman there are quite a few think pieces about how this possibly happened and what it means for the DC Universe and for Affleck’s career. One detail that I didn’t know is that the original script, co-written by Affleck and DC comic’s Geoff Johns, is being rewritten by Chris Terrio, who wrote the script for Batman vs. Superman and Argo. This explains Affleck’s conflicting statements about the completion of the script and it also sounds like a recipe for disaster given how dark, long and poorly-received BvS was. This also begs the question as to who is going to direct, will it be Zack Snyder again and are we in for another doozy? Have they all learned from their mistakes and are they ready to change course or are they committed to telling this story the exact same way with their same vision? I guess it doesn’t really matter in the scheme of things. The standalone Batman movie is going to make bank regardless, some people will like it (just like BvS) and a lot of us won’t get it. There’s also Justice League and Wonder Woman coming out and it’s possible that they’re waiting to see how those films are received by audiences and critics.

So with all that in mind and the fact that Live By Night bombed, these issues have to be weighing heavily on Ben Affleck. He did what a lot of celebrities do when they’re struggling with personal and PR issues – he did charity work. That’s actually quite wonderful and an admirable way to handle it. Reaching out to people has got to make such a difference both for them and for the person doing the work. Affleck went to Children’s Hospital LA yesterday and visited with patients. So far all I could find was this one Instagram photo of Affleck’s visit but look at how happy he is! You can barely see the little girl and her mom from the glare in this photo but it’s still so sweet.

We weren't photo ready but Ben Affleck came to visit us today! We're both geeking out! ❤ #batman #benaffleck #dccomics

A photo posted by ❤ LisaPizza🍕 (@lala_lisa87) on

More of this please! More celebrities making bets involving visiting sick kids no matter who “wins,” more celebrities stepping out of their comfort zones and more of us, overall, reaching out to people in our communities. The more we give back, the more we listen, the more we organize and meet with friends, the better. Thanks Ben.

Here’s a photo of the little girl Ben met, Amara, with a signed Batman figure from him.

Mara with her signed #pop vinyl figure.

A photo posted by ❤ LisaPizza🍕 (@lala_lisa87) on

Here’s another picture of Amara in the hospital and you can learn more on her mom’s Instagram and on Amara’s GoFundMe page:

FFN_STOIBOAZ_AFFLECK_B_1222017_52290069

FFN_STOIBOAZ_AFFLECK_B_1222017_52290076

Photos credit: Fame (they’re from 1-22-17) Instagram/lala_lisa87 and Twitter/Ben Affleck

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Ben Affleck visited Children’s Hospital in LA and made a little girl’s day”

  1. A says:
    February 3, 2017 at 10:50 am

    This is really sweet.

    Reply
  2. Louise says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:05 am

    He always looks happ(ier)when he is walking alone.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:17 am

    This is nice. Good for him.

    Reply
  4. jenfan says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I think what is really nice is that he did this without PR fanfare. I have to think this grounds him. A few professional failures, but sees what is important in life and perhaps grateful for the healthy children he has.

    Reply
  5. Original T.C. says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Taking a page out of the Taylor Swift and Mrs. Affleck’s handbook of good PR. Most families these days are connected to social media so if a celebrity shows up to visit them it WILL get posted on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter etc. The celebrity’s PR firm doesn’t have to lift a finger to announce her/his good deed.

    The positive: As a hospital volunteer myself, I am glad he did it no matter his motives. It made this little girl’s day and hopefully lifted her spirit to face surgery and the recovery fight. At this point I will even give Drump thanks if he would visit a children’s hospital and donate money since he is taking away Ombacare. I encourage everyone to consider volunteering in your community, you will be surprised how much joy you provide.

    Reply
  6. M says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:57 am

    He shaved recently. I was wondering why he looked so different in the hospital photo. The beard really makes a difference.

    Reply
  7. Kath says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    How cute is that kid?

    That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  8. Kori says:
    February 3, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I noticed the one caption mentioned Tricare. That’s the military health coverage system–closest thing to socialized, one payer we have. They can make you jump through some hurdles but you’ve got coverage. And she won’t lose it. I don’t know how much they’re out of pocket (so the gofundme) but hopefully Tricare is picking up a good chunk if not most.

    Reply
  9. A says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:19 am

    I’m curious about what happens next with Ben. He has no scheduled jobs coming up. Things have been quiet on the Jennifer front – we’re due another People update.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment