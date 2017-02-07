Donald Trump was apparently ‘rattled’ by SNL’s Sean Spicer mockery

During the election last year, there was often so much bad news that I would just jam everything into one political post with bullet points for each individual Baby Fists-related catastrophe. I might need to go back to that, because there is so much, you guys. Many believe that this is “the Trump strategy,” meaning that our president behaves like a temperamental toddler on a sugar high, someone who can’t concentrate on one thing for more than a few minutes, which is why there are like 20 different disasters at any given time. If it’s a concerted PR strategy, I get it – we can’t “concentrate” on one disaster at a time, and the whole vibe of “these people are absolutely bonkers” can’t be pinned down to one particular f–kup. So here are some stories making the rounds right now.
Baby Fists hates Sean Spicer & Melissa McCarthy. Apparently, Trump watches Spicer’s daily briefings and then calls Spicer in to critique him personally. Trump also is still watching SNL, and Trump hated that Melissa McCarthy played Spicer. Politico reports: “More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him.” Why is that a big deal? One donor says, “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.” Because a woman in Spicer-drag = weak. Now Rosie O’Donnell says she’s up for playing Spicer for SNL in case Melissa doesn’t want to do it anymore.
Our allies hate Emperor Baby Fists. This is not shocking. I’m just surprised by how long it took for America’s allies to turn away from this orange fascist. Australia is over it, a leading German newspaper has called on Europe to actively work against Trump, Canada keeps poking at us and now the British Parliament has banned Baby Fists from speaking there if and when he visits.
The Bowling Green Massacre. Kellyanne Conway made the “Bowling Green Massacre” reference last week on Hardball, and she was soundly mocked online for it. She later said she made a slip of the tongue and she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists.” Interestingly enough though, Conway made the same “slip” when speaking to Cosmopolitan days before the Hardball appearance, when she said the same words: “Bowling Green Massacre.” It’s not a slip. It’s this administration’s Alt-History of Terrorism.
The next attack. If and when there is a terrorist attack against Americans, Donald Trump already knows who to blame: the judge who temporarily banned his Muslim Ban. The NY Mag had a good piece about the dangerous blame game Trump is pre-emptively playing.
Impeachment. The word is cropping up more and more among congressmen, journalists and print media. Time Magazine has a piece about the case of impeachment. Rep. Maxine Waters is saying it now too. Come on, let’s do it. Let’s make February the month we impeach a fascist! It can be the Valentine’s Day gift to ourselves. Please???
Trump and Bannon wish for a terrorist attack so that they can be proven “right”.
I know. At this point I gotta believe they are actively provoking one. Sick.
This. An attack works well for them on many levels.
There was an attack on a mosque in Quebec last week, which they’ve chosen to ignore because the terrorist was white, right wing and the victims were Muslims.
Putting on my tin foil hat … I am very worried this ban is part of a larger plot to subjugate the judiciary. I feel like a Wag the Dog terrorist attack is imminent.
The comment about the judge was chilling. Have the public be suspicious of a group of people(Muslim ban) and then raise the spectre of a terrorist attack. Just scary stuff
They seriously do, and i dont put it past them to orchestrate one. I know some of his supporters will go down with the sinking ship out of pride, belief and defensiveness, but what about the ones who regret their vote? Really quiet on that side of the bench.
I agree. Call me a conspiracy theorist but I wouldn’t put it past them to actually plan and execute an attack to make their case. They will stop at nothing to stoke fear and get people to follow them.
Then they can use the “rally around the President” and it’s “unpatriotic to offer any dissent when we’re under attack.” Remember post – 9/11? Besides, an attack is a great way to instantly legitimize a questionable presidency. The apartment bombings in 1999 worked for Putin, right? Bonus, frighten the populace into giving up their civil liberties for the sake of “safety” and giving the government a great deal more power.
Sounds about right. Terrifying. I spend last night fantasizing about moving to New Zealand. Although I’m not sure I’d be keen to join all the American billionaires who seem to be buying property there to ride out an apocalypse.
Remember (or look up) the Reichstag fire.
Also the apartment bombings in Russia in 1999 which Putin may have orchestrated.
Of course he was rattled by Melissa’s performance, because it was flaw. Less. And yes, keep saying that word, impeachment. Say it loud, say it clear, say it often.
I just want to say, again, thank you for writing these stories, CB and Kaiser and co. You’re fighting the good fight. I was honestly pretty disturbed by the very give-Trump-the-benefit-of-the-doubt vibe of a some of the comment threads yesterday, plus the fact that there was a lot of vitriol directed at the writers for “making everything about Trump.” I just want to say thank you, you’re doing a great job, and we appreciate this work you’re doing.
She’s so good. Also, we know he likes people to ‘look the part’, and reinforces stereotypical gender norms in his business.
Melissa playing Spicer rubs him all the wrong ways.
They should have had a lady play Bannon, and have Bannon boss hm around like a mommy.
That would chafe him something fierce.
I’m less connected than usual, and didn’t see that flavour of comment, but eff that noise.
No benefit of doubt, this man has shown us what he is, not for the first time, but by every action – again and again and again. Burying your head in the sand of false positivity serves no one.
Everything you said! I wonder if Rosie would be interested in playing Bannon? That would surely push the Orange Zit over the edge. Make it happen, SNL!
(sorry paranormalgirl, I didn’t see you below)
We NEED Rosie O’Donnell to have a recurring role in an SNL trump skit so he’ll eventually stroke out from it. What if she played Melania? Something! Anything!
THIS!!!!!
Rosie O’Donnell needs to play Bannon.
Melania! GIngerCrush you are a genius! He would have a heart attack and become dead.
Rosie O’Donnell playing Melania…that made me laugh out loud more than I’ve done in a long time. Yes, The Donald would stroke out on that one.
I said yesterday that I think Rosie should play Donald one week if Alec can’t.
Everyone do your part
https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org
I tweeted to Rosie and SNL to have Rosie as bannon, Melissa as spicer, Alec as trump. Someone else suggested Owen Wilson as kellyanne. All on the same show? trump would explode!
Owen as KA — Hilarious, but he seems too likeable to capture her level of decaying deplorableness.
omg I NEED to see my dear sweet Owen Wilson as KellyAnne. He kind of looks like her, but way prettier.
Owen Wilson as Kellyanne.
I like all of this except Owen Wilson as KA. I love Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne. I’m hoping for a “Remember Bowling Green” skit this week.
Wtfrack give him a chance…..ya then he started signing orders willy nilly( bc he knows nothing about the constitution or this country) while that war monger pulling the strings is whispering crap in his ear trying to position himself closer to a better seat behind the scenes in administration.
It’s like watching game of thrones before my eyes the way these thirsty people obviously position themselves and distract the public with bullshit. The only way for them to scare the masses and gain the control they desire is fear. Currently everyone is fearful, but hella angry at the administration. They need to eliminate the anger, but keep the fear so the people blindly look to them for guidance. Attack the sure fire solution for that happen.
Sidebar: anyone else traveling notice an obscene amount of military machinery being transported through the pnw? Bogo sale?
I love Shambles…what she said…over and over and over.
I could see Kathy Bates play Bannon.
I have the feeling he will fire Spicer soon.
I think so too.
Also, what he tweeted about that judge is so freaking dangerous and irresponsible.
“Dangerous and irresponsible.” That is Trump in a nutshell and the sooner he and his evil cabal are out, the better.
And he tweeted more about the judge this morning, ignoring that two other judges upheld it. And he’s tweeting about Iran. And how he has never done any business in Russia.
@lightpurple: Thanks for setting me straight on the facts yesterday. I don’t even care about him……taking out my frustrations on a football player is pathetic. The real villain is our president. Sorry….
@Nancy. All good. Let’s keep up the resistance. Today’s goal: Block DeVoes!
Eff DeVos!
The Brady thread from yesterday was a bit ridiculous. I mean, I get it: everybody hates a dominant franchise. I hated the Yankees forever and I’d definitely hate the Pats if I didn’t live in New England. But to scapegoat Brady for Trump’s misdeeds is really, REALLY reaching and I expect far better from the rational people here at Celebitchy. Calling the Pats “Trump’s Team” simply because Trump is obsessed with them isn’t fair to those of us who live in New England and voted for HRC. That would be like me calling The Jets “Trump’s Team” simply because Trump is besties with Woody Johnson and hired him to be the Ambassador to the UK.
Also, anyone who’s still claiming Joe Montana is GOAT is either blinded by hate or doesn’t know much about football. My BF is an avid Pats hater (and football lover) and HATES Brady with every fiber of his being but even he will admit that what he accomplished with the help of his team on Sunday night was incredible and he’s the first to say that objectively, Brady will likely go down as GOAT.
Ok now that I got that out of the way, Ramona’s comments from the Trump thread yesterday detailing how a terrorist attack would greatly benefit this administration freaked me out. I’ve been thinking that they’re trying to provoke an attack but even the thought of Trump using that to secure a second term is enough to make me scream. The way Ramona laid it out, a terrorist attack would be a win for this administration and that reality is absolutely bone-chilling to me.
Me too. That is one job only a fool would want. Kellyanne? Spicer is only his mouthpiece and does what he is told. Supposedly he was well liked before this position, maybe he can redeem himself and resign.
KellyAnne is on her way out too – that Bowling Green lie is bitting her on the ass big time. They’ve both been caught and very publicly called out/ridiculed for straight out lying and rightly so.
Its only a matter of time before he starts turning on those who put him in the WH.
Agreed with DU. Some new sources, such as CNN, refuse to book her because she has a credibility issue.
Also let’s keep calling Steve Bannon President Bannon to rattle The Donald. The bigly bully doesn’t like that Bannon is getting more press then him, especially the Time Cover. 🍼 Bannon can join the February 2017 exits. 🤝
If Spicer isn’t out soon, I have to believe he’ll quit. He’s terrible, in that he’s just not very good at this job at all. I can believe people sold their soul to the Trump Administration (all the republicans are doing it!) in order to get ahead, but…who would want him for any job after this? Same with KAC.
You guys I was being sarcastic about Kellyanne as a replacement. She thinks she is not replaceable, ala trump. Remember what she said, all she had to do was put on her pantyhose and heels to get an interview. It’s like living in a SNL sketch only with dire consequences.
That’s what’s being reported.
I feel the same about Bannon, mainly because Trump hates when his masculinity/power is threatened in any way. He is probably secretly freaking out that Bannon is getting “credit” for the EOs. If it happens, it would be the one good decision he’ll make in his presidency.
This is the not-so-little tidbit that is mostly ignored. If the leader does not adequately understand what he’s signing, is that not cause for pushing him to step down?
Apparently, trump didn’t even read the EO putting bannon on the NSC:
http://twitter.com/keitholbermann/status/828421739994611712
Bannon, who once compared himself to Thomas Cromwell, will fall out of favor with King Trump–just like Cromwell did.
Trump tweeted yesterday that he is the one calling the shots. He knows what people are saying. He’s also annoyed that Bannon in on the cover of Time, since Trump like to be the only one to brag about being on that magazine’s cover.
Finally, people are tweeting this Bannon quote to Trump from Bannon’s Vanity Fair interview in July:
[Bannon] expressed a wariness about the political genuineness of the Trump campaign persona. Trump is a “blunt instrument for us,” he told me earlier this summer. “I don’t know whether he really gets it or not.”
So yeah, while I don’t think Bannon is close to be fired, I also think Trump has a wariness about him now.
If Trump is impeached, who takes over, though?
Mike Pence Marvolo Riddle
Your comment is great.
Rhiley, thanks for getting it
Perfection! LOL
Pence……there is just no good alternative. My America, scares me
I really really can’t stand Pence – and I think his views on so many things are just – wrong, impractical, and anti-human. BUT I feel like with Pence at the ‘throne’ so to speak, there would at least be better relations with the allies and a whole lot less twitter ranting.
Erinn, agreed. I also think the resistance can mobilize against him more effectively than they can with Trump, who is constantly throwing everyone off balance.
If, and it’s a big if, Pence dumps Bannon, he will be a run-of-the-mill Republican and will focus on cutting taxes and giving hand-outs to the energy industry.
I prefer Pence for a different reason. I 100% disagree with him ideologically but at least he has ideology. Trump is an empty container for every crafty ideologue to fill and thats infinitely more destabilizing and dangerous. Pence is also a politician and therefore responsive, even if only superficially, to pesky things like opinion polls and nationwide protests. I believe thats miles better than a delusional narcissist who will never believe that his presidency is under threat from his deep unpopularity.
Yeah, if we can get Trump and Bannon out, we’re basically just stuck with four years of an ultra-conservative presidency. I think we can handle that. Pence at least has a modicum of respect for the systems of our government, so he can be checked and balanced. And we’ve already shown that the resistance is alive and not shutting up, so I think we could successfully fight back against any ass backward policy he proposes. At least we won’t be in a constant state of turmoil and anxiety. Just make Pence 46 and get it over with already.
What Shambles said. Also, I used to think Donald Trump was just a figurehead of this new, openly racist and terrible movement, and now that it’s gotten rolling to this extent, anyone could step in and take his place. Now I’m not so sure. I don’t know if milquetoast Pence is going to get anyone to come to a rally, or have every dumb-dumb on Facebook trolling every comment section to repeat the same wrong talking points. Also, Mike Pence isn’t in the tank for Russia and Saudi Arabia and who knows what else, and there is probably nothing on his tax return that would surprise anyone. Pence probably has some degree of respect for the traditions of American politics that Trump doesn’t have.
I am no fan of Pence and his antiquitated, misogynistic views, but I will take him over Bannon any day. He is a fundamentalist but not the alt right. I want the alt right out of the White House. Sure, there will be a war on women and gays under Pence, but I don’t think there will be threat of a nuclear war. Don’t get me wrong, war on women and gays is not good, but we can fight that. We know that fight. But with nuclear war we stand no chance. In 2 years, we can take back Congress and 2 years later we can elect a Democratic president. Four years of trump is too much of a gamble to our democracy, our republic.
Yup, what everyone else said. Presumably Pence isn’t financially beholden to Russia either.
Pence would be the new president. I don’t like him but I think he would be less dangerous than Trump/Bannon.
Pence. Which is awful. But I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again – as terrible as Pence is, he’s a better option than Trump. Pence is not some raging psycho who will tweet us into a nuclear war with Australia.
Trump must go. He is the biggest threat to the world right now.
Vice President Mike Pence. Who is actually more terrifying than Trump underneath his thin veneer of civility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But unlike Trump, they would defend Russia. They wouldn’t alienate our allies. And they wouldn’t be a threat to the world stability.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is a far right politician scarier than a man who is totally unhinged?
Again, this is what makes me rage. Because if you think Pence is worse than Trump, then you are not paying attention at all. And I say this as someone who hates everything Pence stands for.
I don’t think SS would be a bad White House Press Secretary, he just needs a good boss. It’s Trump who makes him lie etc. and no – I don’t have sympathy for him, nobody forced him to work for wannabe dictator Trump.
Are we sure that Trump would go if he was impeached? Maybe he would try to declare Martial Law instead
One of the worst parts about this is politicians in other parts of the world think if people are stupid enough to vote for him they’ll vote for their nut job policies there too. In Australia we have our own 2 now vying to be the most offensive and stupid in Cory Bernadi and Pauline Hanson. God I feel like we could all end up the same if America doesn’t get rid of him.
Oh my god, is Pauline Hanson still around? When I worked with loads of Aussies years ago, I paid more attention to politics in Aus & she was a despicable racist idiot even then. How is she still going strong about 15 years later?
Gah. You’re right though: Trump/Bannon give all the other fascist nutjobs worldwide hope.
She’s around and her popularity is soaring. Very depressing times.
There were people asking Rosie to do a Bannon impersonation. She tweeted back that she would be willing to do it if they asked her. Can you imagine his emotions explosion. Now they are saying people are being Mean to them. They are like any Bully.. can dish it out but can’t take it. Beside SNL has lampooned Presidents forever. And none of them whined the way he does. Obviously it hurt his feelings. Good.. because that is all he cares about. Howard Stern said that Trump needs to be loved/liked; especially by Hollywood. And the fact that they are not embracing him is getting to him. Wait for his first White House event and no celebrities show.
They floated out the idea of her doing Trump, too.
Now that we know that Trump equates cross gender casting with weakness, Rosie should by all means stay far far away from the Bannon impersonations.
We saw from Trumps tweets that he is upset by the implication that Bannon is really in charge. We must keep up that line of attack. The Reaper should keep playing him and if not him then a traditionally masuline type. I’m sure Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) would do it. And he should be depicted as a hateful but deliberate and domineering type with Alec playing Trump as a buffoon.
Oh behave. Like there’s a strategy?!
I think heads are going to start rolling in this administration. Hopefully not literally, but with him I guess you never now.
How do you feel Canada keeps “poking at” America? I’m a Canadian and yes, our Prime Minister absolutely tweeted pro refugee messages in response to the ban. Is that poking at Americans or just trying to reassure refugees and Canadians alike. Honest question.
Ahaha, shh, no. Keep them distracted from the privacy hedge we’re growing
I was going to comment on the same thing, though. If by poking you mean making the news sites get rid of the incorrect information regarding the mosque shooting that they posted, I hope we keep poking away.
Trudeau isn’t a perfect politician, but I do think he cares about our country. And after spending so many years under Harper (who occasionally did some good as well despite being an idiot for the most part) – and living on the east coast where we seemed to be ignored in favor of ‘berta, it’s a nice change. No politician will be loved by everyone – and nobody should stop questioning their government. But when it comes to making sure the people living in our country feel safe, and respected – I’m going to have to say Trudeau is making a difference.
I like Trudeau, but he has to up his game plan. With the Conservatives looking at electing a new leader with reality show host Kevin Olearly and Kellie Leitch(sp) who is fond of some of Trump’s policies. What is happening in the US could happen here. Let’s hope not
I wonder what was meant too…
As an American I feel like Canada has been reassuring in this crazy awful time. Especially that Trudeau stated that Canada would accept refugees that the US is now denying entry.
That alone has helped so much because all I can do as an American is march in the streets, call reps, and donate to the ACLU. And meanwhile so many were turned away and it just makes me weep thinking of them returning to the shores of dangerous countries after all they have been through.
Trudeau is totally my pinup dream-boy “president.” I am writing Mrs. America Trudeau on everything.
Both, it is both.
Trudeau is sending a clear message to all of us- global and at home. He (Canadians) are running Canada, and no other government will influence us.
It’s a good “poke”. Not a bad one, not at all. There are many ways to deal with trump- head on, petitions, marches, and by using positive messages to get the point across. Because Trudeau has to work closely with the US government, he is choosing support for the marches, and clear messages about the values we hold dear, as Canadians.
Foreign leaders are in an untenable position and Trudeau is holding his own.
Of course Trump was most offended by Spicer being played by a woman. Because women=weakness. That’s a Trump bingo square right there.
Today is #ResistTrumpTuesday
It’s every Tuesday.
Indivisible Guide’s list of events:
https://www.indivisibleguide.com/show-up
Several Republican Senators are still unsure about the DeVos nomination. Call them this morning! They vote today!
Lightpurple, do you think they will listen to non-constituents? Genuinely asking.
Yes. Thank you. Especially, Pat Toomey. Bombard him with calls and emails…
https://www.senate.gov/senators/contact/
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/pat-toomey-betsy-devos_us_58927b1ee4b0af07cb6b7d0a?
Melissa was fantastic. But Rosie? No. Absolutely not.
My concern about Rosie is that it will appear to be purposeful vengeance casting. That has never happened in SNL political figure casting choices, at least to my recollection, and shouldn’t start now.
One of the things that scares me about the judge standing up to him abut the travel ban (which is something I should be really happy about, and I’m mad that it is being diluted) is that when you’re dealing with one personality that refuses to be told no (45) and one personality that is itching to start some kind of conflict leading to war (Bannon) , you have the perfect set up for someone to either ignore intel regarding terrorist activity or just flat out create an incident in order to bring about the resolution they were pushing for. I really do believe that they are capable of doing this in order to say “See, I told you so! I’M RIGHT”. And people are just dumb enough to fall for it.
It hasn’t even been a month, and I’m already tired of winning.
Bannon wants his own Reichstag Fire. That’s what the next terror attack will be and even if they have info on it they will let it happen so they can declare Martial Law and the people will side with him because that’s how Americans reacted after 9/11. Letting W pass the Patriot Act only this time it will be far worse.
Trump wants to do what Erdogan did in Turkey, stage a coupe and get rid of judges, attornies, generals, police men and political oppenens who are in his way.
The Mango Mussolini really is obsessed with anything degrading his Cheetocescu reputation, isn’t he?
Never thought I’d say this but thank God for John Bercow putting his foot down as the Speaker of the House of Commons and preventing the Orange Maniac from addressing the house. The right wing press have totally got their knickers in a twist over it, “He doesn’t speak for the country” looks like the main argument and I haven’t had time to read through it all let alone absorb it but he’s done it on the basis sexism, racism and misogyny – well somebody’s got to. Teresa May aka Neville Chamberlain is an effing poodle.
Reporting is SO bad, too. He didn’t just up and say it for no reason. He was responding to a motion signed by dozens of MPs. As he is required to do. And it IS his responsibility to vet who is and who isn’t allowed to speak in Westminster Hall and both Houses. It’s called a check and balance. The clear settled view of the vast majority in the country (see the respective petition numbers) is that the government issued a state visit invitation inappropriately. We have institutions in this country to prevent government becoming dictatorship and doing what the heck it likes. And this is one of them in action.
Sick to the back teeth of people who say Brexit was all about the primacy and sovereignty of UK institutions over European institutions and then shriek like idiots whenever one of those institutions does its duty and asserts itself.
Same as Trump’s EOs are testing American institutional resilience. I will not let fascists get away with undermining institutional resilience here.
Rant over. Apologies. (Also, too much work. Shouldn’t be commenting.)
I watched his speech and applauded. I don’t understand all the inner workings of your government so I read these posts with great interest.
He should not be invited to speak anywhere. I hope he doesn’t come to Canada
For your sake I hope you can avoid him as well….
He has to be impeached. I mean with the amount of protesting going on around the world?! How can they not find a way!
Paul Ryan is not looking for a way. He is quite happy with everything Trump has done.
Ok. What I don’t understand: Trump put up a security measure (the 90/120 day ban) that exists only to be triggered in case of extreme danger/attack etc. Right?
But there was no such thing, no incident that could have justified such a measure.
Why is he not impeached on these grounds? Or am I missing something here? He accused a judge of treason and fired her but says America is also a “killer”. Isn’t this enough to block him?
Asking honestly albeit probably a bit naïvely.
To be impeached, the House of Representatives has to vote on impeachment. Paul Ryan is very happy with everything Trump has done.
I do not understand American constitution so thanks for the answer. Easier than looking up
However, I had failed to read about Paul Ryan and now that I have… boy are Americans (and the rest of the world) in trouble. 😱
Well I’m “rattled” too..
About conflicts of interest
About refusing to reject Putin
About the coarse words with Mexico and Australia
About the Muslim “Ban” ( YOUR WORDS )
About President Bannon
About Lies from KAC and Sean SS Spicer
About false claims of voter fraud and inauguration crowd sizes
About ISIL recruiting in the US
About People of Color being swept under the rug
About Pence and Women’s rights
About the LGBTQ community being silenced
About civil liberties disappearing
About a Reichstag Fire event
About Adolf Twitler watching news and tweeting
About the Judicial Branch being squashed
About a dictatorship forming under our noses
About the transition ( what exactly were you all DOING between 11/9 and 1/20? )
About sanctuary cities being defunded
About the deplorable cabinet picks
About the Supreme Court nominee
About easing Dodd-Frank
About the fools who still support Emperor Zero
About war
About the environment
About climate change and humanity’s direct involvement in it
About oil reserves
About fracking
About the forests being depleted
About a new Civil War
About Stephen Miller
About the WH Gang of Goblins
About the press being able to continue doing their job
About failed Black-Ops events and saying it’s a success “by any measure”
About NATO
About the European Union
About easing sanctions on Russia
About the ACA and those who will be left vulnerable if it is repealed (and not replaced)
About broken promises
The list is endless
If a woman playing Spicer truly freaked Trump out, then SNL should find a woman to play Trump. He’d stroke out.
From what I’ve read, yes, there are multiple grounds for impeachment. However, to do this, they need a House of Reps majority and Senates 2/3 majority vote. Considering the republicans are the majority in both, right now it’s unlikely to pass and I guess no one wants to risk his wrath.
But aren’t a majority of Republicans against Trump?
If they are they have a strange way of showing it.
Women’s March Organizers Are Planning A ‘Day Without A Woman’
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/womens-march-organizers-are-planning-a-day-without-a-woman_us_5898ba2fe4b09bd304bc9f5f
I am just so pleased to see how Trump, Kellyanne, Spicer and Bannon are being exposed as lying autocrats.
Hope this brings a smile to your face, fellow resisters. It’s President Obama kite surfing.(Please come back, please come back, this is all a collective bad dream, right?)
http://www.today.com/news/surf-s-obama-kitesurfs-goofs-splashy-new-vacation-video-t107876
