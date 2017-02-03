Ben Affleck visited Children’s Hospital in LA and made a little girl’s day

Following the news that Ben Affleck has stepped down from directing The Batman there are quite a few think pieces about how this possibly happened and what it means for the DC Universe and for Affleck’s career. One detail that I didn’t know is that the original script, co-written by Affleck and DC comic’s Geoff Johns, is being rewritten by Chris Terrio, who wrote the script for Batman vs. Superman and Argo. This explains Affleck’s conflicting statements about the completion of the script and it also sounds like a recipe for disaster given how dark, long and poorly-received BvS was. This also begs the question as to who is going to direct, will it be Zack Snyder again and are we in for another doozy? Have they all learned from their mistakes and are they ready to change course or are they committed to telling this story the exact same way with their same vision? I guess it doesn’t really matter in the scheme of things. The standalone Batman movie is going to make bank regardless, some people will like it (just like BvS) and a lot of us won’t get it. There’s also Justice League and Wonder Woman coming out and it’s possible that they’re waiting to see how those films are received by audiences and critics.
So with all that in mind and the fact that Live By Night bombed, these issues have to be weighing heavily on Ben Affleck. He did what a lot of celebrities do when they’re struggling with personal and PR issues – he did charity work. That’s actually quite wonderful and an admirable way to handle it. Reaching out to people has got to make such a difference both for them and for the person doing the work. Affleck went to Children’s Hospital LA yesterday and visited with patients. So far all I could find was this one Instagram photo of Affleck’s visit but look at how happy he is! You can barely see the little girl and her mom from the glare in this photo but it’s still so sweet.
More of this please! More celebrities making bets involving visiting sick kids no matter who “wins,” more celebrities stepping out of their comfort zones and more of us, overall, reaching out to people in our communities. The more we give back, the more we listen, the more we organize and meet with friends, the better. Thanks Ben.
Here’s a photo of the little girl Ben met, Amara, with a signed Batman figure from him.
Here’s another picture of Amara in the hospital and you can learn more on her mom’s Instagram and on Amara’s GoFundMe page:
Update: Mara has been in the hospital for 7 days now! Tricare finally signed off and approved her transfer to UCLA/CHLA! Now they have to get a vehicle set up and drive us down there. Mara also had to withdrawl from school today because they said that would be a better option. Thanks to all my family and friends that have been supportive. We can't wait to get her surgery so we can start our road to recovery! Thank you for all your donations, prayers, and taking the time out your day to wish us well ❤ https://www.gofundme.com/39x4v2g
Thanks to all of you for an incredible night! #LiveByNight pic.twitter.com/qFVhFGZRxJ
This is really sweet.
He always looks happ(ier)when he is walking alone.
True! When he’s with Jen he looks so tense, like she sucks the oxygen out of his space
This is nice. Good for him.
I think what is really nice is that he did this without PR fanfare. I have to think this grounds him. A few professional failures, but sees what is important in life and perhaps grateful for the healthy children he has.
Taking a page out of the Taylor Swift and Mrs. Affleck’s handbook of good PR. Most families these days are connected to social media so if a celebrity shows up to visit them it WILL get posted on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter etc. The celebrity’s PR firm doesn’t have to lift a finger to announce her/his good deed.
The positive: As a hospital volunteer myself, I am glad he did it no matter his motives. It made this little girl’s day and hopefully lifted her spirit to face surgery and the recovery fight. At this point I will even give Drump thanks if he would visit a children’s hospital and donate money since he is taking away Ombacare. I encourage everyone to consider volunteering in your community, you will be surprised how much joy you provide.
He shaved recently. I was wondering why he looked so different in the hospital photo. The beard really makes a difference.
How cute is that kid?
I noticed the one caption mentioned Tricare. That’s the military health coverage system–closest thing to socialized, one payer we have. They can make you jump through some hurdles but you’ve got coverage. And she won’t lose it. I don’t know how much they’re out of pocket (so the gofundme) but hopefully Tricare is picking up a good chunk if not most.
I’m curious about what happens next with Ben. He has no scheduled jobs coming up. Things have been quiet on the Jennifer front – we’re due another People update.
