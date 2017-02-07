Donald Trump was apparently ‘rattled’ by SNL’s Sean Spicer mockery

During the election last year, there was often so much bad news that I would just jam everything into one political post with bullet points for each individual Baby Fists-related catastrophe. I might need to go back to that, because there is so much, you guys. Many believe that this is “the Trump strategy,” meaning that our president behaves like a temperamental toddler on a sugar high, someone who can’t concentrate on one thing for more than a few minutes, which is why there are like 20 different disasters at any given time. If it’s a concerted PR strategy, I get it – we can’t “concentrate” on one disaster at a time, and the whole vibe of “these people are absolutely bonkers” can’t be pinned down to one particular f–kup. So here are some stories making the rounds right now.

Baby Fists hates Sean Spicer & Melissa McCarthy. Apparently, Trump watches Spicer’s daily briefings and then calls Spicer in to critique him personally. Trump also is still watching SNL, and Trump hated that Melissa McCarthy played Spicer. Politico reports: “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.” Why is that a big deal? One donor says, “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.” Because a woman in Spicer-drag = weak. Now Rosie O’Donnell says she’s up for playing Spicer for SNL in case Melissa doesn’t want to do it anymore.

Our allies hate Emperor Baby Fists. This is not shocking. I’m just surprised by how long it took for America’s allies to turn away from this orange fascist. Australia is over it, a leading German newspaper has called on Europe to actively work against Trump, Canada keeps poking at us and now the British Parliament has banned Baby Fists from speaking there if and when he visits.

The Bowling Green Massacre. Kellyanne Conway made the “Bowling Green Massacre” reference last week on Hardball, and she was soundly mocked online for it. She later said she made a slip of the tongue and she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists.” Interestingly enough though, Conway made the same “slip” when speaking to Cosmopolitan days before the Hardball appearance, when she said the same words: “Bowling Green Massacre.” It’s not a slip. It’s this administration’s Alt-History of Terrorism.

The next attack. If and when there is a terrorist attack against Americans, Donald Trump already knows who to blame: the judge who temporarily banned his Muslim Ban. The NY Mag had a good piece about the dangerous blame game Trump is pre-emptively playing.

Impeachment. The word is cropping up more and more among congressmen, journalists and print media. Time Magazine has a piece about the case of impeachment. Rep. Maxine Waters is saying it now too. Come on, let’s do it. Let’s make February the month we impeach a fascist! It can be the Valentine’s Day gift to ourselves. Please???