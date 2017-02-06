Hamilton’s Schuyler Sisters added ‘sisterhood’ to ‘America the Beautiful’

CB covered the commercials from the Super Bowl, and I have to say, I liked how the energy around the actual football game was very “woke” and “America is diverse” and “women power, y’all!” The commercials were a series of Emperor Baby Fists trolls – which pissed off the Deplorables to no end – and the entertainment throughout was female-centered, with the exception of Luke Bryan singing the National Anthem, I guess. One of the big moments from early in the night was Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones singing “America the Beautiful.” Those ladies were the original cast members of Hamilton – they played the Schuyler Sisters – and they added two words to the song.
The original #SchuylerSisters, @JasCephasJones @reneeelisegolds & @Phillipasoo, sang "America the Beautiful" at tonight's Super Bowl. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/LLuCwsKY2o
— Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) February 6, 2017
The two words they added? “…And sisterhood…” It being called a “feminist statement” and “a political statement.” That’s where we are, peeps. Feminism is merely reminding people that women are citizens too. Bill Belichick was unimpressed.
Belichick immediately after the Schuyler Sisters performed. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YAK0duknpk
— Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) February 5, 2017
And here’s Luke Bryan doing the anthem. He did a good job. I actually wondered if his voice was strong enough to pull this off (because our anthem is a difficult song). But it worked.
Can we appreciate how amazing this was thank you Luke Bryan pic.twitter.com/GGxyvOHIx8
— Kieffer Nelson (@KiefNelson) February 5, 2017
I put my fist in the air when this happened. Nasty women kick off the super bowl.
They rocked it. Remember the Schuyler Sisters make feminist statements in Hamilton so it made sense. Apparently they requested the change and the guy that does the Hamilton & Dear Evan Hansen music (Alex Lacamoire) did the arrangement.
The women looked and sounded gorgeous.
I kind of pity anyone who lives such a small and sad life that they would be threatened by the inclusion of sisterhood in a song.
Exactly.
Who knew that a subsection of men who pride themselves on how “tough” and “real” they are would end up being the most fragile among us all?
Of course the deplorables hated it and loved Bryan. Gee, wonder why?
I’m French and don’t follow American football. I have no idea who the coaches are. I’m here for #and sisterhood but I wish you had a picture of Dan Quinn (I googled him because he deserved it). He was the opposite of unimpressed. I just LOVED seeing his face: he smiled so big. It was just awesome!
The fact that trump supporters were mad because of one word annoys me. Those people are out here calling others crybabies /snowflakes but they lose their sh!t over the smallest things. I really hate them.
I taught and coached Bill Belichick’s oldest child — and she was a strong, smart young woman and athlete. I think that’s just his resting face. : )
I think Belichek suffers from resting bitchface. His look is always like that. He reminds me of the principal at my daughter’s school.
@lucrecia I don’t think so cause they showed that face AND him not clapping when everyone else was. The fact that he’s the Father of a daughter really steams me….
