Hamilton’s Schuyler Sisters added ‘sisterhood’ to ‘America the Beautiful’

CB covered the commercials from the Super Bowl, and I have to say, I liked how the energy around the actual football game was very “woke” and “America is diverse” and “women power, y’all!” The commercials were a series of Emperor Baby Fists trolls – which pissed off the Deplorables to no end – and the entertainment throughout was female-centered, with the exception of Luke Bryan singing the National Anthem, I guess. One of the big moments from early in the night was Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones singing “America the Beautiful.” Those ladies were the original cast members of Hamilton – they played the Schuyler Sisters – and they added two words to the song.

The two words they added? “…And sisterhood…” It being called a “feminist statement” and “a political statement.” That’s where we are, peeps. Feminism is merely reminding people that women are citizens too. Bill Belichick was unimpressed.

And here’s Luke Bryan doing the anthem. He did a good job. I actually wondered if his voice was strong enough to pull this off (because our anthem is a difficult song). But it worked.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

11 Responses to “Hamilton’s Schuyler Sisters added ‘sisterhood’ to ‘America the Beautiful’”

  1. Shambles says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I put my fist in the air when this happened. Nasty women kick off the super bowl.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:28 am

    They rocked it. Remember the Schuyler Sisters make feminist statements in Hamilton so it made sense. Apparently they requested the change and the guy that does the Hamilton & Dear Evan Hansen music (Alex Lacamoire) did the arrangement.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:32 am

    The women looked and sounded gorgeous.

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I kind of pity anyone who lives such a small and sad life that they would be threatened by the inclusion of sisterhood in a song.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Of course the deplorables hated it and loved Bryan. Gee, wonder why?

    Reply
  6. Mel says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I’m French and don’t follow American football. I have no idea who the coaches are. I’m here for #and sisterhood but I wish you had a picture of Dan Quinn (I googled him because he deserved it). He was the opposite of unimpressed. I just LOVED seeing his face: he smiled so big. It was just awesome!

    Reply
  7. Taiss says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:46 am

    The fact that trump supporters were mad because of one word annoys me. Those people are out here calling others crybabies /snowflakes but they lose their sh!t over the smallest things. I really hate them.

    Reply
  8. Lucretia says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I taught and coached Bill Belichick’s oldest child — and she was a strong, smart young woman and athlete. I think that’s just his resting face. : )

    Reply
  9. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I think Belichek suffers from resting bitchface. His look is always like that. He reminds me of the principal at my daughter’s school.

    Reply
  10. anniefannie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:54 am

    @lucrecia I don’t think so cause they showed that face AND him not clapping when everyone else was. The fact that he’s the Father of a daughter really steams me….

    Reply

