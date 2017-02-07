Donald Trump was apparently ‘rattled’ by SNL’s Sean Spicer mockery

Donald Trump Visits MacDill Air Force Base In Florida

During the election last year, there was often so much bad news that I would just jam everything into one political post with bullet points for each individual Baby Fists-related catastrophe. I might need to go back to that, because there is so much, you guys. Many believe that this is “the Trump strategy,” meaning that our president behaves like a temperamental toddler on a sugar high, someone who can’t concentrate on one thing for more than a few minutes, which is why there are like 20 different disasters at any given time. If it’s a concerted PR strategy, I get it – we can’t “concentrate” on one disaster at a time, and the whole vibe of “these people are absolutely bonkers” can’t be pinned down to one particular f–kup. So here are some stories making the rounds right now.

Baby Fists hates Sean Spicer & Melissa McCarthy. Apparently, Trump watches Spicer’s daily briefings and then calls Spicer in to critique him personally. Trump also is still watching SNL, and Trump hated that Melissa McCarthy played Spicer. Politico reports: “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.” Why is that a big deal? One donor says, “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.” Because a woman in Spicer-drag = weak. Now Rosie O’Donnell says she’s up for playing Spicer for SNL in case Melissa doesn’t want to do it anymore.

Our allies hate Emperor Baby Fists. This is not shocking. I’m just surprised by how long it took for America’s allies to turn away from this orange fascist. Australia is over it, a leading German newspaper has called on Europe to actively work against Trump, Canada keeps poking at us and now the British Parliament has banned Baby Fists from speaking there if and when he visits.

The Bowling Green Massacre. Kellyanne Conway made the “Bowling Green Massacre” reference last week on Hardball, and she was soundly mocked online for it. She later said she made a slip of the tongue and she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists.” Interestingly enough though, Conway made the same “slip” when speaking to Cosmopolitan days before the Hardball appearance, when she said the same words: “Bowling Green Massacre.” It’s not a slip. It’s this administration’s Alt-History of Terrorism.

The next attack. If and when there is a terrorist attack against Americans, Donald Trump already knows who to blame: the judge who temporarily banned his Muslim Ban. The NY Mag had a good piece about the dangerous blame game Trump is pre-emptively playing.

Impeachment. The word is cropping up more and more among congressmen, journalists and print media. Time Magazine has a piece about the case of impeachment. Rep. Maxine Waters is saying it now too. Come on, let’s do it. Let’s make February the month we impeach a fascist! It can be the Valentine’s Day gift to ourselves. Please???

Donald Trump Visits MacDill Air Force Base In Florida

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

116 Responses to “Donald Trump was apparently ‘rattled’ by SNL’s Sean Spicer mockery”

  1. JustME says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Trump and Bannon wish for a terrorist attack so that they can be proven “right”.

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Of course he was rattled by Melissa’s performance, because it was flaw. Less. And yes, keep saying that word, impeachment. Say it loud, say it clear, say it often.

    I just want to say, again, thank you for writing these stories, CB and Kaiser and co. You’re fighting the good fight. I was honestly pretty disturbed by the very give-Trump-the-benefit-of-the-doubt vibe of a some of the comment threads yesterday, plus the fact that there was a lot of vitriol directed at the writers for “making everything about Trump.” I just want to say thank you, you’re doing a great job, and we appreciate this work you’re doing.

    Reply
  3. amy says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I have the feeling he will fire Spicer soon.

    Reply
    • Tate says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:05 am

      I think so too.

      Also, what he tweeted about that judge is so freaking dangerous and irresponsible.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:12 am

        “Dangerous and irresponsible.” That is Trump in a nutshell and the sooner he and his evil cabal are out, the better.

      • lightpurple says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:14 am

        And he tweeted more about the judge this morning, ignoring that two other judges upheld it. And he’s tweeting about Iran. And how he has never done any business in Russia.

      • Nancy says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:24 am

        @lightpurple: Thanks for setting me straight on the facts yesterday. I don’t even care about him……taking out my frustrations on a football player is pathetic. The real villain is our president. Sorry….

      • lightpurple says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

        @Nancy. All good. Let’s keep up the resistance. Today’s goal: Block DeVoes!

      • Shambles says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:52 am

        Eff DeVos!

      • Kitten says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:54 am

        The Brady thread from yesterday was a bit ridiculous. I mean, I get it: everybody hates a dominant franchise. I hated the Yankees forever and I’d definitely hate the Pats if I didn’t live in New England. But to scapegoat Brady for Trump’s misdeeds is really, REALLY reaching and I expect far better from the rational people here at Celebitchy. Calling the Pats “Trump’s Team” simply because Trump is obsessed with them isn’t fair to those of us who live in New England and voted for HRC. That would be like me calling The Jets “Trump’s Team” simply because Trump is besties with Woody Johnson and hired him to be the Ambassador to the UK.

        Also, anyone who’s still claiming Joe Montana is GOAT is either blinded by hate or doesn’t know much about football. My BF is an avid Pats hater (and football lover) and HATES Brady with every fiber of his being but even he will admit that what he accomplished with the help of his team on Sunday night was incredible and he’s the first to say that objectively, Brady will likely go down as GOAT.

        Ok now that I got that out of the way, Ramona’s comments from the Trump thread yesterday detailing how a terrorist attack would greatly benefit this administration freaked me out. I’ve been thinking that they’re trying to provoke an attack but even the thought of Trump using that to secure a second term is enough to make me scream. The way Ramona laid it out, a terrorist attack would be a win for this administration and that reality is absolutely bone-chilling to me.

    • Nancy says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:09 am

      Me too. That is one job only a fool would want. Kellyanne? Spicer is only his mouthpiece and does what he is told. Supposedly he was well liked before this position, maybe he can redeem himself and resign.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:17 am

        KellyAnne is on her way out too – that Bowling Green lie is bitting her on the ass big time. They’ve both been caught and very publicly called out/ridiculed for straight out lying and rightly so.

        Its only a matter of time before he starts turning on those who put him in the WH.

      • TheOtherOne says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

        Agreed with DU. Some new sources, such as CNN, refuse to book her because she has a credibility issue.

        Also let’s keep calling Steve Bannon President Bannon to rattle The Donald. The bigly bully doesn’t like that Bannon is getting more press then him, especially the Time Cover. 🍼 Bannon can join the February 2017 exits. 🤝

      • Emily says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:27 am

        If Spicer isn’t out soon, I have to believe he’ll quit. He’s terrible, in that he’s just not very good at this job at all. I can believe people sold their soul to the Trump Administration (all the republicans are doing it!) in order to get ahead, but…who would want him for any job after this? Same with KAC.

      • Nancy says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:29 am

        You guys I was being sarcastic about Kellyanne as a replacement. She thinks she is not replaceable, ala trump. Remember what she said, all she had to do was put on her pantyhose and heels to get an interview. It’s like living in a SNL sketch only with dire consequences.

    • LinaLamont says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:19 am

      That’s what’s being reported.

      Reply
    • Frida says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

      I feel the same about Bannon, mainly because Trump hates when his masculinity/power is threatened in any way. He is probably secretly freaking out that Bannon is getting “credit” for the EOs. If it happens, it would be the one good decision he’ll make in his presidency.

      Reply
      • Christin says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:53 am

        This is the not-so-little tidbit that is mostly ignored. If the leader does not adequately understand what he’s signing, is that not cause for pushing him to step down?

      • SusanneToo says:
        February 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

        Apparently, trump didn’t even read the EO putting bannon on the NSC:
        http://twitter.com/keitholbermann/status/828421739994611712

      • Jenns says:
        February 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Bannon, who once compared himself to Thomas Cromwell, will fall out of favor with King Trump–just like Cromwell did.

        Trump tweeted yesterday that he is the one calling the shots. He knows what people are saying. He’s also annoyed that Bannon in on the cover of Time, since Trump like to be the only one to brag about being on that magazine’s cover.

        Finally, people are tweeting this Bannon quote to Trump from Bannon’s Vanity Fair interview in July:

        [Bannon] expressed a wariness about the political genuineness of the Trump campaign persona. Trump is a “blunt instrument for us,” he told me earlier this summer. “I don’t know whether he really gets it or not.”

        So yeah, while I don’t think Bannon is close to be fired, I also think Trump has a wariness about him now.

  4. Fluff says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:04 am

    If Trump is impeached, who takes over, though?

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

      Mike Pence Marvolo Riddle

      Reply
    • Chelly says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

      Pence……there is just no good alternative. My America, scares me

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:11 am

        I really really can’t stand Pence – and I think his views on so many things are just – wrong, impractical, and anti-human. BUT I feel like with Pence at the ‘throne’ so to speak, there would at least be better relations with the allies and a whole lot less twitter ranting.

      • Esmom says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:13 am

        Erinn, agreed. I also think the resistance can mobilize against him more effectively than they can with Trump, who is constantly throwing everyone off balance.

      • Megan says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:21 am

        If, and it’s a big if, Pence dumps Bannon, he will be a run-of-the-mill Republican and will focus on cutting taxes and giving hand-outs to the energy industry.

      • Ramona says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:24 am

        I prefer Pence for a different reason. I 100% disagree with him ideologically but at least he has ideology. Trump is an empty container for every crafty ideologue to fill and thats infinitely more destabilizing and dangerous. Pence is also a politician and therefore responsive, even if only superficially, to pesky things like opinion polls and nationwide protests. I believe thats miles better than a delusional narcissist who will never believe that his presidency is under threat from his deep unpopularity.

      • Shambles says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

        Yeah, if we can get Trump and Bannon out, we’re basically just stuck with four years of an ultra-conservative presidency. I think we can handle that. Pence at least has a modicum of respect for the systems of our government, so he can be checked and balanced. And we’ve already shown that the resistance is alive and not shutting up, so I think we could successfully fight back against any ass backward policy he proposes. At least we won’t be in a constant state of turmoil and anxiety. Just make Pence 46 and get it over with already.

      • Emily says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:31 am

        What Shambles said. Also, I used to think Donald Trump was just a figurehead of this new, openly racist and terrible movement, and now that it’s gotten rolling to this extent, anyone could step in and take his place. Now I’m not so sure. I don’t know if milquetoast Pence is going to get anyone to come to a rally, or have every dumb-dumb on Facebook trolling every comment section to repeat the same wrong talking points. Also, Mike Pence isn’t in the tank for Russia and Saudi Arabia and who knows what else, and there is probably nothing on his tax return that would surprise anyone. Pence probably has some degree of respect for the traditions of American politics that Trump doesn’t have.

      • Rhiley says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:36 am

        I am no fan of Pence and his antiquitated, misogynistic views, but I will take him over Bannon any day. He is a fundamentalist but not the alt right. I want the alt right out of the White House. Sure, there will be a war on women and gays under Pence, but I don’t think there will be threat of a nuclear war. Don’t get me wrong, war on women and gays is not good, but we can fight that. We know that fight. But with nuclear war we stand no chance. In 2 years, we can take back Congress and 2 years later we can elect a Democratic president. Four years of trump is too much of a gamble to our democracy, our republic.

      • Sadezilla says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:57 am

        Yup, what everyone else said. Presumably Pence isn’t financially beholden to Russia either.

    • EO1 says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:07 am

      Pence would be the new president. I don’t like him but I think he would be less dangerous than Trump/Bannon.

      Reply
    • Jenns says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

      Pence. Which is awful. But I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again – as terrible as Pence is, he’s a better option than Trump. Pence is not some raging psycho who will tweet us into a nuclear war with Australia.

      Trump must go. He is the biggest threat to the world right now.

      Reply
    • Malificent says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:13 am

      Vice President Mike Pence. Who is actually more terrifying than Trump underneath his thin veneer of civility.

      Reply
      • Jenns says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:21 am

        No. There is no one worse than Trump. People have to stop saying this. The idea that he can’t be impeached because Pence is worse is total BS.

      • Amy Tennant says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

        That’s what I did think- that Pence was more dangerous because, compared to Trump, he looks sane and reasonable (and he has some worse ideas, especially with regard to LGBTQ issues). This may have been the Republicans’ endgame all along. However, I’m finally on board with it somewhat. I think we could have Pence for four years, vote him out, and still have a country that we can fix. I am not at all confident that Trump will leave us with anything. Seriously, how can we get rid of the guy?

      • Rhiley says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

        As a gay woman, I used to think this too, but no more. I don’t think Pence with threaten the judiciary. Sure he has backassward views but I also think he would work with Congress and not write EO after EO. And he seems to have a lot of self control. I don’t see him threatening the judiciary the way trump has. That is extremely dangerous.

      • Jenns says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:49 am

        Any conservative republican candidate was going to be a nightmare for many issues. They would repeal the ACA. Give massive tax cuts to the rich. Nominate conservative judges. Gut the EPA regulations. Let big business rule. Ect, ect, ect.

        But unlike Trump, they would defend Russia. They wouldn’t alienate our allies. And they wouldn’t be a threat to the world stability.

    • Zuzus Girl says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:54 am

      That is the problem, the Vice President will ascend. VP Pence is even scarier because he is solidly as far right as they come. Most Republicans don’t even like him.

      Reply
      • Jenns says:
        February 7, 2017 at 9:17 am

        How is a far right politician scarier than a man who is totally unhinged?

        Again, this is what makes me rage. Because if you think Pence is worse than Trump, then you are not paying attention at all. And I say this as someone who hates everything Pence stands for.

  5. EO1 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I don’t think SS would be a bad White House Press Secretary, he just needs a good boss. It’s Trump who makes him lie etc. and no – I don’t have sympathy for him, nobody forced him to work for wannabe dictator Trump.

    Reply
  6. Mike says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Are we sure that Trump would go if he was impeached? Maybe he would try to declare Martial Law instead

    Reply
  7. Brunswickstoval says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

    One of the worst parts about this is politicians in other parts of the world think if people are stupid enough to vote for him they’ll vote for their nut job policies there too. In Australia we have our own 2 now vying to be the most offensive and stupid in Cory Bernadi and Pauline Hanson. God I feel like we could all end up the same if America doesn’t get rid of him.

    Reply
  8. nemera77 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:07 am

    There were people asking Rosie to do a Bannon impersonation. She tweeted back that she would be willing to do it if they asked her. Can you imagine his emotions explosion. Now they are saying people are being Mean to them. They are like any Bully.. can dish it out but can’t take it. Beside SNL has lampooned Presidents forever. And none of them whined the way he does. Obviously it hurt his feelings. Good.. because that is all he cares about. Howard Stern said that Trump needs to be loved/liked; especially by Hollywood. And the fact that they are not embracing him is getting to him. Wait for his first White House event and no celebrities show.

    Reply
    • LinaLamont says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:20 am

      They floated out the idea of her doing Trump, too.

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Now that we know that Trump equates cross gender casting with weakness, Rosie should by all means stay far far away from the Bannon impersonations.

      We saw from Trumps tweets that he is upset by the implication that Bannon is really in charge. We must keep up that line of attack. The Reaper should keep playing him and if not him then a traditionally masuline type. I’m sure Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) would do it. And he should be depicted as a hateful but deliberate and domineering type with Alec playing Trump as a buffoon.

      Reply
  9. Jo says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Oh behave. Like there’s a strategy?!

    Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I think heads are going to start rolling in this administration. Hopefully not literally, but with him I guess you never now.

    Reply
  11. Torontoe says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    How do you feel Canada keeps “poking at” America? I’m a Canadian and yes, our Prime Minister absolutely tweeted pro refugee messages in response to the ban. Is that poking at Americans or just trying to reassure refugees and Canadians alike. Honest question.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:15 am

      Ahaha, shh, no. Keep them distracted from the privacy hedge we’re growing ;)

      I was going to comment on the same thing, though. If by poking you mean making the news sites get rid of the incorrect information regarding the mosque shooting that they posted, I hope we keep poking away.

      Trudeau isn’t a perfect politician, but I do think he cares about our country. And after spending so many years under Harper (who occasionally did some good as well despite being an idiot for the most part) – and living on the east coast where we seemed to be ignored in favor of ‘berta, it’s a nice change. No politician will be loved by everyone – and nobody should stop questioning their government. But when it comes to making sure the people living in our country feel safe, and respected – I’m going to have to say Trudeau is making a difference.

      Reply
      • RussianBlueCat says:
        February 7, 2017 at 8:34 am

        I like Trudeau, but he has to up his game plan. With the Conservatives looking at electing a new leader with reality show host Kevin Olearly and Kellie Leitch(sp) who is fond of some of Trump’s policies. What is happening in the US could happen here. Let’s hope not

    • Patricia says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

      I wonder what was meant too…
      As an American I feel like Canada has been reassuring in this crazy awful time. Especially that Trudeau stated that Canada would accept refugees that the US is now denying entry.
      That alone has helped so much because all I can do as an American is march in the streets, call reps, and donate to the ACLU. And meanwhile so many were turned away and it just makes me weep thinking of them returning to the shores of dangerous countries after all they have been through.

      Reply
    • original kay says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Both, it is both.

      Trudeau is sending a clear message to all of us- global and at home. He (Canadians) are running Canada, and no other government will influence us.

      It’s a good “poke”. Not a bad one, not at all. There are many ways to deal with trump- head on, petitions, marches, and by using positive messages to get the point across. Because Trudeau has to work closely with the US government, he is choosing support for the marches, and clear messages about the values we hold dear, as Canadians.

      Foreign leaders are in an untenable position and Trudeau is holding his own.

      Reply
  12. Pedro45 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Of course Trump was most offended by Spicer being played by a woman. Because women=weakness. That’s a Trump bingo square right there.

    Reply
  13. LinaLamont says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Today is #ResistTrumpTuesday
    It’s every Tuesday.
    Indivisible Guide’s list of events:
    https://www.indivisibleguide.com/show-up

    Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Melissa was fantastic. But Rosie? No. Absolutely not.

    Reply
  15. grabbyhands says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:16 am

    One of the things that scares me about the judge standing up to him abut the travel ban (which is something I should be really happy about, and I’m mad that it is being diluted) is that when you’re dealing with one personality that refuses to be told no (45) and one personality that is itching to start some kind of conflict leading to war (Bannon) , you have the perfect set up for someone to either ignore intel regarding terrorist activity or just flat out create an incident in order to bring about the resolution they were pushing for. I really do believe that they are capable of doing this in order to say “See, I told you so! I’M RIGHT”. And people are just dumb enough to fall for it.

    Reply
  16. Cannibell says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:16 am

    It hasn’t even been a month, and I’m already tired of winning.

    Reply
  17. toni says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Bannon wants his own Reichstag Fire. That’s what the next terror attack will be and even if they have info on it they will let it happen so they can declare Martial Law and the people will side with him because that’s how Americans reacted after 9/11. Letting W pass the Patriot Act only this time it will be far worse.

    Trump wants to do what Erdogan did in Turkey, stage a coupe and get rid of judges, attornies, generals, police men and political oppenens who are in his way.

    Reply
  18. daisyfly says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:19 am

    The Mango Mussolini really is obsessed with anything degrading his Cheetocescu reputation, isn’t he?

    Reply
  19. frisbee says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Never thought I’d say this but thank God for John Bercow putting his foot down as the Speaker of the House of Commons and preventing the Orange Maniac from addressing the house. The right wing press have totally got their knickers in a twist over it, “He doesn’t speak for the country” looks like the main argument and I haven’t had time to read through it all let alone absorb it but he’s done it on the basis sexism, racism and misogyny – well somebody’s got to. Teresa May aka Neville Chamberlain is an effing poodle.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Reporting is SO bad, too. He didn’t just up and say it for no reason. He was responding to a motion signed by dozens of MPs. As he is required to do. And it IS his responsibility to vet who is and who isn’t allowed to speak in Westminster Hall and both Houses. It’s called a check and balance. The clear settled view of the vast majority in the country (see the respective petition numbers) is that the government issued a state visit invitation inappropriately. We have institutions in this country to prevent government becoming dictatorship and doing what the heck it likes. And this is one of them in action.

      Sick to the back teeth of people who say Brexit was all about the primacy and sovereignty of UK institutions over European institutions and then shriek like idiots whenever one of those institutions does its duty and asserts itself.

      Same as Trump’s EOs are testing American institutional resilience. I will not let fascists get away with undermining institutional resilience here.

      Rant over. Apologies. (Also, too much work. Shouldn’t be commenting.)

      Reply
    • original kay says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

      I watched his speech and applauded. I don’t understand all the inner workings of your government so I read these posts with great interest.

      He should not be invited to speak anywhere. I hope he doesn’t come to Canada :(

      Reply
  20. Margo S. says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    He has to be impeached. I mean with the amount of protesting going on around the world?! How can they not find a way!

    Reply
  21. Slowsnow says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Ok. What I don’t understand: Trump put up a security measure (the 90/120 day ban) that exists only to be triggered in case of extreme danger/attack etc. Right?

    But there was no such thing, no incident that could have justified such a measure.

    Why is he not impeached on these grounds? Or am I missing something here? He accused a judge of treason and fired her but says America is also a “killer”. Isn’t this enough to block him?

    Asking honestly albeit probably a bit naïvely.

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Well I’m “rattled” too..
    About conflicts of interest
    About refusing to reject Putin
    About the coarse words with Mexico and Australia
    About the Muslim “Ban” ( YOUR WORDS )
    About President Bannon
    About Lies from KAC and Sean SS Spicer
    About false claims of voter fraud and inauguration crowd sizes
    About ISIL recruiting in the US
    About People of Color being swept under the rug
    About Pence and Women’s rights
    About the LGBTQ community being silenced
    About civil liberties disappearing
    About a Reichstag Fire event
    About Adolf Twitler watching news and tweeting
    About the Judicial Branch being squashed
    About a dictatorship forming under our noses
    About the transition ( what exactly were you all DOING between 11/9 and 1/20? )
    About sanctuary cities being defunded
    About the deplorable cabinet picks
    About the Supreme Court nominee
    About easing Dodd-Frank
    About the fools who still support Emperor Zero
    About war
    About the environment
    About climate change and humanity’s direct involvement in it
    About oil reserves
    About fracking
    About the forests being depleted
    About a new Civil War
    About Stephen Miller
    About the WH Gang of Goblins
    About the press being able to continue doing their job
    About failed Black-Ops events and saying it’s a success “by any measure”
    About NATO
    About the European Union
    About easing sanctions on Russia
    About the ACA and those who will be left vulnerable if it is repealed (and not replaced)
    About broken promises

    Reply
  23. Nona says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:35 am

    If a woman playing Spicer truly freaked Trump out, then SNL should find a woman to play Trump. He’d stroke out.

    Reply
  24. Donna says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:50 am

    From what I’ve read, yes, there are multiple grounds for impeachment. However, to do this, they need a House of Reps majority and Senates 2/3 majority vote. Considering the republicans are the majority in both, right now it’s unlikely to pass and I guess no one wants to risk his wrath.

    Reply
  25. IlsaLund says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Women’s March Organizers Are Planning A ‘Day Without A Woman’

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/womens-march-organizers-are-planning-a-day-without-a-woman_us_5898ba2fe4b09bd304bc9f5f

    Reply
  26. Lolo86lf says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I am just so pleased to see how Trump, Kellyanne, Spicer and Bannon are being exposed as lying autocrats.

    Reply
  27. SusanneToo says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Hope this brings a smile to your face, fellow resisters. It’s President Obama kite surfing.(Please come back, please come back, this is all a collective bad dream, right?)

    http://www.today.com/news/surf-s-obama-kitesurfs-goofs-splashy-new-vacation-video-t107876

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment