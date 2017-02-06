Hamilton’s Schuyler Sisters added ‘sisterhood’ to ‘America the Beautiful’

CB covered the commercials from the Super Bowl, and I have to say, I liked how the energy around the actual football game was very “woke” and “America is diverse” and “women power, y’all!” The commercials were a series of Emperor Baby Fists trolls – which pissed off the Deplorables to no end – and the entertainment throughout was female-centered, with the exception of Luke Bryan singing the National Anthem, I guess. One of the big moments from early in the night was Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones singing “America the Beautiful.” Those ladies were the original cast members of Hamilton – they played the Schuyler Sisters – and they added two words to the song.

The two words they added? “…And sisterhood…” It being called a “feminist statement” and “a political statement.” That’s where we are, peeps. Feminism is merely reminding people that women are citizens too. Bill Belichick was unimpressed.

Belichick immediately after the Schuyler Sisters performed. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YAK0duknpk — Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) February 5, 2017

And here’s Luke Bryan doing the anthem. He did a good job. I actually wondered if his voice was strong enough to pull this off (because our anthem is a difficult song). But it worked.

Can we appreciate how amazing this was thank you Luke Bryan pic.twitter.com/GGxyvOHIx8 — Kieffer Nelson (@KiefNelson) February 5, 2017